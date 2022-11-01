|
|
|GATECH
|VATECH
Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech meet amid fading bowl hopes
The battle of the Techs in the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division often has had championship implications.
But those days are in the past.
On Saturday, when Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-3 ACC) travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech (2-6, 1-4), the only stakes are the flickering bowl hopes of the struggling teams.
While Georgia Tech enters the game on a two-game skid, Virginia Tech has dropped five in a row in its longest losing streak in 30 seasons.
With two games left vs. ACC teams who have losing records, and another against Liberty, Hokies coach Brent Pry is looking for a "reboot," as he called it Tuesday.
"We have four games left, a good chance to go 4-0, achieve a lot of objectives and finish this thing on a good note," Pry said.
The Hokies are coming off a 22-21 loss at North Carolina State in which they incurred a staggering 10 false-start penalties.
Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells ran for two touchdowns and threw for a score in a dizzying span of 8:49 in the third quarter. The splurge put the Hokies up 21-3 late in the third quarter. But over the final 17 minutes, Tech surrendered three touchdown passes by Wolfpack true freshman quarterback MJ Morris.
The Yellow Jackets had their moments this year. Since Geoff Collins was fired as head coach, interim coach Brent Key has guided the team to an upset of then-24th-ranked Pitt, 26-21, followed by a 23-20 victory in overtime against Duke.
But last week's 41-16 loss at Florida State was a humbling reality check. On a day when the Yellow Jackets' defense surrendered 642 yards, their offense gained only 24 in the first half.
In his first college start, freshman Zach Pyron recovered in the second half to finish 18-of-28 passing for 198 yards and a touchdown.
Pyron will be back on the bench this week because starter Jeff Sims will return from a sprained foot. Key declared Sims good to go on Tuesday, explaining that his running ability forces opposing teams to defend more of the field, which can open Tech's running attack.
"Creating those lanes and creating those spaces with Jeff is obviously a huge advantage for us," Key said.
--Field Level Media
|
Z. Pyron
14 QB
253 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 66 RuYds, RuTD
|
K. King
23 RB
79 RuYds, RuTD, 11 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|12
|10
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|463
|303
|Total Plays
|77
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|210
|137
|Rush Attempts
|45
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|253
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|19-32
|15-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.1
|6-44.8
|Return Yards
|3
|193
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|7-188
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|253
|PASS YDS
|166
|
|
|210
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|463
|TOTAL YDS
|303
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Pyron 14 QB
|Z. Pyron
|19/32
|253
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|9
|85
|1
|29
|
Z. Pyron 14 QB
|Z. Pyron
|17
|66
|1
|14
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|10
|41
|0
|12
|
J. Felix 23 RB
|J. Felix
|7
|20
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|8
|7
|103
|1
|56
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|4
|4
|61
|0
|25
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|3
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|3
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
L. Benson 81 TE
|L. Benson
|2
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
P. Harris 18 TE
|P. Harris
|6
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Harvey 18 DB
|A. Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Blackburn 1 WR
|L. Blackburn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|2-1
|2.5
|0
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 9 DL
|K. Kennard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Powell-Lee 29 DB
|C. Powell-Lee
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|3/3
|27
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|7
|48.1
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|14/25
|164
|0
|1
|
J. Brown 1 QB
|J. Brown
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|13
|79
|1
|19
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|19
|32
|1
|15
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|4
|21
|0
|7
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|2
|13
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|6
|4
|78
|0
|26
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|5
|4
|34
|0
|14
|
J. Blue 2 WR
|J. Blue
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Blumrick 4 TE
|C. Blumrick
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|3
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
S. Gosnell 12 WR
|S. Gosnell
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Duke 22 RB
|B. Duke
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Wright 13 TE
|D. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 22 DL
|M. Kendricks
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Lawson 21 LB
|K. Lawson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross 92 K
|W. Ross
|0/1
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|6
|44.8
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Holloway 11 WR
|T. Holloway
|7
|26.9
|90
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron sacked at GT 20 for -5 yards (J.Griffin)
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - GATECH 20(14:42 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 20. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 21.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - GATECH 21(13:58 - 1st) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GATECH 33(13:11 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 52 yards to VT 15 Center-H.Freer. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 15. Tackled by GT at VT 28.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(12:59 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to VT 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 33.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VATECH 33(12:43 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to VT 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 33.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - VATECH 33(12:35 - 1st) PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(12:35 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 38(12:34 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 44.
|Sack
3 & 4 - VATECH 44(12:17 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 32 for -12 yards (C.Thomas)
|Punt
4 & 16 - VATECH 32(12:02 - 1st) P.Moore punts 38 yards to GT 30 Center-V.Anthony. Downed by J.Stroman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(10:33 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 30(10:29 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by L.Benson at GT 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(10:16 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 49.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 49(9:59 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 46.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 46(9:04 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(8:32 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 29(8:29 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to VT End Zone for 29 yards. D.Smith for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 1st) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(8:13 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by K.King at VT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - VATECH 32(7:46 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by S.Gosnell at VT 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(7:30 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to GT 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 47.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(7:09 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to GT 47. Catch made by K.Smith at GT 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(6:45 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to GT 31. Catch made by N.Gallo at GT 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 22.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 22(6:17 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to GT 24 for -2 yards. G.Wells FUMBLES forced by GT. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-GT at GT 24. Tackled by VT at GT 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 24(6:03 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 24(6:01 - 1st) J.Felix rushed to GT 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 25.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 25(5:45 - 1st) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(5:27 - 1st) J.Felix rushed to GT 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 48(5:04 - 1st) J.Felix rushed to VT 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 47.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(3:53 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass complete to VT 47. Catch made by E.Jenkins at VT 47. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 4(3:15 - 1st) J.Felix rushed to VT 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 5(2:50 - 1st) J.Felix rushed to VT 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GATECH 2(2:10 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass complete to VT 2. Catch made by P.Harris at VT 2. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - GATECH 9(1:32 - 1st) G.Stewart 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Freer Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(1:22 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VATECH 30(1:00 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|+26 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 30(0:54 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 30. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 30. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(0:35 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to GT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 42(15:00 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to GT 42. Catch made by B.Duke at GT 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VATECH 40(14:30 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to GT 40. Catch made by B.Duke at GT 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 40.
|Punt
4 & 6 - VATECH 40(13:52 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 39 yards to GT 1 Center-V.Anthony. Downed by J.Stroman.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 1(13:40 - 2nd) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 2.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GATECH 2(13:07 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 2.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GATECH 2(12:26 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GATECH 2(12:20 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 57 yards to VT 41 Center-H.Freer. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 41. Tackled by GT at VT 50.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 50(12:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on VT-S.Dzansi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 15 - VATECH 45(12:08 - 2nd) K.King rushed to GT 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(11:53 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 39(11:39 - 2nd) K.King rushed to GT 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 37.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 37(11:08 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to GT 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 27.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(10:31 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. G.Wells pass complete to GT 27. Catch made by K.Smith at GT 27. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 3(10:23 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to GT End Zone for 3 yards. G.Wells for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 2nd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(10:15 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to GT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(9:43 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to GT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GATECH 28(9:10 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GATECH 28(9:04 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 45 yards to VT 27 Center-H.Freer. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 27. Tackled by GT at VT 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(8:54 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(8:49 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 41. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - VATECH 41(8:11 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|Punt
4 & 9 - VATECH 41(8:02 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 50 yards to GT 9 Center-V.Anthony. N.McCollum returned punt from the GT 9. Tackled by VT at GT 11.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 11(7:51 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 11(7:46 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 11. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 19.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - GATECH 19(7:11 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GATECH 19(7:02 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 40 yards to VT 41 Center-H.Freer. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 41. Tackled by GT at GT 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(6:48 - 2nd) C.Black steps back to pass. C.Black pass incomplete intended for G.Wells.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 43(6:39 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to GT 28 for 15 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(6:14 - 2nd) C.Black rushed to GT 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 19(5:49 - 2nd) C.Black rushed to GT 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(5:22 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to GT 15. Catch made by K.King at GT 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 11.
|Sack
2 & 6 - VATECH 11(4:50 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at GT 15 for -4 yards (K.Kennard)
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 15(4:14 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to GT 15. Catch made by C.Blumrick at GT 15. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 1(3:59 - 2nd) K.King rushed to GT End Zone for 1 yards. K.King for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(3:51 - 2nd) W.Ross extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:51 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(3:51 - 2nd) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 31(3:23 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - GATECH 33(2:47 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(2:19 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron sacked at GT 27 for -11 yards (T.Garbutt)
|+9 YD
2 & 21 - GATECH 27(1:36 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 27. Catch made by D.Smith at GT 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 12 - GATECH 36(1:19 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 36. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 45.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GATECH 45(1:10 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 45 yards to VT 10 Center-H.Freer. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 10. T.Holloway for 90 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 2nd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:50 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by D.Smith at GT 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 34(0:23 - 2nd) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 38 for 4 yards. Z.Pyron ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(0:36 - 2nd) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GATECH 43(0:32 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 43(0:28 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 43. Catch made by D.Smith at GT 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 47.
|+28 YD
4 & 1 - GATECH 47(0:21 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to VT 25 for 28 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:13 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins. PENALTY on VT-A.Chatman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(0:09 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for GT.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - GATECH 17(0:04 - 2nd) G.Stewart 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Freer Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 62 yards from GT 35 to the VT 3. C.Beck returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at VT 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(14:57 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.King.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 18(14:51 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 23.
|Sack
3 & 5 - VATECH 23(14:18 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 15 for -8 yards (D.Douse)
|Punt
4 & 13 - VATECH 15(13:42 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 47 yards to GT 38 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by N.McCollum.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(13:34 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 38.
2 & 10 - GATECH(13:08 - 3rd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins. PENALTY on VT-VT Defensive Offside 5 yards offset. PENALTY on GT-GT Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards offset. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GATECH 38(13:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on GT-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - GATECH 33(13:03 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 33. Catch made by P.Harris at GT 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 39.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 39(12:27 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 39. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(11:58 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to VT 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 32.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - GATECH 32(11:30 - 3rd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron sacked at VT 43 for yards (J.Fuga) PENALTY on VT-J.Fuga Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(10:58 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to VT 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 24(10:36 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to VT 12 for 12 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(10:02 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to VT 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 11(9:18 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to VT 11. Catch made by M.Carter at VT 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 8.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - GATECH 8(8:35 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to VT 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - GATECH 12(7:59 - 3rd) G.Stewart 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Freer Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 64 yards from GT 35 to the VT 1. C.Beck returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at VT 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(7:50 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 31(7:28 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 34(6:54 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(6:25 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 40(6:02 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 40. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(5:28 - 3rd) VT rushed to GT 46 for 0 yards. VT FUMBLES forced by GT. Fumble RECOVERED by VT-VT at GT 46. Tackled by GT at GT 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 46(4:49 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for S.Gosnell.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - VATECH 47(4:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on VT-B.Schick False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - VATECH 48(4:55 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to GT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 48.
|Punt
4 & 12 - VATECH 48(4:19 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 43 yards to GT 5 Center-V.Anthony. Fair catch by N.McCollum.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - GATECH 5(4:12 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass INTERCEPTED at GT 5. Intercepted by K.Lawson at GT 5. K.Lawson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 3rd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(4:03 - 3rd) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - GATECH 32(3:35 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to GT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 32(3:00 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 32. Catch made by L.Benson at GT 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - GATECH 34(2:13 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 51 yards to VT 15 Center-H.Freer. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 15. Tackled by GT at VT 44.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(1:59 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 44. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 44.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(1:44 - 3rd) K.King rushed to GT 25 for 19 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(1:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on VT-J.Jordan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - VATECH 30(1:04 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by N.Gallo at GT 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VATECH 24(0:23 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at GT 25 for -1 yards (D.Douse; K.White)
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 4th) G.Wells rushed to GT 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 23.
|No Good
4 & 8 - VATECH 30(14:19 - 4th) W.Ross 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-V.Anthony Holder-VT.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 23(14:15 - 4th) J.Felix rushed to GT 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 26(14:01 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 26. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GATECH 32(13:28 - 4th) J.Felix rushed to GT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 32.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - GATECH 32(12:51 - 4th) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 32.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(12:44 - 4th) K.King rushed to GT 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 26(12:19 - 4th) K.King rushed to GT 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(11:39 - 4th) K.King rushed to GT 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 18(11:02 - 4th) K.King rushed to GT 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 10(10:45 - 4th) K.King rushed to GT 10 for 0 yards. K.King FUMBLES forced by GT. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-GT at GT 10. Tackled by VT at GT 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(10:40 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for A.Harvey.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 10(10:36 - 4th) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 21.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(10:04 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 21. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(9:37 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to GT 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 44.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(9:15 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 44. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 44. Gain of 56 yards. N.McCollum for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
|(9:02 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Catch made by L.Benson at VT 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by VT at VT 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 4th) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(9:02 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 32.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - VATECH 32(8:32 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by J.Blue at VT 32. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(8:07 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to GT 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 45(7:30 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to GT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(7:10 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(7:05 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for B.Duke.
|Int
3 & 10 - VATECH 40(7:01 - 4th) G.Wells pass INTERCEPTED at GT 26. Intercepted by C.Powell-Lee at GT 26. Tackled by VT at GT 27.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(6:54 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins. PENALTY on VT-VT Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(6:52 - 4th) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 42(6:39 - 4th) Z.Pyron rushed to VT 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(5:55 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron sacked at GT 45 for -9 yards (M.Kendricks)
|No Gain
2 & 19 - GATECH 45(5:19 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for GT.
|+20 YD
3 & 19 - GATECH 45(5:12 - 4th) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 45. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(4:38 - 4th) Z.Pyron rushed to VT 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 22.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(4:15 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to VT 9 for 13 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GATECH 9(3:41 - 4th) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for M.Rutherford.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 9(3:36 - 4th) Z.Pyron rushed to VT End Zone for 9 yards. Z.Pyron for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:30 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. GT rushed to VT 3 for yards. Tackled by VT at VT 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 4th) G.Stewart kicks 62 yards from GT 35 to the VT 3. C.Beck returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at VT 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(3:25 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith. PENALTY on GT-M.Sims Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(3:19 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at VT 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VATECH 41(2:57 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - VATECH 41(2:52 - 4th) PENALTY on VT-J.Hanson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 12 - VATECH 36(2:52 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 27 for -9 yards (D.Douse)
|Punt
4 & 21 - VATECH 27(2:19 - 4th) P.Moore punts 52 yards to GT 21 Center-V.Anthony. Downed by J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(2:08 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to GT 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 25(2:02 - 4th) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 22.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 22(1:58 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by VT at GT 29.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GATECH 29(1:12 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 47 yards to VT 24 Center-H.Freer. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 24. Tackled by GT at VT 42.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(0:48 - 4th) Z.Pyron kneels at the VT 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - GATECH 45(0:08 - 4th) Z.Pyron kneels at the VT 46.
