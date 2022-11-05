Drive Chart
FIU
NTEXAS

Key Players
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
9 RuYds, RuTD, 3 ReYds, REC
A. Aune 2 QB
414 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 20 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 14:10
A.Adeyi rushed to FIU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Adeyi for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
77
yds
00:50
pos
0
6
Point After TD 14:10
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:10
A.Aune pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by J.Smart at FIU 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Smart for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
66
yds
00:58
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:10
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Field Goal 6:38
E.Mooney 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NTX Holder-NTX.
8
plays
46
yds
3:01
pos
0
17
Touchdown 1:08
A.Aune pass complete to FIU 10. Catch made by V.Gumms at FIU 10. Gain of 10 yards. V.Gumms for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
75
yds
3:46
pos
0
23
Point After TD 1:08
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:47
A.Aune pass complete to NTX 43. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 43. Gain of 57 yards. J.Shorter for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
63
yds
1:27
pos
0
30
Point After TD 12:47
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 10:54
A.Aune pass complete to FIU 6. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at FIU 6. Gain of 6 yards. I.Ragsdale for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
18
yds
1:42
pos
0
37
Point After TD 10:54
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 8:06
E.Wilson rushed to NTX End Zone for 2 yards. E.Wilson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:48
pos
6
38
Point After TD 8:06
C.Gabriel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 3:44
A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 25. Intercepted by R.Peterson at FIU 25. R.Peterson FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-A.Cole at NTX 4. A.Cole for yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
61
yds
4:22
pos
13
38
Point After TD 3:44
C.Gabriel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 1:13
A.Aune pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by J.Shorter at FIU 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Shorter for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
85
yds
2:31
pos
14
44
Point After TD 1:13
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
45
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:22
S.Earle rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. S.Earle for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
18
plays
102
yds
9:27
pos
14
51
Point After TD 8:22
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
52
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 28
Rushing 5 10
Passing 7 17
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-16 12-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 258 623
Total Plays 64 77
Avg Gain 4.0 8.1
Net Yards Rushing 113 209
Rush Attempts 25 42
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 5.0
Yards Passing 145 414
Comp. - Att. 22-39 25-35
Yards Per Pass 3.7 11.8
Penalties - Yards 4-33 3-20
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 9-40.8 2-51.0
Return Yards 82 11
Punts - Returns 2-11 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-71 2-11
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FIU 4-5 0140014
North Texas 6-4 24210752
Apogee Stadium Denton, TX
 145 PASS YDS 414
113 RUSH YDS 209
258 TOTAL YDS 623
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. James  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 130 0 2 74.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 1720 11 6 122.8
G. James 19/35 130 0 2
H. Carlson  4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 15 0 0 106.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.0% 106 0 1 79.6
H. Carlson 3/4 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. James  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 148 2
G. James 4 37 0 23
A. Patterson  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 33 0
A. Patterson 7 33 0 13
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 400 5
L. Joseph 5 21 0 10
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 175 1
E. Wilson Jr. 4 9 1 7
T. Chambers  0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Chambers 1 8 0 8
K. Owens  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 70 1
K. Owens 3 3 0 3
H. Carlson  4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -3 0
H. Carlson 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Fairweather  13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 186 0
R. Fairweather 5 1 39 0 39
A. Hooker  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Hooker 8 5 30 0 10
T. Chambers  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 486 4
T. Chambers 6 3 21 0 13
D. Patterson  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 149 0
D. Patterson 1 1 15 0 15
J. Law  82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Law 1 1 15 0 15
J. McDonald  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. McDonald 1 1 12 0 12
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 132 2
L. Joseph 5 5 11 0 6
J. Bracey  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 253 2
J. Bracey 2 2 8 0 5
J. Barry Jr.  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Barry Jr. 1 1 4 0 4
R. Fournet  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 52 0
R. Fournet 2 1 3 0 3
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 72 0
E. Wilson Jr. 1 1 3 0 3
J. Miamen  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 167 0
J. Miamen 1 0 0 0 0
K. Mitchell  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 293 4
K. Mitchell 3 0 0 0 0
A. Patterson  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
A. Patterson 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hill  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Hill 5-0 0.0 0
A. Cole  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
A. Cole 5-0 0.0 1
R. Peterson  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
R. Peterson 4-0 0.0 1
J. Howard  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Howard 4-0 0.0 0
D. Strickland  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Strickland 4-0 0.0 0
D. Daniel  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Daniel 3-0 0.0 0
D. Manuel  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Manuel 3-0 0.0 0
J. Potts  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Potts 3-0 0.0 0
A. Volmar  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Volmar 2-0 0.0 0
J. Perkins  30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Perkins 2-0 0.0 0
K. Davis  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hall  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
A. Nobles  97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Nobles 2-0 0.0 0
H. Masses  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Masses 2-0 0.0 0
S. Pace  49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Pace 2-0 0.0 0
C. Coleman  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Guerad  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Guerad 1-0 0.0 0
L. Kinsler  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Kinsler 1-0 0.0 0
T. O'Neal  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. O'Neal 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mitchell  80 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Passmore  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Passmore 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Gabriel  37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/10 16/17
C. Gabriel 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Montiel  25 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 40.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 0 0
D. Montiel 9 40.8 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
L. Joseph 3 17.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Chambers 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 4.7 14 0
T. Chambers 2 5.5 8 0
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Aune  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 414 5 2 212.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 2339 23 9 156.6
A. Aune 25/34 414 5 2
S. Earle  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 24 0 0 167.2
S. Earle 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Earle  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
S. Earle 11 60 1 28
A. Adeyi  39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 631 3
A. Adeyi 7 59 1 33
I. Ragsdale  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 327 3
I. Ragsdale 11 30 0 5
Q. Farrar  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
Q. Farrar 5 24 0 19
A. Aune  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 20 0
A. Aune 3 20 0 12
B. Jackson  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
B. Jackson 4 17 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Shorter  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 92 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 360 6
J. Shorter 3 2 92 2 57
J. Smart  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 137 0
J. Smart 5 5 76 1 45
J. Roberts  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 238 2
J. Roberts 3 1 70 0 70
R. Burns  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 566 1
R. Burns 5 4 57 0 34
J. Maclin  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 300 2
J. Maclin 7 3 55 0 34
V. Gumms  30 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 347 4
V. Gumms 5 5 42 1 14
I. Ragsdale  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 30 1
I. Ragsdale 3 3 13 1 8
D. Ward  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 241 2
D. Ward 1 1 12 0 12
T. Bush  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
T. Bush 1 0 0 0 0
K. Horton  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 72 1
K. Horton 1 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Davis  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 6-0 0.0 0
J. Smith  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 4-0 0.0 0
K. Wood  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
K. Wood 4-0 0.0 1
T. Trieb  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Trieb 3-0 0.0 0
D. Gaddie  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Gaddie 3-0 0.0 0
L. Wilson  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Wilson 3-0 0.0 1
Q. Whitlock  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Whitlock 2-0 0.0 0
C. Kropp  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Kropp 2-0 0.0 0
L. Nixon III  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Nixon III 2-0 0.0 0
S. Faulkner  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Faulkner 1-0 0.0 0
S. Leota  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Leota 1-0 0.0 0
C. Robertson  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Robertson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Thompson  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Richards  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Richards 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wright  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
H. West  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. West 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
K. Rausaw  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Rausaw 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Mooney  0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
14/15 35/36
E. Mooney 1/1 29 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Rodriguez  32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 51.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 0 0
B. Rodriguez 2 51.0 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Horton  19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 99 1
K. Horton 3 19.3 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 FIU 25 0:52 3 3 Punt
13:03 NTEXAS 28 1:02 3 4 Punt
11:10 FIU 8 1:31 3 2 Punt
6:38 FIU 16 1:44 5 16 Punt
1:08 FIU 25 1:54 4 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 FIU 25 0:11 1 0 INT
10:54 FIU 25 2:48 9 75 TD
1:13 FIU 25 0:51 3 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 25 2:18 5 16 Punt
11:01 FIU 25 3:23 7 22 Punt
4:45 FIU 27 1:56 8 41 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:22 FIU 23 1:33 3 2 Punt
6:00 FIU 36 6:00 10 48 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NTEXAS 23 0:50 3 77 TD
13:18 NTEXAS 30 0:08 1 0 INT
12:08 NTEXAS 34 0:58 3 66 TD
9:39 NTEXAS 42 3:01 8 46 FG
4:54 NTEXAS 25 3:46 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 NTEXAS 17 1:27 4 83 TD
12:36 FIU 18 1:42 5 18 TD
8:06 NTEXAS 26 4:22 8 56 INT
3:44 NTEXAS 15 2:31 6 85 TD
0:22 NTEXAS 8 0:22 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 NTEXAS 22 1:34 3 6 Punt
7:45 NTEXAS 20 3:00 6 9 Punt
2:49 NTEXAS 3 9:27 18 97 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:49 NTEXAS 44 0:49 2 20 Fumble

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 77 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 57 yards from FIU 35 to the NTX 8. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Howard at NTX 23.
+70 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23
(14:55 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 23. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 23. Gain of 70 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 7.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 7
(14:40 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 8. Catch made by R.Burns at FIU 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 2.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 2
(14:06 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Adeyi for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(14:10 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:10 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(14:10 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25
(14:05 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 28.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 28
(13:33 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
Punt
4 & 7 - FIU 28
(13:26 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 42 yards to NTX 30 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by R.Burns.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30
(13:18 - 1st) A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 28. Intercepted by A.Cole at FIU 28. Tackled by NTX at FIU 28.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28
(13:10 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 28. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 31.
+1 YD
2 & 13 - FIU 31
(12:42 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 31. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at FIU 32.
No Gain
3 & 14 - FIU 32
(12:24 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
Punt
4 & 14 - FIU 32
(12:14 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 34 yards to NTX 34 Center-J.Lee. Out of bounds.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 66 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34
(12:08 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Kinsler at NTX 36.
+19 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 36
(11:38 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 36. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 45.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45
(11:21 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by J.Smart at FIU 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Smart for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:10 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:10 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 63 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU 2. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by NTX at FIU 16. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 9
(11:05 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 8.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 8
(10:42 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 8
(10:30 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 8. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 11.
Punt
4 & 8 - FIU 11
(9:47 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 47 yards to NTX 42 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by R.Burns.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
+33 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42
(9:39 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 25 for 33 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 25.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(9:22 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 23.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 23
(8:53 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FIU 22.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 22
(8:16 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 22. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at FIU 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Pace at FIU 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 14
(7:41 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 14
(7:33 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 12.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 12
(6:47 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 19
(6:42 - 1st) E.Mooney 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NTX Holder-NTX.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:38 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Kropp at FIU 16.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 16
(6:31 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 16. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at FIU 21.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 21
(6:03 - 1st) T.Chambers rushed to FIU 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at FIU 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 29
(5:44 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 29
(5:38 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 29. Catch made by R.Fournet at FIU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 32.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 32
(5:08 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
Punt
4 & 7 - FIU 32
(5:01 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 43 yards to NTX 25 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by R.Burns.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25
(4:54 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at NTX 27.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 27
(4:31 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 27. Catch made by J.Maclin at NTX 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at NTX 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40
(4:04 - 1st) A.Aune scrambles to NTX 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Pace at NTX 40.
+34 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 40
(3:40 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 40. Catch made by J.Maclin at NTX 40. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 26.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26
(3:12 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FIU 21.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 21
(2:46 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal at FIU 19.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 19
(2:08 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 12.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 12
(1:55 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 10.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 10
(1:18 - 1st) S.Earle steps back to pass. S.Earle pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
+10 YD
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 10
(1:13 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 10. Catch made by V.Gumms at FIU 10. Gain of 10 yards. V.Gumms for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:08 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:08 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(1:08 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at FIU 35.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35
(0:00 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 35. Gain of 0 yards. A.Hooker FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-L.Wilson at FIU 38. Tackled by FIU at FIU 38. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at FIU 36.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 36
(0:19 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rausaw at FIU 37.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 37
(15:00 - 2nd) G.James scrambles to FIU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 40.
Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 40
(14:24 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 43 yards to NTX 17 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by R.Burns.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 83 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 17
(14:14 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter. PENALTY on FIU-H.Masses Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32
(14:09 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for T.Bush.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 32
(13:57 - 2nd) A.Aune scrambles to NTX 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at NTX 36. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 37
(13:57 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Howard at NTX 44.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44
(13:17 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 44. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at NTX 43.
+57 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 43
(12:57 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 43. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 43. Gain of 57 yards. J.Shorter for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:47 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:47 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(12:47 - 2nd) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 26. Intercepted by K.Wood at FIU 26. Tackled by FIU at FIU 18.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18
(12:36 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at FIU 12.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 12
(12:20 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 12. Catch made by V.Gumms at FIU 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 7.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 7
(11:45 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 6.
No Gain
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 6
(11:05 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
+6 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 6
(11:00 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 6. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at FIU 6. Gain of 6 yards. I.Ragsdale for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:54 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:54 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(10:54 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 27.
No Gain
2 & 8 - FIU 27
(10:47 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at FIU 27.
+15 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 27
(9:53 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by J.Law at FIU 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at FIU 42.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42
(9:19 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to NTX 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(9:13 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 48
(8:54 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
+39 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 48
(8:49 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by R.Fairweather at NTX 48. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 9.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 9
(8:36 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to NTX 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 2.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 2
(8:10 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to NTX End Zone for 2 yards. E.Wilson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:06 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Interception (8 plays, 56 yards, 4:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:06 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 57 yards from FIU 35 to the NTX 8. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by FIU at NTX 26.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26
(8:01 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at NTX 29.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 29
(7:27 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to NTX 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 37.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37
(7:00 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 37. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at NTX 49.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49
(6:30 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 49. Catch made by J.Smart at NTX 49. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 28.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28
(5:48 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 28. Catch made by J.Smart at FIU 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 24.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 24
(5:11 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore at FIU 22.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 22
(4:36 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 17.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 17
(4:01 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 17. Catch made by J.Roberts at FIU 17. Gain of yards. J.Roberts for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NTX-F.Nwaiwu Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
1 & 15 - NTEXAS 25
(3:51 - 2nd) A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 25. Intercepted by R.Peterson at FIU 25. R.Peterson FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-A.Cole at NTX 4. A.Cole for yards TOUCHDOWN.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 85 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:44 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
Kickoff
(3:44 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the NTX End Zone. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by FIU at NTX 25. PENALTY on NTX-G.Brewer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15
(3:37 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at NTX 20.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 20
(2:57 - 2nd) K.Jackson rushed to NTX 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 23.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 23
(2:25 - 2nd) K.Jackson rushed to NTX 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at NTX 26.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26
(2:09 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 26. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at NTX 31.
+34 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 31
(1:32 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 31. Gain of 34 yards. R.Burns ran out of bounds.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35
(1:20 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by J.Shorter at FIU 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Shorter for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:13 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:13 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(1:13 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at FIU 31.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 31
(1:07 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 31. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 33.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 33
(1:02 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at FIU 34.
Punt
4 & 1 - FIU 34
(0:35 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 58 yards to NTX 8 Center-J.Lee. Downed by FIU.

UNT
Mean Green
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 8
(0:22 - 2nd) NTX kneels at the NTX 7.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 29.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 29
(14:33 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 29. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at FIU 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36
(13:51 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at FIU 39.
Penalty
2 & 7 - FIU 39
(13:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on FIU-T.Chambers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 12 - FIU 34
(13:35 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 34. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at FIU 41.
No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 41
(12:55 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 41
(12:50 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 37 yards to NTX 22 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by R.Burns.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22
(12:42 - 3rd) Q.Farrar rushed to NTX 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 21.
+7 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 21
(12:05 - 3rd) Q.Farrar rushed to NTX 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at NTX 28.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 28
(11:23 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
Punt
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 28
(11:18 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 50 yards to FIU 22 Center-NTX. T.Chambers returned punt from the FIU 22. Tackled by A.Guillory at FIU 25.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(11:08 - 3rd) K.Owens rushed to FIU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at FIU 28.
No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 28
(10:37 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 28
(10:30 - 3rd) G.James rushed to FIU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at FIU 33.
+8 YD
4 & 2 - FIU 33
(9:54 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 41
(9:24 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 41
(9:19 - 3rd) K.Owens rushed to FIU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at FIU 41.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 41
(8:42 - 3rd) G.James scrambles to FIU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Robertson at FIU 47.
Punt
4 & 4 - FIU 47
(7:55 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 33 yards to NTX 20 Center-J.Lee. Downed by FIU.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20
(7:45 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 20. Catch made by K.Horton at NTX 20. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at NTX 17.
+9 YD
2 & 13 - NTEXAS 17
(7:35 - 3rd) S.Earle rushed to NTX 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at NTX 26.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 26
(6:53 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 26. Catch made by J.Smart at NTX 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32
(6:26 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 32
(6:12 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 32. Catch made by J.Smart at NTX 32. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at NTX 30.
-1 YD
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 30
(5:36 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at NTX 29.
Punt
4 & 13 - NTEXAS 29
(4:57 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 52 yards to FIU 19 Center-NTX. T.Chambers returned punt from the FIU 19. Tackled by NTX at FIU 27.

FIU
Panthers
 - Interception (8 plays, 41 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 27
(4:45 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at FIU 28.
No Gain
2 & 9 - FIU 28
(4:31 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - FIU 28
(4:16 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 28. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 41
(4:05 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 41
(4:02 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at FIU 45.
+23 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 45
(3:25 - 3rd) G.James rushed to NTX 32 for 23 yards. G.James ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 32
(3:14 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
Int
2 & 10 - FIU 32
(3:02 - 3rd) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at NTX End Zone. Intercepted by L.Wilson at NTX End Zone. Tackled by K.Mitchell at NTX 3.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (18 plays, 97 yards, 9:27 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 3
(2:49 - 3rd) S.Earle rushed to NTX 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at NTX 7.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 7
(2:22 - 3rd) S.Earle rushed to NTX 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at NTX 11.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 11
(1:37 - 3rd) S.Earle rushed to NTX 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at NTX 15.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15
(1:10 - 3rd) S.Earle rushed to NTX 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at NTX 16.
-2 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 16
(0:30 - 3rd) Q.Farrar rushed to NTX 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at NTX 14.
+14 YD
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 14
(15:00 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 14. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 14. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Howard at NTX 28.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28
(14:31 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 26. Catch made by J.Maclin at NTX 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at NTX 36.
No Gain
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 34
(14:23 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
+8 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 36
(14:16 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 34. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at NTX 44.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44
(13:40 - 4th) PENALTY on NTX-L.Neville False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 15 - NTEXAS 39
(13:22 - 4th) A.Aune rushed to FIU 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 49.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 49
(12:40 - 4th) S.Earle rushed to FIU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 47.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 47
(11:54 - 4th) K.Jackson rushed to FIU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45
(11:37 - 4th) Q.Farrar rushed to FIU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 44.
+28 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 44
(11:02 - 4th) S.Earle rushed to FIU 16 for 28 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at FIU 16.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16
(10:26 - 4th) S.Earle rushed to FIU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Howard at FIU 12.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 12
(9:45 - 4th) S.Earle rushed to FIU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Howard at FIU 10.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 10
(9:13 - 4th) K.Jackson rushed to FIU 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at FIU 1.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 1
(8:26 - 4th) S.Earle rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. S.Earle for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:22 - 4th) E.Mooney extra point is good.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:22 - 4th) E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU 3. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by NTX at FIU 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 24
(8:16 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at FIU 24.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 24
(7:49 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for R.Fournet.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 24
(7:44 - 4th) H.Carlson scrambles to FIU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Leota at FIU 26.
Punt
4 & 8 - FIU 26
(6:57 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 30 yards to NTX 44 Center-J.Lee. Out of bounds.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Fumble (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44
(6:49 - 4th) S.Earle rushed to NTX 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at NTX 45.
+19 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 45
(6:19 - 4th) Q.Farrar rushed to FIU 36 for 19 yards. Q.Farrar FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-K.Brumfield at FIU 36. Tackled by NTX at FIU 36.

FIU
Panthers
 - End of Game (10 plays, 48 yards, 6:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36
(6:00 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to FIU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FIU 38.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 38
(5:30 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to NTX 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at NTX 49.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 49
(5:05 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to NTX 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at NTX 48.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 48
(4:33 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by A.Patterson at NTX 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at NTX 49.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 49
(3:46 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to NTX 49. Catch made by J.McDonald at NTX 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Kropp at NTX 37.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 37
(3:04 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to NTX 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at NTX 35.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 35
(2:33 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to NTX 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at NTX 33.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 33
(1:49 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to NTX 33. Catch made by J.Barry at NTX 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Thompson at NTX 29.
+9 YD
4 & 2 - FIU 29
(1:01 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to NTX 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Kropp at NTX 20.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20
(0:25 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to NTX 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.West at NTX 16.
