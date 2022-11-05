Drive Chart
|
|
|FIU
|NTEXAS
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
E. Wilson Jr.
21 RB
9 RuYds, RuTD, 3 ReYds, REC
|
A. Aune
2 QB
414 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 20 RuYds
Touchdown 14:10
A.Adeyi rushed to FIU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Adeyi for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
77
yds
00:50
pos
0
6
Touchdown 11:10
A.Aune pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by J.Smart at FIU 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Smart for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
66
yds
00:58
pos
0
13
Field Goal 6:38
E.Mooney 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NTX Holder-NTX.
8
plays
46
yds
3:01
pos
0
17
Touchdown 1:08
A.Aune pass complete to FIU 10. Catch made by V.Gumms at FIU 10. Gain of 10 yards. V.Gumms for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
75
yds
3:46
pos
0
23
Touchdown 12:47
A.Aune pass complete to NTX 43. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 43. Gain of 57 yards. J.Shorter for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
63
yds
1:27
pos
0
30
Touchdown 10:54
A.Aune pass complete to FIU 6. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at FIU 6. Gain of 6 yards. I.Ragsdale for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
18
yds
1:42
pos
0
37
Touchdown 8:06
E.Wilson rushed to NTX End Zone for 2 yards. E.Wilson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:48
pos
6
38
Touchdown 3:44
A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 25. Intercepted by R.Peterson at FIU 25. R.Peterson FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-A.Cole at NTX 4. A.Cole for yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
61
yds
4:22
pos
13
38
Touchdown 1:13
A.Aune pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by J.Shorter at FIU 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Shorter for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
85
yds
2:31
pos
14
44
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 8:22
S.Earle rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. S.Earle for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
18
plays
102
yds
9:27
pos
14
51
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|28
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|7
|17
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|12-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|258
|623
|Total Plays
|64
|77
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|209
|Rush Attempts
|25
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|145
|414
|Comp. - Att.
|22-39
|25-35
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|11.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-33
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|9-40.8
|2-51.0
|Return Yards
|82
|11
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-71
|2-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|414
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|209
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|623
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|19/35
|130
|0
|2
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|3/4
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|4
|37
|0
|23
|
A. Patterson 22 RB
|A. Patterson
|7
|33
|0
|13
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|5
|21
|0
|10
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|4
|9
|1
|7
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Owens 20 RB
|K. Owens
|3
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|5
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
A. Hooker 9 WR
|A. Hooker
|8
|5
|30
|0
|10
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|6
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Law 82 WR
|J. Law
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. McDonald 85 TE
|J. McDonald
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|5
|5
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Barry Jr. 18 WR
|J. Barry Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Fournet 19 WR
|R. Fournet
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Patterson 22 RB
|A. Patterson
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cole 6 DB
|A. Cole
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Peterson 42 LB
|R. Peterson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Howard 11 LB
|J. Howard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Volmar 23 DB
|A. Volmar
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 30 DB
|J. Perkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 44 LB
|K. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Masses 12 DB
|H. Masses
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pace 49 DL
|S. Pace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman 34 LB
|C. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guerad 94 DL
|J. Guerad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kinsler 1 DL
|L. Kinsler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. O'Neal 90 DL
|T. O'Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|9
|40.8
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|3
|17.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|2
|5.5
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Earle 3 QB
|S. Earle
|11
|60
|1
|28
|
A. Adeyi 39 RB
|A. Adeyi
|7
|59
|1
|33
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|11
|30
|0
|5
|
Q. Farrar 20 RB
|Q. Farrar
|5
|24
|0
|19
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
B. Jackson 21 RB
|B. Jackson
|4
|17
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|3
|2
|92
|2
|57
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|5
|5
|76
|1
|45
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|3
|1
|70
|0
|70
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|5
|4
|57
|0
|34
|
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|7
|3
|55
|0
|34
|
V. Gumms 30 TE
|V. Gumms
|5
|5
|42
|1
|14
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|3
|3
|13
|1
|8
|
D. Ward 8 WR
|D. Ward
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Bush 5 WR
|T. Bush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Davis 1 LB
|K. Davis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 36 LB
|J. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 21 LB
|K. Wood
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Trieb 5 DL
|T. Trieb
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gaddie 2 DB
|D. Gaddie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 13 DB
|L. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Whitlock 7 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kropp 15 LB
|C. Kropp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 3 LB
|L. Nixon III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Faulkner 25 LB
|S. Faulkner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Leota 42 LB
|S. Leota
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robertson 99 DL
|C. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Thompson 6 DB
|L. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richards 44 LB
|M. Richards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 35 LB
|C. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 96 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. West 27 DB
|H. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 19 LB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rausaw 95 DL
|K. Rausaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|1/1
|29
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|2
|51.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|3
|19.3
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 57 yards from FIU 35 to the NTX 8. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Howard at NTX 23.
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(14:55 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 23. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 23. Gain of 70 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 7(14:40 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 8. Catch made by R.Burns at FIU 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 2(14:06 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Adeyi for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:10 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:10 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25(14:10 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25(14:05 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 28(13:33 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FIU 28(13:26 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 42 yards to NTX 30 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(13:18 - 1st) A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 28. Intercepted by A.Cole at FIU 28. Tackled by NTX at FIU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28(13:10 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 28. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - FIU 31(12:42 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 31. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at FIU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - FIU 32(12:24 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|Punt
4 & 14 - FIU 32(12:14 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 34 yards to NTX 34 Center-J.Lee. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(12:08 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Kinsler at NTX 36.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 36(11:38 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 36. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 45.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(11:21 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by J.Smart at FIU 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Smart for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 63 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU 2. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by NTX at FIU 16. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 9(11:05 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 8.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 8(10:42 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 8(10:30 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 8. Catch made by E.Wilson at FIU 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 11.
|Punt
4 & 8 - FIU 11(9:47 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 47 yards to NTX 42 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(9:39 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 25 for 33 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(9:22 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 23(8:53 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FIU 22.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 22(8:16 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 22. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at FIU 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Pace at FIU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 14(7:41 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 14(7:33 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 12.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 12(6:47 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 19(6:42 - 1st) E.Mooney 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NTX Holder-NTX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Kropp at FIU 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 16(6:31 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 16. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at FIU 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 21(6:03 - 1st) T.Chambers rushed to FIU 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at FIU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 29(5:44 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 29(5:38 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 29. Catch made by R.Fournet at FIU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 32(5:08 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FIU 32(5:01 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 43 yards to NTX 25 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(4:54 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at NTX 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 27(4:31 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 27. Catch made by J.Maclin at NTX 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at NTX 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(4:04 - 1st) A.Aune scrambles to NTX 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Pace at NTX 40.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(3:40 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 40. Catch made by J.Maclin at NTX 40. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(3:12 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FIU 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 21(2:46 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal at FIU 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 19(2:08 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 12(1:55 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FIU 10.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 10(1:18 - 1st) S.Earle steps back to pass. S.Earle pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 10(1:13 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 10. Catch made by V.Gumms at FIU 10. Gain of 10 yards. V.Gumms for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(1:08 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at FIU 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35(0:00 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 35. Gain of 0 yards. A.Hooker FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-L.Wilson at FIU 38. Tackled by FIU at FIU 38. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at FIU 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 36(0:19 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rausaw at FIU 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 37(15:00 - 2nd) G.James scrambles to FIU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 40.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 40(14:24 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 43 yards to NTX 17 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 17(14:14 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter. PENALTY on FIU-H.Masses Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(14:09 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for T.Bush.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(13:57 - 2nd) A.Aune scrambles to NTX 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at NTX 36. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 37(13:57 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Howard at NTX 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(13:17 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 44. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at NTX 43.
|+57 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 43(12:57 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 43. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 43. Gain of 57 yards. J.Shorter for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:47 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(12:36 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to FIU 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at FIU 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 12(12:20 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 12. Catch made by V.Gumms at FIU 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 7(11:45 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 6(11:05 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 6(11:00 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 6. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at FIU 6. Gain of 6 yards. I.Ragsdale for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(10:54 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FIU 27(10:47 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at FIU 27.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 27(9:53 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by J.Law at FIU 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at FIU 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42(9:19 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to NTX 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 48(9:13 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 48(8:54 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|+39 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 48(8:49 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by R.Fairweather at NTX 48. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 9.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 9(8:36 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to NTX 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 2(8:10 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to NTX End Zone for 2 yards. E.Wilson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 57 yards from FIU 35 to the NTX 8. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by FIU at NTX 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(8:01 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at NTX 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 29(7:27 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to NTX 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(7:00 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 37. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at NTX 49.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(6:30 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 49. Catch made by J.Smart at NTX 49. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(5:48 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 28. Catch made by J.Smart at FIU 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 24(5:11 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore at FIU 22.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 22(4:36 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to FIU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 17(4:01 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 17. Catch made by J.Roberts at FIU 17. Gain of yards. J.Roberts for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NTX-F.Nwaiwu Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 15 - NTEXAS 25(3:51 - 2nd) A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 25. Intercepted by R.Peterson at FIU 25. R.Peterson FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-A.Cole at NTX 4. A.Cole for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the NTX End Zone. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by FIU at NTX 25. PENALTY on NTX-G.Brewer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(3:37 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at NTX 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 20(2:57 - 2nd) K.Jackson rushed to NTX 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 23(2:25 - 2nd) K.Jackson rushed to NTX 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at NTX 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(2:09 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 26. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at NTX 31.
|+34 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 31(1:32 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 31. Gain of 34 yards. R.Burns ran out of bounds.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(1:20 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by J.Shorter at FIU 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Shorter for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(1:13 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at FIU 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 31(1:07 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 31. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 33(1:02 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at FIU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - FIU 34(0:35 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 58 yards to NTX 8 Center-J.Lee. Downed by FIU.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 8(0:22 - 2nd) NTX kneels at the NTX 7.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 29(14:33 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 29. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at FIU 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36(13:51 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at FIU 39.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - FIU 39(13:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on FIU-T.Chambers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - FIU 34(13:35 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 34. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at FIU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 41(12:55 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 41(12:50 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 37 yards to NTX 22 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(12:42 - 3rd) Q.Farrar rushed to NTX 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 21(12:05 - 3rd) Q.Farrar rushed to NTX 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at NTX 28.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 28(11:23 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 28(11:18 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 50 yards to FIU 22 Center-NTX. T.Chambers returned punt from the FIU 22. Tackled by A.Guillory at FIU 25.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(11:08 - 3rd) K.Owens rushed to FIU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at FIU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 28(10:37 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 28(10:30 - 3rd) G.James rushed to FIU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at FIU 33.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - FIU 33(9:54 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 41(9:24 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 41(9:19 - 3rd) K.Owens rushed to FIU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at FIU 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 41(8:42 - 3rd) G.James scrambles to FIU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Robertson at FIU 47.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FIU 47(7:55 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 33 yards to NTX 20 Center-J.Lee. Downed by FIU.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(7:45 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 20. Catch made by K.Horton at NTX 20. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at NTX 17.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - NTEXAS 17(7:35 - 3rd) S.Earle rushed to NTX 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at NTX 26.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 26(6:53 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 26. Catch made by J.Smart at NTX 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FIU at NTX 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(6:26 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(6:12 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 32. Catch made by J.Smart at NTX 32. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at NTX 30.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 30(5:36 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at NTX 29.
|Punt
4 & 13 - NTEXAS 29(4:57 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 52 yards to FIU 19 Center-NTX. T.Chambers returned punt from the FIU 19. Tackled by NTX at FIU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 27(4:45 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at FIU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FIU 28(4:31 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - FIU 28(4:16 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 28. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NTX at FIU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 41(4:05 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 41(4:02 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at FIU 45.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 45(3:25 - 3rd) G.James rushed to NTX 32 for 23 yards. G.James ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 32(3:14 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|Int
2 & 10 - FIU 32(3:02 - 3rd) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at NTX End Zone. Intercepted by L.Wilson at NTX End Zone. Tackled by K.Mitchell at NTX 3.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 3(2:49 - 3rd) S.Earle rushed to NTX 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at NTX 7.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 7(2:22 - 3rd) S.Earle rushed to NTX 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at NTX 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 11(1:37 - 3rd) S.Earle rushed to NTX 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at NTX 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(1:10 - 3rd) S.Earle rushed to NTX 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at NTX 16.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 16(0:30 - 3rd) Q.Farrar rushed to NTX 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at NTX 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 14(15:00 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 14. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 14. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Howard at NTX 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(14:31 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 26. Catch made by J.Maclin at NTX 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at NTX 36.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 34(14:23 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 36(14:16 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 34. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at NTX 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(13:40 - 4th) PENALTY on NTX-L.Neville False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - NTEXAS 39(13:22 - 4th) A.Aune rushed to FIU 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 49(12:40 - 4th) S.Earle rushed to FIU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 47(11:54 - 4th) K.Jackson rushed to FIU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(11:37 - 4th) Q.Farrar rushed to FIU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 44.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 44(11:02 - 4th) S.Earle rushed to FIU 16 for 28 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at FIU 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(10:26 - 4th) S.Earle rushed to FIU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Howard at FIU 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 12(9:45 - 4th) S.Earle rushed to FIU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Howard at FIU 10.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 10(9:13 - 4th) K.Jackson rushed to FIU 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at FIU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 1(8:26 - 4th) S.Earle rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. S.Earle for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 4th) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 4th) E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35 to the FIU 3. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by NTX at FIU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 24(8:16 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at FIU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 24(7:49 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for R.Fournet.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 24(7:44 - 4th) H.Carlson scrambles to FIU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Leota at FIU 26.
|Punt
4 & 8 - FIU 26(6:57 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 30 yards to NTX 44 Center-J.Lee. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(6:49 - 4th) S.Earle rushed to NTX 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at NTX 45.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 45(6:19 - 4th) Q.Farrar rushed to FIU 36 for 19 yards. Q.Farrar FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-K.Brumfield at FIU 36. Tackled by NTX at FIU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36(6:00 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to FIU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FIU 38.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 38(5:30 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to NTX 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at NTX 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 49(5:05 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to NTX 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at NTX 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 48(4:33 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by A.Patterson at NTX 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at NTX 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 49(3:46 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to NTX 49. Catch made by J.McDonald at NTX 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Kropp at NTX 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 37(3:04 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to NTX 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at NTX 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 35(2:33 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to NTX 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at NTX 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 33(1:49 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to NTX 33. Catch made by J.Barry at NTX 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Thompson at NTX 29.
|+9 YD
4 & 2 - FIU 29(1:01 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to NTX 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Kropp at NTX 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20(0:25 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to NTX 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.West at NTX 16.
-
TROY
UL
14
17
4th 9:42 ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
24
4th 13:40 ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
0
1st 3:10 ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
7
0
1st 0:40 FS2
-
HOU
SMU
14
14
1st 2:13 NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
14
7
1st 4:03 FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
0
1st 1:01 CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
0
1st 15:00 PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
3
1st 12:26 ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
0
1st 15:00 NBC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
0
1st 12:48 ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
0
1st 15:00 BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
0
1st 14:20 SECN
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU