No. 25 UCF unsure who will play QB against Memphis
UCF just passed a pressure-packed test, one that coach Gus Malzahn admittedly would have preferred his team not have to take.
Now the Knights, No. 25 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, have to prove they can win on the road.
UCF (6-2, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) travels to Memphis (4-4, 2-3) on Saturday afternoon.
The Knights are coming off a 25-21 home win over conference power Cincinnati, which was 20th in the AP poll a week ago and was a CFP playoff team last season. Leading 10-6 in the third quarter, UCF twice fumbled in the red zone.
Those missed opportunities loomed large when they trailed 13-12 entering the fourth.
Led by not-so-ordinary backup quarterback Mikey Keene, UCF capped a 77-yard drive with a touchdown with 4:36 left to take an 18-13 lead, surrendered a TD and two-point conversion about 1 1/2 minutes later and trailed 21-18, then responded again with RJ Harvey's 17-yard scoring run with 48 seconds left.
"During the game, I wish we had scored (instead of the turnovers) and won by 17 points," Malzahn said Monday. "But after it played out like it did, I'm glad it did that, 'cause that's what our team needed.
"In college football, there's very few times that you get a chance to, (when) the pressure is really on, either get it done or you don't. Are you going to respond? And our team responded in a couple situations like that."
The Knights have won five of their past six games, but the loss in that bunch was a 34-13 setback at East Carolina on Oct. 22, when they had four turnovers and no takeaways.
"I really feel strong that we'll learn from that experience. There's more parity in college football than ever before, and every week you need to bring your 'A' game, and obviously we didn't do that. Lesson learned," Malzahn said.
UCF's biggest question is who will be at quarterback on Saturday. Starter John Rhys Plumlee took a huge hit from a Cincinnati defender in the second quarter and then appeared wobbly as he tried to return to the field. He was removed with an apparent head injury.
Plumlee won the job this season over Keene, the 2021 starter as a freshman, and has thrown for 1,883 yards and 11 touchdowns and run for a team-high 532 yards plus seven scores in 2022. UCF enters the weekend fifth in the nation in total offense (510.2 yards per game) and 24th in scoring (35.8 points per game).
"We've got two guys, I think, obviously we can win with," Malzahn said. "I think everybody knew that coming in, but we'll just take it day by day with John Rhys right now. ... We'll see what happens."
The Tigers, meanwhile, have lost three straight games: by one point to Houston, by two points in four overtimes at East Carolina and by 10 at Tulane, which sits 19th in the CFP rankings.
What Memphis lacks in momentum, it has in scheduling. It is coming off a bye week.
"Any time you have a bye week that's really Week 9, talk about a lot of football," Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield said. "Training camp started three days earlier this year, so you think about it, we've been really going at it since Aug. 1.
"(The bye) gave us the chance to do some modified practices, make sure we are healthy, and I feel comfortable with where we're at from a health standpoint."
The Tigers are preparing for both Plumlee and Keene.
"Both have a unique skill set," Silverfield said. "Coach Malzahn is going to do what he does on offense, regardless of who the quarterback is, but they do have different things they bring to the table, so we've got to be ready for that as part of our preparation this week."
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan, a sophomore, has thrown for 2,236 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has been sacked 24 times.
M. Keene
13 QB
219 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -11 RuYds
S. Henigan
5 QB
284 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 69 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|27
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|14
|16
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|427
|433
|Total Plays
|71
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|204
|149
|Rush Attempts
|42
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|223
|284
|Comp. - Att.
|23-29
|26-39
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-66
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.3
|2-47.5
|Return Yards
|33
|27
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|2-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-12
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|223
|PASS YDS
|284
|204
|RUSH YDS
|149
|427
|TOTAL YDS
|433
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Keene 13 QB
|M. Keene
|22/28
|219
|3
|1
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|1/1
|4
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|17
|151
|1
|61
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|15
|67
|0
|19
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|2
|-3
|0
|7
|
M. Keene 13 QB
|M. Keene
|5
|-11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|7
|6
|85
|2
|24
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|12
|10
|75
|0
|21
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|4
|3
|38
|1
|24
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
K. Hudson 90 DT
|K. Hudson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Martin 47 WR
|S. Martin
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
J. Baker 19 WR
|J. Baker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bullard 37 S
|Q. Bullard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hunter 2 DT
|L. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martinez 21 DB
|N. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bullard 16 LB
|T. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alexander 56 DT
|M. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|4
|44.3
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|2
|10.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|26/39
|284
|1
|2
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|16
|69
|1
|10
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|8
|33
|1
|11
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|4
|30
|1
|26
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|5
|18
|0
|5
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|7
|5
|76
|0
|25
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|8
|4
|62
|0
|29
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|7
|7
|61
|0
|22
|
J. Scates 11 WR
|J. Scates
|5
|4
|38
|1
|20
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|9
|5
|34
|0
|15
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|9-4
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Cantin-Arku 9 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 10 DL
|C. Jackson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DL
|J. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paulk 23 DB
|L. Paulk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hamilton 12 DL
|C. Hamilton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Whitlow Jr. 94 DL
|W. Whitlow Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 3 LB
|C. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|0/2
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 17 P
|J. Doyle
|2
|47.5
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|2
|13.5
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 59 yards from MEM 35 to the UCF 6. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Stewart at UCF 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 22(14:56 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at UCF 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 27(14:32 - 1st) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at UCF 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 34(14:03 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens C.Jackson at UCF 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 38(13:35 - 1st) X.Townsend rushed to UCF 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at UCF 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 43(12:59 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at UCF 50.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(12:35 - 1st) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 50. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at MEM 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(12:17 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to MEM 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 34(11:44 - 1st) M.Keene pass complete to MEM 34. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at MEM 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 22(11:04 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to MEM End Zone for 22 yards. R.Harvey for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(10:52 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCF at MEM 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 29(10:24 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson J.Ware at MEM 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(9:48 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 35. Catch made by K.Drake at MEM 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at MEM 37. PENALTY on UCF-J.Hodges Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 5 - MEMP 40(9:26 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCF at MEM 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(8:53 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 47. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 47. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodges at UCF 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 49(8:33 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by J.Scates at UCF 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 48.
|+29 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 48(8:03 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by E.Lewis at UCF 48. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Wilson at UCF 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(7:46 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to UCF 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MEMP 18(7:07 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 18. Catch made by J.Scates at UCF 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges C.Thornton at UCF 15.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 15(6:40 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 15. Catch made by A.Martin at UCF 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 7(6:06 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to UCF End Zone for 7 yards. B.Thomas for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:59 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 25(5:59 - 1st) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene sacked at UCF 17 for -8 yards (W.Whitlow)
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - UCF 17(5:24 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson G.Cantin-Arku at UCF 23.
|Sack
3 & 12 - UCF 23(5:07 - 1st) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene sacked at UCF 13 for -10 yards (X.Cullens)
|Punt
4 & 22 - UCF 13(4:27 - 1st) M.McCarthy punts 49 yards to MEM 38 Center-A.Ward. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 38. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at MEM 44.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(4:13 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to UCF 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - MEMP 48(3:36 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by G.Rogers at UCF 48. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson B.Adams at UCF 41.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(3:12 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to UCF 15 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson Q.Bullard at UCF 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(2:50 - 1st) S.Henigan rushed to UCF 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MEMP 8(2:14 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MEMP 8(2:08 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to UCF 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 6.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - MEMP 6(1:34 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to UCF 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at UCF 7.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 7(1:26 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Murray C.Jackson at UCF 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 7(0:59 - 1st) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 7. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 7. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at UCF 8.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UCF 8(0:22 - 1st) PENALTY on UCF-R.Swoboda False Start 4 yards accepted.
|Int
3 & 13 - UCF 4(0:08 - 1st) M.Keene pass INTERCEPTED at UCF 14. Intercepted by D.Ross at UCF 14. Tackled by UCF at UCF 14.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 14(0:03 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to UCF 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges J.Celiscar at UCF 9.
|Int
2 & 5 - MEMP 9(15:00 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass INTERCEPTED at UCF 11. Intercepted by D.Brown at UCF 11. Tackled by C.Prieskorn at UCF 11. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 11(14:50 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at UCF 14.
|+61 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 14(14:34 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to MEM 25 for 61 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Johnson S.Oliver at MEM 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(14:06 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to MEM 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 22(13:41 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to MEM 22. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at MEM 22. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ross at MEM 17.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 17(13:28 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to MEM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 16.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UCF 16(12:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on MEM-C.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 11(12:45 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to MEM 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at MEM 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 7(12:06 - 2nd) M.Keene rushed to MEM 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 4(11:29 - 2nd) I.Bowser pass complete to MEM 4. Catch made by S.Martin at MEM 4. Gain of 4 yards. S.Martin for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(11:23 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory. PENALTY on UCF-B.Adams Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(11:17 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to MEM 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at MEM 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(11:03 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates. PENALTY on UCF-B.Adams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(10:57 - 2nd) S.Henigan scrambles to UCF 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 33(8:59 - 2nd) S.Smith rushed to UCF 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 32. PENALTY on UCF-W.Yates Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(10:17 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to UCF 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez at UCF 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 10(9:55 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to UCF 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 6(9:35 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to UCF 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MEMP 4(8:57 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to UCF 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo R.Barber at UCF 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MEMP 1(8:26 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to UCF End Zone for 1 yards. S.Henigan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:18 - 2nd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 2nd) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(8:18 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 25. Gain of 21 yards. R.O'Keefe ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46(8:07 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to MEM 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - UCF 45(7:34 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to MEM 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at MEM 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 33(7:20 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to MEM 33. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at MEM 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 1 - UCF 24(6:43 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to MEM 24. Catch made by K.Hudson at MEM 24. Gain of 24 yards. K.Hudson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:39 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(6:39 - 2nd) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at MEM 30.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 30(6:09 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 30. Catch made by J.Scates at MEM 30. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at MEM 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(5:50 - 2nd) B.Thomas rushed to UCF 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 45(5:25 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to UCF 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 44.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - MEMP 44(4:54 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 44. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at UCF 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson Q.Bullard at UCF 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(4:07 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to UCF 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 26.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MEMP 26(3:35 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - MEMP 26(3:28 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by E.Lewis at UCF 26. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at UCF 11.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 11(2:57 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to UCF 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste R.Barber at UCF 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - MEMP 14(2:18 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 14. Catch made by G.Rogers at UCF 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 11.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 11(2:03 - 2nd) S.Henigan scrambles to UCF 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson J.Celiscar at UCF 8.
|No Good
4 & 7 - MEMP 16(1:54 - 2nd) C.Howard 26 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Cox Holder-J.Doyle.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(1:50 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Murray G.Cantin-Arku at UCF 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 21(1:30 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 21. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 21. Gain of 8 yards. K.Hudson ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 29(1:25 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 29. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 29. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ross at UCF 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32(1:20 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 32. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 32. Gain of 4 yards. A.Holler ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 36(1:16 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 36. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Johnson S.Oliver at UCF 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 46(1:06 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 46 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Allen at UCF 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 46(1:01 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 46. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at MEM 47.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UCF 47(0:40 - 2nd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|No Good
4 & 3 - UCF 46(0:34 - 2nd) C.Boomer 64 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Ward Holder-A.Osteen. Returned by E.Lewis at MEM 2. Tackled by UCF at MEM 50.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(0:17 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 50. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 50. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thornton J.Johnson at UCF 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(0:09 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 40. Catch made by A.Martin at UCF 40. Gain of 4 yards. A.Martin ran out of bounds.
|No Good
2 & 6 - MEMP 44(0:05 - 2nd) C.Howard 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Cox Holder-J.Doyle.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; T.Morris-Brash at MEM 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(14:34 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at MEM 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MEMP 30(13:56 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MEMP 30(13:50 - 3rd) J.Doyle punts 43 yards to UCF 27 Center-C.Cox. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 27. Tackled by R.Owens at UCF 38.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 38(13:36 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 38. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at UCF 46.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 46(13:05 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Allen D.Ross at UCF 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 43(12:44 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCF 43(12:40 - 3rd) M.McCarthy punts 34 yards to MEM 23 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by E.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(12:33 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 23(12:28 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 23. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 23. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at MEM 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(11:57 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to UCF 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 47.
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 47(11:28 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 47. Catch made by A.Martin at UCF 47. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Bullard at UCF 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(11:14 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to UCF 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter M.Alexander at UCF 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - MEMP 24(10:41 - 3rd) G.Rogers rushed to UCF 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 25.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 25(9:54 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by J.Ivory at UCF 25. Gain of 13 yards. J.Ivory ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 12(8:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on MEM-M.Dale False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - MEMP 17(8:49 - 3rd) S.Henigan scrambles to UCF 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - MEMP 14(8:15 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 14. Catch made by G.Rogers at UCF 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 9.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - MEMP 9(7:38 - 3rd) S.Henigan scrambles to UCF 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 1(6:57 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to UCF End Zone for 1 yards. J.Ducker for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 3rd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 3rd) T.Gillis kicks 57 yards from MEM 35 to the UCF 8. X.Townsend returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Nash; B.Edmondson at UCF 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21(6:44 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at UCF 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 22(6:17 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 22. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 22. Gain of -1 yards. R.O'Keefe ran out of bounds.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 21(5:47 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 21. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 21. Gain of 21 yards. K.Hudson ran out of bounds.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42(5:18 - 3rd) R.O'Keefe rushed to UCF 32 for -10 yards. Tackled by C.Hamilton X.Cullens at UCF 32.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - UCF 32(4:42 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Allen X.Cullens at UCF 32.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - UCF 32(4:07 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Punt
4 & 20 - UCF 32(3:58 - 3rd) M.McCarthy punts 53 yards to MEM 15 Center-A.Ward. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 15. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camden at MEM 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(3:45 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for G.Rogers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 36(3:41 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for G.Rogers.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MEMP 36(3:35 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory. PENALTY on UCF-D.Wilson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(3:31 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at UCF 49. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thornton J.Ware at UCF 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(3:04 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 34. Catch made by A.Martin at UCF 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson J.Jean-Baptiste at UCF 27.
|-15 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 27(2:14 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to UCF 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 21. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. PENALTY on MEM-J.Hassell Offensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - MEMP 42(2:14 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|+3 YD
3 & 18 - MEMP 42(1:44 - 3rd) S.Henigan scrambles to UCF 39 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thornton at UCF 39.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - MEMP 39(1:20 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(1:08 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 39. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 39. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Johnson at UCF 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(0:45 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to MEM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 45(0:11 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to MEM 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson C.Hamilton at MEM 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(15:00 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to MEM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 32(14:41 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to MEM 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 28(14:17 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to MEM 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at MEM 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 13(13:42 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to MEM 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 13.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 13(12:58 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to MEM 13. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at MEM 13. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at MEM 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 13(12:34 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to MEM 13. Catch made by K.Hudson at MEM 13. Gain of 13 yards. K.Hudson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 4th) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(12:19 - 4th) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at MEM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(11:56 - 4th) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at MEM 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 36(11:36 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 36. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MEM 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 44(11:02 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 44. Catch made by E.Lewis at MEM 44. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ware at MEM 48.
|Int
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(10:23 - 4th) S.Henigan pass INTERCEPTED at UCF 29. Intercepted by D.Wilson at UCF 29. Tackled by A.Martin at UCF 41.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(9:55 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; W.Ducksworth at UCF 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCF 44(9:18 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UCF 44(9:11 - 4th) M.Keene scrambles to UCF 50 for 6 yards. M.Keene ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UCF 50(8:37 - 4th) M.McCarthy punts 41 yards to MEM 9 Center-. Fair catch by E.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 9(8:30 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for G.Rogers.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 9(8:25 - 4th) E.Lewis rushed to MEM 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Barber; D.Brown at MEM 8.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MEMP 8(7:48 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MEMP 8(7:38 - 4th) J.Doyle punts 52 yards to UCF 40 Center-C.Cox. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 40. Tackled by C.Evans at MEM 50.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(7:26 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to MEM 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UCF 46(6:57 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 46(6:50 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to MEM 46. Catch made by J.Baker at MEM 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(6:28 - 4th) R.O'Keefe rushed to MEM 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at MEM 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 28(5:52 - 4th) R.Harvey rushed to MEM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson C.Hamilton at MEM 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 24(5:06 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to MEM 24. Catch made by J.Baker at MEM 24. Gain of 24 yards. J.Baker for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:58 - 4th) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 62 yards from UCF 35 to the MEM 3. D.Ross returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Yates at MEM 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(4:51 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 39. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at MEM 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MEMP 41(4:18 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - MEMP 41(4:17 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 41. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(3:41 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 44. Catch made by E.Lewis at UCF 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 30.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(3:32 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 30. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at UCF 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 14(3:24 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to UCF 14. Catch made by J.Scates at UCF 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Scates for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UCF-K.Perry Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 4th) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 4th) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(3:18 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku C.Jackson at UCF 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCF 26(3:13 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; G.Cantin-Arku at UCF 26.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - UCF 26(3:07 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by A.Holler at UCF 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Oliver at UCF 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 36(2:27 - 4th) M.Keene scrambles to UCF 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at UCF 34.
|+19 YD
2 & 12 - UCF 34(2:15 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to MEM 47 for 19 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 47(1:32 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to MEM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 45(0:53 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to MEM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens C.Evans at MEM 41.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UCF 41(0:22 - 4th) M.Keene kneels at the MEM 43.
