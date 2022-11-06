|
|
|AUBURN
|MISSST
Mississippi State tops Auburn 39-33 in overtime
STARKVILLE, Miss (AP) Jo'Quavious Marks ran for a 6 yard touchdown in overtime and Mississippi State beat Auburn 39-33 on Saturday night in the Tigers' first game since the firing of coach Bryan Harsin.
The Bulldogs (7-3, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) blew a 24-3 lead and watched as the Tigers (3-7, 1-6) outscored them 27-6 in the second half.
But Mississippi State wound up handing Auburn its fifth consecutive loss, this time under interim coach and former Tigers running back Carnell Williams.
Auburn's Anders Carlson pushed a 38-yard field goal attempt wide right to start overtime. Then the Bulldogs capitalized on freshman J.D. Rhym's pass interference on a deep ball to set up Marks' winning score.
Will Rogers broke Dak Prescott's Bulldogs career passing yards and touchdowns records in the first quarter. But the Bulldogs' offense was stuck in neutral for most of the rest of the ball game - until it mattered most.
State built a 24-3 lead in the first half only to see the Tigers work their way back into the game in the third quarter with 13 points thanks to a dropped snap on a punt and an interception from Rogers that closed the gap to 24-19.
The Tigers were able to take their first lead of the game with 6:36 left when Tank Bigsby broke off a 41-yard run to take the 25-24 lead. After a Rogers 33-yard pass to RaRa Thomas put MSU up 30-25 with over 3 minutes left, the Tigers scored again in the final minute and took a 33-30 lead.
Massimo Biscardi hit a 44-yard field to tie the game and the Bulldogs recovered the ball on the ensuing kick after Ben Raybon hit the ball off an Auburn defender. MSU missed the 56-yard field goal and that sent the game to overtime.
Auburn forced three turnovers from Rogers as the quarterback threw an interception and fumbled on two of Auburn's five sacks.
Mississippi State outgained the Tigers 370-331 almost exclusively with the passing game. Rogers was 42-of-59 passing for 357 yards and three touchdowns with the one interception. Auburn's Robby Ashford was 7-of-22 for 70 yards and had 18 carries for 108 yards and two scores.
Tank Bigsby had 13 carries for 94 yards and a score and Jarquez Hunter had 12 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown for Auburn,
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn came into the game with nothing to lose as the Tigers had fired Harsin on Monday. Auburn was energized enough to steal the momentum in the second half.
Mississippi State got an early lead in the game and then set things on cruise control. The lack of offensive production until late in the fourth quarter allowed the Tigers to get back in the game.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State hosts Georgia next Saturday
Auburn hosts Texas A&M next Saturday
|
R. Ashford
9 QB
75 PaYds, 108 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
357 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -20 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|21
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|3
|15
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|331
|370
|Total Plays
|68
|81
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|256
|13
|Rush Attempts
|46
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|0.7
|Yards Passing
|75
|357
|Comp. - Att.
|7-22
|42-63
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|14-115
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.0
|5-32.0
|Return Yards
|22
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|75
|PASS YDS
|357
|
|
|256
|RUSH YDS
|13
|
|
|331
|TOTAL YDS
|370
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|7/22
|75
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|18
|108
|2
|20
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|13
|89
|1
|41
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|12
|54
|1
|11
|
D. Alston 22 RB
|D. Alston
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Worsham 8 WR
|D. Worsham
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|5
|3
|23
|0
|17
|
C. Brown 17 WR
|C. Brown
|4
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Fromm 85 TE
|T. Fromm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fair 5 WR
|J. Fair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Levant 46 LB
|J. Levant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 DE
|C. Wooden
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 CB
|J. Simpson
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bridges 20 S
|C. Bridges
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 21 S
|C. Wooden
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 4 CB
|D. James
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Riley 13 LB
|C. Riley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. M'Ba 5 DL
|J. M'Ba
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 18 CB
|N. Pritchett
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steiner 32 LB
|W. Steiner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 99 DL
|J. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 10 S
|Z. Puckett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burks 92 DT
|M. Burks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhym 23 CB
|J. Rhym
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph Jr. 91 DL
|M. Joseph Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 44 RB
|S. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lester 51 LB
|B. Lester
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/3
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|7
|44.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|2
|29.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Worsham 8 WR
|D. Worsham
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|42/60
|357
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|7
|45
|1
|14
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|7
|-20
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|9
|6
|84
|2
|33
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|2
|2
|58
|0
|57
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|8
|6
|50
|0
|16
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|5
|4
|41
|0
|17
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|7
|6
|37
|0
|9
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|3
|2
|31
|1
|18
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|8
|4
|31
|0
|11
|
S. Ford 24 WR
|S. Ford
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
E. Furdge 27 CB
|E. Furdge
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 CB
|D. Richardson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 0 S
|J. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DE
|R. Charlton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 57 OL
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Timbs 34 LB
|S. Timbs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Page 16 LB
|D. Page
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 8 S
|J. Matthews
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 DE
|J. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Losoya III 64 OL
|S. Losoya III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|2/3
|44
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|3
|35.7
|0
|41
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|2
|26.5
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|2
|63.5
|92
|1
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Carlson kicks 62 yards from AUB 35 to the MSST 3. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Carlson at MSST 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(14:53 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 38. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner; Z.Puckett at AUB 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(14:39 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to AUB 50. Catch made by R.Thomas at AUB 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - MISSST 41(14:20 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to AUB 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett; C.Wooden at AUB 30.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(13:54 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to AUB 30. Catch made by J.Walley at AUB 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at AUB 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(13:41 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 13(13:20 - 1st) W.Rogers rushed to AUB 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 10.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MISSST 10(12:43 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MISSST 18(12:26 - 1st) M.Biscardi 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 64 yards from MSST 35 to the AUB 1. J.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Ellington at AUB 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(12:20 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Crumedy at AUB 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 32(11:48 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton at AUB 30.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AUBURN 30(11:11 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AUBURN 30(11:05 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 45 yards to MSST 25 Center-AUB. L.Griffin returned punt from the MSST 25. L.Griffin FUMBLES forced by AUB. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-L.Griffin at MSST 22. Tackled by AUB at MSST 22.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(10:54 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 22. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; J.Rhym at MSST 25.
|+57 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 25(10:31 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 25. Gain of 57 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; D.James at AUB 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 18(10:10 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to AUB 18. Catch made by R.Thomas at AUB 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden; M.Harris at AUB 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 13(9:49 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to AUB 13. Catch made by C.Ducking at AUB 13. Gain of 13 yards. C.Ducking for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:16 - 1st) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(9:16 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at AUB 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 26(8:50 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at AUB 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - AUBURN 27(8:14 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|Punt
4 & 8 - AUBURN 27(7:56 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 51 yards to MSST 22 Center-AUB. Fair catch by L.Griffin.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(7:56 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 22. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 22. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Riley at MSST 28. PENALTY on AUB-J.Jones Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - MISSST 27(7:51 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at MSST 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 28(7:20 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 28. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden; J.Rhym at MSST 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(6:57 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 33. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by AUB at MSST 42.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MISSST 42(6:27 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at MSST 45. PENALTY on AUB-P.Thompson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(5:59 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MISSST 44(5:27 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to AUB 44. Catch made by J.Marks at AUB 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at AUB 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 44(5:09 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to AUB 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden; M.Burks at AUB 45.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MISSST 45(3:45 - 1st) A.Trafford punts 40 yards to AUB 5 Center-MSST. Downed by J.Walley.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 5(3:45 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; J.Davis at AUB 8.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 8(3:10 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; S.Preston at AUB 12.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 12(2:28 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at AUB 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(2:03 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 21 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at AUB 21.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - AUBURN 21(1:38 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-K.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 16(1:25 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 16. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Green at AUB 20.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 20(0:49 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 26 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Furdge at AUB 26.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - AUBURN 26(15:00 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to AUB 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at AUB 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:56 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:51 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to AUB 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph; J.Jones at AUB 22.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - MISSST 22(14:17 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to AUB 22. Catch made by R.Thomas at AUB 22. Gain of 22 yards. R.Thomas for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:11 - 2nd) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:11 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; J.Johnson at AUB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - AUBURN 27(13:42 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 28 for yards. Tackled by R.Charlton J.Banks at AUB 28. PENALTY on AUB-K.Zierer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - AUBURN 17(13:35 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|+14 YD
3 & 18 - AUBURN 17(13:18 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan; D.Page at AUB 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - AUBURN 31(12:34 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 43 yards to MSST 26 Center-AUB. Fair catch by L.Griffin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(12:34 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 26. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at MSST 26.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MISSST 26(11:56 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 15 for -11 yards (J.M'ba) W.Rogers FUMBLES forced by J.M'ba. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-D.Brooks at MSST 15. Tackled by J.Marks; S.Losoya at MSST 8.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 8(11:53 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to MSST 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Timbs; N.Watson at MSST 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 10(11:23 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to MSST 7 for yards. Tackled by R.Charlton at MSST 7. PENALTY on AUB-J.Wright Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 25 - AUBURN 25(11:03 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by C.Brown at MSST 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews; C.Duncan at MSST 20.
|+15 YD
3 & 20 - AUBURN 20(10:27 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to MSST 5 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat; S.Preston at MSST 5.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - AUBURN 5(9:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-AUB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - AUBURN 17(8:27 - 2nd) A.Carlson 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AUB Holder-AUB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(8:12 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MSST at AUB 42. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(7:13 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to MSST 20 for 38 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at MSST 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(6:46 - 2nd) D.Worsham rushed to MSST 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Green at MSST 21.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - MISSST 21(6:20 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker. PENALTY on MSST-T.Wheat Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(5:54 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 16(5:50 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to MSST 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Green at MSST 13.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MISSST 13(5:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-B.Council False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 12 - MISSST 18(5:33 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at MSST 24 for -6 yards (J.Johnson)
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - MISSST 32(4:05 - 2nd) A.Carlson 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AUB Holder-AUB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 2nd) A.Carlson kicks 32 yards from AUB 35 to the MSST 33. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(4:04 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 33(3:59 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges at MSST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(3:37 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Riley; O.Pappoe at MSST 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 45(3:07 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at AUB 50.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - AUBURN 50(2:41 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to AUB 50. Catch made by A.Williams at AUB 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges at AUB 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(1:57 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 42(1:40 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|Sack
3 & 10 - AUBURN 42(1:35 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at AUB 48 for -6 yards (D.Hall) W.Rogers FUMBLES forced by D.Hall. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-C.Wooden at AUB 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(1:29 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 48(1:22 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MISSST 48(1:15 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 43 for -5 yards (T.Wheat)
|Punt
4 & 15 - MISSST 43(0:57 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 37 yards to MSST 20 Center-AUB. Downed by C.Riley.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(0:57 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Harris; C.Bridges at MSST 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - AUBURN 22(0:38 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ford.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - AUBURN 22(0:25 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 22. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett; J.Simpson at MSST 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(0:18 - 2nd) MSST spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 32(0:13 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Johnson.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - AUBURN 32(0:08 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 32. Catch made by C.Ford at MSST 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; J.Rhym at MSST 41.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 57 yards from MSST 35 to the AUB 8. J.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Banks at AUB 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(14:52 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Young; N.Watson at AUB 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 41(14:17 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 41. Catch made by C.Brown at AUB 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at AUB 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(13:58 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Fair.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 50(13:51 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at AUB 50.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISSST 50(13:25 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISSST 50(13:20 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 43 yards to MSST 7 Center-AUB. Downed by D.Worsham.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 7(13:08 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 7. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett; O.Pappoe at MSST 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 11(12:47 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 11. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 11. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.James at MSST 16.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 16(12:20 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 16. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Scott; C.Riley at MSST 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(11:53 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 23. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.James at MSST 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AUBURN 27(11:25 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AUBURN 27(11:21 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|-11 YD
4 & 6 - AUBURN 27(11:18 - 3rd) G.Georgopoulos rushed to MSST 16 for -11 yards. Tackled by S.Jackson; B.Lester at MSST 16.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(11:12 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to MSST 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; N.Watson at MSST 15.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MISSST 15(10:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on AUB-K.Zierer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 14 - MISSST 20(10:26 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to MSST End Zone for 20 yards. R.Ashford for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:18 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Ashford steps back to pass. C.Young intercepts the ball. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 3rd) A.Carlson kicks 59 yards from AUB 35 to the MSST 6. S.Price returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Jackson; M.Gilbert at MSST 22.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(10:10 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 22. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 22. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by B.Lester; K.Scott at MSST 19.
|Int
2 & 13 - AUBURN 19(9:39 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 36. Intercepted by J.Simpson at MSST 36. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at MSST 19.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(9:27 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to MSST 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Furdge at MSST 13.
|Sack
2 & 4 - MISSST 13(9:07 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at MSST 21 for -8 yards (T.Wheat)
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - MISSST 21(8:52 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to MSST 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Furdge at MSST 14.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - MISSST 14(8:08 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 14(8:03 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 14. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 14. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Levant at MSST 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(7:40 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|Sack
2 & 10 - AUBURN 30(7:33 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 22 for -8 yards (C.Wooden)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - AUBURN 22(6:52 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|Punt
4 & 18 - AUBURN 22(6:46 - 3rd) A.Trafford punts 13 yards to MSST 35 Center-MSST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(6:40 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to MSST 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan; J.Davis at MSST 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 27(6:07 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to MSST 25 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Preston at MSST 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:38 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to MSST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Pickering at MSST 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(4:52 - 3rd) D.Alston rushed to MSST 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; S.Preston at MSST 18.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 18(4:22 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to MSST End Zone for 18 yards. R.Ashford for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:18 - 3rd) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:18 - 3rd) A.Carlson kicks 39 yards from AUB 35 to the MSST 26. S.Price MUFFS catch. S.Price FUMBLES out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(4:15 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 18 for -10 yards (D.Hall)
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - AUBURN 18(3:34 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at MSST 21.
|+12 YD
3 & 17 - AUBURN 21(3:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 21. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 21. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Scott at MSST 33.
|Punt
4 & 5 - AUBURN 33(2:29 - 3rd) G.Georgopoulos punts 31 yards to AUB 36 Center-MSST. Downed by J.Marks.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(2:19 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Fromm.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 36(2:12 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; D.Page at AUB 36.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MISSST 36(1:48 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 34 for -2 yards (J.Crumedy)
|Punt
4 & 12 - MISSST 34(1:11 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 43 yards to MSST 23 Center-AUB. Fair catch by L.Griffin.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(1:03 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at MSST 20.
|+18 YD
2 & 13 - AUBURN 20(0:30 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at MSST 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(0:03 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 38. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at MSST 47. PENALTY on MSST-J.Walley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 16 - AUBURN 32(0:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 32. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at MSST 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - AUBURN 34(15:00 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 34. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Levant at MSST 35.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - AUBURN 35(14:24 - 4th) PENALTY on MSST-S.Losoya False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - AUBURN 30(14:21 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|Penalty
4 & 18 - AUBURN 30(14:15 - 4th) PENALTY on AUB-AUB Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 13 - AUBURN 35(14:13 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts 35 yards to AUB 30 Center-MSST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(14:03 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews; C.Young at AUB 33.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 33(13:41 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at AUB 30.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - MISSST 30(12:59 - 4th) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at AUB 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(12:36 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 44(12:31 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 48 for yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at AUB 48. PENALTY on AUB-S.Jackson Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - MISSST 39(12:25 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton at AUB 40. PENALTY on AUB-J.Wright Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
3 & 29 - MISSST 25(11:49 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at AUB 34.
|Punt
4 & 20 - MISSST 34(11:14 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 46 yards to MSST 20 Center-AUB. Fair catch by L.Griffin.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(10:59 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 17 for -3 yards (M.Harris)
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - MISSST 17(10:24 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 17. Catch made by S.Price at MSST 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett; J.Jones at MSST 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - MISSST 22(9:45 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 22. Catch made by S.Price at MSST 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges at MSST 24.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MISSST 24(8:54 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts 41 yards to AUB 35 Center-MSST. D.Worsham returned punt from the AUB 35. Tackled by J.Marks; J.Morant at AUB 40.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(8:41 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at AUB 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 45(8:05 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Furdge at AUB 49.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 49(7:25 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to MSST 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan; D.Richardson at MSST 41.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(6:47 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to MSST End Zone for 41 yards. T.Bigsby for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(6:36 - 4th) PENALTY on AUB-K.Zierer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(6:36 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Ashford steps back to pass. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 4th) A.Carlson kicks 47 yards from AUB 35 to the MSST 18. S.Price returns the kickoff. Tackled by AUB at MSST 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(6:28 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 35. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett; J.Simpson at MSST 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 41(5:57 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at MSST 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 44(5:23 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at MSST 43.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - AUBURN 43(5:10 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at MSST 46. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(4:45 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 46. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges; O.Pappoe at AUB 43.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(4:25 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to AUB 43. Catch made by J.Robinson at AUB 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Levant at AUB 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(4:04 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 33(3:59 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to AUB 33. Catch made by R.Thomas at AUB 33. Gain of 33 yards. R.Thomas for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:49 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(3:49 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at AUB 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(3:13 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 37 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Richardson at AUB 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MISSST 37(2:33 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|+29 YD
3 & 9 - MISSST 37(2:29 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 37. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 37. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 34.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:16 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to MSST 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 36.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MISSST 36(1:40 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - MISSST 36(1:28 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at MSST 39 for yards (J.Johnson; N.Watson) PENALTY on MSST-J.Matthews Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(1:18 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to MSST 8 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at MSST 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 8(1:10 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to MSST End Zone for 8 yards. J.Hunter for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:05 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Ashford rushed to MSST 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 4th) A.Carlson kicks yards from AUB 35 to the MSST 18. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by AUB at MSST 35. PENALTY on AUB-S.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(0:56 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 50. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - MISSST 41(0:51 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to AUB 27 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at AUB 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(0:43 - 4th) W.Rogers spikes the ball.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 27(0:43 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to AUB 27. Catch made by L.Griffin at AUB 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at AUB 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MISSST 26(0:35 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MISSST 34(0:34 - 4th) M.Biscardi 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(0:26 - 4th) W.Rogers scrambles to AUB 37 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at AUB 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(0:18 - 4th) W.Rogers spikes the ball.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 37(0:17 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to AUB 37. Catch made by J.Marks at AUB 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 33.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - MISSST 33(0:09 - 4th) PENALTY on MSST-L.Sharp False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MISSST 38(0:09 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|No Good
4 & 11 - MISSST 46(0:06 - 4th) M.Biscardi 56 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:00 - 6) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:00 - 5) J.Hunter rushed to MSST 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at MSST 21.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MISSST 21(0:00 - 6) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|No Good
4 & 6 - MISSST 28(0:00 - 6) A.Carlson 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AUB Holder-AUB.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:00 - 6) W.Rogers pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by R.Harvey at AUB 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at AUB 20.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MISSST 20(0:00 - 6) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas. PENALTY on AUB-J.Rhym Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 5(0:00 - 5) J.Marks rushed to AUB End Zone for 5 yards. J.Marks for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
