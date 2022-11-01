|
|
|OKLAST
|KANSAS
No. 18 Oklahoma State looks to bounce back vs. rested Kansas
No. 18 Oklahoma State will look to rebound from its worst loss in 23 seasons but will visit a rested Kansas team determined to clinch a postseason spot and beat the Cowboys for the first time since 2007 when the two old rivals meet Saturday for a key Big 12 Conference game in Lawrence, Kan.
The Cowboys, who were ranked as high as eighth in the nation before losing at TCU in double overtime on Oct. 15, were the third of four Big 12 teams listed in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. TCU is the league's highest ranked team at No. 7, with Kansas State at No. 13 and Texas 24th.
Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) enters Saturday's game with losses in two of its last three games after starting the season 5-0. Most recently, the Cowboys were lambasted in a 48-0 loss at Kansas State on Oct. 29.
Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said his evaluation of the review of the loss to Kansas State confirmed that his team was "outcoached" and "outplayed."
"Kansas State was just more physical than us," Gundy said. "We weren't ready to play. I didn't do a very good job getting our guys ready. We finished all that Monday. We went through all the plays and tape and such at practice. Back at it to get ready to roll for this week."
Oklahoma State was limited to a season-low 54 yards rushing and 217 yards of total offense in the loss to Kansas State. It didn't help that the Cowboys were missing receivers Jaden Bray and Braydon Johnson for a second successive game and were also without running back Dominic Richardson.
Kansas has dropped three consecutive games and out of the Top 25 but remains on the cusp of becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) enjoyed an open week on Oct. 29 and, according to several players and coaches, used the time to clear their minds and get their bodies ready for the final month of the season.
"Open weeks are always challenging a little bit on the mental side as you're trying to get healthy and you're trying to get a break, but you still have things you want to do," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. "I was pleased especially for the younger players -- players that haven't played a lot -- that were able to get some extra work."
Kansas has scored 42 total touchdowns in eight games this season, marking the most TDs in a season since the Jayhawks racked up 42 in 12 contests in 2009.
Injured Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels returned to practice this week and is listed first on the Jayhawks' Week 10 depth chart along with recent starter Jason Bean. Daniels missed the past two games with a shoulder injury sustained in the first half of the Jayhawks' home loss to TCU on Oct. 8. His status for Saturday's game remains to be determined; Leipold said the bye week helped, "but we'll see."
Although Kansas has lost all three games in which Daniels has missed time, Bean and the offense have scored 93 points in five halves without him. The Kansas defense, meanwhile, has given up 115 points in those five halves.
Oklahoma State has won the past 12 meetings, with the Jayhawks' only victory since 1995 -- 18 meetings -- coming during Kansas' epic 2007 season. That year, Kansas was ranked 5th at the time of the game, beat the Cowboys 43-28, and went on to win the Orange Bowl.
--Field Level Media
|
G. Rangel
13 QB
304 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 14 RuYds
|
D. Neal
4 RB
224 RuYds, RuTD, 110 ReYds, 6 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|23
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|16
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|415
|554
|Total Plays
|75
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|351
|Rush Attempts
|35
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|7.6
|Yards Passing
|304
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|27-40
|18-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|3-31.3
|Return Yards
|0
|49
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-49
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|304
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|351
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|554
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Rangel 13 QB
|G. Rangel
|27/40
|304
|2
|3
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|14
|51
|0
|10
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|5
|34
|0
|14
|
G. Rangel 13 QB
|G. Rangel
|10
|14
|0
|5
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|11
|9
|105
|0
|22
|
L. Anderson 88 WR
|L. Anderson
|4
|3
|61
|0
|26
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|8
|7
|59
|0
|17
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|3
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|4
|2
|16
|1
|8
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 9 DE
|B. Martin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Black 2 CB
|K. Black
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rawls 6 S
|L. Rawls
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 3 CB
|C. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 30 DE
|C. Oliver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Ross 56 DT
|X. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walterscheid 96 DE
|K. Walterscheid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Latu 92 DE
|N. Latu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|1/1
|35
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|2
|43.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|18/23
|203
|2
|0
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|7
|6
|110
|0
|53
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|7
|7
|65
|0
|18
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|2
|2
|18
|1
|10
|
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|2
|2
|6
|1
|4
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|5-1
|1.0
|1
|
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunn Jr. 92 DL
|T. Dunn Jr.
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DE
|M. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 13 LB
|E. Gilyard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 45 DE
|D. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. DeBose 35 DE
|Z. DeBose
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 DE
|H. Hatcher
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|3/3
|31
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|3
|31.3
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at OKS 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(14:44 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson. PENALTY on KAN-K.Gervin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(14:38 - 1st) G.Rangel scrambles to OKS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at OKS 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 49(14:18 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 49. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 49. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Logan at KAN 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 47(13:57 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to KAN 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(13:27 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to KAN 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; H.Hatcher at KAN 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLAST 35(13:07 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson (K.Gervin).
|Int
3 & 5 - OKLAST 35(13:01 - 1st) G.Rangel pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 27. Intercepted by J.Bryant at KAN 27. Tackled by OKS at KAN 27.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(12:53 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKS 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(12:14 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to OKS 49. Catch made by L.Grimm at OKS 49. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Muhammad at OKS 41.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - KANSAS 41(11:57 - 1st) PENALTY on KAN-KAN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - KANSAS 46(11:35 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold (K.Black). PENALTY on OKS-T.Lacy Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(11:32 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Locklin.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 31(11:29 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKS End Zone for 31 yards. D.Neal for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:21 - 1st) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(11:21 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at OKS 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 28(10:59 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 28. Catch made by L.Anderson at OKS 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Young at OKS 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(10:43 - 1st) G.Rangel rushed to OKS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at OKS 44.
|Int
2 & 7 - OKLAST 44(10:18 - 1st) G.Rangel pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 32. Intercepted by R.Dotson at KAN 32. Tackled by R.Owens at KAN 45.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(10:07 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 45. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 45. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Black at OKS 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(9:45 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKS 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 35.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KANSAS 35(9:24 - 1st) K.Thomas rushed to OKS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 35.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - KANSAS 35(9:05 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to OKS 35. Catch made by M.Fairchild at OKS 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 5. PENALTY on KAN-K.Thomas Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KANSAS 40(8:58 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
|Punt
4 & 8 - KANSAS 40(8:54 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 24 yards to OKS 16 Center-L.Hosford. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(8:48 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at OKS 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 20(8:27 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at OKS 30.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(8:10 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 30. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at OKS 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(7:59 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at OKS 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 50(7:41 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to KAN 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(7:31 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to KAN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.DeBose; M.Grant at KAN 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 41(7:05 - 1st) O.Gordon rushed to KAN 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLAST 41(6:28 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for L.Anderson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLAST 41(6:26 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 41 yards to KAN End Zone Center-M.Hembrough. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(6:18 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 20. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Black at KAN 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(5:46 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka at KAN 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 40(5:26 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at KAN 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 42(4:47 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 42. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(4:31 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 48(4:30 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 46.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 46(3:46 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to OKS 46. Catch made by D.Neal at OKS 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 30(3:28 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKS 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Latu; B.Martin at OKS 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 26(2:52 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to OKS 26. Catch made by L.Grimm at OKS 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 17(2:23 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to OKS 17. Catch made by L.Grimm at OKS 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at OKS 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 12(2:01 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to OKS 12. Catch made by Q.Skinner at OKS 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 8.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 8(1:35 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKS 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at OKS 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KANSAS 1(1:10 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KANSAS 1(0:42 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 1.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 1(0:24 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKS 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at OKS 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - KANSAS 11(0:13 - 1st) J.Borcila 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(0:09 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at OKS 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26(15:00 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 26. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Dunn at OKS 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(14:42 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 35. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill; J.Bryant at OKS 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 42(14:21 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 42. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at OKS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(14:04 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Dunn at OKS 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(13:25 - 2nd) OKS scrambles to OKS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKS 47. PENALTY on KAN-K.Gervin Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(12:56 - 2nd) G.Rangel rushed to KAN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 41(12:28 - 2nd) G.Rangel rushed to KAN 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - OKLAST 40(12:00 - 2nd) B.Presley rushed to KAN 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(11:36 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to KAN 31. Catch made by B.Green at KAN 31. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant; H.Hatcher at KAN 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - OKLAST 32(11:04 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by B.Green at KAN 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(10:49 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to KAN 18. Catch made by S.Johnson at KAN 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 10(10:23 - 2nd) J.Nixon rushed to KAN 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OKLAST 8(10:06 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Green (J.Bryant).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - OKLAST 8(10:03 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to KAN 8. Catch made by S.Johnson at KAN 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Johnson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 2nd) A.Hale kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(9:59 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at KAN 27.
|+73 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(9:21 - 2nd) J.Bean rushed to OKS End Zone for 73 yards. J.Bean for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:10 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 45 yards from KAN 35 to the OKS 20. Fair catch by J.Nixon.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(9:10 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(9:06 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by KAN at OKS 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 33(8:45 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at OKS 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OKLAST 32(8:04 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts 46 yards to KAN 22 Center-M.Hembrough. Fair catch by O.Burroughs.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(7:58 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for KAN.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 22(7:52 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at KAN 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 26(7:12 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 26. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at KAN 28.
|Punt
4 & 4 - KANSAS 28(6:35 - 2nd) R.Vernon punts 32 yards to OKS 40 Center-L.Hosford. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(6:31 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 40. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(6:13 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to KAN 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KAN 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 32(5:55 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by J.Richardson at KAN 32. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at KAN 23.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(5:25 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to KAN 27 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at KAN 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - OKLAST 27(4:47 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by D.Richardson at KAN 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - OKLAST 25(4:04 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by J.Richardson at KAN 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; R.Miller at KAN 14.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 14(3:32 - 2nd) OKS rushed to KAN 13 for 1 yards. OKS FUMBLES forced by KAN. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-L.McCaskill at KAN 13. Tackled by OKS at KAN 13.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 13(3:26 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 32 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Black at KAN 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(3:00 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at KAN 34.
|+37 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 34(2:19 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to OKS 29 for 37 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at OKS 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(1:35 - 2nd) J.Bean rushed to OKS 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(1:02 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to OKS 10 for 8 yards. D.Neal FUMBLES forced by J.Taylor. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-L.Grimm at OKS 10. Tackled by OKS at OKS 10.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - KANSAS 10(0:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on KAN-M.Fairchild False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 15(0:36 - 2nd) J.Bean scrambles to OKS 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 8(0:24 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to OKS End Zone. Catch made by L.Arnold at OKS End Zone. Gain of 8 yards. L.Arnold for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 45 yards from KAN 35 to the OKS 20. Fair catch by J.Nixon.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(0:22 - 2nd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 25. Gain of 13 yards. B.Green ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(0:14 - 2nd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for D.Richardson (L.McCaskill).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 38(0:09 - 2nd) G.Rangel kneels at the OKS 37.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Hale kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at KAN 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(14:26 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by D.Neal at KAN 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Asi at KAN 27.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 27(13:42 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at KAN 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(13:17 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at KAN 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - KANSAS 35(12:41 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at KAN 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 41(12:00 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 41. Catch made by D.Neal at KAN 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at KAN 46.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - KANSAS 46(11:14 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 46. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 46. Gain of 4 yards. J.Casey ran out of bounds.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(10:42 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 50. Catch made by D.Neal at KAN 50. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at OKS 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(10:21 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to OKS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 26(9:45 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to OKS 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Ross at OKS 22.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KANSAS 22(9:07 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for KAN.
|+13 YD
4 & 3 - KANSAS 22(9:00 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to OKS 22. Catch made by D.Neal at OKS 22. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Taylor at OKS 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 9(8:29 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to OKS 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels; J.Taylor at OKS 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KANSAS 2(7:48 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to OKS 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Rawls at OKS 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 2(7:11 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to OKS End Zone. Catch made by J.Casey at OKS End Zone. Gain of 2 yards. J.Casey for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:08 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 37 yards from KAN 35 to the OKS 28. Fair catch by J.Nixon.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(7:08 - 3rd) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at OKS 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 31(6:42 - 3rd) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 31. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Young at OKS 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(6:29 - 3rd) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at OKS 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 48(6:09 - 3rd) G.Rangel rushed to OKS 49 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bryant at OKS 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 49(5:41 - 3rd) G.Rangel scrambles to KAN 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(5:26 - 3rd) G.Rangel pass complete to KAN 48. Catch made by B.Green at KAN 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 41.
|+22 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 41(5:03 - 3rd) G.Rangel pass complete to KAN 41. Catch made by L.Anderson at KAN 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(4:51 - 3rd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 19(4:46 - 3rd) D.Jackson rushed to KAN 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 14.
|Sack
3 & 5 - OKLAST 14(4:14 - 3rd) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel sacked at KAN 18 for -4 yards (R.Miller)
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - OKLAST 25(3:30 - 3rd) T.Brown 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hembrough Holder-T.Hutton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 3rd) A.Hale kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:27 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at KAN 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(2:48 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Latu; K.Daniels at KAN 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(2:12 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver; J.Muhammad at KAN 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 42(1:28 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb; K.Daniels at KAN 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(0:50 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at KAN 50.
|+42 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 50(0:09 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to OKS 8 for 42 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; J.Taylor at OKS 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KANSAS 8(15:00 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to OKS 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at OKS 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 8(14:18 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to OKS 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Rawls at OKS 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 5(13:38 - 4th) J.Bean rushed to OKS 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; C.Oliver at OKS 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KANSAS 10(12:55 - 4th) J.Borcila 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(12:52 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by O.Gordon at OKS 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Gervin at OKS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OKLAST 24(12:25 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel sacked at OKS 20 for -4 yards (T.Dunn; C.Young)
|+22 YD
3 & 15 - OKLAST 20(11:49 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 20. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 20. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at OKS 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(11:29 - 4th) G.Rangel scrambles to OKS 46 for 4 yards. G.Rangel ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 46(11:04 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 46. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 46. Gain of 7 yards. B.Presley ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(10:42 - 4th) G.Rangel scrambles to KAN 44 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Robinson at KAN 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OKLAST 44(10:14 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - OKLAST 44(10:08 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to KAN 44. Catch made by B.Presley at KAN 44. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Berryhill at KAN 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(9:34 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 35(9:30 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to KAN 35. Catch made by J.Nixon at KAN 35. Gain of 35 yards. J.Nixon for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:21 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Richardson rushed to KAN 3 for yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 4th) L.Ward kicks 58 yards from OKS 35 to the KAN 7. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Bishop at KAN 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(9:16 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka at KAN 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 25(8:36 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at KAN 26.
|+53 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 26(7:55 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 26. Catch made by D.Neal at KAN 26. Gain of 53 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Daniels at OKS 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(7:11 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to OKS 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Rawls at OKS 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 16(6:27 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to OKS 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Walterscheid at OKS 14.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KANSAS 14(5:47 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to OKS 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KANSAS 21(5:03 - 4th) J.Borcila 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hosford Holder-R.Vernon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:00 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(4:52 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at OKS 42.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(4:33 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 42. Catch made by L.Anderson at OKS 42. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bryant at KAN 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(4:12 - 4th) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for OKS.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 32(4:08 - 4th) G.Rangel pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by J.Richardson at KAN 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.DeBose at KAN 25.
|Int
3 & 3 - OKLAST 25(3:50 - 4th) G.Rangel pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 15. Intercepted by R.Miller at KAN 15. R.Miller ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(3:41 - 4th) K.Thomas rushed to OKS 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(3:08 - 4th) K.Thomas rushed to OKS 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 30.
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 30(2:26 - 4th) K.Thomas rushed to OKS 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 33.
|-5 YD
3 & 7 - KANSAS 33(1:31 - 4th) K.Thomas rushed to OKS 38 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at OKS 38.
|Punt
4 & 12 - KANSAS 38(0:48 - 4th) R.Vernon punts 38 yards to OKS End Zone Center-L.Hosford. Touchback.
