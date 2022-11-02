|
|
|TEXAS
|KSTATE
No. 13 K-State flying high ahead of big game vs. No. 24 Texas
Kansas State is coming off a historic victory. Now it's time to prove that it was not a fluke.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 13 in the first College Football Playoff poll, defeated then-No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0 last Saturday, the largest shutout ever over a top-10 team by a team lower in the rankings. It was the Wildcats' first victory over the Cowboys in Chris Klieman's four years as head coach.
They'll face another squad Klieman hasn't defeated when No. 24 Texas comes to Manhattan, Kan. on Saturday for a primetime showdown.
K-State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) played exceptionally well against the Cowboys, and two Wildcats earned Big 12 player of the week honors. Quarterback Will Howard, who played for injured starter Adrian Martinez, earned offensive player of the week after going 21-of-37 for 296 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Punter Ty Zentner was selected special teams player of the week after serving as punter, place kicker and kickoff specialist. He hit both field goals and all six extra points, plus placed two of his four punts inside the 20 without a touchback.
The defense shut out the Cowboys, who came into the game averaging 44.7 points per game, tied for third in the FBS. The last time the Cowboys were shut out was Nov. 28, 2009, when they were blanked by Oklahoma, 27-0. The Cowboys also were held to 217 yards of total offense, less than half their season average (466.9 yards per game).
Klieman knows it will take an equally stout effort to defeat the Longhorns.
"I know they're extremely well coached and they have great talent," Klieman said at his Tuesday press conference. "They'll have some things we haven't seen. We know they'll attack us where other teams have hurt us."
Klieman said he didn't know whether Martinez or Howard will start Saturday, and he probably won't say when he does figure it out.
"Adrian is closer (to playing)," the coach said, adding that Howard is playing well enough to consider starting him regardless of Martinez's health.
Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) was off last weekend after being defeated by the same Oklahoma State team that K-State pummeled. With a win over K-State, the Longhorns will have a good chance to compete for a spot in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 3. A loss will make it nearly impossible. The Longhorns lost to Oklahoma State and play conference-leading TCU, ranked seventh in the CFP, next week in Austin.
Texas is 3-7 all-time in Manhattan, including wins in each of the last two meetings. The Longhorns won the last game in Manhattan, 69-31, but that was against a COVID-depleted team in 2020.
No one expects that kind of result Saturday.
"They're talented in all three phases," head coach Steve Sarkisian said of the Wildcats. "They take care of the ball on offense and create a bunch of turnovers on defense. They limit their penalties. This is a great task, going on the road into a really cool environment, so I'm looking forward to it."
Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers will hope for improvement after he completed just 19 of 49 passes against the Cowboys for 319 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Bijan Robinson leads the Longhorns on the ground with 920 yards and 11 touchdowns; he's broken the 100-yard mark in six straight games and gained at least 130 rushing yards in three straight.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Robinson
5 RB
209 RuYds, RuTD, 34 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
A. Martinez
9 QB
329 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 52 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|466
|467
|Total Plays
|71
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|269
|138
|Rush Attempts
|40
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|197
|329
|Comp. - Att.
|18-31
|24-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-49
|9-85
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|3-53.7
|Return Yards
|5
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|197
|PASS YDS
|329
|
|
|269
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|466
|TOTAL YDS
|467
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|18/31
|197
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|30
|209
|1
|68
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|7
|62
|1
|37
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|6
|5
|54
|0
|18
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|8
|4
|42
|2
|20
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|4
|2
|34
|0
|21
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|5
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
S. Red 17 WR
|S. Red
|3
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Billingsley 9 TE
|J. Billingsley
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taaffe 36 DB
|M. Taaffe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker-Dorsey 3 LB
|D. Tucker-Dorsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 43 LB
|J. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackwell Jr. 37 DB
|M. Blackwell Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Finkley 1 LB
|J. Finkley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Broughton 45 DL
|V. Broughton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|2/2
|29
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|3
|43.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|24/36
|329
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|19
|73
|0
|11
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|14
|52
|1
|14
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|2
|14
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|7
|3
|93
|0
|62
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|8
|7
|86
|1
|28
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|6
|5
|52
|1
|25
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|3
|3
|44
|0
|20
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|5
|3
|37
|0
|16
|
R. Garcia II 3 WR
|R. Garcia II
|3
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parrish 10 CB
|J. Parrish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Purnell 32 LB
|D. Purnell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DE
|J. Pickle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|2/2
|28
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|3
|53.7
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|5
|15.6
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:54 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at TEX 26.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - TEXAS 26(14:18 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 26. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at TEX 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(13:45 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington. PENALTY on KST-J.Brents Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50(13:42 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 50. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 41(13:10 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KST 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah; D.Cheatum at KST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(12:46 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for TEX.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 36(12:39 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KST End Zone for 36 yards. B.Robinson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 57 yards from TEX 35 to the KST 8. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. M.Knowles ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(12:23 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 35. Catch made by S.Wheeler at KST 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at KST 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 43(11:45 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat; M.Ojomo at KST 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(11:16 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat at KST 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 49(10:39 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(10:06 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 33(9:23 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to TEX 28 for 5 yards. A.Martinez ran out of bounds.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(8:49 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to TEX 28. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TEX 28. Gain of 28 yards. D.Vaughn for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(8:41 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(8:31 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy. PENALTY on KST-E.Boye-Doe Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(8:31 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 30. Catch made by B.Robinson at TEX 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Green; E.Huggins at KST 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(8:02 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 47(7:36 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KST 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; C.Mason at KST 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 41(7:01 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to KST 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 38.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(6:25 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to KST 38. Catch made by J.Sanders at KST 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(5:57 - 1st) Q.Ewers pass complete to KST 20. Catch made by K.Robinson at KST 20. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Purnell at KST 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 9(5:24 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to KST End Zone for 9 yards. R.Johnson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:20 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 59 yards from TEX 35 to the KST 6. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Crawford at KST 12.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 12(5:13 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at KST 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 21(4:40 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at KST 20.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 20(4:03 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 20. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Taaffe at KST 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(3:33 - 1st) A.Martinez scrambles to KST 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at KST 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 37(3:16 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 37. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 37. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at KST 35.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - KSTATE 35(2:52 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 35. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; M.Taaffe at KST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(2:04 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 49(1:58 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to TEX 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell; J.Thompson at TEX 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 42(1:18 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to TEX 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Coburn at TEX 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(0:47 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to TEX 37. Catch made by B.Sinnott at TEX 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(0:29 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 22(0:24 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 11 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jamison at TEX 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 11(15:00 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KSTATE 7(14:28 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - KSTATE 7(14:24 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to TEX 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KSTATE 12(13:43 - 2nd) C.Tennant 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(13:40 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TEX 31.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 31(13:04 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 31. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 31. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at TEX 49.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(12:38 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 49. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 49. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hayes at KST 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(12:20 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KST 33. Catch made by S.Red at KST 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 24(11:55 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KST 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(11:17 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 17(11:11 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KST 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 13(10:30 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KST 13. Catch made by X.Worthy at KST 13. Gain of 13 yards. X.Worthy for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:24 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Overshown at KST 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 15(10:19 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat; V.Broughton at KST 18.
|Sack
2 & 7 - KSTATE 18(9:40 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at KST 8 for -10 yards (B.Sorrell)
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - KSTATE 8(8:59 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 8. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at KST 15.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KSTATE 15(8:24 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 41 yards to TEX 44 Center-R.Plattner. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(8:16 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 44(8:10 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KST 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TEXAS 47(7:52 - 2nd) Q.Ewers rushed to KST 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 47.
|+37 YD
4 & 1 - TEXAS 47(7:14 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to KST 10 for 37 yards. R.Johnson FUMBLES forced by E.Boye-Doe. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-J.Parrish at KST 10. Tackled by TEX at KST 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 10(7:06 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 10(7:00 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Taaffe at KST 14.
|+62 YD
3 & 6 - KSTATE 14(6:18 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 14. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 14. Gain of 62 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Watts at TEX 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(5:48 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bush at TEX 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 23(5:07 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bush; J.Finkley at TEX 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 22(4:22 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to TEX 22. Catch made by M.Knowles at TEX 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 16.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - KSTATE 16(3:43 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 16(3:37 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 16. Catch made by J.Billingsley at TEX 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Parrish at TEX 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 21(3:13 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at TEX 23.
|+68 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 23(2:34 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KST 9 for 68 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TEXAS 9(1:53 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Billingsley.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 9(1:50 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to KST 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 10(1:43 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for S.Red (J.Hayes).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TEXAS 18(1:39 - 2nd) B.Auburn 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-H.Card.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 63 yards from TEX 35 to the KST 2. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Overshown at KST 20.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(1:30 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 20. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Watts; J.Ford at KST 33.
|Int
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(1:16 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass INTERCEPTED at KST 32. Intercepted by J.Ford at KST 32. Tackled by P.Brooks at KST 27.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 27(1:07 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KST 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 24(0:48 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KST 24. Catch made by S.Red at KST 24. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Savage at KST 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(0:40 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KST 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 4(0:30 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KST 4. Catch made by J.Sanders at KST 4. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Boye-Doe; C.Mason at KST 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TEXAS 3(0:25 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to KST 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at KST 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TEXAS 3(0:22 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TEXAS 3(0:18 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to KST 3. Catch made by X.Worthy at KST 3. Gain of 3 yards. X.Worthy for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 62 yards from TEX 35 to the KST 3. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Overshown at KST 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 15(14:56 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at KST 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(14:25 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at KST 24 for yards (R.Watts) A.Martinez FUMBLES forced by R.Watts. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-D.Vaughn at KST 24. Tackled by TEX at KST 24. PENALTY on TEX-T.Sweat Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - KSTATE 31(14:19 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for KST (M.Blackwell).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 31(14:04 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at KST 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - KSTATE 32(13:23 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Coburn at KST 35.
|Punt
4 & 1 - KSTATE 35(12:48 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 61 yards to TEX 4 Center-R.Plattner. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 4(12:40 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes; D.Green at TEX 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(12:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEX-C.Hutson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - TEXAS 9(11:58 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at TEX 14.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 14(11:27 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 23 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Cheatum at TEX 23.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - TEXAS 23(10:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEX-J.Sanders False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 18(10:47 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 18. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 18. Gain of 6 yards. X.Worthy FUMBLES forced by KST. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-E.Huggins at TEX 24. Tackled by TEX at TEX 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(10:34 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 3 for yards. Tackled by D.Jamison at TEX 3. PENALTY on KST-H.Gillum Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - KSTATE 34(10:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on KST-KST Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 35 - KSTATE 49(9:55 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to TEX 49. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TEX 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 28. PENALTY on TEX-J.Thompson Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(9:50 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to TEX 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Ojomo at TEX 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 5(9:15 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to TEX 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Taaffe at TEX 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 1(8:41 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to TEX End Zone for 1 yards. A.Martinez for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:37 - 3rd) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(8:37 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Savage; A.Moore at TEX 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TEXAS 31(8:21 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at TEX 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - TEXAS 31(7:46 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 31. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TEX 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(7:26 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes; K.Savage at TEX 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 40(6:53 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at TEX 39.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - TEXAS 39(6:12 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 39. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 39. Gain of 20 yards. X.Worthy ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(5:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEX-S.Red False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TEXAS 46(5:33 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TEXAS 46(5:27 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to KST 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at KST 46.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TEXAS 46(4:47 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TEXAS 46(4:43 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 29 yards to KST 17 Center-Z.Edwards. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 17(4:37 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 17. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at KST 24.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KSTATE 24(4:08 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; D.Overshown at KST 24.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - KSTATE 24(3:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on KST-K.Leveston False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - KSTATE 19(3:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on KST-K.Leveston False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - KSTATE 14(2:58 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|Punt
4 & 13 - KSTATE 14(2:49 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 59 yards to TEX 27 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by S.Porter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 27(2:33 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEXAS 27(2:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEX-J.Billingsley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - TEXAS 22(2:27 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 22. Catch made by B.Robinson at TEX 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at TEX 35.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 35(1:45 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at TEX 33.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEXAS 33(1:09 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 45 yards to KST 22 Center-Z.Edwards. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 22. Tackled by L.Turner-Gooden at KST 29.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(0:57 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 29. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by TEX at KST 49.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(0:30 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 49. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 49. Gain of 25 yards. M.Knowles FUMBLES forced by J.Ford. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-B.Sinnott at TEX 26. Tackled by TEX at TEX 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(0:04 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at TEX 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by K.Warner at TEX 25. Gain of 25 yards. K.Warner for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:54 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah; C.Mason at TEX 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 26(14:23 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah; K.Duke at TEX 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 33(13:52 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Green; B.Mott at TEX 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(10:29 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 42 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Green at TEX 42. PENALTY on KST-D.Green Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(13:03 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to KST 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at KST 37. PENALTY on KST-E.Huggins Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 27(12:55 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to KST 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pickle at KST 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 22(12:24 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to KST 22. Catch made by J.Sanders at KST 22. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mason at KST 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(11:52 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to KST 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 12(11:17 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to KST 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at KST 11.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEXAS 11(10:38 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TEXAS 19(10:33 - 4th) B.Auburn 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-H.Card.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(10:29 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 25. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 25. Gain of 12 yards. P.Brooks ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(9:54 - 4th) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 37(9:50 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at KST 38.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - KSTATE 38(9:11 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 38. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(8:42 - 4th) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 46(8:35 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to TEX 35 for 11 yards. A.Martinez ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(8:12 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to TEX 35. Catch made by K.Warner at TEX 35. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ford at TEX 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 32(7:37 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to TEX 18 for 14 yards. A.Martinez ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 18(7:07 - 4th) PENALTY on KST-C.Duffie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - KSTATE 23(6:54 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; O.Oghoufo at TEX 21.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - KSTATE 21(6:15 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 21 for yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 21. PENALTY on TEX-B.Sorrell Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 10(6:00 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to TEX 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 8.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 8(5:11 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to TEX 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; O.Oghoufo at TEX 10.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KSTATE 10(4:36 - 4th) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for KST.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - KSTATE 18(4:30 - 4th) C.Tennant 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(4:26 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins; K.Savage at TEX 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TEXAS 29(3:43 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at TEX 32.
|-6 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 32(3:37 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 26 for -6 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at TEX 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEXAS 26(2:50 - 4th) D.Trejo punts 55 yards to KST 19 Center-Z.Edwards. Downed by TEX.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(2:43 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 19. Catch made by R.Garcia at KST 19. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at KST 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 22(2:09 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 22. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TEX at KST 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(2:00 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 31. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TEX at KST 33.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 33(1:52 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 33. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TEX at KST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(1:36 - 4th) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for R.Garcia.
|Sack
2 & 10 - KSTATE 46(1:32 - 4th) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at KST 44 for -2 yards (TEX) A.Martinez FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - KSTATE 44(1:18 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 44. Catch made by R.Garcia at KST 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEX at KST 50.
|+7 YD
4 & 6 - KSTATE 50(0:57 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 50. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(0:34 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to TEX 39 for 4 yards. A.Martinez FUMBLES forced by K.Coburn. Fumble RECOVERED by TEX-J.Ford at TEX 39. Tackled by KST at TEX 39.
