Coastal Carolina beats App State 35-28, moves atop Sun Belt
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Grayson McCall threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and Coastal Carolina beat Appalachian State 35-28 on Thursday night for first place in the Sun Belt Conference.
McCall's 8-yard TD pass to Jacob Jenkins made it 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, and on App State's next play Tavyn Jackson intercepted a pass and returned it 54 yards to the 1. Reese White capped the drive with a TD run for a 21-point lead.
Chase Brice's 5-yard quarterback sneak with 3:01 left in the fourth cut App State's deficit to seven points, but Coastal Carolina ran out the clock in eight plays to end it.
Coastal Carolina (8-1, 5-1) won just its second game in eight series meetings. The winner of this matchup has gone on to win the East Division the last four years.
The Coastal Carolina defense forced a three-and-out on the first possession of the game, and three plays later Jared Brown ran for a 45-yard touchdown. Coastal Carolina had three touchdowns of over 30 yards in the first half to build a 21-14 lead. McCall connected with Sam Pinckney for a 38-yard touchdown on a flea-flicker.
Brice threw for 279 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Appalachian State (5-4, 2-3). Dalton Stroman made a one-handed catch in the end zone for a 41-yard score to get within 21-14.
|
C. Brice
7 QB
279 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 22 RuYds, RuTD
|
G. McCall
10 QB
253 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 7 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|367
|476
|Total Plays
|55
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|192
|Rush Attempts
|27
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|279
|284
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|-1
|44
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-44
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|279
|PASS YDS
|284
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|367
|TOTAL YDS
|476
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|19/28
|279
|2
|1
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|6
|31
|0
|12
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|8
|22
|1
|14
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|7
|21
|0
|9
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|5
|10
|1
|8
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|4
|4
|57
|0
|23
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|3
|3
|56
|0
|46
|
D. Stroman 22 WR
|D. Stroman
|2
|2
|55
|1
|41
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|2
|1
|42
|1
|42
|
E. Wilson 87 TE
|E. Wilson
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|4
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|5
|2
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Wells 9 WR
|C. Wells
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones Jr. 6 DB
|S. Jones Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 9 LB
|N. Hampton
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Greene 25 DB
|J. Greene
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson Jr. 5 DB
|D. Lawson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 4 DB
|N. Ross
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clarke 27 DB
|R. Clarke
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McKnight 48 DL
|D. McKnight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnholt 56 LB
|K. Arnholt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 26 LB
|C. Sullivan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Haigler 36 DL
|K. Haigler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|4
|43.3
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tucker 0 DB
|M. Tucker
|4
|18.8
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|18/26
|253
|2
|0
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|1/1
|31
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|3
|84
|1
|45
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|9
|38
|1
|13
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|13
|28
|0
|6
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|9
|22
|0
|12
|
A. Bedgood 3 RB
|A. Bedgood
|4
|16
|0
|15
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|6
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|5
|4
|80
|1
|38
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|11
|5
|79
|0
|47
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|5
|5
|64
|0
|22
|
X. Gravette 85 TE
|X. Gravette
|2
|2
|44
|1
|31
|
J. Jenkins 84 TE
|J. Jenkins
|2
|2
|16
|1
|8
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Brown 18 S
|J. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Roberts 5 WR
|T. Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Stewart 0 LB
|J. Stewart
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bruce 1 LB
|S. Bruce
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Boykin 7 CB
|L. Boykin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hope 81 LB
|A. Hope
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Madison 13 S
|J. Madison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberts 99 DT
|K. Roberts
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 22 S
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fletcher 4 S
|T. Fletcher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proche 23 CB
|J. Proche
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 15 NT
|J. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ryan 40 DE
|B. Ryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wooden II 90 DT
|R. Wooden II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Arnold Jr. 38 S
|C. Arnold Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 26 S
|J. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Henry 52 DT
|A. Henry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 10 S
|T. Jackson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Gray 31 K
|L. Gray
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|3
|45.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McDoom 16 CB
|M. McDoom
|3
|16.7
|30
|0
|
T. Pinkney 39 LB
|T. Pinkney
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the APP 1. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Randall at APP 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(14:50 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce at APP 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 29(14:07 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 29. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at APP 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - APLST 29(13:42 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for N.Noel.
|Punt
4 & 6 - APLST 29(13:36 - 1st) C.Howell punts 37 yards to CC 34 Center-J.Mann. Downed by APP.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(13:23 - 1st) A.Bedgood rushed to CC 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CC 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(13:10 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 49. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 45.
|+45 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 45(12:49 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to APP End Zone for 45 yards. J.Brown for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:06 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the APP 1. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Randall at APP 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 21(12:01 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart J.Clark at APP 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 22(11:40 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Ryan at APP 29.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 29(10:56 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at APP 27.
|Punt
4 & 4 - APLST 27(10:03 - 1st) C.Howell punts 49 yards to CC 24 Center-J.Mann. Downed by APP.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(9:59 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Earle at CC 26.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 26(9:28 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at CC 24.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(8:46 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(8:29 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 54 yards to APP 22 Center-P.Bunch. T.Page returned punt from the APP 22. Tackled by M.McDoom at APP 21.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 21(8:13 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 21. Catch made by E.Wilson at APP 21. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce at APP 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 32(7:51 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at APP 40.
|-4 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 40(7:12 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at APP 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 36(6:50 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to APP 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at APP 45.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 45(6:25 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 45. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 45. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 9(6:01 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to CC 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at CC 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 2(4:59 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to CC End Zone for 2 yards. D.Harrington for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:48 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 43 yards from APP 35 to the CC 22. T.Pinkney returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at CC 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(4:45 - 1st) R.White rushed to CC 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Bird T.Cobb at CC 30.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 30(4:08 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to CC 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at CC 45.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(3:30 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to APP 31 for 24 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(3:02 - 1st) B.Carpenter pass complete to APP 31. Catch made by X.Gravette at APP 31. Gain of 31 yards. X.Gravette for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:40 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:40 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the APP End Zone. Fair catch by M.Tucker.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(2:40 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Wooden at APP 22.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - APLST 22(2:24 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 22. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 22. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Madison at CC 46. PENALTY on APP-APP Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - APLST 17(1:49 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to APP 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at APP 19.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - APLST 19(1:17 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 19. Catch made by C.Wells at APP 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at APP 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - APLST 26(0:46 - 1st) C.Howell punts 47 yards to CC 27 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(0:23 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 27. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at CC 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(15:00 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.McKnight at CC 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 48(14:29 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at APP 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(13:57 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to APP 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb at APP 38.
|+38 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 38(13:20 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to APP 38. Catch made by S.Pinckney at APP 38. Gain of 38 yards. S.Pinckney for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:50 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 2nd) L.Gray kicks 57 yards from CC 35 to the APP 8. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Cash at APP 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 21(12:44 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 21. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Proche at APP 28.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - APLST 28(12:17 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 28(12:05 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 28. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at APP 33.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 33(11:39 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to APP 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at APP 45. PENALTY on CC-K.Roberts Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - APLST 45(11:31 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn. PENALTY on CC-L.Boykin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 30(11:13 - 2nd) D.Davis rushed to CC 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Parker at CC 26.
|+23 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 26(10:45 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by C.Horn at CC 26. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at CC 3.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 3(10:20 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to CC 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at CC 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 5(9:49 - 2nd) C.Brice rushed to CC 6 for -1 yards. C.Brice FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-K.Roberts at CC 6. Tackled by APP at CC 6.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 6(9:05 - 2nd) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at CC 9.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 9(8:41 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to CC 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at CC 12.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 12(8:07 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 12(7:31 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 37 yards to CC 49 Center-P.Bunch. Downed by CC.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49(7:20 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to CC 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at CC 41.
|+41 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 41(6:54 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to CC 41. Catch made by D.Stroman at CC 41. Gain of 41 yards. D.Stroman for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CC-CC Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:52 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the CC End Zone. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lawson at CC 30.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(6:44 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 30. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(6:16 - 2nd) A.Bedgood rushed to APP 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton at APP 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(5:54 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to APP 49. Catch made by C.Beasley at APP 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Arnholt at APP 48.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 48(5:17 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to APP 48. Catch made by T.Mobley at APP 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 32. PENALTY on APP-APP Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(4:43 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to APP 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod at APP 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 30(4:11 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|Sack
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 30(3:58 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at APP 34 for -4 yards (J.McLeod)
|No Good
4 & 12 - CSTCAR 41(2:46 - 2nd) L.Gray 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-P.Bunch Holder-M.West.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 34(2:40 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 37 for yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at APP 37. PENALTY on APP-APP Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - APLST 24(2:20 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce at APP 31.
|Sack
2 & 13 - APLST 31(1:51 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at APP 26 for -5 yards (K.Roberts)
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - APLST 26(1:35 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at APP 35.
|Punt
4 & 9 - APLST 35(1:30 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 40 yards to CC 25 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(1:24 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CC 31.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(1:11 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 31. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb at CC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(0:59 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Roberts.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(0:58 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(0:56 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to CC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant at CC 48.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 48(0:48 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 46 yards to APP 6 Center-P.Bunch. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 6(0:40 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to APP 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Hope at APP 15.
|+22 YD
2 & 1 - APLST 15(0:23 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 15. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 15. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Madison at APP 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 37(0:15 - 2nd) C.Brice rushed to APP 43 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CC at APP 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 43(0:07 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 43. Gain of 3 yards. N.Noel ran out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 1 - APLST 46(0:01 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at APP 38 for -8 yards (A.Hope)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 57 yards from APP 35 to the CC 8. M.McDoom MUFFS catch. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. M.McDoom FUMBLES out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 8(14:45 - 3rd) A.Bedgood rushed to CC 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton at CC 8.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 8(12:09 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 6 for -2 yards (N.Hampton) PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+22 YD
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 6(13:39 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 6. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 6. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke; T.Bird at CC 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(12:55 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at CC 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 30(12:18 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 30(12:04 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 30. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CC 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(12:09 - 3rd) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at CC 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 46(11:17 - 3rd) B.Carpenter rushed to APP 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Arnholt; D.Dingle-Prince at APP 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(11:10 - 3rd) A.Bedgood rushed to APP 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb; D.Dingle-Prince at APP 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 48(10:48 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to APP 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; J.Earle at APP 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(9:24 - 3rd) B.Carpenter rushed to APP 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(8:37 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to APP 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod at APP 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(8:05 - 3rd) R.White rushed to APP 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at APP 29.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 29(7:16 - 3rd) R.White rushed to APP 33 for -4 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 33.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 33(6:30 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 33(6:24 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 33. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at APP 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 37(6:02 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to APP 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce at APP 42.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 42(5:22 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to APP 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Roberts at APP 41.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - APLST 41(4:08 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; T.Fletcher at APP 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(4:21 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to APP 42. Catch made by T.Mobley at APP 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton at APP 39.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 39(3:29 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to APP 39. Catch made by J.Brown at APP 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:10 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by J.Jenkins at APP 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at APP 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 17(2:01 - 3rd) R.White rushed to APP 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; R.Clarke at APP 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(1:49 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to APP 14. Catch made by J.Brown at APP 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 11(0:47 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to APP 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 8(15:00 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to APP 8. Catch made by J.Jenkins at APP 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Jenkins for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) L.Gray kicks 57 yards from CC 35 to the APP 8. Out of bounds.
|Int
1 & 10 - APLST 35(14:53 - 4th) C.Brice pass INTERCEPTED at APP 45. Intercepted by T.Jackson at APP 45. Tackled by H.Pearson at APP 1.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 1(14:31 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to APP 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; K.Haigler at APP 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 4(14:10 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to APP 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(13:16 - 4th) R.White rushed to APP End Zone for 2 yards. R.White for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:10 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:10 - 4th) L.Gray kicks 63 yards from CC 35 to the APP 2. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Robinson at APP 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20(13:03 - 4th) C.Brice rushed to APP 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Henry; J.Killen at APP 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 22(12:41 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for T.Page.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 22(12:51 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 22. Catch made by E.Wilson at APP 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at APP 32.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 32(12:23 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at APP 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46(11:46 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 46. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; C.Arnold at CC 42.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 42(11:12 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by T.Page at CC 42. Gain of 42 yards. T.Page for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:02 - 4th) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 60 yards from APP 35 to the CC 5. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Paillant at CC 25. PENALTY on CC-A.Diggs Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(10:52 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bird; N.Hampton at CC 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 21(10:07 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Earle; H.Paillant at CC 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 24(9:49 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Greene at CC 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(9:22 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; L.Doublin at CC 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 29(8:26 - 4th) R.White rushed to CC 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; D.Dingle-Prince at CC 31.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 31(7:36 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 31. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by APP at CC 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(6:58 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; J.Earle at CC 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 47(6:08 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bird; C.Sullivan at CC 50.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 50(5:45 - 4th) PENALTY on APP-J.Earle Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(5:09 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to APP 42 for 3 yards. C.Beasley FUMBLES forced by N.Hampton. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-N.Hampton at APP 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 42(4:57 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 42(4:50 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - APLST 42(4:44 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 42. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Proche at CC 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40(4:28 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to CC 40. Catch made by H.Pearson at CC 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Madison at CC 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 36(4:12 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - APLST 36(4:00 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman. PENALTY on CC-J.Killen Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 21(3:57 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 21(3:52 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to CC 21. Catch made by K.Robinson at CC 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hope at CC 19.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 19(3:24 - 4th) C.Brice rushed to CC 5 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Madison at CC 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - APLST 5(3:14 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 5(3:08 - 4th) C.Brice rushed to CC End Zone for 5 yards. C.Brice for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 4th) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:01 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(2:57 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bird at CC 24.
|+47 YD
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 24(2:53 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 24. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 24. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by J.Greene at APP 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(2:45 - 4th) R.White rushed to APP 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince at APP 29.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(2:12 - 4th) R.White rushed to APP 16 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; H.Paillant at APP 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(1:25 - 4th) R.White rushed to APP 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant; D.Dingle-Prince at APP 10.
|-8 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 10(1:25 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to APP 18 for -8 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant at APP 18.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 18(0:36 - 4th) G.McCall kneels at the APP 21.
