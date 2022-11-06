|
|
|HOU
|SMU
Mordecai's 9 passing TDs send SMU past Houston 77-63
DALLAS (AP) Tanner Mordecai set school and American Athletic Conference records with nine touchdown passes - an NCAA-record tying seven coming in the first half - and SMU's offense exploded for a 77-63 win over Houston on Saturday.
As a point of reference, Houston's men's basketball team beat SMU's 75-61 on Feb. 27.
On the gridiron, their combined 140 points set the NCAA single-game scoring record for two teams in regulation. The previous record of 137 points was set when Pitt beat Syracuse 76-61 on November 26, 2016.
SMU reached school records with 77 points in a game (which tied the AAC record), 11-total touchdowns, nine passing scored and 433 total yards in the first half.
The Mustangs (5-4, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) scored touchdowns on their first nine drives of the game and didn't punt until their 10th drive with 5:30 left before the end of the third quarter. Mordecai also had a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:43 before halftime for a 35-21 lead and his 10 total TDs set new single-game program and conference records.
The Mustangs needed to keep their foot on the pedal because Houston quarterback Clayton Tune did his best to keep the Cougars (5-4, 3-2) in it, throwing for seven touchdowns and running for another.
Tune joined David Klingler, Jimmy Klinger and Andre Ware in Houston's seven-touchdowns-thrown-in-game club. David Klingler reached the mark on three occasions in the 1990 season and holds the all-time school record of 11 also in 1990.
Tune missed touchdown number eight when he threw an interception in the end zone down 77-63 with 1:43 left. SMU secured three picks on Tune.
Tyler Lavine's 15-yard touchdown run with with 5:13 left made it 77-56 and he rushed for a career-high 146 yards.
---
|
C. Tune
3 QB
527 PaYds, 7 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 111 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Mordecai
8 QB
379 PaYds, 9 PaTDs, 54 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|35
|32
|Rushing
|6
|16
|Passing
|27
|16
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|9-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|710
|642
|Total Plays
|71
|83
|Avg Gain
|10.0
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|182
|263
|Rush Attempts
|17
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.7
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|528
|379
|Comp. - Att.
|37-54
|28-37
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|3-31
|Touchdowns
|9
|11
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|7
|9
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-32.0
|Return Yards
|0
|52
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-52
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|528
|PASS YDS
|379
|
|
|182
|RUSH YDS
|263
|
|
|710
|TOTAL YDS
|642
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|17
|13
|180
|2
|41
|
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|11
|8
|136
|1
|37
|
M. Golden 10 WR
|M. Golden
|6
|5
|105
|1
|42
|
S. Brown 13 WR
|S. Brown
|9
|6
|54
|2
|19
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|6
|4
|52
|0
|27
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Owens 2 DB
|G. Owens
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 25 LB
|J. Morris
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 44 DL
|D. Jones
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 5 DB
|H. Hypolite
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Emery 32 DB
|J. Emery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Audu 21 DB
|A. Audu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Herman 86 TE
|D. Herman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 DL
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 17 DL
|A. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ceaser 9 DL
|N. Ceaser
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holmes Jr. 91 DL
|A. Holmes Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 DB
|T. Mwaniki
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Griffin-Taylor 12 DB
|D. Griffin-Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nunnery 14 LB
|M. Nunnery
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 81 WR
|C. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Ramsey 51 K
|K. Ramsey
|0/1
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|3
|47.7
|60
|0
|
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
P. Sawyer 83 WR
|P. Sawyer
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Henry 87 TE
|B. Henry
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
M. Golden 10 WR
|M. Golden
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|28/37
|379
|9
|0
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|25
|146
|1
|28
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|8
|68
|0
|49
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|8
|54
|1
|18
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Stone 2 QB
|P. Stone
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|4
|3
|100
|1
|47
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|13
|9
|86
|2
|21
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|5
|3
|53
|0
|27
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|4
|4
|52
|2
|38
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|1
|1
|43
|1
|43
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|4
|4
|24
|3
|10
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
F. Parker 31 CB
|F. Parker
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|3
|2
|9
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|3-2
|0.0
|2
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Westfall 26 CB
|S. Westfall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 S
|B. Crossley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 4 CB
|J. Rogers
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Reid 12 LB
|S. Reid
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Smith 58 DE
|I. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Paul 9 DE
|N. Paul
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Samuels 11 DE
|J. Samuels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips Jr. 6 LB
|J. Phillips Jr.
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|0/0
|0
|11/11
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|1
|32.0
|1
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|3
|32.3
|53
|0
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Ramsey kicks 59 yards from HOU 35 to the SMU 6. B.Massey returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 41.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(14:53 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 41. Catch made by R.Maryland at HOU 41. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at HOU 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 3(14:20 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at HOU 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 4(13:46 - 1st) T.Mordecai scrambles to HOU 2 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mutin at HOU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 2(13:05 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 2. Catch made by B.Redding at HOU 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Redding for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:40 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 46 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU 19. B.Campbell returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Reid at HOU 22.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22(12:58 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 42 for 20 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at HOU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 42(12:20 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown (D.Levelston).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 42(12:12 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at HOU 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 46(11:30 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 46. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 42(11:15 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to SMU 38 for yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 38. PENALTY on HOU-P.Paul Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+55 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 45(10:57 - 1st) C.Tune rushed to SMU End Zone for 55 yards. C.Tune for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 1st) K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(10:29 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Daniels at SMU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at SMU 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 33(10:11 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed up the middle to SMU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery; T.Mwaniki at SMU 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 39(9:57 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass short right complete to SMU 39. Catch made by T.Lavine at SMU 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery; D.Jones at SMU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SMU 40(9:38 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete short middle intended for R.Rice (M.Nunnery).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 40(9:36 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass middle complete to SMU 40. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at SMU 50. PENALTY on HOU-HOU Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 50(9:02 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to HOU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Holmes at HOU 48.
|+47 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 48(8:42 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass short middle complete to HOU 48. Catch made by D.Goffney at HOU 48. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at HOU 1.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 1(8:19 - 1st) SMU rushed to HOU 6 for -5 yards. SMU FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-T.Mordecai at HOU 6. Tackled by HOU at HOU 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 6(7:43 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 6. Catch made by R.Rice at HOU 6. Gain of 6 yards. R.Rice for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 1st) C.Rogers kicks 63 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU 2. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Knox at HOU 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(7:29 - 1st) C.Tune pass deep right complete to HOU 43. Catch made by S.Sneed at HOU 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by B.Massey; J.Phillips at SMU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 41(6:53 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete deep right intended for N.Dell.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 41(6:54 - 1st) C.Tune rushed up the middle to SMU 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(6:13 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed up the middle to SMU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; D.Levelston at SMU 26.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 26(5:41 - 1st) C.Tune pass deep middle complete to SMU 26. Catch made by K.Carter at SMU 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 12(5:08 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 12. Catch made by S.Brown at SMU 12. Gain of 12 yards. S.Brown for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:57 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 1st) K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(4:57 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 44. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 44. Gain of 19 yards. R.Rice FUMBLES forced by G.Owens. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-V.Gardner at SMU 44. Tackled by HOU at SMU 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 44(4:24 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed up the middle to SMU 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Neal; J.Morris at SMU 50.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 50(4:09 - 1st) T.Mordecai scrambles up the middle to HOU 38 for 12 yards. T.Mordecai ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SMU 38(3:42 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai sacked at HOU 39 for -1 yards (D.Jones)
|+28 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 39(3:05 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed right tackle to HOU 11 for 28 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at HOU 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 11(2:38 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed left guard to HOU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at HOU 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SMU 9(2:13 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete right intended for R.Rice.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - SMU 9(2:06 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass deep middle complete to HOU 9. Catch made by R.Rice at HOU 9. Gain of 9 yards. R.Rice for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 1st) C.Rogers kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:06 - 1st) C.Tune pass right complete to HOU 25. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at HOU 46.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(1:29 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 46. Catch made by S.Sneed at HOU 46. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SMU at SMU 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27(0:46 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to SMU 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 22(15:00 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 22. Catch made by N.Dell at SMU 22. Gain of 22 yards. N.Dell for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) K.Ramsey kicks 45 yards from HOU 35 to the SMU 20. B.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by HOU at SMU 32.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 32(14:48 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 32. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 32. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by HOU at SMU 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 31(14:27 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 31. Catch made by B.Redding at SMU 31. Gain of 8 yards. B.Redding ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SMU 39(13:49 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - SMU 39(13:43 - 2nd) B.Redding rushed to SMU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by HOU at SMU 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43(13:26 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by HOU at SMU 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 45(12:47 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 45. Catch made by R.Daniels at SMU 45. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HOU at SMU 46.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 46(12:19 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 46. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 46. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HOU at HOU 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35(12:10 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 35. Catch made by D.Goffney at HOU 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Goffney for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:53 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:53 - 2nd) C.Rogers kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(11:53 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Sneed.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - HOU 25(11:49 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - HOU 40(11:43 - 2nd) C.Tune pass INTERCEPTED at SMU 40. Intercepted by N.Roberts at SMU 40. Tackled by D.Herman at HOU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 27(11:25 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to HOU 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 20(11:06 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to HOU 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 19.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 19(10:45 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to HOU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 18. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on HOU-HOU Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards offset.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 18(10:23 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 17.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 17(10:02 - 2nd) T.Mordecai rushed to HOU 2 for 15 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 2(9:31 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 1(9:00 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to HOU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; C.Nelson at HOU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 2(8:54 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. T.Mordecai for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:43 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 2nd) C.Rogers kicks 64 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU 1. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. J.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 41(8:36 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|Int
2 & 10 - HOU 41(8:30 - 2nd) C.Tune pass INTERCEPTED at HOU 50. Intercepted by N.Roberts at HOU 50. Tackled by HOU at HOU 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 22(8:20 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 22. Catch made by R.Rice at HOU 22. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 22(7:49 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Daniels.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 22(7:45 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 22. Catch made by J.Kerley at HOU 22. Gain of 21 yards. J.Kerley ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SMU 1(7:28 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 1(6:53 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 1. Catch made by R.Maryland at HOU 1. Gain of 1 yards. R.Maryland for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 2nd) C.Rogers kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU End Zone. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by SMU at SMU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 40(6:33 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 40(6:29 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 40(6:22 - 2nd) C.Tune rushed to SMU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 37.
|+37 YD
4 & 7 - HOU 37(5:42 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 37. Catch made by K.Carter at SMU 37. Gain of 37 yards. K.Carter for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 2nd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 2nd) K.Ramsey kicks 36 yards from HOU 35 to the SMU 29. T.Lavine returns the kickoff. Tackled by HOU at SMU 38.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 38(5:28 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to HOU 13 for 49 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 13(5:03 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to HOU 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 10(4:34 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 10. Catch made by B.Redding at HOU 10. Gain of 10 yards. B.Redding for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:16 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 2nd) C.Rogers kicks 30 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU 35. K.Carter returns the kickoff. Tackled by SMU at HOU 35.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(4:13 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 35. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 35. Gain of 23 yards. K.Carter ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 42(3:59 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 42(3:39 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to SMU 28 for yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 28. PENALTY on HOU-T.Johnson Offensive Holding 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - HOU 48(3:19 - 2nd) N.Dell rushed to HOU 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Massey; J.Samuels at HOU 48.
|+10 YD
3 & 20 - HOU 48(1:32 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 42. Catch made by K.Carter at SMU 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 42.
|+42 YD
4 & 10 - HOU 42(1:28 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 42. Catch made by M.Golden at SMU 42. Gain of 42 yards. M.Golden for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 2nd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 48 yards from HOU 35 to the SMU 17. B.Massey returns the kickoff. Tackled by HOU at SMU 37.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37(1:11 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 37. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 37. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 36.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(1:09 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 36. Catch made by R.Rice at HOU 36. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 15(0:59 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 15(0:54 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 15. Catch made by T.Lavine at HOU 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 4(0:41 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 4. Catch made by B.Redding at HOU 4. Gain of 4 yards. B.Redding for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) C.Rogers kicks 45 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU 20. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by SMU at HOU 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(0:32 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 33. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 33. Gain of 4 yards. S.Brown ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 37(0:18 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 37. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 37. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SMU at HOU 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(0:15 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 44. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SMU at SMU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(0:09 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 45. Catch made by N.Dell at SMU 45. Gain of 5 yards. N.Dell ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 40(0:09 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 40. Catch made by N.Dell at SMU 40. Gain of 8 yards. N.Dell ran out of bounds.
|No Good
1 & 10 - HOU 39(0:02 - 2nd) K.Ramsey 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 35 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU 30. B.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Reid; T.Sneed at HOU 40.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(14:54 - 3rd) C.Tune pass right complete to HOU 40. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - HOU 39(14:25 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at SMU 44 for -5 yards (N.Paul)
|+19 YD
2 & 15 - HOU 44(13:46 - 3rd) C.Tune pass short middle complete to SMU 44. Catch made by K.Carter at SMU 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(13:21 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed up the middle to SMU 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 16(12:40 - 3rd) C.Tune pass short left complete to SMU 16. Catch made by K.Carter at SMU 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 7(12:06 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed up the middle to SMU 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; N.Paul at SMU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 2(11:24 - 3rd) C.Tune pass right complete to SMU 2. Catch made by N.Dell at SMU 2. Gain of 2 yards. N.Dell for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:17 - 3rd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(11:01 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by D.Goffney at SMU 25. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Griffin-Taylor at HOU 42. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for D.Goffney.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25(11:09 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by D.Goffney at SMU 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Hypolite at SMU 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43(10:57 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 43. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 46(10:40 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 46(9:45 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 42.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 42(9:30 - 3rd) T.Mordecai scrambles to HOU 24 for 18 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 24(9:00 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by R.Rice at HOU 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at HOU 22.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 22(8:40 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 4 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 4(8:25 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SMU 3(8:15 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - SMU 3(8:14 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 3. Catch made by R.Maryland at HOU 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Maryland for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:11 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 54 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU 11. C.Nwankwo returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Cromartie at HOU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 44(8:04 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete deep right intended for N.Dell.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 44(7:57 - 3rd) C.Tune pass right complete to HOU 44. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 50.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 50(7:11 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete right intended for M.Golden.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - HOU 50(7:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU-J.Freeman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - HOU 45(7:02 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 45(6:55 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser at HOU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 43(6:15 - 3rd) T.McDaniel rushed to HOU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SMU 43(5:43 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for SMU.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SMU 43(5:35 - 3rd) R.Bujcevski punts 32 yards to HOU 11 Center-SMU. Fair catch by P.Sawyer.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 11(5:28 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 11. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 11. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at HOU 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 23(5:10 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 23. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SMU at HOU 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 28(4:35 - 3rd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; B.Massey at HOU 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42(4:13 - 3rd) L.Coley pass complete to HOU 42. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at HOU 43.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 43(3:33 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 43. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Westfall at SMU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 43(3:00 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 43(2:53 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 43. Catch made by N.Dell at SMU 43. Gain of 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SMU at SMU 2.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - HOU 2(2:17 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Illegal Substitution 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - HOU 1(2:11 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed to SMU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Reid; D.Levelston at SMU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 1(1:33 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 1. Catch made by C.Trahan at SMU 1. Gain of 1 yards. C.Trahan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 3rd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 63 yards from HOU 35 to the SMU 2. B.Massey returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Mutin at SMU 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26(1:22 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 26. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Griffin-Taylor; N.Ceaser at SMU 31.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 31(0:39 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at SMU 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(15:00 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at SMU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 48(14:25 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - SMU 48(14:20 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on HOU-D.Mutin Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 47(14:13 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at HOU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 43(13:42 - 4th) T.Mordecai rushed to HOU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 43.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 43(13:03 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to HOU 43. Catch made by M.Dixon at HOU 43. Gain of 43 yards. M.Dixon for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:52 - 4th) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 4th) B.Hall kicks 50 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU 15. M.Golden returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Johnson; S.Reid at HOU 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34(12:47 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by S.Sneed at HOU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at HOU 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 41(12:25 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 41. Catch made by S.Sneed at HOU 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at HOU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 45(12:00 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 45(11:52 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 45. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 45. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SMU at SMU 37.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(11:17 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 37. Catch made by M.Golden at SMU 37. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 12(10:35 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 12(10:30 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Sneed.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 12(10:19 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 12. Catch made by S.Brown at SMU 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at SMU 6.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - HOU 6(9:40 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 6. Catch made by S.Brown at SMU 6. Gain of 6 yards. S.Brown for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:32 - 4th) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 4th) K.Ramsey kicks 15 yards from HOU 35 to the SMU 50. SMU returns the kickoff. Tackled by HOU at SMU 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 50(9:30 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 49(8:45 - 4th) T.Mordecai scrambles to HOU 43 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Audu at HOU 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 43(8:05 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 41.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 41(7:19 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37(6:40 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite at HOU 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(6:03 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to HOU 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 15(5:21 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to HOU End Zone for 15 yards. T.Lavine for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 4th) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 4th) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - HOU 25(5:13 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 18 for -7 yards (I.Smith)
|+19 YD
2 & 17 - HOU 18(4:35 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 18. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 18. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts; A.Johnson at HOU 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(4:15 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 37. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Westfall at HOU 48.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48(3:50 - 4th) S.Sneed rushed to SMU End Zone for 52 yards. S.Sneed for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 4th) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 4th) K.Ramsey kicks onside from HOU 35 to HOU 44. RECOVERED by HOU.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(3:35 - 4th) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 50 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SMU at HOU 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 50(3:08 - 4th) C.Tune scrambles to SMU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(2:45 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 44. Catch made by K.Carter at SMU 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts; J.Phillips at SMU 32.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 32(2:26 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to SMU 32. Catch made by M.Golden at SMU 32. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at SMU 9.
|Int
1 & 9 - HOU 9(2:00 - 4th) C.Tune pass INTERCEPTED at SMU 9. Intercepted by J.Rogers at SMU 9. Tackled by HOU at SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(1:52 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; C.Nwankwo at SMU 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 21(1:47 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite at SMU 28.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 28(1:39 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Owens; D.Mutin at SMU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 37(0:56 - 4th) T.Mordecai kneels at the SMU 35.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - SMU 35(0:23 - 4th) T.Mordecai kneels at the SMU 33.
