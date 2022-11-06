|
|
|SC
|VANDY
Rattler, South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 38-27, bowl eligible
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Spencer Rattler threw three touchdown passes and South Carolina became bowl-eligible with its sixth win of the season, a 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
''I think it's a huge accomplishment, I really do,'' Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said of his team's bowl eligibility. ''For this team to have two wins two years ago and now we just got bowl eligible with three games to go for the second year in a row is a testament to the leadership that we have in this room and the resiliency.''
Rattler threw a 29-yard TD pass to Xavier Legette, a 19-yard TD to Josh Vann and a 17-yard TD to Antwane Wells.
The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) won their 14th straight game over the Commodores (3-6, 0-5).
South Carolina built a commanding 31-14 halftime lead and handed Vanderbilt its fifth straight loss.
The Commodores suffered their 26th consecutive SEC defeat despite a career-high 167 rushing yards from senior running back Ray Davis, a Temple transfer.
''Disappointed in the game, disappointed in the result,'' Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. ''We knew that we weren't going to be able to find the success we wanted turning the ball over. Obviously, that became an issue. The game for us comes down to turnovers and tackling.''
South Carolina scored 10 points off turnovers in the first quarter.
Darius Rush intercepted an underthrown pass by AJ Swann at the Gamecocks 30-yard line, setting up the game's first touchdown.
Five plays later, Legette got behind the coverage in the middle of the end zone for a 29-yard scoring strike from Rattler to give South Carolina a 7-0 lead.
''I felt like we were going to take off from then,'' Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell said. ''I knew we were going to have a big game.''
The teams traded long TD passes before Swann fumbled during a sack at the Commodores 17, setting up Mitch Jeter's 31-yard field goal which extended the Gamecocks' lead to 17-7 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina: The Gamecocks' offense rambled for 492 yards and never trailed. South Carolina faces a difficult finish with games against Florida, No. 2 Tennessee and No. 5 Clemson.
Vanderbilt: Defense continues to be a problem for the Commodores, who have allowed 38 or more points in four of their last five games. Three tough games remain for Vanderbilt: Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee.
TEMPERS FLARE
Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith and Commodores wide receiver Will Sheppard were flagged with personal fouls after getting into a shoving match with 37 seconds left in the first half. Players from both teams surrounded Smith and Sheppard during the scuffle.
The teams appeared to be yelling at each other from close range as they jogged to their locker rooms for halftime, but nothing escalated beyond that.
UP NEXT
South Carolina visits Florida on Saturday.
Vanderbilt visits Kentucky in its final road game of the season on Saturday.
---
|
S. Rattler
7 QB
186 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 13 RuYds
|
R. Davis
2 RB
167 RuYds, 5 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|24
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|492
|454
|Total Plays
|63
|74
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|208
|226
|Rush Attempts
|35
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|284
|228
|Comp. - Att.
|20-28
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.7
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|12-116
|5-36
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-53.6
|2-51.5
|Return Yards
|5
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-5
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|284
|PASS YDS
|228
|
|
|208
|RUSH YDS
|226
|
|
|492
|TOTAL YDS
|454
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|16/23
|186
|3
|0
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|3/4
|82
|1
|0
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|1/1
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|16
|56
|0
|7
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|3
|55
|1
|52
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|5
|48
|0
|27
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|3
|13
|0
|15
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|7
|4
|110
|2
|68
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|5
|4
|45
|0
|17
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|3
|2
|33
|1
|29
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|4
|3
|32
|1
|19
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|3
|3
|27
|0
|18
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fortune 25 DB
|O. Fortune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 14 DB
|J. Hunter
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|1/1
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|5
|53.6
|2
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|20
|167
|0
|37
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|6
|43
|0
|12
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|13
|29
|1
|12
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|2
|-13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|11
|6
|95
|0
|28
|
Q. Skinner Jr. 3 WR
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|7
|4
|79
|2
|66
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|6
|4
|20
|0
|13
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
J. Ball 84 TE
|J. Ball
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|2
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
G. Schoenwald 10 TE
|G. Schoenwald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Carter 83 WR
|G. Carter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mahoney 23 DB
|J. Mahoney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 19 LB
|K. Patterson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|2
|51.5
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|
C. Lutz 39 RB
|C. Lutz
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 58 yards from SC 35 to the VAN 7. C.Lutz returns the kickoff. Tackled by SC at VAN 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(14:54 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 27. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(14:20 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 42.
|Int
2 & 6 - VANDY 42(13:44 - 1st) A.Swann pass INTERCEPTED at SC 30. Intercepted by D.Rush at SC 30. Tackled by VAN at SC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 30(13:38 - 1st) X.Legette rushed to SC 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 39.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - SC 39(13:05 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 39. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 39. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 45(12:36 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to VAN 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - SC 38(12:01 - 1st) A.Wells rushed to VAN 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - SC 29(11:30 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to VAN 29. Catch made by X.Legette at VAN 29. Gain of 29 yards. X.Legette for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:23 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 33(10:52 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to VAN 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(10:32 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 39.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - VANDY 39(9:55 - 1st) PENALTY on VAN-J.Uzebu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+66 YD
2 & 15 - VANDY 34(9:40 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 34. Catch made by Q.Skinner at VAN 34. Gain of 66 yards. Q.Skinner for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 1st) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 52 yards from VAN 35 to the SC 13. J.McDowell returns the kickoff. Tackled by VAN at SC 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 30(9:25 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 32.
|+68 YD
2 & 8 - SC 32(8:54 - 1st) D.Joyner pass complete to SC 32. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 32. Gain of 68 yards. A.Wells for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 60 yards from SC 35 to the VAN 5. Out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(8:36 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 35. Catch made by J.Ball at VAN 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - VANDY 44(7:54 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 44(7:49 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(7:13 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Schoenwald.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 47(7:09 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to SC 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 49.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VANDY 49(6:29 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|Punt
4 & 6 - VANDY 49(6:23 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 42 yards to SC 7 Center-W.Schelling. Downed by G.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 7(6:12 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 7.
|Sack
2 & 10 - SC 7(5:32 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 5 for -2 yards (K.Patterson)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SC 5(4:52 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|Punt
4 & 12 - SC 5(4:40 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 50 yards to VAN 45 Center-H.Rogers. W.Sheppard returned punt from the VAN 45. Tackled by SC at VAN 44.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(4:30 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to SC 31 for 25 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(4:19 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to SC 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VANDY 26(3:55 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to SC 26. Catch made by J.McGowan at SC 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 26(3:14 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|No Good
4 & 5 - VANDY 34(3:09 - 1st) J.Bulovas 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-W.Schelling Holder-M.Hayball.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 26(3:05 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SC 30(2:34 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 33.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SC 33(2:05 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for X.Legette.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SC 33(1:54 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 67 yards to VAN End Zone Center-H.Rogers. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(1:45 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at VAN 17 for -3 yards (D.Smith) A.Swann FUMBLES forced by D.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-A.Huntley at VAN 17. Tackled by VAN at VAN 17.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 17(1:33 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to VAN 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SC 16(1:07 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to VAN 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 13.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SC 13(0:30 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SC 21(0:25 - 1st) M.Jeter 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Rogers Holder-K.Kroeger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:21 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to VAN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 27(15:00 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 27. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 33(14:27 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(13:53 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 47(13:08 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to SC 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 41.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(12:36 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to SC 4 for 37 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 4.
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 4(12:01 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to SC 9 for -5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 9(11:14 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to SC 9. Catch made by Q.Skinner at SC 9. Gain of 9 yards. Q.Skinner for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 2nd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 2nd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the SC End Zone. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by VAN at SC 20.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SC 20(11:02 - 2nd) X.Legette rushed to SC 39 for 19 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 39(10:37 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SC 43(10:00 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 43. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 48.
|+52 YD
3 & 1 - SC 48(9:23 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to VAN End Zone for 52 yards. C.Beal-Smith for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:13 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(8:30 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(7:54 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(7:23 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 50(6:44 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to SC 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(6:12 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 44(6:06 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to SC 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 47.
|+13 YD
3 & 13 - VANDY 47(5:29 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to SC 47. Catch made by W.Sheppard at SC 47. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(5:18 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to SC 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 29(4:33 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by J.McGowan at SC 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 28.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - VANDY 28(3:42 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - VANDY 28(3:42 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 28(3:34 - 2nd) J.Brooks rushed to SC 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 24.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - SC 24(2:58 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 24. PENALTY on SC-E.Douglas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 24 - SC 14(2:41 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 14. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 19.
|+20 YD
3 & 19 - SC 19(2:32 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 19. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 19. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 39(1:59 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 39. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 48.
|+27 YD
2 & 1 - SC 48(1:54 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to VAN 25 for 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 25(1:47 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SC 25(1:37 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to VAN 19 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - SC 19(1:31 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to VAN 19. Catch made by J.Vann at VAN 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Vann for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the VAN End Zone. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. J.McGowan FUMBLES forced by J.Bell. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-C.Spence at VAN 32. Tackled by SC at VAN 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(1:12 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 32. Catch made by Q.Skinner at VAN 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 35(0:52 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 35. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(0:37 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at VAN 34 for yards (J.Burch) PENALTY on VAN-A.Swann Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
2 & 20 - VANDY(0:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on SC-C.Smith Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
2 & 20 - VANDY(0:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on VAN-W.Sheppard Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 20 - VANDY 34(0:37 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 49.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - VANDY 49(0:15 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to SC 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SC at SC 36. PENALTY on VAN-B.Bresnahan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
3 & 4 - VANDY(0:02 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard. PENALTY on SC-SC Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on VAN-VAN Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - SC 27(14:18 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 27. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - SC 26(13:35 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 26. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SC 34(12:54 - 3rd) K.Kroeger punts 47 yards to VAN 19 Center-H.Rogers. Downed by P.Mangrum.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 19(12:41 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 22(12:03 - 3rd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 30.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(11:32 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - VANDY 27(10:52 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 25.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - VANDY 25(10:06 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 39. PENALTY on SC-Z.Pickens Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(9:52 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to SC 27 for 19 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(9:32 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to SC 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 21(8:48 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to SC 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 20.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - VANDY 20(8:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on SC-Z.Pickens Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 15(7:54 - 3rd) M.Wright rushed to SC 3 for 12 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 3(7:31 - 3rd) M.Wright rushed to SC 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 1(7:05 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to SC End Zone for 1 yards. P.Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 3rd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 58 yards from VAN 35 to the SC 7. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(6:50 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at SC 39.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - SC 39(6:28 - 3rd) J.McDowell rushed to VAN 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 48(5:55 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 48(5:46 - 3rd) J.McDowell rushed to VAN 45 for yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 45. PENALTY on SC-SC Illegal Formation 5 yards declined. PENALTY on SC-E.Douglas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - SC 42(5:29 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 42. Catch made by N.Adkins at SC 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 48.
|+18 YD
3 & 14 - SC 48(4:47 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 48. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 34(4:13 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to VAN 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SC 32(3:33 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to VAN 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 29. PENALTY on SC-A.Wells Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - SC 44(3:25 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.McDowell.
|+15 YD
3 & 20 - SC 44(3:11 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to VAN 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 29.
|+16 YD
4 & 5 - SC 29(2:17 - 3rd) K.Kroeger pass complete to VAN 29. Catch made by T.Hemingway at VAN 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 13. PENALTY on VAN-A.Orji Personal Foul / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SC 6(2:08 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to VAN 6. Catch made by J.Bell at VAN 6. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SC 7(1:23 - 3rd) D.Joyner rushed to VAN 2 for yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 2. PENALTY on SC-J.Gwyn Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 17 - SC 17(0:56 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to VAN 17. Catch made by A.Wells at VAN 17. Gain of 17 yards. A.Wells for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the VAN End Zone. Fair catch by C.Lutz. PENALTY on SC-D.Ware Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(0:51 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 31. PENALTY on VAN-B.Ashmore Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 24 - VANDY 16(0:37 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 16. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 29(0:09 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 31.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - VANDY 31(15:00 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for VAN.
|Punt
4 & 9 - VANDY 31(14:51 - 4th) M.Hayball punts 61 yards to SC 8 Center-W.Schelling. Downed by J.Mahoney.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SC 8(14:38 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 8. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 8. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(14:04 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to SC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - SC 29(13:22 - 4th) D.Joyner rushed to SC 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SC 37(12:54 - 4th) D.Joyner pass complete to SC 37. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(12:14 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to SC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SC 48(11:32 - 4th) D.Joyner steps back to pass. D.Joyner pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - SC 48(11:23 - 4th) D.Joyner pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 48.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SC 48(10:31 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 35 yards to VAN 13 Center-H.Rogers. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 13(10:24 - 4th) M.Wright rushed to VAN 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 21.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - VANDY 21(9:42 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 21(9:35 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to VAN 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 22.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - VANDY 22(8:49 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(8:15 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 26(8:10 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 26. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 45.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(7:48 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 45. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 45. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SC at SC 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(7:37 - 4th) M.Wright scrambles to SC 22 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by SC at SC 22. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - VANDY 22(7:21 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to SC 22. Catch made by Q.Skinner at SC 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 21(6:42 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to SC 21. Catch made by W.Sheppard at SC 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 11(6:20 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard. PENALTY on SC-D.Rush Defensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - VANDY 5(6:16 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 5(6:11 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to SC 5. Catch made by R.Davis at SC 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Davis for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:06 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Wright steps back to pass. D.Rush intercepts the ball. Tackled by VAN at SC 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 4th) J.Bulovas kicks 48 yards from VAN 35 to the SC 17. Fair catch by J.McDowell.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(6:06 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to SC 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 31. PENALTY on SC-A.Wells Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 17 - SC 18(5:39 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to SC 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 16.
|+15 YD
2 & 19 - SC 16(4:54 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 16. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 16. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by VAN at SC 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SC 31(4:44 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for N.Adkins.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SC 31(4:39 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 69 yards to VAN End Zone Center-H.Rogers. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(4:29 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for VAN. PENALTY on SC-G.Edmond Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(4:25 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 35(4:20 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 35. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 35. Gain of 11 yards. B.Bresnahan FUMBLES forced by O.Fortune. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-Z.Pickens at VAN 46. Tackled by VAN at VAN 46.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 46(4:10 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to VAN 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - SC 40(4:04 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to VAN 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 36. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36(3:35 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to VAN 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SC 30(3:18 - 4th) X.Legette rushed to VAN 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 19. PENALTY on SC-T.Jones Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - SC 40(3:18 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to VAN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - SC 39(2:33 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to VAN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 32.
|-2 YD
4 & 6 - SC 32(1:47 - 4th) SC rushed to VAN 34 for -2 yards. SC FUMBLES forced by VAN. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-J.Mahoney at VAN 34. Tackled by SC at VAN 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(1:40 - 4th) M.Wright rushed to VAN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at VAN 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VANDY 36(1:30 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|Int
3 & 8 - VANDY 36(1:12 - 4th) M.Wright pass INTERCEPTED at SC 38. Intercepted by J.Hunter at SC 38. Tackled by VAN at SC 43.
