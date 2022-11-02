|
|
|UK
|MIZZOU
Unranked Kentucky tries to end slide vs. improving Missouri
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz expects Kentucky to arrive eager to reestablish its standing at his team's expense.
After rolling toward a 4-0 start, the Wildcats (5-3, 2-3 SEC) have lost three of their last four games heading into Saturday's game in Columbia, Mo.
Kentucky is coming off an ugly 44-6 loss at Tennessee that kept it outside the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.
"My anticipation is they're going play their best game of the year," Drinkwitz said. "They're going to want to atone for last week. I know they're all going to sit there and think that this is a game that they can come in and win and so it's going to be important for us to play our best game."
But Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is taking nothing for granted. The Tigers (4-4, 2-3) lost by three points in overtime at Auburn, by four points to Georgia and by seven points at Florida before beating Vanderbilt and upsetting South Carolina in their last two games.
"I give Coach Drink a lot of credit, because they had a brutal loss a few games back, with the Auburn game, where they were essentially an inch from winning the game," Stoops said. "The team could've went any which way, and they turn around and play an incredible game, play Georgia as good as anybody has played them and had a tough loss, and go to Florida and play incredibly well. You could take a few plays out of that one and they can win."
The Wildcats will be looking to get quarterback Will Levis back on track after he completed 16 of 27 passes for just 98 yards and three interceptions against Tennessee.
"It was tough," Stoops said. "I think when the game was starting to get away from us, he's forcing things. That's the competitor in him. That's human nature. We're trying to force, trying to make plays."
Kentucky is averaging just 112.6 yards per game on the ground this season, second-lowest in the SEC. But Chris Rodriguez Jr., La'Vell Wright, JuTahn McClain and Dee Beckwith combined for 130 yards rushing against Tennessee and Drinkwitz expects the Wildcats to prioritize the run.
"I think last year there was a stretch when they had 18 straight runs against us," Drinkwitz said. "So we know this is going to be a tough physical matchup and the trenches."
Missouri ranks second-to-last in the SEC with 210.8 passing yards per game. But quarterback Brady Cook passed for 224 yards and rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown against South Carolina.
His top target is Dominic Lovett, who caught 10 passes for 148 yards against the Gamecocks. Lead running back Cody Schrader had 113 yards from scrimmage in that game.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|12
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|249
|226
|Total Plays
|59
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|89
|Rush Attempts
|40
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|170
|137
|Comp. - Att.
|13-19
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|12-85
|7-71
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.0
|5-40.0
|Return Yards
|4
|7
|Punts - Returns
|3-4
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|170
|PASS YDS
|137
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|249
|TOTAL YDS
|226
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|12/18
|160
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|29
|112
|0
|25
|
L. Wright 29 RB
|L. Wright
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|6
|-36
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|6
|4
|53
|2
|22
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|4
|3
|44
|0
|39
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|3
|3
|35
|1
|17
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Kattus 84 TE
|J. Kattus
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Robinson 28 DB
|J. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Crowdus 3 WR
|D. Crowdus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 23 DB
|A. Phillips
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morrow 54 LS
|J. Morrow
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 6 DB
|T. Ajian
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DT
|D. Walker
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 92 DL
|K. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 52 DL
|J. Rogers
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
O. Oxendine 8 DT
|O. Oxendine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|7
|39.0
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 DB
|Z. Childress
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Albert 16 DB
|K. Albert
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|18/26
|143
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|21
|65
|0
|15
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|8
|17
|2
|20
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|7
|6
|60
|0
|35
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|7
|5
|47
|0
|12
|
M. Miller 10 WR
|M. Miller
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
T. Butts 17 RB
|T. Butts
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|5
|4
|1
|0
|6
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|6-3
|0.5
|0
|
I. McGuire 9 DL
|I. McGuire
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carnell 13 DB
|D. Carnell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 1 DB
|J. Carlies
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 28 DB
|J. Charleston
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Williams 92 DL
|K. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. George Jr. 99 DL
|R. George Jr.
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 DB
|M. Manuel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 5 DL
|T. Hopper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clarke 28 DB
|M. Clarke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|1/1
|44
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|5
|40.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at MIZ 25.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:32 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at MIZ 23.
|-5 YD
3 & 12 - MIZZOU 23(13:59 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 23. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 23. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at MIZ 18.
|Punt
4 & 17 - MIZZOU 18(13:27 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 43 yards to KEN 39 Center-MIZ. B.Brown returned punt from the KEN 39. Tackled by D.Nicholson at KEN 40. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(13:15 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 29. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 29. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston at MIZ 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 32(12:39 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for KEN.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - UK 32(12:25 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at MIZ 33.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - UK 33(12:00 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to MIZ 33. Catch made by J.Dingle at MIZ 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 16.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 16(11:18 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 4 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at MIZ 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UK 4(10:43 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Williams D.Coleman at MIZ 4.
|Sack
2 & Goal - UK 4(10:19 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at MIZ 9 for -5 yards (R.George)
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - UK 9(9:39 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to MIZ 9. Catch made by D.Key at MIZ 9. Gain of 9 yards. D.Key for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 1st) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(9:33 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at MIZ 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(9:05 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 33. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MIZ 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(8:38 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to KEN 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at KEN 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(8:18 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to KEN 49. Catch made by B.Banister at KEN 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 40(7:39 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to KEN 26 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett; T.Wallace at KEN 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(7:02 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-C.Wood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 31(6:51 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to KEN 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 29(6:20 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to KEN 29. Catch made by C.Schrader at KEN 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian; K.Smith at KEN 31.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MIZZOU 31(5:35 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Butts.
|No Good
4 & 15 - MIZZOU 39(5:21 - 1st) H.Mevis 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(5:21 - 1st) H.Mevis 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 30 yards from MIZ 35 to the KEN 35. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(5:17 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at KEN 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UK 39(4:46 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 39. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at KEN 42.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - UK 42(3:56 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by J.Dingle at KEN 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 41(3:21 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey; M.Manuel at MIZ 40.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - UK 40(2:46 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown. PENALTY on MIZ-K.Abrams-Draine Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25(2:37 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to MIZ 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.George; K.Williams at MIZ 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 25(2:11 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Crowdus.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UK 25(2:10 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to MIZ 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at MIZ 25.
|No Good
4 & 10 - UK 33(1:30 - 1st) M.Ruffolo 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:23 - 1st) L.Burden rushed to MIZ 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MIZ 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(0:57 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MIZ 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(0:20 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(0:14 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 23 yards to KEN 47 Center-MIZ. Downed by W.Norris.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 47(0:01 - 1st) W.Levis scrambles to MIZ 50 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jeffcoat at MIZ 50. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(15:00 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at MIZ 36.
|Sack
2 & 11 - UK 36(14:32 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at MIZ 44 for -8 yards (J.Charleston)
|Sack
3 & 19 - UK 44(13:46 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 46 for -10 yards (I.McGuire)
|Punt
4 & 29 - UK 46(12:50 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 50 yards to MIZ 4 Center-KEN. Downed by A.Phillips.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 4(12:39 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MIZ 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 10(12:04 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at MIZ 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(11:32 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Morrow at MIZ 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 16(10:56 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Morrow at MIZ 21.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 21(10:20 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett. PENALTY on KEN-J.Morrow Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(10:12 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at MIZ 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 37(9:32 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at MIZ 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 40(8:46 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 43 for 3 yards. B.Cook FUMBLES forced by KEN. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-J.Wright at MIZ 43. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 43.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UK 43(8:38 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to MIZ 43. Catch made by J.Kattus at MIZ 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell at MIZ 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 33(8:23 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at MIZ 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UK 34(7:50 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell at MIZ 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UK 29(7:22 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|No Good
4 & 6 - UK 37(7:07 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(7:02 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at MIZ 29.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(6:50 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 20 for -9 yards (T.Wallace)
|Penalty
3 & 19 - MIZZOU 20(6:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 25(5:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-J.Wright Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 30(5:45 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 30. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at MIZ 36.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 36(5:04 - 2nd) J.Stonehouse punts 53 yards to KEN 11 Center-MIZ. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 11(4:55 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UK 11(4:54 - 2nd) L.Wright rushed to KEN 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at KEN 16.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UK 16(4:24 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UK 16(4:21 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 31 yards to KEN 47 Center-KEN. Fair catch by K.Abrams-Draine.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(4:14 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to KEN 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at KEN 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 44(3:51 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to KEN 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at KEN 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 40(2:56 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to KEN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Walker at KEN 38.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 38(2:06 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to KEN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 38.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UK 38(2:01 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston at MIZ 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 48(1:34 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at MIZ 47.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UK 47(0:58 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 45 for -8 yards (D.Coleman; D.Robinson)
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - UK 45(0:52 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell at MIZ 42.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UK 42(0:46 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 35 yards to MIZ 7 Center-KEN. Downed by K.Albert.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 60 yards from MIZ 35 to the KEN 5. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Chepyator at KEN 20. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UK 10(14:55 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 35 for 25 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KEN 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(14:34 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire K.Williams at KEN 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UK 38(14:05 - 3rd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman J.Charleston at KEN 40.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UK 40(13:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on KEN-J.Flax False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - UK 35(12:54 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 35. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at KEN 38.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UK 38(12:10 - 3rd) C.Goodfellow punts 37 yards to MIZ 25 Center-KEN. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(12:07 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 20 for -5 yards (D.Walker; J.Rogers)
|Penalty
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 20(11:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(11:31 - 3rd) D.Lovett rushed to MIZ 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips J.Rogers at MIZ 21.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 21(10:47 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 21. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Walker at MIZ 31.
|+3 YD
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(9:48 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse rushed to MIZ 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at MIZ 34.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 34(9:48 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at MIZ 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UK 28(9:18 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at MIZ 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UK 25(8:43 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at MIZ 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 24(8:15 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at MIZ 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UK 22(7:48 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at MIZ 19.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - UK 19(7:05 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to MIZ 19. Catch made by T.Robinson at MIZ 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UK 1(6:32 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at MIZ 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UK 1(6:07 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to MIZ 1. Catch made by J.Dingle at MIZ 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Dingle for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:47 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 3rd) KEN kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(5:47 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morrow at MIZ 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(5:13 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(5:22 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 28. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by KEN at MIZ 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(4:59 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at MIZ 43.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 43(4:32 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 43(4:34 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 43(4:28 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 41 yards to KEN 16 Center-MIZ. T.Robinson returned punt from the KEN 16. Tackled by J.Carlies at KEN 18.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 18(4:18 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell at KEN 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UK 19(3:43 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 19. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at KEN 21.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UK 21(3:00 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 13 for -8 yards (D.Robinson)
|Punt
4 & 15 - UK 13(2:13 - 3rd) C.Goodfellow punts 39 yards to MIZ 48 Center-KEN. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(2:02 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 48. Catch made by T.Butts at MIZ 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Morrow at KEN 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(1:27 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to KEN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 40.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 40(1:01 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to KEN 40. Catch made by M.Miller at KEN 40. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(0:43 - 3rd) L.Burden rushed to KEN 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 7(0:15 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to KEN 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(15:00 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to KEN 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 1(14:21 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to KEN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 1(13:40 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to KEN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at KEN 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MIZZOU 1(13:11 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to KEN End Zone for 1 yards. B.Cook for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:09 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for MIZ. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 4th) S.Koetting kicks 42 yards from MIZ 35 to the KEN 23. K.Albert returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIZ at KEN 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 24(13:05 - 4th) B.Brown rushed to KEN 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw D.Coleman at KEN 23.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UK 23(12:33 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|Sack
3 & 11 - UK 23(12:18 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 23 for 0 yards (T.Jeffcoat)
|Penalty
4 & 11 - UK 23(12:10 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 16 - UK 18(11:49 - 4th) C.Goodfellow punts 46 yards to MIZ 36 Center-KEN. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(11:23 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at MIZ 35.
|+35 YD
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 35(10:52 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 35. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 35. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips K.Smith at KEN 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(10:40 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(10:20 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to KEN 30. Catch made by L.Burden at KEN 30. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith O.Oxendine at KEN 32.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - MIZZOU 32(9:43 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to KEN 32. Catch made by B.Banister at KEN 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at KEN 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(9:14 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to KEN 20. Catch made by E.Young at KEN 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(8:27 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to KEN End Zone for 20 yards. B.Cook for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:07 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Cook steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Dove at KEN 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 4th) S.Koetting kicks 23 yards from MIZ 35 to the KEN 42. Z.Childress returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIZ at KEN 42.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UK 42(7:48 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 42. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw M.Clarke at MIZ 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 39(7:39 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 36. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 21(7:12 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to MIZ 21. Catch made by B.Brown at MIZ 21. Gain of 10 yards. B.Brown for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 21(6:53 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at MIZ 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UK 21(6:03 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 16 for yards. C.Rodriguez FUMBLES forced by MIZ. Fumble RECOVERED by MIZ-MIZ at MIZ 16. Tackled by KEN at MIZ 16. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 17.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UK 17(5:57 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-KEN False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+22 YD
3 & 11 - UK 22(5:38 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to MIZ 22. Catch made by D.Key at MIZ 22. Gain of 22 yards. D.Key for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 4th) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 4th) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(5:18 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(5:10 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for C.Schrader.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(5:05 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at MIZ 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(4:15 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 40 yards to KEN 33 Center-MIZ. T.Robinson returned punt from the KEN 33. Tackled by W.Norris J.Hoffman at KEN 35.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(4:13 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at KEN 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UK 41(3:27 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at KEN 43.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - UK 43(2:42 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Jeffcoat I.McGuire at KEN 41.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UK 41(2:32 - 4th) C.Goodfellow punts yards to MIZ 20 Center-KEN. Out of bounds. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 44(2:25 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.George C.Bailey at MIZ 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UK 42(1:42 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.George at MIZ 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - UK 41(0:57 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MIZ 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at MIZ 36.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - UK 36(0:46 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-Z.Childress False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UK 41(0:46 - 4th) C.Goodfellow punts 35 yards to MIZ 6 Center-KEN. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 6. Tackled by J.Geiger at MIZ 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 13(0:38 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 13(0:30 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 13. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 13. Gain of yards. Tackled by KEN at MIZ 13. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - MIZZOU 7(0:21 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 7. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 7. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at MIZ 17.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 17(0:08 - 4th) B.Cook spikes the ball.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 17(0:04 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 17. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 17. Gain of 0 yards. B.Banister FUMBLES forced by KEN. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-J.Weaver at MIZ 5. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 5.
