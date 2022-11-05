|
Slow-starting Gophers rally in 2nd half, beat Huskers 20-13
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 128 yards and two second-half touchdowns, and backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis brought Minnesota back from a 10-point halftime deficit in the Gophers' 20-13 victory over Nebraska on Saturday.
The Gophers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) beat the Cornhuskers for a fourth straight year and became bowl-eligible for the fourth time in coach P.J. Fleck's six seasons. Nebraska (3-6, 2-4) lost its third straight game.
Kaliakmanis, who took over at the start of the third quarter after Tanner Morgan was injured on the final play of the first half, led the Gophers to scores on four of his first five possessions.
Ibrahim's 3-yard run finished an 86-yard drive that tied it 10-10 and Matthew Trickett's 49-yard field goal gave the Gophers the lead. Ibrahim ran in from 3 yards after Terell Smith intercepted a Chubba Purdy pass to set up Minnesota at the Nebraska 33.
The Huskers turned over the ball on downs near midfield on their final possession, and the Gophers ran out the clock.
Ibrahim, held to 18 yards on eight carries in the first half, went over 100 yards for a Bowl Subdivision-best 17th straight game. He finished with 32 carries, his third straight game with at least 30.
Purdy made his first start in place of Casey Thompson, who was held out after injuring a nerve in his right (throwing) elbow against Illinois last week. The Huskers scored on their first two possessions, with Purdy running in from 2 yards and Timmy Bleekrode kicking a 24-yard field goal.
The Huskers' next four possessions netted 25 yards and Purdy began alternating with Logan Smothers early in the third quarter.
Minnesota could get nothing going in the first half against the worst defense in the Big Ten. The Huskers held the Gophers to their fewest rushing yards (minus-7 yards) and total yards (31) in a half under Fleck. They also recorded three sacks against a Minnesota offense that had given up a Big Ten-low seven through eight games.
Morgan, injured when sacked by Ty Robinson, was knocked out of the Oct. 15 game at Illinois in the fourth quarter with a concussion and he missed the next game against Penn State before starting last week against Rutgers.
THE TAKEAWAY
Minnesota: The Gophers overcame a horrid offensive start to win for the first time in three conference road games. This ended a stretch of three of four games on the road. They appear to have found their quarterback of the future in Kaliakmanis.
Nebraska: A promising start turned into another downer of an afternoon. Anthony Grant ran for 115 yards on 21 carries, but the Huskers struggle to sustain rhythm on offense with Thompson out.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: hosts Northwestern on Saturday.
Nebraska: visits No. 4 Michigan on Saturday.
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
128 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
A. Grant
10 RB
115 RuYds, 5 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|13
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|300
|267
|Total Plays
|65
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|146
|Rush Attempts
|45
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|175
|121
|Comp. - Att.
|12-20
|11-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-18
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.0
|6-55.5
|Return Yards
|36
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-28
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|175
|PASS YDS
|121
|125
|RUSH YDS
|146
|300
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|6/12
|137
|0
|0
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|6/8
|38
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|32
|128
|2
|11
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|3
|27
|0
|16
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|2
|0
|2
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|2
|1
|0
|3
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|5
|-28
|0
|1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|7
|5
|88
|0
|45
|
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|2
|2
|54
|0
|38
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|6
|3
|27
|0
|12
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
L. Brockington 0 WR
|L. Brockington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Hoskins 13 WR
|K. Hoskins
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Carter 1 DL
|T. Carter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|2-2
|0.5
|0
J. Joyner 17 DL
|J. Joyner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
L. Finnessy 46 LB
|L. Finnessy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Logan-Redding 97 DL
|J. Logan-Redding
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Jefferies 90 DL
|D. Jefferies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Striggow 92 DL
|D. Striggow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Bishop 7 DB
|B. Bishop
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|2/2
|49
|2/2
|8
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|6
|37.0
|3
|45
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|2
|21.5
|25
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|3
|9.3
|14
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
L. Smothers 8 QB
|L. Smothers
|5/10
|80
|0
|0
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|6/16
|41
|0
|1
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|21
|115
|0
|36
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|6
|24
|1
|13
|
L. Smothers 8 QB
|L. Smothers
|4
|4
|0
|5
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|4
|3
|0
|1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|3
|2
|63
|0
|32
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|11
|5
|37
|0
|10
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
N. Boerkircher 49 TE
|N. Boerkircher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|M. Buford Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|8-6
|0.0
|0
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|8-1
|0.0
|0
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|4-0
|0.0
|0
G. Nelson 44 DL
|G. Nelson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
C. Tannor 2 DL
|C. Tannor
|4-2
|1.5
|0
M. Hartzog 13 DB
|M. Hartzog
|3-1
|0.0
|0
O. Mathis 32 DL
|O. Mathis
|3-1
|0.5
|0
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
E. Mauga-Clements 5 LB
|E. Mauga-Clements
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Wright 33 DB
|J. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Hutmacher 72 DL
|N. Hutmacher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Drew 91 DL
|D. Drew
|1-2
|0.0
|0
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Kolarevic 31 LB
|C. Kolarevic
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|2/2
|26
|1/1
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|6
|55.5
|0
|61
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to MIN 39 for 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Howden at MIN 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 39(14:54 - 1st) C.Purdy pass complete to MIN 39. Catch made by T.Vokolek at MIN 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin T.Rush at MIN 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 35(14:11 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to MIN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh T.Rush at MIN 34.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 34(13:36 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to MIN 22 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 22(13:20 - 1st) C.Purdy pass complete to MIN 22. Catch made by T.Palmer at MIN 22. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIN at MIN 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 13(12:56 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to MIN 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin C.Lindenberg at MIN 11.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 11(12:18 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to MIN 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at MIN 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 5(11:30 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to MIN 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at MIN 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NEB 2(10:50 - 1st) C.Purdy rushed to MIN End Zone for 2 yards. C.Purdy for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 1st) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 63 yards from NEB 35 to the MIN 2. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Kolarevic A.Hausmann at MIN 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(10:40 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann C.Feist at MIN 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 23(10:07 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford C.Feist at MIN 24.
|Sack
3 & 6 - MINN 24(9:26 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan sacked at MIN 11 for -13 yards (C.Tannor) PENALTY on MIN-MIN Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 19 - MINN 11(9:04 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 45 yards to NEB 44 Center-B.Weeks. Downed by T.Nubin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 44(8:49 - 1st) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 44(8:41 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at NEB 50.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - NEB 50(8:07 - 1st) C.Purdy scrambles to MIN 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 37(7:27 - 1st) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 37(7:17 - 1st) C.Purdy pass complete to MIN 37. Catch made by T.Palmer at MIN 37. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nubin at MIN 31.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - NEB 31(6:49 - 1st) C.Purdy scrambles to MIN 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 20(6:05 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to MIN 9 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg; T.Nubin at MIN 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 9(5:49 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to MIN 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at MIN 7.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 7(5:20 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to MIN 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin K.Baugh at MIN 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NEB 6(4:38 - 1st) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NEB 14(4:22 - 1st) T.Bleekrode 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pieper Holder-B.Buschini.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:18 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 64 yards from NEB 35 to the MIN 1. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Reimer at MIN 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 26(4:10 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 26(4:01 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 26. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 26. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Buford at MIN 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 37(3:30 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at MIN 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 40(2:46 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 40. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at MIN 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 48(2:24 - 1st) T.Morgan rushed to MIN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at MIN 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 49(1:50 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 49. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 44(1:07 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to NEB 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 41.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 41(0:26 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to NEB 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 43.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - MINN 43(15:00 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson L.Reimer at NEB 44.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MINN 44(14:16 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MINN 44(14:09 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 31 yards to NEB 13 Center-B.Weeks. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 13(14:01 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at NEB 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 19(13:31 - 2nd) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 19. Catch made by C.Brewington at NEB 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at NEB 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24(12:50 - 2nd) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 24. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at NEB 34.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEB 34(12:08 - 2nd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy sacked at NEB 32 for -2 yards (C.Lindenberg)
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NEB 32(11:43 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner at NEB 32.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NEB 32(11:04 - 2nd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NEB 32(10:54 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 54 yards to MIN 14 Center-C.Pieper. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 14. Tackled by G.Nelson at MIN 22.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(10:43 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 22. Catch made by K.Hoskins at MIN 22. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at MIN 19.
|-3 YD
2 & 13 - MINN 19(10:02 - 2nd) T.Morgan rushed to MIN 16 for -3 yards. T.Morgan FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by MIN-T.Morgan at MIN 16. Tackled by NEB at MIN 16.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - MINN 16(9:15 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan sacked at MIN 9 for -7 yards (O.Mathis; C.Tannor)
|Punt
4 & 23 - MINN 9(8:25 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 39 yards to MIN 48 Center-B.Weeks. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 48(8:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-H.Lutovsky False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - NEB 47(8:17 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at NEB 48.
|Sack
2 & 14 - NEB 48(7:44 - 2nd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy sacked at NEB 44 for -4 yards (M.Sori-Marin)
|+7 YD
3 & 18 - NEB 44(6:59 - 2nd) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 44. Catch made by R.Johnson at NEB 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin D.Striggow at MIN 49.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NEB 49(6:48 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 49 yards to MIN End Zone Center-C.Pieper. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(6:33 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Drew I.Gifford at MIN 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 24(6:03 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Buford Q.Newsome at MIN 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 28(5:25 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Buford M.Farmer at MIN 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 32(4:36 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens. PENALTY on MIN-J.Schmitz Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - MINN 27(4:36 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 27. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at MIN 27. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Reimer at MIN 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 39(4:03 - 2nd) B.Williams rushed to MIN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at MIN 41.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MINN 41(3:22 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at MIN 41.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MINN 41(2:25 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 39 yards to NEB 20 Center-B.Weeks. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 20(2:18 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin D.Carter at NEB 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - NEB 19(1:48 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at NEB 23.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEB 23(1:07 - 2nd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 23(1:02 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 56 yards to MIN 21 Center-C.Pieper. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 21(0:52 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 21. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at MIN 24.
|Sack
2 & 7 - MINN 24(0:30 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan sacked at MIN 18 for -6 yards (T.Robinson)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to MIN 33 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEB at MIN 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MINN 33(14:35 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at MIN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 36(14:06 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for L.Brockington.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 36(13:53 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 36. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog M.Farmer at NEB 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 48(13:19 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to NEB 48. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at NEB 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - MINN 39(12:46 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 32(12:14 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 27(11:32 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 29.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MINN 29(10:48 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for L.Brockington.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MINN 37(10:37 - 3rd) M.Trickett 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 25(10:30 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIN at NEB 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 25(10:11 - 3rd) C.Purdy scrambles to NEB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at NEB 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NEB 29(9:35 - 3rd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEB 29(9:29 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 61 yards to MIN 10 Center-C.Pieper. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 10. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at MIN 24.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 24(9:17 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 24. Catch made by D.Wright at MIN 24. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at NEB 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 38(8:46 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at NEB 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MINN 36(8:19 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MINN 36(7:53 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MINN 36(7:48 - 3rd) M.Crawford punts 27 yards to NEB 9 Center-B.Weeks. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 9(7:41 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at NEB 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 14(7:15 - 3rd) L.Smothers rushed to NEB 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin B.Oliver at NEB 16.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NEB 16(6:41 - 3rd) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for O.Martin.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NEB 16(6:33 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 57 yards to MIN 27 Center-C.Pieper. Downed by A.Brown. PENALTY on MIN-M.Baranowski Personal Foul / Defense 13 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 14(6:21 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 14. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 14. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 41(5:42 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to NEB 25 for 16 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(5:08 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - MINN 27(4:26 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to NEB 26. Catch made by D.Jackson at NEB 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 14.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 14(3:48 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 3 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer M.Farmer at NEB 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 3(3:21 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB End Zone for 3 yards. M.Ibrahim for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 3rd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(3:20 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jefferies at NEB 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEB 28(2:57 - 3rd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEB 28(2:51 - 3rd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for N.Boerkircher.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 28(2:37 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 56 yards to MIN 16 Center-C.Pieper. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 16. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at MIN 22.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(2:24 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer M.Farmer at MIN 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - MINN 30(2:00 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer M.Farmer at MIN 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 38(1:29 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson D.Drew at MIN 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 41(0:47 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Buford M.Hartzog at NEB 49.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 49(0:07 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to NEB 49. Catch made by D.Wright at NEB 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at NEB 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(15:00 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher at NEB 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MINN 31(14:16 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MINN 31(14:13 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MINN 39(14:07 - 4th) M.Trickett 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 25(14:02 - 4th) PENALTY on NEB-NEB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NEB 20(14:02 - 4th) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NEB 20(13:57 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at NEB 20.
|Int
3 & 15 - NEB 20(13:24 - 4th) C.Purdy pass INTERCEPTED at NEB 41. Intercepted by T.Smith at NEB 41. Pushed out of bounds by T.Palmer at NEB 33.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(13:10 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements D.Drew at NEB 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 31(12:37 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer C.Kolarevic at NEB 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 23(12:09 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 19(11:30 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 14.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 14(10:50 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer C.Tannor at NEB 8.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 8(10:20 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 3(9:25 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to NEB End Zone for 3 yards. M.Ibrahim for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 4th) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(9:22 - 4th) L.Smothers rushed to NEB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner at NEB 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 30(8:59 - 4th) L.Smothers pass complete to NEB 30. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 30. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sori-Marin at NEB 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(8:49 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at NEB 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 46(8:27 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to MIN 45 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Smith at MIN 45.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEB 45(7:36 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers sacked at MIN 46 for -1 yards (L.Finnessy)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NEB 46(7:08 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to MIN 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at MIN 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - NEB 46(6:38 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to MIN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg B.Bishop at MIN 45.
|+32 YD
4 & 10 - NEB 45(6:06 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for M.Washington. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. L.Smothers pass complete to MIN 45. Catch made by M.Washington at MIN 45. Gain of 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Smith at MIN 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 13(5:50 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to MIN 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 13(5:22 - 4th) L.Smothers pass complete to MIN 13. Catch made by A.Grant at MIN 13. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Logan-Redding at MIN 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NEB 8(4:53 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for C.Brewington. PENALTY on NEB-T.Corcoran Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NEB 16(4:53 - 4th) T.Bleekrode 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pieper Holder-B.Buschini.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 4th) B.Franke kicks 62 yards from NEB 35 to the MIN 3. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(4:49 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at MIN 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 28(4:16 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Buford M.Farmer at MIN 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 38(3:25 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at MIN 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 38(3:19 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to MIN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at MIN 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - MINN 41(2:32 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at MIN 48. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at MIN 47.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MINN 47(2:32 - 4th) M.Crawford punts 41 yards to NEB 12 Center-B.Weeks. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 12(2:25 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at NEB 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NEB 13(2:12 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers sacked at NEB 11 for -2 yards (T.Rush; K.Baugh)
|+31 YD
3 & 11 - NEB 11(1:51 - 4th) L.Smothers pass complete to NEB 11. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 11. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at NEB 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 42(1:36 - 4th) L.Smothers pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 42. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIN at NEB 47.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NEB 47(1:29 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for C.Brewington.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NEB 47(1:28 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - NEB 47(1:20 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 47(1:13 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis kneels at the NEB 49.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MINN 49(0:36 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis kneels at the MIN 48.
