Guerendo, Allen lead Wisconsin to 23-10 win over Maryland
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Isaac Guerendo ran for an 89-yard touchdown and combined with Braelon Allen for 233 yards rushing as Wisconsin defeated Maryland 23-10 on Saturday.
Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) improved to 3-1 under interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who was promoted from defensive coordinator after the firing of Paul Chryst last month.
With rainy and windy conditions severely hindering each team's ability to throw the ball, Wisconsin's superior ground attack made the difference.
''It didn't seem as though they were as affected by the elements as we were,'' Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. ''That starts with me as the head coach.''
Allen rushed for 119 yards on 23 carries and gave the Badgers the lead for good with a 9-yard touchdown that opened the scoring late in the first period. Guerendo ran 12 times for a career-high 114 yards, including the 89-yard score that made it 14-0 in the second quarter.
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa entered the day having completed 72.5% of his passes to rank fourth among all Football Bowl Subdivision players, but he went 10 of 23 for just 77 yards and was sacked five times. The lone touchdown for Maryland (6-3, 3-3) came on a 5-yard completion from Tagovailoa to Tai Felton with 57 seconds left in the game.
''We did a great jo of containing him and forcing him to make throws and make some tough decisions,'' Leonhard said.
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz was 5 of 18 for 77 yards.
''If you were going to try to throw it much over 10 yards, the ball was going to be affected in a big way,'' Leonhard said of the weather's impact on the game.
The Badgers' defense benefited from the return of Big Ten sacks leader Nick Herbig and safety Hunter Wohler to end Maryland's string of 10 straight games in which it had scored at least 27 points.
Herbig had missed Wisconsin's 35-24 victory over Purdue two weeks ago with a knee issue, while Wohler hadn't played since suffering a leg injury in the season opener. Herbig had two of Wisconsin's five sacks to increase his season total to eight. Wohler recorded Wisconsin's 15th interception of the season in the fourth quarter.
Neither team got a single first down through the first five possessions of the game while dealing with the poor weather before Wisconsin broke through late in the first quarter. The rain was intermittent after the first quarter, but the wind swirled all day.
After a 36-yard run by Skyler Bell got Wisconsin into Maryland territory, Allen capitalized on a block from fullback Riley Nowakowski to score on a 9-yard run on third-and-3 late in the first quarter.
Wisconsin extended the lead early in the second quarter on a spectacular touchdown from Guerendo, who cut to his right and raced down the Badgers' sideline while carefully staying inbounds for an 89-yard touchdown. Wide receiver Chimere Dike escorted Guerendo much of the way with some exceptional downfield blocking.
Wisconsin's Nate Van Zelst added a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter, a 25-yarder in the third and a 28-yarder in the fourth. He also missed from 33 yard out earlier in the fourth.
Maryland's Chad Ryland kicked a 39-yard field goal midway through the third.
CELEBRITY GUEST
House of Pain's Everlast was at Camp Randall Stadium and introduced the traditional playing of House of Pain's ''Jump Around'' before the start of the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Maryland: The Terps didn't respond well to the weather and squandered an opportunity to earn their fourth conference win, which would have matched their highest total since joining the Big Ten in 2014. The road now gets tougher for Maryland, which visits No. 16 Penn State (No. 15 College Football Playoff ) and hosts No. 2 Ohio State (No. 2 CFP) in the next two weeks.
Wisconsin: Leonhard continues to make a strong case that he should have this job for keeps. If Wisconsin can win two of its final three regular-season games, it should remove all suspense. This rout of Maryland follows a 35-24 victory over Purdue. Both Purdue and Maryland were just outside the Top 25 when they came to Camp Randall Stadium.
UP NEXT
Maryland: At No. 16 Penn State (No. 15 College Football Playoff) on Saturday.
Wisconsin: At Iowa on Saturday.
---
T. Tagovailoa
3 QB
77 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 19 RuYds
I. Guerendo
20 RB
114 RuYds, RuTD
|1st Downs
|9
|14
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|189
|355
|Total Plays
|64
|64
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|278
|Rush Attempts
|41
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|77
|77
|Comp. - Att.
|10-23
|5-18
|Yards Per Pass
|1.6
|3.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|5-31
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-47.9
|6-39.7
|Return Yards
|26
|31
|Punts - Returns
|4-26
|4-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Safeties
|0
|0
|77
|PASS YDS
|77
|112
|RUSH YDS
|278
|189
|TOTAL YDS
|355
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|10/23
|77
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|16
|66
|0
|15
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|9
|27
|0
|10
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|11
|19
|0
|13
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|3
|8
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|2
|2
|36
|0
|21
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|3
|2
|18
|1
|13
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|4
|2
|8
|0
|7
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|4-2
|0.0
|0
R. Hyppolite II 11 LB
|R. Hyppolite II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
G. China-Rose 0 DL
|G. China-Rose
|3-0
|2.0
|0
G. Spraggins 21 LB
|G. Spraggins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
A. Booker Jr. 88 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|2-4
|0.0
|0
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Akingbesote 99 DL
|T. Akingbesote
|2-1
|1.0
|0
G. Miller 13 DB
|G. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Finau 54 DL
|A. Finau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
H. Chibueze 92 DL
|H. Chibueze
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Booker 31 LB
|A. Booker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|1/1
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|8
|47.9
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|3
|11.7
|17
|0
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|4
|6.5
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|5/18
|77
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|23
|119
|1
|20
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|12
|114
|1
|89
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|3
|52
|0
|36
V. Anthony 22 WR
|V. Anthony
|1
|3
|0
|3
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|5
|-8
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|5
|3
|32
|0
|17
J. Acker 34 RB
|J. Acker
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|5
|1
|21
|0
|21
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|4-0
|2.0
|0
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|4-2
|1.0
|0
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|3-0
|0.0
|0
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|3-2
|0.0
|0
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Peterson 17 LB
|D. Peterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
M. Lofy 12 CB
|M. Lofy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Johnson 52 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|2-2
|1.0
|0
H. Wohler 24 S
|H. Wohler
|1-2
|0.0
|1
J. Chaney 36 LB
|J. Chaney
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|1-3
|1.0
|0
C. Neal 92 NT
|C. Neal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Dort Jr. 5 CB
|C. Dort Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. McDonald 96 DE
|C. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|3/4
|38
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|6
|39.7
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|4
|5.5
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Lahm kicks 55 yards from WIS 35 to the MAR 10. R.Hemby returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Acker at MAR 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26(14:55 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz; J.Thompson at MAR 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MD 27(14:26 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - MD 27(14:21 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 34 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Turner at MAR 34.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MD 34(13:47 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 60 yards to WIS 6 Center-J.Foggia. Downed by E.Gough.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 6(13:37 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; A.Booker at WIS 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 7(13:05 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite at WIS 8.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 8(12:24 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WISC 8(12:20 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 29 yards to WIS 37 Center-P.Bowden. Downed by J.Chaney.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 37(12:11 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to WIS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MD 37(11:43 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to WIS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at WIS 35.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MD 35(11:06 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|Sack
4 & 8 - MD 35(10:57 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at WIS 41 for -6 yards (K.Benton)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 41(10:53 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze at WIS 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 45(10:19 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at WIS 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WISC 46(10:05 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WISC 46(9:57 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 40 yards to MAR 14 Center-P.Bowden. Fair catch by T.Still.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 14(9:49 - 1st) R.Brown rushed to MAR 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at MAR 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - MD 11(8:57 - 1st) R.Brown rushed to MAR 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at MAR 17.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - MD 17(8:11 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Benton; J.Turner at MAR 20.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MD 20(7:34 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 57 yards to WIS 23 Center-J.Foggia. Downed by E.Gough.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 23(7:22 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 28 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Spraggins at WIS 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 28(6:56 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at WIS 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 30(6:26 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 30. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Still at WIS 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 38(5:56 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 45 for 7 yards. B.Allen ran out of bounds. PENALTY on WIS-C.Dike Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 13 - WISC 35(5:40 - 1st) G.Mertz rushed to WIS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Cowan at WIS 36.
|+36 YD
2 & 12 - WISC 36(5:22 - 1st) S.Bell rushed to MAR 28 for 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hyppolite at MAR 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 28(4:07 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for B.Allen.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 28(4:02 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MAR 19 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Trader at MAR 19.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 19(3:23 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MAR 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at MAR 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 16(2:46 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MAR 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; D.Nchami at MAR 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 10(2:05 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MAR 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Booker at MAR 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - WISC 9(1:25 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to MAR End Zone for 9 yards. B.Allen for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 1st) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 1st) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(1:21 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at MAR 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MD 29(0:56 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at MAR 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - MD 32(0:19 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney; K.Benton at MAR 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MD 33(15:00 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 44 yards to WIS 23 Center-J.Foggia. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 23. Tackled by S.Mosley at WIS 39. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 24(14:45 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Miller at WIS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WISC 31(14:11 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell. PENALTY on WIS-S.Bell Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WISC 31(14:03 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WISC 31(13:53 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 50 yards to MAR 19 Center-P.Bowden. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 19. T.Still ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 27(13:45 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw; M.Njongmeta at MAR 31.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - MD 31(13:08 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Dort; K.Latu at MAR 46.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46(12:41 - 2nd) MAR rushed to MAR 39 for -7 yards. Tackled by WIS at MAR 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - MD 39(12:03 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at MAR 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - MD 44(11:25 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at MAR 49.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MD 49(10:41 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 40 yards to WIS 11 Center-J.Foggia. Downed by MAR.
|Result
|Play
|+89 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 11(10:29 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to MAR End Zone for 89 yards. I.Guerendo for 89 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 2nd) G.Lahm kicks 49 yards from WIS 35 to the MAR 16. R.Hemby returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Acker at MAR 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 18(10:11 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 18. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at MAR 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MD 20(9:39 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at MAR 21.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - MD 21(9:04 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 21. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler; D.Peterson at MAR 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(8:26 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at MAR 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MD 40(7:44 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by WIS at MAR 40.
|Sack
3 & 6 - MD 40(7:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 34 for -6 yards (N.Herbig)
|Punt
4 & 12 - MD 34(6:31 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 46 yards to WIS 20 Center-J.Foggia. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 20. Tackled by E.Gough at WIS 23.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 23(6:22 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Akingbesote at WIS 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 25(5:51 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at WIS 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WISC 33(5:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on WIS-R.Mahlman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - WISC 28(5:21 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 39 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hyppolite at WIS 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 39(5:00 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami at WIS 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WISC 42(4:24 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at WIS 42.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WISC 42(3:44 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 41 yards to MAR 17 Center-P.Bowden. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 17. Tackled by J.Clark at MAR 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 19(3:37 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MD 19(3:33 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to MAR 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at MAR 22.
|Sack
3 & 7 - MD 22(2:56 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 20 for -2 yards (C.Goetz)
|Punt
4 & 9 - MD 20(2:23 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 48 yards to WIS 32 Center-J.Foggia. Downed by C.Harley.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 32(2:07 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.China-Rose at WIS 39.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - WISC 39(1:47 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 39. Catch made by K.Lewis at WIS 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WISC 40(1:23 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at MAR 45 for -5 yards (G.China-Rose)
|Penalty
2 & 15 - WISC 45(1:16 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis. PENALTY on MAR-J.Bennett Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 30(1:10 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to MAR 25 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barham at MAR 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WISC 25(1:05 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 25(1:00 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to MAR 25. Catch made by C.Dike at MAR 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 18(0:48 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WISC 18(0:43 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at MAR 21 for -3 yards (G.China-Rose)
|+1 YD
3 & 13 - WISC 21(0:31 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to MAR 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - WISC 28(0:13 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 64 yards from MAR 35 to the WIS 1. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by MAR at WIS 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 33(14:55 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Cowan at WIS 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 37(14:21 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at WIS 41.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WISC 41(13:37 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WISC 41(13:32 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 39 yards to MAR 20 Center-P.Bowden. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 20. Pushed out of bounds by P.Bowden at MAR 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 36(13:21 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MD 36(13:18 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to MAR 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at MAR 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 48(12:47 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to WIS 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WIS 44.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - MD 44(12:21 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to WIS 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; C.Goetz at WIS 46.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - MD 46(11:38 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to WIS 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WIS 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 31(11:03 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to WIS 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at WIS 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MD 29(10:33 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to WIS 29. Catch made by J.Jones at WIS 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - MD 28(9:48 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to WIS 28. Catch made by D.Demus at WIS 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at WIS 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 21(9:13 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Hemby.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MD 21(9:06 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at WIS 30 for -9 yards (N.Herbig)
|+9 YD
3 & 19 - MD 30(8:20 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to WIS 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MD 29(7:35 - 3rd) C.Ryland 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Foggia Holder-C.Spangler.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:29 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(7:29 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 25. Catch made by J.Acker at WIS 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at WIS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 49(6:54 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 49(6:50 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett; G.Spraggins at WIS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WISC 48(6:14 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WISC 48(6:04 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 39 yards to MAR 13 Center-P.Bowden. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 13. Tackled by M.Lofy at MAR 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 13(5:55 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 13(5:45 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - MD 13(5:40 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 22 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Turner at MAR 22.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MD 22(5:02 - 3rd) C.Spangler punts 46 yards to WIS 32 Center-J.Foggia. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 32. Tackled by C.Harley at WIS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35(4:54 - 3rd) G.Mertz rushed to WIS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at WIS 37.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WISC 37(4:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on WIS-J.Nelson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 13 - WISC 32(4:06 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 29 for -3 yards (T.Akingbesote)
|+17 YD
3 & 16 - WISC 29(3:28 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 29. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MAR at WIS 46. PENALTY on MAR-J.Barham Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 39(3:03 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to MAR 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Booker; H.Chibueze at MAR 39.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WISC 39(2:26 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike. PENALTY on MAR-J.Bennett Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 24(2:21 - 3rd) V.Anthony rushed to MAR 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 21(1:43 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to MAR 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Booker; J.Barham at MAR 18.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 18(0:58 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to MAR 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WISC 25(0:14 - 3rd) N.Van Zelst 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 3rd) G.Lahm kicks 57 yards from WIS 35 to the MAR 8. R.Hemby returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Latu at MAR 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(0:05 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to MAR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Neal; J.Thompson at MAR 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MD 28(15:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for MAR. PENALTY on MAR-J.Duncan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 17 - MD 18(14:54 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 28. Intercepted by H.Wohler at MAR 28. Tackled by C.Dyches at MAR 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 19(14:46 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 19(14:42 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to MAR 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Booker; T.Akingbesote at MAR 15.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WISC 15(14:04 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - WISC 15(13:56 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15(13:50 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at MAR 23.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MD 23(13:28 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Latu; J.Chaney at MAR 23.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MD 23(13:07 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at MAR 23.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - MD 23(12:34 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 23(12:26 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to MAR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Miller at MAR 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 20(11:53 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to MAR 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; A.Finau at MAR 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 18(11:22 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to MAR 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Booker at MAR 15.
|No Good
4 & 2 - WISC 23(10:44 - 4th) N.Van Zelst 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MD 20(10:36 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 12 for -8 yards (M.Njongmeta)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - MD 12(10:04 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - MD 12(10:02 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 18 - MD 12(9:57 - 4th) C.Spangler punts 42 yards to WIS 46 Center-J.Foggia. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 46. Tackled by E.Gough at WIS 46.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 46(9:48 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to MAR 34 for 20 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at MAR 34.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 34(9:09 - 4th) S.Bell rushed to MAR 17 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MAR at MAR 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 17(8:32 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to MAR 12 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.McCullough at MAR 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 12(7:56 - 4th) S.Bell rushed to MAR 13 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Still at MAR 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - WISC 13(7:23 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to MAR 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MAR 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WISC 18(6:40 - 4th) N.Van Zelst 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 4th) G.Lahm kicks 57 yards from WIS 35 to the MAR 8. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Sanborn at MAR 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 27(6:28 - 4th) PENALTY on MAR-C.Deery False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MD 22(6:28 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - MD 22(6:24 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Neal at MAR 35.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MD 35(5:53 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to MAR 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler; C.Goetz at MAR 35.
|+10 YD
4 & 2 - MD 35(5:12 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to MAR 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at MAR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 45(4:48 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MD 45(4:38 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to MAR 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at MAR 46.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - MD 46(4:01 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 46. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 46. Gain of 21 yards. C.Dippre FUMBLES forced by K.Latu. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-J.Jones at WIS 33. Tackled by WIS at WIS 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 33(3:46 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to WIS 33. Catch made by R.Brown at WIS 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WIS 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MD 32(3:10 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to WIS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; M.Njongmeta at WIS 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - MD 29(2:35 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to WIS 29. Catch made by J.Jones at WIS 29. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Lofy at WIS 22.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MD 22(1:57 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to WIS 22. Catch made by T.Felton at WIS 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Lofy at WIS 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MD 9(1:26 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to WIS 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at WIS 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MD 5(1:03 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to WIS 5. Catch made by T.Felton at WIS 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Felton for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:57 - 4th) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks onside 13 from MAR 35 to MAR 48. WIS returns the kickoff. Tackled by MAR at MAR 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 48(0:57 - 4th) G.Mertz kneels at the MAR 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - WISC 49(0:33 - 4th) G.Mertz kneels at the MAR 50.
