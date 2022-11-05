|
|
|SFLA
|TEMPLE
Saydee, Temple run past South Florida, win in a 54-28 rout
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Edward Saydee ran for three long touchdowns, including a 75-yard to start the second half, and Temple routed South Florida, 54-28 in a battle between American Athletic Association teams searching for their first conference win Saturday.
The Owls, who led by two at intermission, 16-14, topped 50 points in a game for the first time since 2019.
Saydee, who had 104 yards on 14 carries in the first half, finished with 265 yards on 24 carries. He opened the third quarter with his 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and added scoring runs of 40 and 27 yards. E.J. Warner completed 27 of 36 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns for the Owls (3-6, 1-4), who had lost four straight conference games, three of them on the road.
Camden Price kicked field goals from 32, 34, 32 and 35 yards for Temple.
Katravis Marsh threw three touchdown passes for South Florida (1-8, 0-5).
--
|
K. Marsh
12 QB
176 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 14 RuYds
|
E. Saydee
23 RB
265 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 69 ReYds, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|27
|Rushing
|13
|7
|Passing
|7
|19
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|471
|621
|Total Plays
|70
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|9.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|281
|277
|Rush Attempts
|43
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|9.6
|Yards Passing
|190
|344
|Comp. - Att.
|14-27
|27-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-18
|8-47
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|344
|
|
|281
|RUSH YDS
|277
|
|
|471
|TOTAL YDS
|621
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|11/22
|176
|3
|1
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|3/3
|14
|0
|0
|
B. Brown 17 QB
|B. Brown
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|19
|129
|0
|18
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|2
|51
|1
|55
|
J. Albritton 40 RB
|J. Albritton
|4
|40
|0
|18
|
K. Powell 22 RB
|K. Powell
|2
|28
|0
|23
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|4
|15
|0
|8
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|5
|8
|0
|7
|
B. Brown 17 QB
|B. Brown
|3
|-4
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|11
|6
|119
|2
|63
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|4
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
Y. Terry 19 WR
|Y. Terry
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Willis 23 WR
|H. Willis
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCreary 41 P
|C. McCreary
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|7
|23.4
|48
|0
|
J. Albritton 40 RB
|J. Albritton
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|27/36
|344
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|23
|265
|3
|75
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|4
|24
|1
|14
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|8
|8
|103
|1
|21
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|4
|4
|69
|0
|61
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|6
|5
|54
|0
|14
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|6
|4
|45
|1
|18
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|3
|3
|35
|0
|17
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|2
|2
|35
|0
|18
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Evans 83 WR
|K. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 11 QB
|D. Mathis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Scott 26 S
|B. Scott
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 35 K
|C. Price
|4/4
|35
|6/6
|18
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cuascut-Palmer 32 S
|C. Cuascut-Palmer
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 27.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 27(14:27 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 24.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - SFLA 24(13:46 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 24. Catch made by M.Dukes at USF 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(13:06 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 38. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 43(12:33 - 1st) K.Joiner rushed to USF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - SFLA 45(11:54 - 1st) K.Joiner rushed to USF 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(11:16 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SFLA 49(10:42 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+26 YD
3 & 9 - SFLA 49(10:38 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 49. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(10:13 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TEM 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 23(9:42 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to TEM 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 22.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 22(9:05 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to TEM 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 21.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - SFLA 21(8:25 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver. PENALTY on TEM-D.Hill Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 9(8:20 - 1st) K.Marsh rushed to TEM 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 4(7:47 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to TEM 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 5.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SFLA 5(6:57 - 1st) PENALTY on USF-USF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 10(6:36 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 10. Catch made by X.Weaver at TEM 10. Gain of 10 yards. X.Weaver for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:30 - 1st) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TEM End Zone. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at TEM 24.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(6:23 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 24. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(6:00 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 46(5:30 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(5:16 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to USF 43. Catch made by J.Barbon at USF 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 32.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(4:43 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to USF 32. Catch made by J.Barbon at USF 32. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at USF 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 18(4:15 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to USF 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 17(3:42 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 17(3:39 - 1st) PENALTY on TEM-TEM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - TEMPLE 22(3:39 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to USF 22. Catch made by J.Barbon at USF 22. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at USF 9.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - TEMPLE 9(3:31 - 1st) PENALTY on TEM-TEM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 22(3:06 - 1st) C.Price 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 50 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 15. J.Albritton returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at USF 33.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(2:58 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(2:28 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by O.Dollison at USF 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(1:59 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TEM 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 37(1:30 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to TEM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(1:15 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 31(0:59 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 31(0:54 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 31. Catch made by X.Weaver at TEM 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 27.
|No Good
4 & 6 - SFLA 34(0:04 - 1st) S.Shrader 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-USF Holder-USF.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(15:00 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(14:30 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(14:25 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(14:21 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 45. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 47.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 47(13:42 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 47. Catch made by A.Anderson at USF 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 41.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(13:17 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 14 for 27 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(13:06 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 6.
|-11 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 6(12:42 - 2nd) TEM rushed to USF 6 for -11 yards. E.Warner FUMBLES forced by USF. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-E.Warner at USF 6. Tackled by USF at USF 17.
|+1 YD
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 17(12:06 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 17. Catch made by E.Saydee at USF 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 24(11:30 - 2nd) C.Price 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 60 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 5. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at USF 16. PENALTY on USF-T.Simpson Illegal Blindside Block 8 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 8(11:18 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 26 for 18 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 26.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(10:52 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(10:18 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 39(10:11 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 42.
|Int
3 & 7 - SFLA 42(9:31 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 44. Intercepted by A.Odom at TEM 44. Tackled by USF at TEM 44.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(9:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEM-D.Mathis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 39(9:23 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 42(8:48 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 42. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 49.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 49(8:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on USF-T.Logan Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(7:55 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 45(7:17 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 41.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 41(6:44 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 41. Catch made by A.Anderson at USF 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(6:26 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 28.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 28(5:49 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Mathis.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 28(5:44 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 28. Catch made by J.Barbon at USF 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(5:17 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to USF 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 17(4:50 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 17. Catch made by D.Hubbard at USF 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 14.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 14(4:15 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 22(4:10 - 2nd) C.Price 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 63 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 2. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at USF 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(4:01 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SFLA 26(3:37 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SFLA 26(3:26 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SFLA 26(3:23 - 2nd) C.McCreary punts 41 yards to TEM 33 Center-USF. Downed by USF.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(3:13 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 35.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 35(2:44 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 35. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 48.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(2:22 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 15 for 33 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(2:14 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 9(1:44 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 7.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 7(1:31 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 4(1:15 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to USF End Zone for 4 yards. D.Hubbard for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 61 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 4. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at TEM 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(1:02 - 2nd) K.Marsh rushed to TEM 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at TEM 39.
|+19 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 39(0:56 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 39. Catch made by S.Atkins at TEM 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(0:43 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 20. Catch made by Y.Terry at TEM 20. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at TEM 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 11(0:41 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 11. Catch made by X.Weaver at TEM 11. Gain of 11 yards. X.Weaver for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to USF End Zone for 75 yards. E.Saydee for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:48 - 3rd) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 56 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 9. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at USF 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(14:44 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 29.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 29(14:16 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 45 for 16 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 45.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(13:45 - 3rd) J.Horn rushed to TEM End Zone for 55 yards. J.Horn for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 3rd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(13:31 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 33(12:58 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 33(12:56 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 33. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(12:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEM-Z.Baines Encroachment 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 41(12:44 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 47.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 47(12:04 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 47(11:53 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 47. Catch made by A.Sanders at USF 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 40.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 40(11:14 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to USF End Zone for 40 yards. E.Saydee for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 3rd) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 58 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 7. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at USF 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(11:02 - 3rd) K.Joiner rushed to USF 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 41(10:27 - 3rd) K.Joiner rushed to USF 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(9:52 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 49(9:48 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 49(9:45 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to TEM 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 43.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - SFLA 43(9:03 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to TEM 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 36.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(8:30 - 3rd) J.Horn rushed to TEM 40 for -4 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - SFLA 40(7:52 - 3rd) K.Marsh rushed to TEM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - SFLA 35(7:12 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to TEM 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 31.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - SFLA 31(6:30 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(6:25 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by USF at TEM 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(6:12 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 45. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(5:34 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by A.Anderson at USF 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(5:10 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(5:03 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 37 for -7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 37.
|+18 YD
3 & 17 - TEMPLE 37(4:28 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 37. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at USF 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(4:05 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for K.Evans.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(4:02 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to USF 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 16(3:36 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to USF 16. Catch made by E.Saydee at USF 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 12.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 12(2:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEM-E.Warner Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 25(2:54 - 3rd) C.Price 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 54 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 11. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at USF 30.
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(2:43 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 30. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 30. Gain of 63 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 7(2:07 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to TEM 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SFLA 2(1:36 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to TEM 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 2(1:00 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 2. Catch made by H.Willis at TEM 2. Gain of 2 yards. H.Willis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 3rd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(0:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEM-B.Thoman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 20(0:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEM-V.Stoffel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+61 YD
1 & 20 - TEMPLE 15(0:51 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 15. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 15. Gain of 61 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at USF 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(15:00 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to USF 24. Catch made by E.Saydee at USF 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 21(14:30 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to USF 21. Catch made by J.Barbon at USF 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Barbon for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on USF-D.Evans Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(14:22 - 4th) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:22 - 4th) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(14:22 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(14:19 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to USF 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(13:47 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to USF 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 49.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SFLA 49(13:11 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to USF 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 49.
|-5 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 49(12:34 - 4th) K.Marsh rushed to USF 44 for -5 yards. B.Battie FUMBLES forced by TEM. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-J.Hollins at USF 44. Tackled by USF at USF 44.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(12:28 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to USF 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 40.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 40(11:50 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to USF 40. Catch made by J.Smith at USF 40. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by USF at USF 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(11:17 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to USF 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(10:38 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to USF 23. Catch made by A.Anderson at USF 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11(9:55 - 4th) D.Hubbard rushed to USF 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 8(9:13 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to USF 8. Catch made by A.Sanders at USF 8. Gain of 8 yards. A.Sanders for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:10 - 4th) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 4th) R.Bell kicks 30 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 35. Out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(9:10 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 35. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(8:30 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 47. Catch made by K.Joiner at TEM 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 47.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 47(7:49 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to TEM 47. Catch made by K.Joiner at TEM 47. Gain of -4 yards. K.Joiner FUMBLES forced by J.McMurray. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-J.McMurray at USF 49. Tackled by USF at USF 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(7:40 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to USF 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 35.
|+35 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 35(6:12 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to USF End Zone for 35 yards. E.Saydee for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 4th) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 4th) R.Bell kicks 64 yards from TEM 35 to the USF 1. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at USF 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(5:55 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to USF 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at USF 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SFLA 29(5:19 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for O.Dollison.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 29(5:10 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to TEM 48 for 23 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(4:41 - 4th) J.Albritton rushed to TEM 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 44(3:57 - 4th) J.Albritton rushed to TEM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 40.
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - SFLA 40(3:47 - 4th) J.Albritton rushed to TEM 22 for 18 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 22.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(3:13 - 4th) J.Albritton rushed to TEM 8 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at TEM 8.
|Sack
1 & Goal - SFLA 8(2:45 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown sacked at TEM 12 for -4 yards (B.Scott)
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - SFLA 12(2:00 - 4th) B.Brown rushed to TEM 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 13.
|+1 YD
3 & 13 - SFLA 13(1:22 - 4th) B.Brown rushed to TEM 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 12.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - SFLA 12(0:43 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for H.Willis.
