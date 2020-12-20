While it may not be the poll release everybody is waiting for, the newest AP Top 25 poll is out, and if it's a sign of things to come, it has good news for Notre Dame fans. While there's a shakeup in the top four, the Fighting Irish only fall two spots from No. 2 to No. 4 in the rankings. Texas A&M remains outside the top four at No. 5.

Elsewhere in the poll, we see Oklahoma move up four spots from No. 12 to No. 8, swapping spots with the Iowa State team it beat in the Big 12 Championship Game. Also, we see Florida, which lost to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, move up a spot from No. 11 to No. 10.

The AP Top 25 poll also continues to be kinder to Coastal Carolina than the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, putting the Chanticleers in the top 10 at No. 9. The only team to fall out of this week's poll is Buffalo, which dropped out after losing to Ball State in the MAC Championship Game. Oregon replaces the Bulls, entering at No. 25 after beating USC in the Pac-12 Championship.

Here's the full rankings.

1. Alabama (62 first-place votes)

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas A&M

6. Cincinnati

7. Indiana

8. Oklahoma

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Florida

11. Georgia

12. Iowa State

13. BYU

14. North Carolina

15. Northwestern

16. Louisiana

17. Iowa

18. Miami (FL)

19. San Jose State

20. Texas

21. USC

22. Tulsa

23. Liberty

24. North Carolina State

25. Oregon

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 115, Army 36, Buffalo 15, UCF 14, Marshall 13, Ball State 11, Washington 7, UAB 5, TCU 4, Memphis 2, Colorado 1