It is never too early to take a look at the lines for next week's action, and the William Hill Sportsbook has released them for Week 7 action already. That includes the huge SEC showdown between SEC teams as No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 3 Georgia in Tuscaloosa next Saturday night on CBS.

While that's going to be a great game between the only remaining undefeated teams in the SEC, it's also the only game between ranked teams in Week 7. Though, I suppose if we're only going to get one matchup between ranked teams, we might as well make it a couple of top-three sides.

There are some other games worth keeping an eye on, though. Particularly as some teams look to bounce back from a rough weekend, while other upstarts look to prove their worth. Let's take a look at some of the bigger games for the weekend.

No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama (-6): As I said above, not only is this the only matchup between ranked teams this weekend, it's also a game between the final unbeaten teams in the SEC. This game's story will be the Alabama offense against a Georgia defense that's been phenomenal through three games. Alabama got into an old-fashioned Big 12-style shootout with Ole Miss on Saturday night, but it will find the resistance a bit stronger against this defense. Of course, it'll also be just as important to see if the Georgia offense can keep pace with Alabama. This is going to be a great game and a possible SEC Championship -- and College Football Playoff? -- preview.

No. 1 Clemson (-27) at Georgia Tech: Clemson's playing another ACC game, so of course, it's favored by nearly four touchdowns. Honestly, it's pretty crazy to think that the ACC has three teams in the top five of the latest AP Top 25 poll, yet it still doesn't look like there's a legitimate threat to the Tigers within the conference. Miami was a candidate, and Clemson disposed of it easily. This week, the Tigers get a Georgia Tech team that they should handle, but don't overlook the Bees. Geoff Collins' team has a couple of impressive wins already, and the rebuild in Atlanta looks to be ahead of schedule.

Pitt at No. 13 Miami (-10.5): The Hurricanes can't waste any time feeling sorry for themselves after losing to Clemson by 25 on Saturday. They can still compete for an ACC title this year and get a possible rematch with Clemson, but they can't look past this Pitt team. The Panthers are coming off a close loss to Boston College, but have long been the definition of ACC Chaos. They are capable of anything at any time against anybody.

Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame (-15): Before the season began, this looked to be one of the more interesting games on the ACC schedule in 2020. Unfortunately, Louisville has been disappointing and enters this game at 1-3 after losing to Georgia Tech on Friday night. The Irish, meanwhile, didn't look all that rusty after having nearly the last month off. The Louisville offense is dangerous, though, and I have a feeling this game could become a shootout.

LSU at No. 10 Florida (-11.5): We don't often see the defending national champions left off the polls after only three games the following season, but that's where the Tigers are after a loss to Missouri on Saturday. Florida enters this game off a loss of its own, falling to Texas A&M. It's an important game for both teams, as Florida remains alive in the SEC East and for the SEC title. At the same time, LSU desperately needs a win to avoid the 2020 season becoming a disaster.

No. 7 Oklahoma State (-6) at Baylor: If you're an Oklahoma State fan, you had to feel pretty good about your team's chances in the Big 12 while chilling at home and watching Oklahoma and Texas on Saturday. The Big 12 is there for the taking. The Cowboys are one of only three teams in the conference without a Big 12 loss (and the only team without a loss at all). Still, going on the road against this Baylor squad won't be easy.

Best of the Rest

No. 11 Texas A&M (-5.5) at Mississippi State

No. 5 North Carolina (-10) at Florida State

Boston College at No. 23 Virginia Tech (-10.5)

No. 14 Auburn (-2.5) at South Carolina

Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee (-6.5)

No. 8 Cincinnati (-4.5) at Tulsa

No. 15 BYU (-4.5) at Houston (on Friday)