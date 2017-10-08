College football scores, schedule 2017: Alabama wins but Texas A&M hangs tough

Week 6 is practically in the books, and with it, some chaos theory came to fruition. The top upset of the day came in Big 12 play when Iowa State, down its starting quarterback, went on the road as a 31-point underdog and knocked off Oklahoma in stunning fashion. There was also a road upset in the Big Ten with Michigan State holding off Michigan in a monsoon that shook up the Big Ten East standings.

And with the bounce-back performance of the week, LSU went into The Swamp and beat Florida in an ugly 17-16 boxing match. CBS Sports is here to give you all the recaps, scores, highlights and analysis from Saturday's action.

Schedule, predictions, scores

Iowa State 38, Oklahoma 31 -- Recap

Penn State Nittany Lions 31, Northwestern Wildcats 7 – Box score

Clemson Tigers 28, Wake Forest Demon Deacons 14 – Box score

LSU 17, Florida 16 – Recap, breakdown

Miami 24, Florida State 20 – Box score

TCU Horned Frogs 31, West Virginia Mountaineers 24 – Box score

Alabama 27, Texas A&M 19 – Box score

Michigan State 14, Michigan 10 – Box score

Washington State Cougars 33, Oregon Ducks 10 – Box score

Alabama survives late scare in win over Texas A&M



It wasn't a supreme, ultra, suffocating blowout like it has been the last two weeks for top-ranked Alabama in Kyle Field on Saturday night against Texas A&M in a 27-19 win. In fact, it got a little sketchy late. Led by running back Damien Harris ' 119 yards and one touchdown, along with a defensive line that was giving Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond fits, coach Nick Saban's crew jumped out to a 17-3 in Aggieland at halftime. After falling into a massive 3-0 deficit, Harris broke off a 75-yard touchdown run. All told, Texas A&M led for a total of 13 seconds. Hey, that's about 13 more than expected, right?

But Texas A&M didn't give up. Mond found Christian Kirk late in the third quarter, "12th man" Cullen Gallaspia blocked a JK Scott punt through the back of the end zone, and the Aggies had life at 24-12 early in the fourth quarter. But Alabama bled the clock on a 10-play drive that culminated with a field goal, leaving time for Texas A&M for one long touchdown drive and then a desperation onside kick with 17 seconds left that failed.

This is actually the perfect game for Saban. His squad didn't bring its "A game." It was B-minus at best and was the first true test since the season-opening win over Florida State. That'll give Saban plenty of motivational material heading into the Arkansas Razorbacks game at home next week. Related: Poor Bret Bielema. This one's going to hurt.

Sam Ehlinger leads Texas Longhorns to overtime win over Kansas State Wildcats

Texas coach Tom Herman has already been a part of two thrilling overtime games in his first five games in Austin. Though Texas lost its first overtime game against Southern California Trojans , it came out on the right side in a 40-34 victory against Kansas State. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, again starting in place of the injured Shane Buechele , was 30-of-50 for 380 yards and two touchdown passes. He also showed tremendous toughness with one of the most brutal truck stick plays of the day. At this point, it's fair to wonder if this is his team now.

Michigan State knocks off Michigan in the rain

Little Brother did it again. For the fourth time in five years, Michigan State beat Michigan on Saturday night, this time with a 14-10 win in a relentless downpour. The only thing falling from the sky more frequently than the raindrops were Michigan turnovers, as the Wolverines coughed up the ball five times on the night. John O'Korn had three interceptions of his own, and there were two Michigan fumbles. Michigan State only managed 14 points and 252 yards of offense, but that's all it needed thanks to Michigan's mistakes.

Miami finally ends its losing streak against Florida State



Miami finally put an end to its losing streak to Florida State and did so in exciting fashion. The first 55 minutes of the game featured two touchdowns. The last five had three.

First, Miami scored to take a 17-13 lead with 5:09 to play, and Florida State responded with a 9-play, 75-yard drive to take a 20-17 lead with 1:24 left to play. That's when Malik Rosier and Miami went to work, and the Canes weren't trying to get a field goal attempt. Everybody in this rivalry has seen how that movie ends. So, in the final seconds, Rosier found Darrell Langham for a 23-yard touchdown with six seconds left in the game. It was Rosier's third passing touchdown of the day, and it was the one that ended Miami's seven-game losing streak to its rival to the north.

TCU holds off West Virginia 31-24

With Oklahoma losing to Iowa State earlier in the day, TCU had a chance to make a big move in the Big 12, and it did just that against West Virginia. The Horned Frogs beat the Mountaineers 31-24. The Frogs blew a 17-3 lead in the second half but were able to hold off the Mountaineers thanks to Kenny Hill . First, the TCU quarterback caught a screen pass and went 48 yards to the house, and then he scored on a 3-yard run with 2:53 to play to give TCU the last touchdown it would need.

Iowa State Cyclones upsets Oklahoma Sooners in Norman

It might not be the biggest upset of the season as far as point spreads are concerned, but there certainly hasn't been a more impactful upset than Iowa State's 38-31 win over Oklahoma on Saturday. The Cyclones ended an 18-game losing streak to the Sooners and did so without their starting quarterback. The Cyclones trailed 24-10 in the second quarter, but scored on their final five possessions of the game.

Georgia Bulldogs runs all over Vanderbilt Commodores

The Georgia Bulldogs are yet to stumble in 2017, picking up an easy 45-14 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. As the score suggests, the Dawgs dominated the day, barely breaking a sweat on their way to a win. The Bulldogs rushed for 423 yards as a team, as Sony Michel (150 yards, a touchdown) and Nick Chubb (138 yards, two touchdowns) didn't find much resistance. As a result, Georgia's already bowl-eligible in early October.

Penn State looks rusty, still beats Northwestern 31-7

Fourth-ranked Penn State went on the road at Northwestern on Saturday and while they didn't look like their normal selves early on, they kicked it into high gear in the second half to earn a decisive 31-7 win. Saquon Barkley had the worst first half of his career, rushing for -1 yards on eight carries, but finished things off strong with 75 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. How did they get a spark? Throw to a backup quarterback, of course. QB Trace McSorely hit Tommy Stevens for a 10-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 10-0.

Auburn Tigers cruises past Ole Miss

No. 12 Auburn apparently had several cups of strong coffee prior to its 11 a.m. CT kick at home against Ole Miss Rebels . The Tigers rolled out to a 28-3 lead on 2-2 Ole Miss, which included a beautiful 75-yard catch-and-run from Jarrett Stidham to Ryan Davis . Check out tackle Austin Golson getting wide to spring Davis, and wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers at the Ole Miss 35-yard-line directing traffic while blocking downfield before Davis cuts back. Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson added three more rushing touchdowns in the first half to take the FBS rushing touchdown lead with 12 -- 11 of which have been in the last three games. The Tigers finished off the Rebels 44-23.