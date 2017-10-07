Iowa State at Oklahoma score: Cyclones shock No. 3 Sooners in major Power Five upset

Iowa State has come oh so close to winning tight games under coach Matt Campell. After so many disappointing ends, including one last month against Iowa, the Cyclones got their victory -- and it came in the most unlikely fashion. On the road without starting quarterback Jacob Park, Iowa State stunned No. 3 Oklahoma 38-31. The win marked the most disruptive upset for a Power Five team with playoff aspirations of the season (to this point).

Historically, Oklahoma was 74-5-2 against Iowa State entering the game. The Cyclones hadn't beat the Sooners since 1990.

The Cyclones trailed through the first three quarters but kept chipping away at an Oklahoma team that was sloppy with a turnover and six penalties. Iowa State took its first lead of the game in the fourth quarter when Trevor Ryen took a quick out for a 57-yard touchdown.

Following a Sooner touchdown, Iowa State drove the field again with a major score coming courtesy of receiver Allen Lazard and the 25-yard go-ahead grab at the top of this story.

With the upset still fresh in mind, here's what to take away from the game ...

1. The Big 12's playoff hopes aren't dead, but this was a gut punch. Yes, this was a brutal loss for the Sooners. Iowa State was a 31-point road dog without its starting quarterback. There's no good light to shine on this loss for OU. And there are things this team needs to fix. There's no way you can give up 449 yards to an offense led by backup quarterbacks and get outblocked at the line of scrimmage. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves and declare OU and/or the Big 12 out of the College Football Playoff hunt completely. In addition to making more money for Power Five schools, the playoff was designed to give a little more leeway for these types of situations. Oklahoma knows this better than anyone. Two years ago, the Sooners lost to Texas on Oct. 10 and went on to win the Big 12 and make the playoff. And Texas went 5-7 that year. It's entirely possible Iowa State is a bowl-bound team. Add in the return of the Big 12 Championship Game and there are more than enough opportunities for Oklahoma to get right back in this. Remember: The Sooners can still lay claim to that road victory at Ohio State.

2.This is the type of signature win Campbell needed. The Cyclones have been agonizingly close to getting big wins over the last year and a half but weren't able to finish the deal. Northern Iowa, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Iowa this year were all games in which the Cyclones came up just short. When Oklahoma tied Saturday's game at 31 midway through the fourth quarter, it felt momentarily as if Iowa State might let another one get away. But a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive was one hell of an answer and Lazard's touchdown was one hell of a catch. Finishing was a theme for Iowa State coming into the 2017 season and finish it most certainly did.

3. How about Joel freakin' Lanning? Linebacker Joel Lanning, who played some quarterback in Park's absence, was the MVP of the win with 78 total snaps. Lanning played 57 snaps on defense, 13 on offense and eight on special teams. He had 60 yards of offense, eight tackles, an effort sack on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and a key fumble recovery in the red zone. Lanning has 14 career starts at quarterback for the Cyclones, but he made the switch to linebacker in the offseason. It's worked out well for him as he was the team's leading tackler heading into Saturday. But he was an iron man against the Sooners. Well done.