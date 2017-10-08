Arizona backup enters game, sets FBS record for rushing yards by a quarterback
Khalil Tate didn't start at quarterback for Arizona, but he finished strong
Khalil Tate was on the sideline as Brandon Dawkins trotted out with the first team for Arizona's first offensive series against Colorado on Saturday. Little did he know that he would run his way into the college football record book over the next four or so hours.
Tate took over for an injured Dawkins on the first drive of the Wildcats' 45-42 win over the Buffaloes and never looked back. He rushed for 327 yards and four touchdowns in the win, setting the FBS record for single game rushing yards by a quarterback in the process.
Former Northern Illinois star Jordan Lynch was the previous record holder when he rushed for 321 yards in a win over Western Michigan in 2013.
Tate needed every one of those yards, too. His 31-yard gain on 3rd and 7 got the Wildcats down to the Buffaloes' 17-yard line with 57 seconds left to ice the game finish off Colorado.
Here's a look at his first score of the night -- a 58-yarder in the first quarter.
Khalil Tate goes ALL THE WAY for a career long 58 yard TD!— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 8, 2017
Watch #AZvsCU: https://t.co/YfMNDWtSGWpic.twitter.com/szW64FqQnP
For good measure, he completed 11 of his 12 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. But that 11.8 yards per attempt doesn't look so great compared to his 23.4 yards per rushing attempt average.
Not a bad day's work for a backup.
