Watch as Miami's Kendrick Norton plays air guitar with a Florida State player's leg

Get your lighters out for this amazing ballad

There are a lot of things I enjoy about Miami's Kendrick Norton using Florida State quarterback James Blackman's leg as his guitar.

First of all, it's original. We've seen plenty of sack dances throughout football history, but the air guitar itself has been underutilized. So for Norton to bring it back to life, and to use the leg of the man he just tackled to do so, is some next level stuff.

What I also love is that the refs didn't call a personal foul for taunting. Referees these days are schooled to frown on players having any harmless fun during the game, and I want to make sure I give credit to this crew for not ruining the righteous solo.

CBS Sports Writer

Tom Fornelli has been a college football writer at CBS Sports since 2010. During his time at CBS, Tom has proven time and again that he hates your favorite team and thinks your rival is a paragon of football... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories