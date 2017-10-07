Watch as Miami's Kendrick Norton plays air guitar with a Florida State player's leg
Get your lighters out for this amazing ballad
There are a lot of things I enjoy about Miami's Kendrick Norton using Florida State quarterback James Blackman's leg as his guitar.
First of all, it's original. We've seen plenty of sack dances throughout football history, but the air guitar itself has been underutilized. So for Norton to bring it back to life, and to use the leg of the man he just tackled to do so, is some next level stuff.
What I also love is that the refs didn't call a personal foul for taunting. Referees these days are schooled to frown on players having any harmless fun during the game, and I want to make sure I give credit to this crew for not ruining the righteous solo.
-
College football scores, schedule Week 6
NCAA football scoreboard for Week 6 featuring highlights, updates and the latest news
-
Arizona's Tate sets QB rushing record
Khalil Tate didn't start at quarterback for Arizona, but he finished strong
-
Tomorrow's Top 25: TCU up, Oklahoma down
Projecting the new AP Top 25 poll college football rankings after Week 6
-
MSU upset latest Harbaugh rivalry loss
There was a Big Ten contender in the Big House on Saturday; it was wearing green and white
-
Projections: Two Big Ten teams in CFP
The Sooners' upset loss is the Big Ten's gain as Penn State joins the top four
-
Guice tweets shot at McElwain
Guice has a long memory it seems
Add a Comment