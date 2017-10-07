Watch as Miami's Kendrick Norton plays air guitar with a Florida State player's leg

There are a lot of things I enjoy about Miami's Kendrick Norton using Florida State quarterback James Blackman's leg as his guitar.

Kendrick Norton ... the guitar player. pic.twitter.com/wxZshG6NTP — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 7, 2017

First of all, it's original. We've seen plenty of sack dances throughout football history, but the air guitar itself has been underutilized. So for Norton to bring it back to life, and to use the leg of the man he just tackled to do so, is some next level stuff.

What I also love is that the refs didn't call a personal foul for taunting. Referees these days are schooled to frown on players having any harmless fun during the game, and I want to make sure I give credit to this crew for not ruining the righteous solo.