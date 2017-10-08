Michigan State at Michigan score: Spartans upset is Jim Harbaugh's latest rivalry loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Think of the second-half deluge that hit The Big House as tears: big, giant, unrelenting tears.

That's one analogy after Michigan State's 14-10 upset win over No. 7 Michigan in the Big House.

Sure, a second-half deluge was a factor. But either way, the Spartans were the better team getting two first-half touchdowns and holding on before more than 112,000.

Held on? Michigan State went 27 plays, spanning nine possessions between first downs. But a short fourth-quarter, first-down run by quarterback Brian Lewerke with 2 ½ minutes to go might have been the biggest offensive play of the second of the second half for the Spartans.

For the first time in history, the Spartans have gone 8-2 in a decade against their biggest rival. To put more succinctly, Mike Hart's "Little Brother" comment took the rivalry to a new level.

The game will be labeled an upset, but Michigan looked to overrated from the beginning. Playing with backup quarterback John O'Korn, the Wolverines couldn't ever develop any continuity.

Thus, it seems the Big Ten has lost a contender. The Wolverines go to Indiana next week before traveling to Penn State. Sure, Michigan can still win the Big Ten, but it looks far from Big Ten championship-caliber.

That's getting ahead of a sad story for Michigan. In his third season, Jim Harbaugh is now 1-4 against his school's two biggest rivals. He is now 13-3 at home. All three losses are to Michigan State (twice) and Ohio State (once).

Lewerke scored on a 14-yard first quarter run. Later, he threw a perfectly executed screen pass to Madre London for the other score. That was it for the Spartans, who were content to play field position the final 38 minutes of the game.

There was fair warning at halftime that a giant storm was headed to Ann Arbor, possibly carrying lightning that would delay the game.

There was little warning O'Korn was not the answer against the Spartans. A game after playing efficiently against Purdue, the senior threw two interceptions and was harassed by Michigan State's defense all night.

The killer for Michigan came with 14:18 left. O'Korn rolled right, got the aid of a hold from one of his linemen and still threw an interception.

On a night Michigan saluted the 1997 national champions, UM looked like it set back offense about 20 years.

The first half included three points, three sacks, one fumble and lots of disinterest by the Wolverines' offensive line. Overall, Michigan fumbled twice and O'Korn threw three picks.

This was the look of a Big Ten champion, if you consider Michigan State is suddenly 4-1. Its only loss is to Notre Dame.