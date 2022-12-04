The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you get your lineups set for Week 13, and the injury report has plenty of questions needing sorting through before kickoff. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are live on CBS Sports HQ now until kickoff to cover the Week 13 slate from every ankle.

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we have other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer and Frank Stampfl starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.

Dan Schneier and R.J. White are pinch-hitting for me in the injury report section below. For more Week 13 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Quarterbacks

Stafford was placed on injured reserve on Sunday, which should allow John Wolford to start the rest of the season barring injury. Wolford didn't do much as a runner in his spot start against the Cardinals earlier this year but did rack up 56 yards on six carries in his only other previous start, so it's possible he does enough on the ground to be interesting in two-QB and Superflex leagues. But the passing upside isn't really there in this offense riddled with injuries.

Running backs

Mitchell is out 6-8 weeks with an MCL injury, and Christian McCaffrey could see all the touches he can handle after getting cleared for this week following dealing with knee irritation. He played 81% of the snaps in his second game with San Francisco with Mitchell out and Jeff Wilson backing him up, turning that snap rate into 18 carries and eight catches (on nine targets). Deep leagues can think about grabbing Jordan Mason, as Jimmy Garoppolo said in comments on Friday "it'll be interesting to see a full game with him," which could hint toward usage as the complement to McCaffrey.

Carter's likely absence will lead to a committee potentially led by Zonovan Knight, who had 69 yards on 14 carries in his season debut last week while catching all three targets for an additional 34 yards. Ty Johnson should be a factor as well, as should James Robinson, who was a healthy scratch in Week 12. Knight's upside in what could be a high-scoring game for the Jets makes him an interesting flex option, but consider safer options for your lineups if available as the touch split in the Jets backfield is written in pencil.

Jacobs has an incredible matchup against a bad Chargers rush defense if he is active, which will depend on his pregame workout. He seems more than likely to suit up, so plan on starting him in all leagues (but have an alternate option ready just in case). Mixon still needs to clear concussion protocol on Sunday but is trending toward being out, putting Samaje Perine in line for lead-back status once again; Jamey Eisenberg calls Perine "a top-10 RB in all formats" this week. Fournette practiced in full all week but was still tagged as questionable, and if he returns this week he's likely to split touches with rookie Rachaad White. Warren practiced in full all week but still couldn't avoid a questionable tag.

While Etienne is listed as questionable, Doug Pederson indicated Friday he's good to go. As long as he doesn't re-aggravate the injury early in the game against the Lions, he could be in for a massive day in a great matchup. Gibson was downgraded to missed practice mid-week, making it seem like he was on track to miss this game, but reports Sunday morning indicate he's expected to play. That lowers the ceiling of Brian Robinson, and Gibson is a risky flex start with potential for re-injury and limited touches.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Wide receivers

With Williams out, Josh Palmer should continue seeing a healthy amount of targets, making him a WR3 worth starting. Cooks' absence should give Nico Collins a solid target floor in a game where the Texans will likely be playing catch-up (as usual). Skyy Moore could end up being useful in deep leagues with Toney out, as the rookie has back-to-back games with five catches on six targets.

The Broncos are banged up a receiver, with Sutton added to the injury report with an illness late in the week. Jones has an incredible matchup against the Lions if he plays in what should be a high-scoring game. The rest of the questionable players on the injury report shouldn't be in starting lineups in 12-team leagues if at all possible.

Chase is reportedly expected to play in the Bengals' big matchup against the Chiefs. He obviously should be started in all leagues, but the rest of the Bengals' pass catchers should have value in what could be a shootout. Samuel looked to be trending toward out throughout the week but reports Sunday indicate he plans to play, barring a pregame setback. Fantasy managers would be wise to have a backup plan in place, but count on starting Samuel against the Dolphins. Jeudy has played just one snap since Week 8 but is expected to be active today. He should be in for a healthy number of targets, but upside remains limited in a Denver offense that has scored more than one touchdown in a game just twice all year. Williams is set to make his season debut after spending most of the year recovering from a torn ACL. He's a risky start this week even in a great matchup as we can't be sure about his workload, but he's certainly someone worth stashing on benches with his talent.

Tight ends

Njoku will miss Deshaun Watson's debut, and while Harrison Bryant is expected to get the start in his place, it's anyone's guess how Watson divides up the targets, or even if there will be many to go around in a game where the Browns may be able to lean heavily on the running game. Johnson's injury likely bumps up Adam Trautman's involvement on Monday but he's nothing but a desperation play.

None of these tight ends have much upside if they play, and all would need to win the tight end touchdown roulette spin to be worth anything to Fantasy managers.