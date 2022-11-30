The game of the week for Week 13 will be the Chiefs at Bengals, and I'm excited for this matchup. It will hopefully have plenty of points and Fantasy production from two of the best offenses in the NFL. The projected point total is 52.5, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which is fantastic.

For the Chiefs, you know what to do with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and hopefully JuJu Smith-Schuster is back to 100 percent. He missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, but if he's healthy then consider him a borderline starter in the majority of leagues.

Skyy Moore has sleeper appeal in deeper formats, especially if Kadarius Toney (hamstring) remains out, but I'm nervous about Isiah Pacheco as you'll read below. Keep an eye on Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) also, and he could have some sleeper appeal if this game becomes the aerial attack most expect.

The Bengals are getting Joe Mixon (concussion) and Ja'Marr Chase (hip) back for this matchup, and both should be immediately inserted back into your starting lineups. Tee Higgins and Joe Burrow are also must-start options, and hopefully Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst can perform at a high level in this contest.

It's going to be an exciting Week 13, highlighted by the Chiefs at Bengals. Now, let's see who you should be starting and sitting in your Fantasy lineups as the regular season ends in the majority of leagues in two weeks.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET JAC -1 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2655 RUYDS 179 TD 19 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.8

Trevor Lawrence grew up a little bit in Week 12 at Baltimore. He needed to lead the Jaguars to a victory in the fourth quarter, and he took Jacksonville on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones. Lawrence then connected with Zay Jones for a two-point conversion with 14 seconds left to give Jacksonville a 28-27 victory.

Lawrence finished the game completing 29-of-37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns, his first career game with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. He scored 30 Fantasy points, and this was after he had 24 Fantasy points in his previous game at Kansas City.

Lawrence should stay hot in Week 13 at Detroit, and the Lions allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 26 Fantasy points against Detroit, including Justin Fields, Daniel Jones and Josh Allen.

This game is expected to be a high-scoring affair with a projected point total of 51.5, according to Caesars Sportsbook, and Lawrence should hold up his end of the deal. I love the matchup for Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, and Lawrence has top-five upside (again) this week.

I didn't expect Lawrence to play well in Week 12 at Baltimore, but he proved me wrong. He should deliver another big game in this matchup with the Lions, and he's worth starting in all Fantasy leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2802 RUYDS 240 TD 20 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.8 Smith comes into Week 13 with a streak of four games in a row with at least 22 Fantasy points, and he should be facing a depleted Rams defense in this matchup. Aaron Donald is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and it would be surprising if he played in this meaningless game for Los Angeles. In the Rams past two games against Andy Dalton and Patrick Mahomes, those quarterbacks have combined for 580 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception for an average of 23.5 Fantasy points. Smith is a solid top-10 Fantasy quarterback this week. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND DAL -11 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1393 RUYDS 71 TD 11 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.4 Prescott's three-game streak of scoring at least 24 Fantasy points came to an end in Week 12 against the Giants when he scored just 18 points. He did have at least 261 passing yards and two touchdowns for the third game in a row, but unfortunately he added two interceptions. The Colts also ended a streak in Week 12 of allowing a quarterback to score at least 21 Fantasy points, which happened in each of their previous two games against Derek Carr and Jalen Hurts. I expect Prescott to get back on track in this matchup, and he's worth using as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU CLE -7 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 14th Watson hasn't played football in a meaningful game since Week 17 of the 2020 campaign, and he struggled in the preseason with the Browns. He's also facing a Texans defense that is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, mostly because teams just run on them. The Browns could easily do that here with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but I would be surprised if Watson doesn't have some big-play chances in his first game against his former team. He's worth using as a low-end starter in Week 13. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2730 RUYDS 77 TD 18 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.2 The Chargers and Raiders game has an implied total of 50.5 according to the Caesars Sportsbook, which should mean plenty of points. I expect Carr to hold up his end of the deal after he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including the past two against Denver and Seattle on the road with at least 24 points. He has three games in a row against the Chargers with two passing touchdowns, and the Chargers have allowed 61 Fantasy points in the past two games against Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Carr has top-10 upside in this potential shootout with Justin Herbert. Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2682 RUYDS 63 TD 21 INT 9 FPTS/G 18 Rodgers is expected to start at the Bears despite dealing with a rib injury, and hopefully he continues his usual domination against Chicago. In his past five meetings with the Bears, Rodgers is averaging 244.2 passing yards per game with 17 total touchdowns and no interceptions. In his past two games at Chicago, Rodgers has scored 33 Fantasy points and 26 points, and hopefully he can be in that range again. The Bears just lost standout safety Eddie Jackson (foot), and three of the past five quarterbacks against Chicago have scored at least 29 Fantasy points. As long as Rodgers is fine on Sunday you should start him with confidence in all formats.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2381 RUYDS 33 TD 18 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.4 This won't be an easy matchup for Garoppolo, who is dealing with a minor knee injury he sustained in Week 12 against New Orleans. The Dolphins have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points in their past five games, which was Justin Fields in Week 9, but the other four quarterbacks over that span were Kenny Pickett, Jared Goff, Jacoby Brissett and Kyle Allen. I like Garoppolo better than all of those guys except Fields, and the 49ers have a lot of weapons to throw at Miami, which should be a problem. Garoppolo has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of his past seven games, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues for this home matchup. Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 315 RUYDS 2 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 30.8 I hope White's performance in Week 12 against the Bears wasn't a fluke because we saw what happened to him last year. In 2021, White started in Week 8 against Cincinnati and scored 32 Fantasy points. He combined for just 11 Fantasy points in his next two starts, although he left one of those games with an injury. After scoring 30 Fantasy points against Chicago last week, White now gets Minnesota on the road, and the Vikings have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, including Mac Jones with 27 points last week. White is a must-start option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and I would use him in deeper one-quarterback leagues also given the matchup. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -1 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2682 RUYDS 42 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.1 Goff likes playing at home, and he should do well this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points. Goff just had 21 Fantasy points in Week 12 against Buffalo and has now scored at least 18 Fantasy points in five of six home games this season. There's the potential of a shootout in Detroit against the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence, and I expect Goff to perform like a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3051 RUYDS -6 TD 14 INT 2 FPTS/G 18.2 Brady comes into Week 13 having scored at least 20 Fantasy points in consecutive games for just the second time all year. He also has consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes, and he's only done that in three games all season. Brady is facing the Saints this week, and this matchup has been tough on him. He scored 11 Fantasy points at New Orleans in Week 2, and he is averaging just 237.4 passing yards per game in his past five outings with the Saints, along with eight total touchdowns, six interceptions and three fumbles. New Orleans has not allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points in six games in a row, including matchups with Kyler Murray, Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo. Brady is a low-end starter in most leagues in this prime-time matchup. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2165 RUYDS 451 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.7 Jones was held to 16 Fantasy points in Week 12 at Dallas, but prior to that he had scored at least 21 points in three of his past four outings. I'm expecting another down performance this week against the Commanders, who allow an average of just 18.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. The Giants will likely try to run the ball and lean on Saquon Barkley with the expected return of right tackle Evan Neal (knee) and center Jon Feliciano (neck). Jones is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 13.9 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 1976 RUYDS 47 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.5 Tannehill should have scored at least 17 Fantasy points last week against Cincinnati, but he lost six points when Derrick Henry fumbled on what should have been a touchdown pass. Instead, Tannehill finished with just 11 Fantasy points, which snapped a two-game streak of him scoring 23 points. I'm not expecting him to bounce back this week against the Eagles, who have yet to allow a quarterback to score more than 18 Fantasy points this season. And Philadelphia has more interceptions (15) than passing touchdowns (12) this year. Tannehill is only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2369 RUYDS 137 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.1 Wilson is not worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. That's how bad it is for him this season. He heads into Week 13 with his own teammates upset at him, and Wilson should struggle against the Ravens, who have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 4. Wilson was once again awful against the Panthers in Week 12 with nine Fantasy points and has now scored 15 points or less in six games in a row.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2760 RUYDS 49 TD 19 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.3 Cousins was awesome in Week 12 against New England with 27 Fantasy points, which snapped a two-game streak of him scoring 17 points or less. He did it in a prime-time game against a good New England defense, and hopefully he can have similar success against the Jets this week. But I'm skeptical of Cousins being that productive again. The Jets allow an average of just 14.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and only Josh Allen in Week 9, Joe Burrow in Week 3 and Lamar Jackson in Week 1 have scored more than 17 Fantasy points against this defense. Cousins is a low-end No. 1 quarterback at best in Week 13.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 286 REC 29 REYDS 180 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 We'll keep an eye on Leonard Fournette (hip) to see if he can return in Week 13, but even if he plays, I still like White as a starter in the majority of leagues. He should remain the lead running back for the Buccaneers, and he played well in Week 12 at Cleveland with 14 carries for 64 yards, along with nine catches for 45 yards on nine targets. Hopefully he keeps his role in the passing game, and that should help him in PPR, even in a tough matchup against the Saints. Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND DAL -11 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 577 REC 8 REYDS 40 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.5 Tony Pollard will likely remain the better running back in Dallas, but Elliott should produce at a high level as well. I like Elliott as a high-end No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 13. He looked fantastic in Week 12 against the Giants with 16 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 3 yards on three targets. He's now scored a touchdown in four games in a row, with six touchdowns over that span, and the Colts have allowed three touchdowns to running backs in their past three games. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN BAL -8.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 183 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4 Edwards returned in Week 12 at Jacksonville from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury and took over as the lead running back for the Ravens, finishing with 16 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, along with a fumble. He didn't have a catch, which is always a problem in PPR, but he could have a big game against the Broncos this week. Three of the past four running backs against Denver have run for at least 109 yards, and the combination of D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard last week had 41 carries for 178 yards. Edwards is a must-start running back in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -7 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 788 REC 27 REYDS 143 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.9 Pierce has been miserable of late with 15 carries for 16 yards, along with five catches for 17 yards on nine targets, in his past two games against Washington and Miami. But he has the chance to rebound this week against the Browns, who are terrible against stopping the run. Cleveland has allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in three games in a row, with four total touchdowns over that span, and the Browns are No. 2 overall for the season in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Prior to Week 11, Pierce had scored at least 11 PPR points in seven games in a row, so hopefully he's back to that level again this week. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 580 REC 21 REYDS 238 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 In two games without Khalil Herbert (hip), Montgomery has been a solid Fantasy running back, including Week 12 at the Jets when Justin Fields (shoulder) was also out. Montgomery scored 20 PPR points at Atlanta in Week 11 and 13 PPR points at New York in Week 12, and he should have similar success against the Packers in Week 13. We'll see if Fields can return against Green Bay, but Montgomery gets to face a Packers defense that has allowed six total touchdowns to running backs in the past three games against Dallas, Tennessee and Philadelphia, with Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry and Miles Sanders each scoring at least 21 PPR points.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 467 REC 6 REYDS 27 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 It was always going to be a matter of time before Robinson started to take advantage of his touches and have a big game, and that happened in Week 12 against Atlanta. He had 18 carries for 105 yards against the Falcons, adding two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and he scored a season-high 20 PPR points. It's now two games in his past three outings with at least 14 PPR points, and he should have another productive stat line against the Giants in Week 13. A running back has scored or gained over 100 total yards against the Giants in six games in a row, with eight touchdowns over that span, and Robinson and Antonio Gibson are worth using as No. 2 running backs in all leagues for this matchup. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL PIT -1 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 4.2 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 190 REC 16 REYDS 137 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.9 It looks like Warren will return for Week 13 at Atlanta after being out in Week 12 at Indianapolis with a hamstring injury. With Najee Harris (abdomen) likely out, Warren could be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in six games in a row, and it's a dream matchup. Now, Warren could be sharing touches with Benny Snell, who filled in admirably for Warren after Harris was injured against the Colts with 12 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 6 yards on one target. But Warren was No. 2 on the depth chart before he got hurt, and he scored 10 PPR points in each of his past two games. Warren has the potential to be a top-20 running back in all leagues if Harris can't play as expected. Zonovan Knight RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 69 REC 3 REYDS 34 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.3 We'll see what happens with Michael Carter (ankle) leading into Week 13 at Minnesota, but even if he plays, we could get some production from Knight. However, if Carter is out, Knight could have the potential to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Carter was hurt in Week 12 against Chicago, and Knight stepped up with 14 carries for 69 yards, along with three catches for 34 yards on three targets. He played in tandem with Ty Johnson, who also had a productive game against the Bears with five carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 16 yards on two targets. But Knight has the potential to be the lead running back and also catch passes from Mike White, and the Vikings have allowed four running backs to score at least 17 PPR points in their past three games. I'm excited to see what Knight can do for an encore if Carter doesn't play. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 531 REC 20 REYDS 133 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.2 It's probably risky going back to Dillon in any capacity for Fantasy managers, but I don't mind him as a flex in deeper leagues against the Bears. The matchup is enticing since Chicago has allowed seven running backs to score or gain at least 100 total yards in the past five games, with eight touchdowns over that span. Aaron Jones should be a star for the Packers, but Dillon just had eight carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 24 yards on four targets, in Week 12 at Philadelphia. Hopefully he can stack two productive games in a row for the first time this season. Kyren Williams RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 7 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.3 In PPR, Williams might be worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues. Williams played the most snaps for the Rams in Week 12 at Kansas City and finished with 11 carries for 35 yards, along with three catches for 25 yards on three catches. He now has two games with three catches in his past three outings, and he should continue to be heavily involved in the passing game with the Rams likely chasing points in Week 13 against Seattle. The Seahawks are among the league leaders in receptions (65), receiving yards (535) and receiving touchdowns (three) to running backs this year, so Williams' role in the passing game should help him in this matchup. Meanwhile, you can avoid Cam Akers in most leagues since he's not scoring touchdowns or working in the passing game.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -1 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 506 REC 11 REYDS 65 TD 5 FPTS/G 12 Patterson has run well when given the ball, but he's not being used as the featured back in Atlanta. And in a tough matchup with the Steelers, that makes Patterson someone to sit in the majority of leagues. Patterson has averaged 5.0 yards per carry in his past two games against the Bears and Commanders, but he only has 21 carries over that span. He hasn't scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he only has seven catches for 37 yards in his past four outings. The Steelers have only allowed two rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past five games, and Patterson likely won't help your Fantasy roster if he doesn't score this week. Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 358 REC 13 REYDS 70 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.4 It's a revenge game for Murray, who spent last season in Baltimore, but he should know the Ravens have a tough run defense. In their past four games against Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Carolina and Jacksonville, no running back has run for more than 30 yards or scored on the ground. Only JaMycal Hasty caught a touchdown against Baltimore over that span. Murray has done a nice job as the lead running back for the Broncos and should get plenty of work -- he has at least 14 total touches in three of his past four games -- but I would only use him as a flex option in most leagues in Week 13. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BUF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 552 REC 31 REYDS 226 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.7 The Patriots run defense continues to be stifling and just held Dalvin Cook to 22 carries for 42 yards, along with four catches for 14 yards on five targets, in Week 12. David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are the lone running backs to score touchdowns against New England, and only five running backs have topped 12 PPR points against the Patriots this year. Singletary had scored at least 15 PPR points in consecutive games prior to Week 12 when the Lions held him to eight PPR points, but he also has just four games this season with more than 10 PPR points. Singletary is a flex at best this week in most leagues. He also has just one touchdown in his past five meetings with New England. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN KC -2 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 455 REC 4 REYDS 30 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.7 The Bengals run defense was fantastic against Derrick Henry in Week 12, holding him to 38 yards and no touchdowns on 17 carries. He was productive in the passing game with three catches for 79 yards on three targets, but this should be a tough matchup for Pacheco. He doesn't work in the passing game with four catches for 30 yards on four targets for the season. Pacheco has done a nice job lately running the ball and scored his second touchdown of the year in Week 12 against the Rams. But this game should be all about the Kansas City aerial attack, and Pacheco isn't likely to be a huge factor. He's best used as a flex, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 677 REC 16 REYDS 149 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.3 Wilson is worth starting as at least a flex option in the majority of leagues, especially if Raheem Mostert (knee) remains out and Terron Armstead (pectoral) is able to play. But it appears like Mostert will play against the 49ers, which is a revenge game for him and Wilson, who started his career in San Francisco before getting traded to Miami. Wilson has scored in three games in a row for the Dolphins, but he should struggle against the 49ers, who allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Only one running back has scored a touchdown against San Francisco since Week 7, and only six running backs have scored more than 10 PPR points against the 49ers all year. Wilson should know this defense having practiced against it earlier this season, but the defense also knows him. I'm worried that Wilson will have a down performance, especially if Armstead is out and Mostert is back, and Wilson is not a slam-dunk start, even in a revenge game.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide receivers

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 79 REYDS 628 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 Wilson is averaging 19.3 Fantasy points per game in the four games not started by Zach Wilson this season. Garrett Wilson just had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets against the Bears in Week 12 with Mike White, and Wilson should stay hot this week against the Vikings. Since Week 6, eight receivers have scored at least 17 PPR points against Minnesota, with six touchdowns over that span. Wilson has top-15 upside in all leagues for Week 13. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 353 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.3 Watson had another big game in Week 12 at Philadelphia with four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and he's now scored at least 20 PPR points in three games in a row, with six touchdowns over that span. He's become a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues while he's this hot, and it's great for him that Aaron Rodgers (ribs) is expected to play against the Bears. In the past five games for Chicago, six receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points with seven touchdowns. And two rookie receivers, Drake London and Garrett Wilson, have scored three touchdowns against the Bears in the past two games. Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 92 REYDS 822 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.2 Olave only scored 11 PPR points in Week 12 at San Francisco, but he had nine targets against the 49ers for five catches and 62 yards. I expect a better performance this week against the Buccaneers, and he had five catches for 80 yards on 13 targets against Tampa Bay in Week 2, although that was with Jameis Winston. In the past five games for the Buccaneers, six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points. I expect Olave to show up in a prime-time game at Tampa Bay on Monday night, and he's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 75 REYDS 552 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 We'll continue to monitor the status of Mike Williams (ankle), but I like Palmer as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver even if Williams is active. If Williams is out then consider Palmer a top-20 receiver in the majority of leagues. While he only had five catches for 56 yards at Arizona in Week 12, he did that on seven targets. We need Justin Herbert to get Palmer eight targets or more. He has six games this season with at least eight targets, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in five of them. This should be a high-scoring affair for the Chargers and Raiders, and five receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Las Vegas in the past four games. Look for Palmer and Keenan Allen to have big stat lines, and DeAndre Carter can even be used as a sleeper if Williams is out again. DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN PHI -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 79 REYDS 609 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 Smith had his worst game in Week 12 against Green Bay since Dallas Goedert (shoulder) was injured in Week 10. In his past three games, Smith has at least eight targets, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in two of those outings. But he finished with four catches for 50 yards on nine targets against the Packers, and he should rebound this week. The Titans are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Tennessee in the past four games. Smith is a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 13.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET JAC -1 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 79 REYDS 562 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 I love Christian Kirk this week, and he's a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jones is a borderline starter in all leagues, and Marvin Jones is a sleeper in deeper formats with a revenge game against his former team. Jones was a star last week with 11 catches for 145 yards on 14 targets against the Ravens. This was after he had eight catches for 68 yards on 10 targets against the Chiefs in Week 10. He's trending up, and he should excel against the Lions, who have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past five games, with six touchdowns over that span. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL PIT -1 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 59 REYDS 510 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Pickens, who played at Georgia, will likely enjoy this trip to Atlanta, especially against this Falcons defense. There have been eight receivers with at least 12 PPR points against Atlanta in the past six games, and Pickens has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past five outings. He's just missed some big plays with Kenny Pickett, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them connect in this matchup. Pickett is worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and hopefully the matchup works for Diontae Johnson as well. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU CLE -7 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 65 REYDS 593 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Peoples-Jones had a down game in Week 12 against Tampa Bay with just two catches for 16 yards on four targets, which snapped a streak of five games in a row with at least 11 PPR points. Don't give up on him now with Deshaun Watson starting for the Browns, and Peoples-Jones could be a solid contributor in this matchup with the Texans. If the Browns decide to let Watson throw a lot in this matchup, it could be great news for Amari Cooper, Peoples-Jones and David Njoku as well. Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 64 REYDS 531 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Hollins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, and he had another productive game with Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and Darren Waller (hamstring) out in Week 12 at Seattle with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games and has reached that total in four of his past six outings. There's the potential for a shootout in Week 13 against the Chargers, who will likely focus their attention on Davante Adams (rightfully so), allowing Hollins to make plays if Derek Carr continues to look in his direction. D.J. Chark WR DET Detroit • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -1 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 24 REYDS 114 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.5 Chark has two things working for him this week against the Jaguars. For starters, Jameson Williams (ACL) isn't ready to make his NFL debut yet, which should allow Chark the chance for more playing time as the No. 2 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. And this is a revenge game for Chark, who started his career in Jacksonville. Chark has the chance to be a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues, and he just scored a touchdown in Week 12 in Week 12 against Buffalo with two catches for 16 yards on five targets.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 77 REYDS 553 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.8 Thielen had a big game against the Patriots in Week 12 with nine catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He scored 21 PPR points, but prior to that outing he combined for 22 PPR points in his previous three games against Washington, Buffalo and Dallas. The Jets are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they've only allowed one touchdown to a receiver since Week 8. Thielen is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 13. Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 36 REYDS 334 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 I would like to roster Burks on my Fantasy team, but I don't want to start him this week against the Eagles. While Burks has played better of late with at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games, he's still looking for his first receiving touchdown of the season. And the Eagles have only allowed three touchdowns to receivers since Week 5. I'm hopeful that big games are coming for Burks, and I like that he has 20 targets in his past three outings. But this isn't the matchup to trust him yet as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 72 REYDS 493 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 Samuel went from someone you can use as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues on a weekly basis to someone you should probably cut. He's been at nine PPR points or less for three games in a row, and he didn't have a target in Week 12 against Atlanta. He also has just six targets for three catches, 38 yards and no touchdowns in his past three games combined. The Commanders will probably run a lot against the Giants and limit the targets for Samuel again, and the Giants have also allowed the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to receivers this season. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 0 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 62 REYDS 571 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.4 Meyers is dealing with a shoulder injury, and he's only worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week. He doesn't have a good history against the Bills with 11 PPR points as his best showing against Buffalo in his past five matchups, as well as no touchdowns. And Meyers has scored nine PPR points or less in three games in a row overall.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 88 REYDS 688 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Sutton is worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week since he's scored 12 or 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's benefitted with Jerry Jeudy (ankle) being out. Jeudy didn't practice again Wednesday, which should help Sutton, but he has a tough matchup against the Ravens. Since Week 3, here is what No. 1 receivers have done against Baltimore: Stefon Diggs (10 PPR points), Ja'Marr Chase (12 PPR points), Amari Cooper (10 PPR points), Mike Evans (18 PPR points), Chris Olave (13 PPR points), D.J. Moore (5 PPR points) and Christian Kirk (8 PPR points). The Ravens secondary, led by cornerback Marlon Humphrey, should be able to contain Sutton in this matchup, and he also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU CLE -7 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 11.6 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 52 REYDS 464 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Keep an eye on the knee situation that caused Njoku to miss practice Wednesday, and hopefully he's fine. If healthy, he has top-five potential in his Week 13 matchup with the Texans now that Deshaun Watson is starting for the Browns. Njoku just had five catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 12 against Tampa Bay for 13 PPR points, and he has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 56 REYDS 381 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 Let's hope that Mike White continues to boost the value for Conklin, starting in Week 13 against the Vikings, which is a revenge game for him. Conklin had three catches for 50 yards on three targets in Week 12 against Chicago in the first start with White. It's a good matchup for Conklin against his former team since Minnesota has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past six games, and Conklin is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 49 REYDS 349 TD 5 FPTS/G 8 Johnson should rebound this week against Tampa Bay after he had a bad game in Week 12 at San Francisco with no catches on two targets, but he did drop an end zone pass, which would have given him a touchdown in four games in a row and five times in his past six outings. I'll go back to him again as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Buccaneers in Week 13. Tampa Bay has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past five games.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 59 REYDS 382 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Everett didn't take advantage of the dream matchup against the Cardinals in Week 12 with just four catches for 18 yards on four targets, along with a two-point conversion. But he should rebound this week against the Raiders, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. In Week 1, Everett had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on four targets against Las Vegas, and hopefully he can replicate that performance again in the rematch. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 73 REYDS 430 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 I'm nervous to trust Higbee since he didn't have a target in Week 12 against the Chiefs, but hopefully that was more about the knee injury he was dealing with and less about Bryce Perkins potentially avoiding him. If healthy, Higbee should enjoy this matchup with the Seahawks, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Higbee has also scored at least nine PPR points in three of his past five meetings with Seattle, and he should get a lot of attention this week given the limited state of the Rams receiving corps with Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) out. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET JAC -1 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 52 REYDS 356 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Engram will be tough to trust this week given his recent lack of involvement with seven targets for five catches, 26 yards and no touchdowns in his past three games against the Raiders, Chiefs and Ravens. But this matchup is juicy against the Lions, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Detroit has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past six games, and hopefully Engram can prove himself useful to Trevor Lawrence and Fantasy managers in this matchup.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 29 REYDS 234 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Dulcich scored at least 11 PPR points in each of his first three games but has combined for just 12 PPR points in his past three outings. He's tough to trust with the way Russell Wilson is playing, and you can't start him in Week 13 at Baltimore. Dulcich will likely need to score in this matchup, and he only has one touchdown on the season. Wilson also has thrown just eight touchdowns on the year. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 43 REYDS 336 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.8 I'll remove Kmet from this list if Justin Fields (shoulder) starts, but I don't expect we'll see Fields in Week 13. As such, you should probably avoid Kmet in the majority of leagues. With Trevor Siemian under center in Week 12, the Bears still attempted just 25 passes against the Jets. And now Siemian (oblique) is hurt also, which means Nathan Peterman might be starting against the Packers. Green Bay has allowed six touchdowns to tight ends in the past five games, but Kmet managed just three catches for 27 yards on six targets without Fields last week. Expect a similar stat line if Fields is out again and plan to avoid Kmet in most formats. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 36 REYDS 269 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.8 Gesicki didn't have a catch in Week 12 against Houston on just one target, and he's combined for six PPR points in his past three games. He'll pop up with the occasional good performance here and there, but he's not worth trusting heading into Week 13 at San Francisco. The 49ers haven't allowed a tight end to score a touchdown since Week 6.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 323 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 Henry was great in Week 12 at Minnesota with three catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he had a second touchdown called back on replay, although it appeared like it was a catch. But this isn't a good matchup for him against the Bills, who have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown this season. In two games against Buffalo last year, Henry had two catches for 39 yards, and he should be limited again in Week 13.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Seahawks (at LAR)

The Rams are likely going to be the free space for opposing DSTs for the rest of the season, even if Matthew Stafford (neck) is able to return. Without Cooper Kupp (ankle), Allen Robinson (foot) and a healthy offensive line, it will be tough for the Rams to score, which was the case in Week 12 at Kansas City when Los Angeles had 10 points with three sacks and two interceptions. Seattle's defense has struggled of late, but the Seahawks DST is worth starting in all leagues given the matchup.

Sleepers

Steelers (at ATL)

Browns (at HOU)

Commanders (at NYG)

DST to Sit

Chiefs (at CIN)

The Chiefs DST was awesome in Week 12 against the Rams, but this is a significant step up in competition in Week 13 at Cincinnati. Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and Joe Mixon (concussion) are expected to play, and this game will hopefully be a shootout. Now, Joe Burrow does have three interceptions in his past four games, but he's also been sacked just five times in his past three outings as well. I don't expect Kansas City's defense to slow down Cincinnati, and the Chiefs DST is not worth starting in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS K 12th PROJ PTS 8.3 K RNK 11th Dicker has yet to miss a kick in four games with the Chargers, going 8-for-8 on field goals and 8-for-8 on PATs. He's also scored at least eight Fantasy points in three of four games. I expect this game to be a high-scoring affair since the expected point total is 50.5, according to Caesars Sportsbook, so look for Dicker to get plenty of scoring chances.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Robbie Gould K SF San Francisco • #9

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 5th PROJ PTS 7.1 K RNK 13th Greg Zuerlein K NYJ N.Y. Jets • #6

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 22nd PROJ PTS 6.9 K RNK 9th Ryan Succop K TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS K 31st PROJ PTS 7.6 K RNK 15th