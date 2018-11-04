Fantasy Football Week 9 Injury Updates: Stefon Diggs, Rob Gronkowski lead the question marks

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

There's plenty of good news and bad news regarding prominent Fantasy pieces on the Week 9 medical report. Several have been ruled out or are trending in that direction, although the running back position looks set to welcome a pair of big names back onto the field. There are also some potentially important absences on the receiver front, which is especially banged up this week. Without further delay, let's delve into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) will miss a third consecutive game in Week 9. However, veteran Derek Anderson , who's filled in for Allen the last two weeks, will also be sitting with a concussion. That thrusts the oft-maligned Nathan Peterman back into a starting role versus the aggressive Bears defense in Week 9. Peterman was 6-for-12 for 61 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in one half against the Texans in Week 6 before being benched. Given the quality of the opponent and his own track record, Peterman's presence downgrades the Fantasy prospects of all of the Bills' skill position players.

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (back) is questionable to face the Packers on Sunday night after sandwiching two limited practices around a Thursday DNP this week. He played through a similar practice participation schedule last week, but early Sunday reports indicate he could be a true game-time decision. That is a tough spot with Gronkowski set to play on Sunday night. Meanwhile, position mate Jacob Hollister (hamstring) is also listed as questionable.

The Jets' Neal Sterling (concussion ) is out for Sunday's division game against the Dolphins. Promising rookie Chris Herndon , who's caught touchdown passes in three straight games, should once again helm the tight end spot for New York in a return to the stadium where he played his college ball for the Hurricanes.

KICKERS

The Falcons' Matt Bryant (hamstring) will miss a second straight game in Week 9, as the bye week was apparently not enough for him to fully recover. Giorgio Tavecchio, who was perfect on three field goals and two extra points in Week 7 against the Giants, will handle kicking duties against the Redskins.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

Safeties

The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week versus the Browns.

Defensive Linemen

The Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is questionable to face the Vikings in Week 9 and apparently has a legitimate shot of suiting up for the first time since Week 1 according to early Sunday reports, with final determination to come after pregame warmups.

Linebackers

The Bears' Khalil Mack (ankle) is questionable once again in Week 9, and it appears his status will come down to a game-time decision as per early Sunday reports.

