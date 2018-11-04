Fantasy Football Week 9 Injury Updates: Stefon Diggs, Rob Gronkowski lead the question marks
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
There's plenty of good news and bad news regarding prominent Fantasy pieces on the Week 9 medical report. Several have been ruled out or are trending in that direction, although the running back position looks set to welcome a pair of big names back onto the field. There are also some potentially important absences on the receiver front, which is especially banged up this week. Without further delay, let's delve into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
QUARTERBACKS
- The Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) will miss a third consecutive game in Week 9. However, veteran Derek Anderson, who's filled in for Allen the last two weeks, will also be sitting with a concussion. That thrusts the oft-maligned Nathan Peterman back into a starting role versus the aggressive Bears defense in Week 9. Peterman was 6-for-12 for 61 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in one half against the Texans in Week 6 before being benched. Given the quality of the opponent and his own track record, Peterman's presence downgrades the Fantasy prospects of all of the Bills' skill position players.
- The Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) will miss a fourth straight game in Week 9 against the Jets. Brock Osweiler, who's completed 71 of 112 attempts for 860 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in his three starts, will line up under center for Miami once again.
RUNNING BACKS
- The Vikings' Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is questionable to face the Lions on Sunday, but early Sunday morning reports he's likely to be available for a limited number of plays. Cook has missed the last four games, and it appears the team will be committed to easing him back into action to avoid yet another setback. Latavius Murray is expected to handle the bulk of Minnesota's backfield work for at least one more week versus a Detroit defense that's allowing 23.29 Fantasy points to running backs in standard scoring formats.
- The Chargers' Melvin Gordon (hamstring) is questionable to face the Seahawks in a Week 9 interconference tilt after wrapping up the week with a full practice. As per early Sunday reports, he's expected to suit up barring any last-minute setbacks.
- The Patriots' Sony Michel (knee-MCL) was able to put in three limited practices this past week and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday night's battle against the Packers. Sunday reports indicate Michel is truly a game-time decision, and Kenjon Barner and James White would take on New England's backfield duties for a second straight week should Michel be unable to go.
- The Redskins' Chris Thompson (ribs) is out against the Falcons on Sunday, his third absence in the last four games. Adrian Peterson, who's already logged two 100-yard rushing games and has over 90 yards on three other occasions, will helm the Washington backfield. Meanwhile, Kapri Bibbs (shoulder) is sporting a questionable designation and would be spelling Thompson if he can suit up.
- The Seahawks' Chris Carson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's battle versus the Chargers, and as per early Sunday reports, he'll be a true game-time decision. The team reportedly remains optimistic he'll be able to play, but pregame warmups will tell the tale.
- The Ravens' Alex Collins (foot) is questionable for the big divisional clash against the Steelers on Sunday, but he did wrap up the week with a full practice. According to Sunday morning reports, however, he's expected to play. Collins is backed up by Javorius Allen and the newly acquired Ty Montgomery.
- The Broncos' Royce Freeman (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Texans. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play. Fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker would both have expanded roles once again in what would be Freeman's second straight absence.
- The Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II (hamstring) will miss Sunday's divisional battle against the Panthers. Jones has only been seeing single-digit touches since being first activated for game action in Week 4, and his absence is therefore unlikely to make much of an impact on Tampa's running game. Peyton Barber remains the clear-cut lead back in an offense that will be led by Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 9.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- The Vikings' Stefon Diggs (ribs) is doubtful to play in Sunday's divisional clash against the Lions after failing to practice all week. Early Sunday morning reports indicate he's a "long shot" to play. His absence would place even greater responsibility on the prolific Adam Thielen, while 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell will presumably pick up the start opposite Thielen. Aldrick Robinson and former CFL star Brandon Zylstra would slot into the No. 3 and No. 4 receiver roles, respectively, although Diggs' absence would almost certainly also lead to added targets for tight end Kyle Rudolph.
- The Rams' Cooper Kupp (knee-MCL) is off the injury report for Sunday's highly anticipated conference clash against the Saints. Jared Goff will therefore have his top receiving trio available, pushing the promising Josh Reynolds, who notched a pair of touchdowns versus the Packers in Week 8 in Kupp's stead, back to the role of No. 4 wideout.
- The Packers' Geronimo Allison (groin) has been ruled out for the Sunday night interconference showdown versus the Patriots. His absence should once again thrust impressive rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling into three-receiver sets in a game that figures to feature a fair share of passing. Valdes-Scantling has logged 14 receptions for 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season, and he's displayed a penchant for the chunk play – four of his catches have gone for over 20 yards, with two of them exceeding 40.
- Meanwhile, Allison's teammate Randall Cobb (hamstring) is also questionable, but as per Saturday night reports, he's expected to play.
- The Bears' Allen Robinson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's interconference battle versus the Bills, and he encouragingly finished the week with a limited pratice. If he's unable to suit up for a second straight week, fellow wideouts Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller, running back Tarik Cohen and tight end Trey Burton would all be potential beneficiaries.
- The Jets' Robby Anderson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Dolphins. Anderson logged just one limited practice all week, which came on Friday, although late Saturday reports indicate the team is optimistic he'll be able to play. Veteran Jermaine Kearse, who's struggled to take advantage of Anderson's absence last week, and the recently signed Rishard Matthews would once again serve as the top two wideouts should Anderson miss. Meanwhile, Andre Roberts (back) is questionable as well for the contest after not practicing Friday. Further complicating the matter is that the Hard Rock Stadium turf is apparently in less than ideal conditions after the University of Miami and Duke played under heavy rains Saturday night, according to early Sunday reports.
- The Patriots' Josh Gordon (hamstring) is once again sporting the questionable tag for a Sunday night battle against the Packers, but as has been the case since arriving in New England, he's fully expected to play despite the designation. Fellow wideout Julian Edelman (ankle) is also questionable, although he did he finish the week with consecutive limited sessions.
- Meanwhile, teammate Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) is also questionable after wrapping up the week with a limited practice. A Patterson absence would primarily be felt on special teams, where Kenjon Barner would likely slide into Patterson's kick returner role.
- The Browns' Antonio Callaway (ankle) is questionable to face the Chiefs on Sunday after hurting his ankle in Thursday's practice and the missing Friday's sessions. Late Saturday night reports indicate he'll test himself in pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is made. On a more positive note for the Cleveland receiving corps ahead of a game in which they're likely to have to throw plenty is that Rashard Higgins (knee-MCL) is questionable after missing three games but is likely to play after wrapping up the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Texans' Keke Coutee (hamstring) will miss Sunday's battle against the Broncos, his second consecutive absence. With teammate Will Fuller (knee) out for the season, the newly acquired Demaryius Thomas will line up opposite DeAndre Hopkins against the team he was just traded from earlier in the week.
- The Dolphins' Kenny Stills (groin) is officially questionable to take on the Jets in Week 9, but as per Sunday morning reports, he's a long shot to play. The reportedly poor condition of Hard Rock Stadium alluded to earlier could certainly downgrade his chances even further. DeVante Parker and Danny Amendola would once again serve as the top two wideouts for Brock Osweiler should Stills not suit up.
- Jamison Crowder (ankle) will be absent again in Week 9 against the Falcons, his fourth straight absence. while Paul Richardson (shoulder) is questionable after once again practicing in limited fashion on Thursday and Friday, but as was the case last week under a similar practice participation pattern, he's expected to suit up.
- The Panthers' Torrey Smith (knee) will be out for Sunday's divisional battle against the Buccaneers. Rookie D.J. Moore, who enjoyed a breakout effort with five catches for 90 yards in Week 8 against the Ravens, will once again get the call as the No. 2 receiver versus a Buccaneers unit ranked dead last in several pass defense categories and that allows 30.14 Fantasy points per game to receivers in standard scoring formats.
TIGHT ENDS
- The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (back) is questionable to face the Packers on Sunday night after sandwiching two limited practices around a Thursday DNP this week. He played through a similar practice participation schedule last week, but early Sunday reports indicate he could be a true game-time decision. That is a tough spot with Gronkowski set to play on Sunday night. Meanwhile, position mate Jacob Hollister (hamstring) is also listed as questionable.
- The Dolphins' A.J. Derby (foot) is questionable to take on the Jets in Week 9 but did practice in full all week. If he's able to suit up, it would be his first appearance since playing 14 snaps in Week 3 against the Raiders before suffering the injury.
- The Jets' Neal Sterling (concussion) is out for Sunday's division game against the Dolphins. Promising rookie Chris Herndon, who's caught touchdown passes in three straight games, should once again helm the tight end spot for New York in a return to the stadium where he played his college ball for the Hurricanes.
- The Cowboys' Geoff Swaim (knee- MCL) is doubtful to face the Titans on Monday Night Football. Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz will take over tight end duties if Swaim sits out as expected.
KICKERS
- The Falcons' Matt Bryant (hamstring) will miss a second straight game in Week 9, as the bye week was apparently not enough for him to fully recover. Giorgio Tavecchio, who was perfect on three field goals and two extra points in Week 7 against the Giants, will handle kicking duties against the Redskins.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
Cornerbacks
- The Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but practiced in limited fashioin all week.
- The Falcons' Robert Alford (ankle) is out for Sunday's battle against the Redskins.
- The Steeler's Artie Burns (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's battle versus the Ravens.
- The Texans' Aaron Colvin (ankle) will not suit up versus the Broncos on Sunday.
- The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (ankle) is questionable to face the Jets in Week 9.
- The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
- The Jets' Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
- The Texans' Johnathan Joseph (knee-MCL) is questionable to face the Broncos in Week 9.
- The Broncos' Bradley Roby (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
- The Lions' Darius Slay (knee) is questionable to take on the Vikings on Sunday.
- The Rams' Sam Shields (illness) is questionable for Sunday's showdown versus the Saints.
Safeties
- The Chiefs' Eric Berry (heel) is once again listed as doubtful in Week versus the Browns.
- The Ravens' Tony Jefferson (hamstring) is questionable to face the Steelers on Sunday.
- The Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (knee) sports a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's battle versus the Chargers.
- The Browns' Damarious Randall (groin) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Chiefs after not practicing all week.
- The Broncos' Darian Stewart (neck) remains out against the Texans in Week 9.
- The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) is up to a questionable tag for Monday night's battle against the Cowboys.
Defensive Linemen
- The Lions' Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is questionable to face the Vikings in Week 9 and apparently has a legitimate shot of suiting up for the first time since Week 1 according to early Sunday reports, with final determination to come after pregame warmups.
- The Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy (calf) and linemate Vinny Curry (ankle) are both questionable to face the Panthers on Sunday, but both are expected to play as per Sunday morning reports.
- The Jets' Steve McClendon (ankle) is questionable to face the Dolphins in Week 9.
- The Chargers' Joey Bosa (foot) remains out in Week 9.
- The Saints' Marcus Davenport (toe) will not play against the Rams on Sunday.
- The Cowboys' Randy Gregory (knee) is questionable to face the Titans on Monday night after missing practice all week.
- The Bills' Trent Murphy (knee) remains out against the Bears in Week 9.
Linebackers
- The Bears' Khalil Mack (ankle) is questionable once again in Week 9, and it appears his status will come down to a game-time decision as per early Sunday reports.
- The Broncos' Brandon Marshall (knee) remains out in Week 9.
- The Vikings will be without Anthony Barr (hamstring) once again for Sunday's game against the Lions.
- The Titans' Derrick Morgan (shoulder) is out for Monday night's battle versus the Cowboys.
- The Ravens' C.J. Mosley (thigh) is questionable to face the Steelers on Sunday after only practicing once in limited fashion this week.
- The Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (groin) is questionable to face the Broncos in Week 9.
- The Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (concussion) will not play against the Bears on Sunday.
- The Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's showdown against the Packers.
- The Chiefs' Justin Houston (hamstring) is questionable to face the Browns in Week 9. Position mate Anthony Hitchens (ribs) carries the same designation.
- The Browns' Joe Schobert (hamstring) remains out against the Chiefs in Week 9.
