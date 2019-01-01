NBA scores, highlights: James Harden makes history as Rockets win again; Thunder get revenge on Mavericks

If you felt like ringing in the new year with some hoops you were in luck, as there were seven games of NBA action on the final day of 2018.

We got the day started with an interesting contest in Indianapolis, as the Pacers held off the pesky Hawks. To close out the night, the Warriors took care of business by crushing the lowly Suns.

In between, the Hornets dominated the Magic, the Spurs used a huge third quarter to pull away from the Celtics, the Rockets won their fifth game in a row by beating the Grizzlies, the Pelicans snuck past the Timberwolves, and the Thunder got revenge on the Mavericks.

Harden gets fourth straight 40-point game in Rockets' fifth straight win

James Harden continues to play at an MVP level for the Houston Rockets. The high-scoring guard poured in another 43 points on Monday night, recording his fourth straight game with 40-plus points and his eighth straight game with at least 35 points. He also put up 10 rebounds and 13 assists to record a triple-double and help the Rockets take down the Grizzlies for their fifth straight win. In the process, Harden joined elite company, passing Oscar Robertson to become the only player in NBA history with at least 35 points and five assists in eight straight games. He also became the third player in the last 30 years to score 400 points in a 10-game span, joining Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder over Mavs

Russell Westbrook had a rough night on Saturday when the Thunder lost to the Mavericks, shooting just 4-of-22 from the field. But on Monday night, Westbrook and OKC got revenge, beating the Mavericks by 20 points. In this game, Westbrook recorded his 10th triple-double of the season, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Curry goes off for Warriors

Steph Curry and the Warriors closed out 2018 on a good note, crushing the Suns by 23 points. Curry lead the way, going for 34 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Randle steps up for Pelicans with Davis out

Anthony Davis missed out on the Pelicans' game vs. the Timberwolves due to a stomach ailment. That could have been bad news for the Pels, but Julius Randle stepped up in Davis' absence. Randle went for 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Pelicans to an important win.

Aldridge has big night in Spurs win

LaMarcus Aldridge got his night started with two big blocks, and it only got better from there. The big man finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Spurs over the Celtics. It was the third win in four tries for the Spurs, who have climbed back into the playoff picture.

KAT shows off his vision

Karl-Anthony Towns made history on Sunday night against the Heat, and just kept rolling on Monday vs. the Pelicans. The big man showed off his passing skills with a slick overhead dime.

Bell climbs the ladder for the oop

Jordan Bell's playing time has been sporadic this season, but he took advantage of his minutes against the Suns. Check out this alley-oop after he climbed the ladder.

Kemba leads the Hornets to victory

Kemba Walker had himself another big night on New Year's Eve. The Hornets point guard went for 24 points and seven assists to lead his squad past the Magic

Okogie soars for a putback slam

Josh Okogie showed off his athleticism down in New Orleans on Monday night. After Karl-Anthony Towns missed a 3-pointer, Okogie soared in for a ridiculous putback slam.

Spurs drop 46 points in one quarter against the Celtics

The Spurs struggled a bit in the first half against the Celtics, scoring just 46 points, which had them trailing by six. But in the third quarter they caught fire, matching their first half output with an incredible 46-point quarter.

Brown gets off to a hot start



It's been a tough season at times for Jaylen Brown, but the swingman has it all working against the Spurs. He made six of his first eight shots for a quick 18 points.

Aldridge rises up for two nice rejections

LaMarcus Aldridge set the tone for the Spurs in the first few minutes against the Celtics by rising up for two nice rejections at the rim. First he got Marcus Morris, then he sent away Al Horford.

Bamba soars for a block

Mo Bamba showed off his incredible athleticism early on against the Hornets. As Malik Monk drove inside, Bamba rotated over from the weak side for a high-flying block.

Young shows off his passing skills

Everyone knows about Trae Young's incredible range on his 3-point shot, but he's also a skilled passer, as he showed on Monday afternoon. Check out this slick bounce pass to Alex Len for a bucket.

Turner rejects Len at the rim

Myles Turner is leading the league in blocks this season, and he showed why early on against the Hawks. Alex Len went up for a slam, but Turner had other ideas.



