2019 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Lock suffers big fall that benefits Raiders, Patriots make a move up for a TE

It doesn't happen every year, but every so often, a seemingly sure-fire first-round quarterback experiences a stunning draft day fall.

Last year, the sight of Lamar Jackson sitting there until the Ravens traded back into the first round to end his slide serves as one of the most memorable images of the draft, even if his slide wasn't that stunning given just how polarizing of a prospect Jackson became during the never-ending draft process. Of course, one cannot talk about draft-day slides without mentioning what happened to Aaron Rodgers way back in 2005, when he went from the possible top pick to the 24th pick of the Packers, but slides of that magnitude rarely happen.

The beauty (or horror, I guess) of draft-day falls is that they're virtually impossible to predict. Sure, once they happen, we can figure out how and why they happened. But until they do, there's no way to know they're coming. With that in mind, in my latest mock draft, I decided to look at how a quarterback could fall to the end of the first round in this month's draft.

The quarterback? Drew Lock, the strong-armed, but somewhat erratic passer who has been compared by some to Jay Cutler and Matthew Stafford. Lock, depending on who you to talk to, is either the second- or third-best quarterback in the draft, but he's definitely a member of the Big Three, a group made up of Lock, Dwayne Haskins, and Kyler Murray. In this mock, I have Lock falling all the way to the Raiders at the end of the first round. It might not be likely, but I decided to explore how it could happen.

The way I see it, the following teams could be in play for a quarterback in the first round:

The Cardinals (No. 1)

The Raiders (No. 4, No. 24, No. 27)

The Giants (No. 6, No. 17)

The Jaguars (No. 7)

The Broncos (No. 10)

The Bengals (No. 11)

The Dolphins (No. 13)

The Redskins (No. 15)

That's probably it. At first, that appears to be a ton of teams in the mix for three quarterbacks. But once you begin to break it down, it certainly doesn't seem that unlikely that one of the Big Three could fall into the 20s.

Let's assume the Cardinals take Murray No. 1 overall, which is what I have them doing in this mock draft. That means they're almost certainly trading away Rosen to one of those quarterback-needy teams. In this mock, I have the Redskins acquiring Rosen for the cost of a second-round pick. That takes the Redskins at No. 15 out of the running for a rookie quarterback. At No. 4, the Raiders could take Haskins or Lock, but they also might feel like No. 4 is way too early for either quarterback when a premier pass rusher like Josh Allen is still on the board. At No. 6, I have the Giants taking Haskins (but that's no sure thing either, as Will Brinson examined in his latest mock draft).

So that leaves the Jaguars, Broncos, Bengals, and Dolphins, all of whom would need to pass on Lock.

The Jaguars just gave Nick Foles a mega contract. It's likely they also won't waste a top-10 pick on a quarterback. The Broncos just traded for Joe Flacco. That shouldn't prohibit them from taking a quarterback, but it does make it less likely. The Bengals could use a new franchise quarterback, but with Andy Dalton still on a cheap contract, they don't need to rush it. If Zac Taylor doesn't love the quarterback sitting there at No. 11, he's better off waiting around for next year's draft. The Dolphins, while not having a long-term quarterback in place, are also in a position to pass on a quarterback and wait for next year's class. Lock won't turn them into immediate contenders. They still need a ton of pieces in place around the quarterback. If they don't love Lock, a very flawed prospect, they should just wait to pick near the top of the 2020 draft. The Redskins traded for Rosen. And the Giants already took Haskins. Both of them would be out on Lock already.

And that's how Lock could fall to the back end of the first round, where the Raiders would be foolish to pass on a quarterback who could go as high as the top 10. At some point, even if they didn't want him at No. 4, Lock would represent tremendous value for the Raiders.

Again, I'm not saying it will happen. But every once in a while, a quarterback is forced to wait much longer than anyone expects. Would it really be that shocking if a strong-armed quarterback with accuracy issues is passed on by teams that have the freedom to be both patient and selective when it comes to picking their next franchise quarterbacks?

Onto all the picks.

