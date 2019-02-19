2019 NFL Mock Draft: Jags move up to take Dwayne Haskins, Kyler Murray falls to the Pats, Bengals trade up for QB

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State: This has to be one of the deepest drafts at the defensive line position in the history of the game, and even if he missed nearly the entire 2018 season, Bosa will excel at the combine and in team workouts, solidifying himself as the top pick in this draft.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky: Allen seemingly came out of nowhere this season to emerge as a top NFL Draft choice. The former two-star recruit had solid campaigns as a sophomore and junior and then blew up with 17 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss this past year. It's possible that concerns about his run defense hurt his stock, but in my mind, his ability to get to the QB will outweigh everything else.



Mock trade with Jets Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: In this scenario, the Jaguars decided not to go after Nick Foles, or they miss out on him. So they respond by moving up to get who they believe is the best QB on the board before somebody else can.



Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: What I like most about Gary is his versatility. He spent most of his college career playing inside, but he has the skill set to move outside as well. In other words, he's the kind of talented, versatile defender the Raiders don't have enough of.



Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Brent Grimes will be 36 by the time the 2019 NFL season begins. Tampa needs a corner, and it needs one badly. So it drafts the best one available in this class.



Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson: I love Clelin Ferrell. After missing out on Haskins, the Giants decide they love him too and draft a player that will be a tremendous asset to their defense.



Mock trade with Jaguars Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The deal works out well for the Jets, as they pick up a couple of extra picks from Jacksonville and still get the best OT on the board to protect last year's first-round pick, Sam Darnold.



Mock trade with Lions Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: The Bengals decide it's time to move on from Andy Dalton and go with the QB with the strongest arm in this draft. The question will be whether or not he can harness it.



Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Williams is a player that likely goes earlier than this in most drafts, but with the depth available on the DL in this class, and teams moving up to draft QBs, he falls to the Bills here. Buffalo will be thrilled about this development. They have a big gap in the middle of their defensive line that they need to fill, and Williams will be an excellent start.



T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Broncos could go with a QB here if there's someone they really like, even with the Joe Flacco trade, but instead they get someone that could help Flacco in the passing game. In my opinion, Hockenson is the most talented tight end in this draft by far. He's a complete player at the position.



Mock trade with Bengals Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida: The Lions move down and are still able to get a pass-rusher they desperately need. Polite had 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss for the Gators last season.



Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State: The concern you hear about Burns is his size, as he was listed at 235 pounds in college. He has oodles of talent, however, and the Packers could use more of that on defense.



Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: Maybe the Dolphins go for a QB like Kyler Murray here, or maybe they find a veteran stopgap on the free agent or trade market instead. All I know is that whoever plays QB for the Dolphins in 2019 could use some help on the offensive line, and the Dolphins address that with Taylor here.



Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Ed Oliver reminds me of Aaron Donald in a lot of ways, though I'm not sure he can develop into that kind of player. Of course, there aren't many who can, and even if he doesn't, he's still well worth a pick at No. 14 here for the Falcons who could use some help on the line.



Daniel Jones, QB, Duke: With Alex Smith's future looking murky, the Redskins go for Jones here. He's not perfect, and he has some development left, but I think his skill set is suited for what Jay Gruden looks for in a QB.



Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State: I love a lot about Sweat as he has good hands and an explosive first step. He's a bit stiff in the hips, however, so I'm not sure he'll develop into an elite pass-rusher, but he can be a reliable one who plays well enough against the run to earn a spot as a starter.



Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: Baker Mayfield is reunited with one of his favorite weapons from his college days, and the Cleveland offense gets a receiver who can stretch the field vertically. Something both Freddie Kitchens and Todd Monken will appreciate.



Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State: The Vikings most significant problem has been its offensive line for the last couple of years, and Risner makes too much sense here. Maybe he sticks at tackle in the NFL, or perhaps he has to move inside. Either way, the Vikings can use him.



Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Wilkins has been one of my favorite players to watch at the college level the last few years, and he'll bring plenty of talent and versatility to a Tennessee defensive line that could use some help.



Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: If Baker were a little faster I think he'd be a top-10 pick. He may only be 5-foot-11, but he's long, and I love his makeup. He's physical and not afraid to stick his face in places not all corners are willing to tread. Not a shutdown corner, but someone who could become a solid NFL starter.



Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: Washington has done an excellent job of producing NFL defensive backs in recent years, and Murphy is just the latest byproduct of the program. Won't do much to help against the run, and I worry about how his light frame could hold up at the next level, but there's no questioning his cover ability.



DK Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: The Ravens could desperately use a playmaker at the receiver position on this offense, and many believe Metcalf to be the most talented player at the position in this draft.



Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma: If I'm the Houston Texans my biggest priority is keeping Deshaun Watson upright and healthy, and Ford should be a good fit here. He's not a finished product, but there's All-Pro potential here.



From Chicago Devin White, LB, LSU: If you watched Devin White in college you're having a hard time believing he could fall this far in the draft, but that's how things work out in this mock, much to Oakland's benefit.

Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech: I think the Eagles would prefer a corner here, but with the best names off the board already, they go with the best pass-rushing prospect left.



N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: The Colts could go any number of directions here, and I like the idea of them giving TY Hilton some help in the receiving corps. Harry's a big body that can command attention and serves as both another deep threat as well as a red zone option.



From Dallas Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson: The Raiders hold off on drafting a receiver in the first round, but in their three picks add Rashan Gary, Devin White and now Dexter Lawrence to a unit that needs talent and versatility.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan: The Chargers can go a few different directions here, but I think Devin Bush would make a lot of sense for this defense.



Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama: The Chiefs offense is fine. We know that. The defense, on the other hand, could use plenty of work and KC starts the draft by taking the best safety in this class.



From New Orleans Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: Protecting Aaron Rodgers should always be a priority for the Packers, and Dillard is a bit of a project, but he's a project worth taking on this late in the first round.

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama: Maybe not the most pressing need for the Rams, but it'll be hard to pass up his talent at this point of the draft.

