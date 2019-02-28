2019 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars move up for Dwayne Haskins, Bengals take the Kyler Murray plunge
Plus two more QBs go in the teens, the Raiders grab two Michigan defenders and more in our latest mock draft
Free agency is still a couple weeks away but the NFL combine is finally here. As players get measured and tested the draft board will surely change, as it will again once teams start filling their roster holes with veterans. But now is as good a time as any to move forward with my mock draft 2.0, checking in on what might go down in late April.
There's no need for a long preamble. Let's get to it.
|1
Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
|2
Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
|3
Mock trade with Jets
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
|4
Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
|5
Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
|6
Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
|7
Mock trade with Jaguars
Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
|8
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
|9
Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
|10
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
|11
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|12
Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
|13
Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|14
Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
|15
Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
|16
Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida
|17
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
|18
Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
|19
Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
|20
Devin White, LB, LSU
|21
Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
|22
Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
|23
Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
|24
From Chicago
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
|25
Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
|26
Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
|27
From Dallas
Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
|28
Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
|29
|Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
If ever there were a team in need of a talent infusion in the defensive backfield, it is the Kansas City Chiefs. Eric Berry can't play forever, but he can tutor Thompson and potentially play alongside him as well.
|30
From New Orleans
Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
|31
Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
|32
Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
