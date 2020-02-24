2020 NFL Mock Draft: Colts trade up for franchise quarterback, Eagles move up for big-play wide receiver

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Burrow may or may not want to play in Cincinnati but it's really out of his control. If the Bengals draft him -- and all indications are that they will -- that's where he'll be playing in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st We had the Redskins trading out of this pick last week -- and they got Isaiah Simmons, Henry Ruggs III, and the No. 39 pick in exchange -- but Ron Rivera apparently loves Young and there are no plans to let him go elsewhere (like, say, the Giants).

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins need a franchise quarterback. If Tagovailoa is healthy, he's the pick. We should know about Tua's health this week in Indy, and in turn, Miami's plans to fill the position.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants cut ties with Janoris Jenkins late in 2019 and Deandre Baker struggled through much of his rookie season. We've usually had New York targeting an offensive tackle at this spot -- and for good reason -- but the dearth of cornerback talent could make Okudah tough to pass up. Put another way: The depth at offensive tackle is much deeper than the depth at cornerback in later rounds.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions are coming off a three-win campaign and coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn need to have a solid showing in 2020. Detroit has needs along the defensive line and Brown is the top player at that position after a strong showing with Auburn in '19.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Best case for the Chargers in a post-Philip Rivers world. Herbert is coming off a strong Senior Bowl and will have a chance to convince teams again at the combine this week. And even if he didn't play with the consistency many had hoped for during the '19 season, he possesses all the physical attributes to be a star in this league. He'll need a year of seasoning on the bench -- and we'll see if L.A. has that kind of patience.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Rookie left tackles Dennis Daley and Greg Little had their trials by fire in 2019, and right tackle Taylor Moton, who was their best O-lineman last season, is entering the final year of his deal. Wills was one of the best players on the Crimson Tide's roster a year ago and he can be the starting right tackle from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Cardinals need to get better up front; the O-line ranked 21st in run blocking and 26th in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. Wirfs, who can also play left tackle, is dominant on the right side. Justin Murray, meanwhile, who played 844 snaps last season, will be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th At 6-7, 360 pounds, Becton is a mountain of a man but he moves like someone who weighs more like 260, which pairs nicely with his footwork, balance, and strength -- as well as 2019 second-round right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Now the Jags just need to settle their QB situation.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st It sounds like the Browns won't re-sign Joe Schobert, and even though they drafted linebackers Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki, there's still room for Simmons, who can line up anywhere, including safety, which is also a need for this Cleveland defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 11 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th If the Colts aren't sold on Jacoby Brissett, who has a year left on his deal, and don't land Philip Rivers, Plan B could be to find the long-term answer in the draft. Jordan Love could be special, he'll just need to land in the right system and spend a year learning the offense from the sideline. Frank Reich could be exactly what Love needs for his development at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Our top prospect coming into the 2019 season, Jeudy was good, just not great. It's not entirely his fault; he played alongside Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith, two first-round-caliber wideouts, and despite lower production, there's still no denying his dynamism. This is why he makes a ton of sense for the Raiders, who currently lack a consistent downfield playmaker outside of tight end Darren Waller.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Both left tackle Kelvin Beachum and right tackle Brandon Shell have contracts that will expire in a few weeks. Thomas was a freshman All-American right tackle and then moved to left tackle the last two years where he dominated, protecting QB Jake Fromm, who will hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft too. In New York, Thomas will protect Sam Darnold, who is coming off an up-and-down sophomore campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 14 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bucs' 2019 draft class was defense-heavy and the results were immediate; the unit was the No. 5 defense in the league but the D-line could look completely different next season; Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Rakeem Nunez-Roches are all soon-to-be free agents. Chaisson will need to add 10 pounds to his frame but he's already an explosive, disruptive presence off the edge.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 15 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles have needs on defense -- primarily in the secondary -- but they also need to get Carson Wentz some playmakers too. There's a good case to be made that Lamb is WR1 in this draft class. He's not a burner but he's a YAC monster who can make acrobatic catches look routine.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Yes, the Falcons have Grady Jarrett, one of the best interior linemen on the planet, but Tyeler Davison, who played 560 snaps last season, will be a free agent in March. The team has needs at edge rusher, for sure, but Kinlaw is the top pass-rushing defensive tackle in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys desperately need to bolster the secondary, especially at safety, and McKinney is arguably the best one in this draft class. He can play centerfield or closer to the line of scrimmage and brings a physicality that was on display week in and week out during the Crimson Tide's '19 season.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins need help just about everywhere. Henderson is a long, physical corner who can match up against big NFL receivers. He had a better 2018 than 2019 campaign but he's still one of the best CBs in this class and a first-round talent.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Daryl Worley was the Raiders' best CB this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he was replacement level. He also appears headed for free agency. But even if he returns, the Raiders need to continue to build the secondary and Diggs is one of the most physical CBs in this class. He's coming off a strong season and could be on the board when the Raiders go on the clock with their second first-round pick.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Justin Madubuike DL • Jr • 6'3" / 304 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 7th Madubuike declared for the draft in January after an impressive season for the Aggies. His low center of gravity coupled with strength, quickness and surprising athleticism for someone his size makes him a favorite to go on Day 2, and he could even sneak into Day 1. The Jaguars have needs along the defensive line and Madubuike, with a strong combine and pre-draft season, could be the answer.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd This WR draft class is DEEP, so passing on CeeDee Lamb at No. 15, while tough, makes some sense. Meanwhile, Chris Harris' contract expires in March, and he was the Broncos' most consistent cornerback last season. Fulton had an up and down 2019 campaign but is undoubtedly a first-round talent -- which was also the case a year ago when he considered leaving school early.

Round 1 - Pick 22 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa isn't a quick-twitch pass rusher like, say, Chaisson, but instead wins with power and tenacity. He can play on the edge or kick inside and it's that mix of versatility and athleticism that could make him attractive at this point in the first round. The Bills have needs at WR, too, and they just missed out on Henry Ruggs, but the class is so deep that they can find weapons later in the draft. Also: Jerry Hughes is 31, Shaq Lawson's contract is up and Trent Murphy's contract is set to expire after next season.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots' dominant D adds another versatile playmaker. Baun is listed at 240 pounds, which means he might be better suited to play linebacker at the next level, although some scouts were impressed with his pass-rush abilities during Senior Bowl week. Wherever he lines up, Baun is always around the ball; he had 11.5 sacks and 55 QB pressures in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Imagine Ruggs in Sean Payton's offense -- and offer one more weapon alongside Michael Thomas for Drew Brees, who announced this week that he's playing in 2020. Ruggs might be the fastest person in college football, and there are even conversations that he could run a sub-4.3 at the combine. But he's more than a speed merchant; he's a legit playmaker, either on short routes he can take to the house or as a deep threat where he can outrun everybody else on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 7th Vikings RT Brian O'Neill is coming off a strong sophomore season but Reilly Reiff, 31, is entering the final year of his deal. Jackson has prototypical size for an NFL left tackle but he moves like someone 100 pounds lighter. He had a standout campaign for the Trojans and could be one of the top offensive linemen drafted this spring.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 26 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th The Lions are in win-now mode and bolstering a defense that ranked 28th last season, according to Football Outsiders, is a good place to start. With the addition of Derrick Brown at No. 5 and now pass rusher Terrell Lewis, perhaps this is the season that it all comes together for Matt Patricia.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Blacklock is an explosive player with a great mix of power, quickness, and strength. He requires -- and routinely beats -- double teams and is extremely disruptive along the line of scrimmage. The Seahawks, who have a history of bucking convention in Round 1, also have needs along the defensive line after the unit ranked 21st against the run and 30th in pass-rushing last season, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Will Matt Judon return or is he headed for free agency? Gross-Matos is a high-upside edge rusher who has yet to scratch the surface on his potential. He's only going to get better and what better place to grow into that role than in Wink Martindale's defense in Baltimore.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Logan Ryan and Tramaine Brock are two of the Titans' top three cornerbacks and both will be out of a contract in March. But even if Tennessee brings back one (or both), you can never have enough defensive backs on the roster. Gladney quietly had a standout season for the Horned Frogs. He might be one of the best cover corners in this draft class, and while he has the size (6-0), he'll need to add weight (he's listed at 183 pounds) to battle play in and play out with NFL receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Bryan Bulaga is 30 years old and his contract is up in a few weeks. Jones, meanwhile, had an outstanding season for the Cougars, improved his draft stock at the Senior Bowl last month, and has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Same as last week (though early in the mock-draft process we had Xavier McKinney going to the 49ers here -- but he's already off the board). Delpit, who entered the season as the top safety in this class, battled through an ankle injury and struggled to consistently make tackles. When he's on, however, he can be one of the best players on the field.