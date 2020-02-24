2020 NFL Mock Draft: Colts trade up for franchise quarterback, Eagles move up for big-play wide receiver
We still don't know if the Colts are sold on Jacoby Brissett and it's clear the Eagles need to give Carson Wentz a downfield weapon
It's combine week, which means more than 300 players will be in Indianapolis to try to improve their draft stock. (In related news: We'll be in Indy all week and you watch live coverage on CBSSports HQ, CBS Sports' 24-hour streaming network.) And in our latest mock draft -- it's No. 25, if you're keeping score -- we have more trades!
The Bengals and Redskins stay put with the first two selections but then things get interesting. The Lions trade out of the No. 3 pick to get a quarterback, the Colts also move up to get a franchise passer, and the Eagles (the Eagles!) move up six spots to land ... a wide receiver.
Because you're wondering, here are the trades and the compensation:
- Jets get No. 13, No. 75; Colts get No. 11, No. 110
- Broncos get No. 21, No. 85, No. 151; Eagles get No. 15
- Lions get No. 5, No. 26, 2021 4th rounder; Dolphins get No. 3.
Alright, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Burrow may or may not want to play in Cincinnati but it's really out of his control. If the Bengals draft him -- and all indications are that they will -- that's where he'll be playing in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
We had the Redskins trading out of this pick last week -- and they got Isaiah Simmons, Henry Ruggs III, and the No. 39 pick in exchange -- but Ron Rivera apparently loves Young and there are no plans to let him go elsewhere (like, say, the Giants).
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
The Dolphins need a franchise quarterback. If Tagovailoa is healthy, he's the pick. We should know about Tua's health this week in Indy, and in turn, Miami's plans to fill the position.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Giants cut ties with Janoris Jenkins late in 2019 and Deandre Baker struggled through much of his rookie season. We've usually had New York targeting an offensive tackle at this spot -- and for good reason -- but the dearth of cornerback talent could make Okudah tough to pass up. Put another way: The depth at offensive tackle is much deeper than the depth at cornerback in later rounds.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
The Lions are coming off a three-win campaign and coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn need to have a solid showing in 2020. Detroit has needs along the defensive line and Brown is the top player at that position after a strong showing with Auburn in '19.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Best case for the Chargers in a post-Philip Rivers world. Herbert is coming off a strong Senior Bowl and will have a chance to convince teams again at the combine this week. And even if he didn't play with the consistency many had hoped for during the '19 season, he possesses all the physical attributes to be a star in this league. He'll need a year of seasoning on the bench -- and we'll see if L.A. has that kind of patience.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Rookie left tackles Dennis Daley and Greg Little had their trials by fire in 2019, and right tackle Taylor Moton, who was their best O-lineman last season, is entering the final year of his deal. Wills was one of the best players on the Crimson Tide's roster a year ago and he can be the starting right tackle from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The Cardinals need to get better up front; the O-line ranked 21st in run blocking and 26th in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. Wirfs, who can also play left tackle, is dominant on the right side. Justin Murray, meanwhile, who played 844 snaps last season, will be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
At 6-7, 360 pounds, Becton is a mountain of a man but he moves like someone who weighs more like 260, which pairs nicely with his footwork, balance, and strength -- as well as 2019 second-round right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Now the Jags just need to settle their QB situation.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
It sounds like the Browns won't re-sign Joe Schobert, and even though they drafted linebackers Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki, there's still room for Simmons, who can line up anywhere, including safety, which is also a need for this Cleveland defense.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
If the Colts aren't sold on Jacoby Brissett, who has a year left on his deal, and don't land Philip Rivers, Plan B could be to find the long-term answer in the draft. Jordan Love could be special, he'll just need to land in the right system and spend a year learning the offense from the sideline. Frank Reich could be exactly what Love needs for his development at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Our top prospect coming into the 2019 season, Jeudy was good, just not great. It's not entirely his fault; he played alongside Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith, two first-round-caliber wideouts, and despite lower production, there's still no denying his dynamism. This is why he makes a ton of sense for the Raiders, who currently lack a consistent downfield playmaker outside of tight end Darren Waller.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Both left tackle Kelvin Beachum and right tackle Brandon Shell have contracts that will expire in a few weeks. Thomas was a freshman All-American right tackle and then moved to left tackle the last two years where he dominated, protecting QB Jake Fromm, who will hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft too. In New York, Thomas will protect Sam Darnold, who is coming off an up-and-down sophomore campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 14
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Bucs' 2019 draft class was defense-heavy and the results were immediate; the unit was the No. 5 defense in the league but the D-line could look completely different next season; Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Rakeem Nunez-Roches are all soon-to-be free agents. Chaisson will need to add 10 pounds to his frame but he's already an explosive, disruptive presence off the edge.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 15
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
The Eagles have needs on defense -- primarily in the secondary -- but they also need to get Carson Wentz some playmakers too. There's a good case to be made that Lamb is WR1 in this draft class. He's not a burner but he's a YAC monster who can make acrobatic catches look routine.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Yes, the Falcons have Grady Jarrett, one of the best interior linemen on the planet, but Tyeler Davison, who played 560 snaps last season, will be a free agent in March. The team has needs at edge rusher, for sure, but Kinlaw is the top pass-rushing defensive tackle in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Cowboys desperately need to bolster the secondary, especially at safety, and McKinney is arguably the best one in this draft class. He can play centerfield or closer to the line of scrimmage and brings a physicality that was on display week in and week out during the Crimson Tide's '19 season.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Dolphins need help just about everywhere. Henderson is a long, physical corner who can match up against big NFL receivers. He had a better 2018 than 2019 campaign but he's still one of the best CBs in this class and a first-round talent.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Daryl Worley was the Raiders' best CB this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he was replacement level. He also appears headed for free agency. But even if he returns, the Raiders need to continue to build the secondary and Diggs is one of the most physical CBs in this class. He's coming off a strong season and could be on the board when the Raiders go on the clock with their second first-round pick.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
• Jr • 6'3" / 304 lbs
Madubuike declared for the draft in January after an impressive season for the Aggies. His low center of gravity coupled with strength, quickness and surprising athleticism for someone his size makes him a favorite to go on Day 2, and he could even sneak into Day 1. The Jaguars have needs along the defensive line and Madubuike, with a strong combine and pre-draft season, could be the answer.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
This WR draft class is DEEP, so passing on CeeDee Lamb at No. 15, while tough, makes some sense. Meanwhile, Chris Harris' contract expires in March, and he was the Broncos' most consistent cornerback last season. Fulton had an up and down 2019 campaign but is undoubtedly a first-round talent -- which was also the case a year ago when he considered leaving school early.
Round 1 - Pick 22
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa isn't a quick-twitch pass rusher like, say, Chaisson, but instead wins with power and tenacity. He can play on the edge or kick inside and it's that mix of versatility and athleticism that could make him attractive at this point in the first round. The Bills have needs at WR, too, and they just missed out on Henry Ruggs, but the class is so deep that they can find weapons later in the draft. Also: Jerry Hughes is 31, Shaq Lawson's contract is up and Trent Murphy's contract is set to expire after next season.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
The Patriots' dominant D adds another versatile playmaker. Baun is listed at 240 pounds, which means he might be better suited to play linebacker at the next level, although some scouts were impressed with his pass-rush abilities during Senior Bowl week. Wherever he lines up, Baun is always around the ball; he had 11.5 sacks and 55 QB pressures in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Imagine Ruggs in Sean Payton's offense -- and offer one more weapon alongside Michael Thomas for Drew Brees, who announced this week that he's playing in 2020. Ruggs might be the fastest person in college football, and there are even conversations that he could run a sub-4.3 at the combine. But he's more than a speed merchant; he's a legit playmaker, either on short routes he can take to the house or as a deep threat where he can outrun everybody else on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 25
USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Vikings RT Brian O'Neill is coming off a strong sophomore season but Reilly Reiff, 31, is entering the final year of his deal. Jackson has prototypical size for an NFL left tackle but he moves like someone 100 pounds lighter. He had a standout campaign for the Trojans and could be one of the top offensive linemen drafted this spring.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 26
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
The Lions are in win-now mode and bolstering a defense that ranked 28th last season, according to Football Outsiders, is a good place to start. With the addition of Derrick Brown at No. 5 and now pass rusher Terrell Lewis, perhaps this is the season that it all comes together for Matt Patricia.
Round 1 - Pick 27
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
Blacklock is an explosive player with a great mix of power, quickness, and strength. He requires -- and routinely beats -- double teams and is extremely disruptive along the line of scrimmage. The Seahawks, who have a history of bucking convention in Round 1, also have needs along the defensive line after the unit ranked 21st against the run and 30th in pass-rushing last season, according to Football Outsiders' metrics.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Will Matt Judon return or is he headed for free agency? Gross-Matos is a high-upside edge rusher who has yet to scratch the surface on his potential. He's only going to get better and what better place to grow into that role than in Wink Martindale's defense in Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 183 lbs
Logan Ryan and Tramaine Brock are two of the Titans' top three cornerbacks and both will be out of a contract in March. But even if Tennessee brings back one (or both), you can never have enough defensive backs on the roster. Gladney quietly had a standout season for the Horned Frogs. He might be one of the best cover corners in this draft class, and while he has the size (6-0), he'll need to add weight (he's listed at 183 pounds) to battle play in and play out with NFL receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs
Bryan Bulaga is 30 years old and his contract is up in a few weeks. Jones, meanwhile, had an outstanding season for the Cougars, improved his draft stock at the Senior Bowl last month, and has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Same as last week (though early in the mock-draft process we had Xavier McKinney going to the 49ers here -- but he's already off the board). Delpit, who entered the season as the top safety in this class, battled through an ankle injury and struggled to consistently make tackles. When he's on, however, he can be one of the best players on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 32
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Just what this offense needs: Another playmaker. Dobbins' improvement from 2018 to 2019 was hard to miss and he improved in the passing game too, where 19 percent of his total receiving yards came after contact.
