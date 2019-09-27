2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jonathan Taylor joins first round, Bengals and Raiders take quarterbacks

Round 1 - Pick 1 Chase Young DE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Young is arguably the best pass rusher to come along since Myles Garrett. It is interesting that he has adopted the Bosa club move in addition to his repertoire of other moves. The Dolphins add some pass rush while building their new roster.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs There is no way that Trent Williams and the Redskins come back together. If they do not get a replacement in a return trade, then they will need to address the issue in the 2020 NFL Draft. They invested in Dwayne Haskins last year. They need to invest in some protection for him in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs In all likelihood, the No. 1 overall selection will be a quarterback. If the Dolphins elect to bypass the position, they are going to charge a king's ransom for another team's right to move up. Tagovailoa has great accuracy, poise and leadership. Andy Dalton's replacement could be the Hawaii native rather than Ryan Finley.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Jeudy has refined his footwork and that is reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr. It is fitting that the wide receiver might find himself playing in the city where it all began for Beckham.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Jon Gruden fell in love with Nathan Peterman for some reason. A scenario could play out where he falls in love with Herbert's traits (i.e. arm strength, ability to throw on the run, etc.) and the team selects him to lead them into the Las Vegas era.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Emmanuel Sanders keeps trucking in Denver. John Elway could open up a new era with Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Ruggs next year. If they can get the offensive line sorted out, they have some pieces in place to bounce back. Defense should be fine in the long haul.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Delpit is a fantastic young player. The Cardinals have focused on their future. They must continue to take the best players available rather than trying to reach for needs. In addition to his athleticism, he provides tremendous leadership. Delpit is a plug-and-play guy in the secondary alongside Byron Murphy and Budda Baker.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs New York has been trying to get rid of Janoris Jenkins for the past two offseasons. There has been a lot of criticism about the team failing to move on from Eli Manning's cap hit but, what about Jenkins? The Giants need an upgrade. Okudah falls in line right behind Marshon Lattimore and Denzel Ward.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 9 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs If I am going to champion the cause of Miami bypassing quarterbacks, I cannot abandon it after one week. The Dolphins need a lot of help. No quarterback will succeed behind that current assortment of linemen.

Round 1 - Pick 10 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Henderson has battled some injuries early in the season and there was talk that Tampa Bay had solved their cornerback issues. Despite their improved defensive play, they could still use a lockdown corner.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jake Fromm QB Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Fromm is probably higher in my rankings that he is in others'. I value production and leadership. The Georgia quarterback has great pocket awareness, leadership and made some fantastic throws against Notre Dame. The Titans are only a few pieces away after Jeffery Simmons returns from injury.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Lamb is wide receiver No. 2 right now. He is third in this projection because the Broncos could use a player of Henry Ruggs' talents a bit more. Whether Nick Foles or Gardner Minshew II starts next season, they need more weapons.

Round 1 - Pick 13 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs The Panthers are tied for third in sacks this season but imagine throwing Epenesa in there on that front. He is the best player available and Ron Rivera would be afforded a versatile weapon on that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 14 K'Lavon Chaisson LB LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Chaisson has the traits to be a successful pass rusher but he is more than solid is pass coverage as well. Concern arises when discussing his recent injury history. The hope is that he heals and his potential translates to production. If so, he could warrant early consideration in the same manner that Josh Allen did last year.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Cleveland's issue is at offensive tackle. There was not an offensive tackle that warrants being taken ahead of Biadasz here. Biadasz has done some pulling for Wisconsin's offensive line. Either he or Tretter could potentially play right guard. The Browns will have to address offensive tackle through trade or in the future rounds.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Derrick Brown DT Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Indianapolis has compiled a roster of smaller linebackers that fly from sideline to sideline. The addition of Brown would occupy some blockers, which frees those linebackers up even more to make plays.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Gross-Matos has been dominant at points this season. Detroit is off to a commendable 2-0-1 start but the addition of Gross-Matos would provide some long-term stability to that linebacker unit.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Tremaine Edmunds and Simmons together would be terrifying. There may not be a college football player that tackles better in space than Simmons. Bills Mafia would have a really solid, young core on that side of the football.

Round 1 - Pick 19 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Melvin Gordon exits stage left. D'Andre Swift enters stage right. I have no clue if that analogy is accurate but you get my point.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs The Seahawks reportedly have an interest in Jalen Ramsey, so here's a Kristian Fulton instead.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs The Eagles are reportedly interested in Jalen Ramsey. Have a Bryce Hall instead.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs San Francisco's front seven has been terrifying early this season. Adebo comes from down the road in Palo Alto to assist Kyle Shanahan's secondary.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 23 Walker Little OT Stanford • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Little is battling an injury right now but his athleticism and potential warrant a risk here. Miami traded their left tackle for a lot of picks. They better hit on a left tackle and then some with those selections or it was all a waste of time and resources.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 24 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs It is unfortunate that Jon Abram was placed on injured reserve. There is a lot to like about Clelin Ferrell and Maurice Hurst but that linebacker group is horrible. Jon Gruden obviously loved players that played in the National Championship last year; here he adds Moses.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Willie Snead is a competent place marker, but let's continue to build that offense with Higgins. A receiver of Higgins' talents rarely falls this far. Take advantage of the wide receiver depth and place him in there with Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown and possible Justice Hill.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs The Saints find themselves in a predicament. Drew Brees, 40, is attempting to recover from an injury that may never fully heal. The team does not have an obvious replacement between Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill. As the old saying goes, if you have two QBs, you have none. Love has a lot of exciting traits but he makes some bone-headed decisions.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs The Vikings are aging in some spots but those areas will hold out long enough for them to continue the offensive line reclamation project that they began last offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in Green Bay? It just fits. Taylor has made the decision for No. 1 running back prospect very difficult. The Packers add their best player at the position since Ahman Green.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Dante Fowler has shown growth this season but it is too soon to tell if that justifies investment in him. Los Angeles can hedge their bets with Okwara.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Kansas City has been trying to solve their issue at cornerback for years. Diggs may finally be the answer in what is a deep cornerback class.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier McKinney CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs The Cowboys could lose cornerback Byron Jones in free agency and could still upgrade the safety positions. McKinney has experience at both positions and could fill either.