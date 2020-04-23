2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots trade up for Tua Tagovailoa in Jason La Canfora's one and only mock

Is Bill Belichick going to land his next franchise quarterback on Thursday? It's almost time to find out

A year ago by the combine I could have told you where every quarterback was going. Now, I wouldn't have had every pick correct -- I had Daniel Jones pegged to the Giants with their second first-round pick and not their first -- but my intel was spot on, and I had strong sources to trust.

This year. Um. Not so much.

The quarterbacks, beyond Joe Burrow, are a crapshoot. Teams have not tipped their hand, in large part because with no private visits and no private dinners with owners and no private workouts, there were fewer ways for them to tip their hand and more constrained paths of information. Good luck to anyone nailing where the QBs go in the first round this year, let alone the rest of a mock draft.

Yet still I persist. Here it goes.

My one and only mock (though it is possible that by the time you read this I will have put my editors through a re-write or two as I hear different things).

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Nothing to see here. The Dolphins think this kid is the next Joe Montana and would give up a ransom for him, but Bengals owner Mike Brown's price could not realistically be met.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Nothing to see here, either. If Tua Tagovailoa doesn't get hurt, there might have been a feeding frenzy to trade up for him here on an RGIII-type deal. But that's not happening now.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The GMs I talk to are split between whether they take Okudah or Derrick Brown -- and the Lions are split themselves -- but I am going to throw the dart in Okudah's direction following the Darius Slay trade.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Could be Andrew Thomas here or another tackle. And they love Isaiah Simmons, too. And I've heard a strong buzz about K'Lavon Chaisson in recent days. But playing a hunch that Wirfs' elite wrestling background and superb leverage plays well with old-school GM Dave Gettleman. I've also heard a lot of buzz about them trading down and someone -- maybe Jacksonville? -- trading up for someone (maybe Tua?).
Round 1 - Pick 5
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Plug-and-play left tackle. The Fins love him, and the Browns love him, and GMs I talk to who aren't picking in the top 10 all tell me he is the best ready-to-start pure left tackle in the draft. Maybe they move to No. 3 to get him. I see them drafting a QB -- just not Tua, and just not yet.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Few teams have had a worse time with team surgeons and medial teams and trainers in recent years than the always-injured Chargers. They are always very guarded with their pick, but I could see them being risk-averse with Tua, and taking the strapping passer here. Last time they took an Oregon QB, it worked out pretty well.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Poised to be a big-time interior disruptor for the long-term. Panthers need help all over the defense and might as well start in the trenches. Simmons is a clear consideration here, and Okudah would be, too.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
They need help all over the defense, too, and this kid might be an asset at all three levels of the defense. Could go O-line here as well, but my hunch is a blue-chip defender.
Round 1 - Pick 9
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
I came this close to mocking Tua here, in the same way Josh Allen fell to their laps in the top 10 a year ago. And I could see the owner wanting him. I went Henderson because they have dealt away Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye in rapid succession and need an impact corner badly.
  Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 10
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
John Elway really wants another weapon to make his Drew Lock gamble pay off, and I don't believe he is willing to concede defeat on his Garett Bolles debacle at left tackle. Could be any of the top three WRs in this scenario.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Joe Douglas was a part of prior franchises that built through the trenches. He's already made some Band-Aid moves for O-linemen but desperately needs to better protect Sam Darnold. Could be a WR here.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They love them some Crimson Tide players and Jon Gruden loves receivers. He needs to replace Amari Cooper, still. With the top two corners gone, he goes WR here.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Maybe this happens at 10. Maybe it doesn't happen at all. It's not a typical Belichick move, but these are not typical Patriots times. No one will have better info on the injured QB, and Belichick has made big trades with the 49ers before involving a QB. San Francisco is eager to get back, and Bill has draft capital.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
This freak athlete joins Bruce Arians' Super Bowl or bust offense. This pick boosts the protection for Tom Brady and adds an absolute mauler in the run game, where the Bucs need to make big gains.
  Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 15
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They just might finally land Trent Williams from Washington in trade, and if they do, this would make a lot of sense to replace Olivier Vernon and save them a boatload of money. That defense needs more bite.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They badly need to fortify the D-line. The Falcons have made a ton of noise about moving up for a corner and still could, but in this scenario I could see them grabbing this disrupter.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jeremy Chinn S
Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
4th
They are all over Chaisson and badly need more edge presence. If he is there, I figure they grab him. They also still need safety help and have been dabbling with drafting one this high for years. Chinn checks every box possible.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They could go Jordan Love here, because they are super high on him, but I think they could wait for that. Maybe Sean Payton takes him, or someone trades up. But landing a stud receiver here fills a big need no matter who the QB is.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
8th
This is a huge hole on this roster and needs immediate attention. Any number of corners might fit the bill in this spot.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
9th
They could go offensive line with their first pick in the draft. In this scenario, they did not, so they fill that need here.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
This fills a need for the present and the future. Great fit. Could they grab a linebacker like Kenneth Murray, or another top player at a different position? Sure.
  From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
There will be a run on corners at the back end of the first round of this draft. This team's secondary has taken a drastic turn for the worse in recent years.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 23
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
They can get a stud receiver here after trading out of 13, and Mims could be quite the weapon in Kyle Shanahan's offense. If they stay at 13, by the way, I could see them taking Kinlaw.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Demario Davis is getting a little older. The Saints could use this speed on their defense, and he played right under their noses.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
This do-everything wide receiver adds an element of versatile explosion to offset the trade of Stefon Diggs.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Dolphins complete their risky expedition by getting their guy along with an elite tackle and receiver to help him out. He will be something of a project.
  Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 27
Marlon Davidson DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
5th
After trading down from No. 13 earlier, the 49ers deal up from No. 31 to address the void created by the trade of DeForest Buckner. The Seahawks never want to use their first pick anyway.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Ravens have a history with Oklahoma players, and his character is off the charts. Yet I make this pick without great conviction because I could definitely see them trading down, or taking linebacker Jordyn Brooks here instead.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Isaiah Wilson OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
10th
The Titans have done a ton of work on linemen, and it could be Ezra Cleveland out of Boise State here, too. Wilson could be the replacement for Jack Conklin, who they lost in free agency. I hear they really like Robert Hunt as well.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jordyn Brooks LB
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
139th
POSITION RNK
11th
Blazing speed, four years of production and a serious wingspan to wrap up ball carriers. Has some metrics not that unlike Ray Lewis -- both are around 6-foot -- and the Packers were ready to pounce on Ray a long time ago before Ozzie Newsome traded up. Could be another interesting game of chicken between the Ravens and Packers this time around for linebackers again.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
Epenesa could be a very interesting piece in their defense, playing the edge but also working inside and running some twists and stunts with him there. They have a history of tacking D-linemen kinda high -- though with mixed results.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
17th
Hunt is going to go much higher than his original projections and has some elite athleticism and quick feet and massive frame. He could be an impact guard. I could see them taking Michigan center Cesar Ruiz here as well, or trading down.
CBS Sports Insider

Before joining CBS Sports, Jason La Canfora was the Washington Redskins beat writer for The Washington Post for six years and served as NFL Network's insider. The Baltimore native can be seen every Sunday... Full Bio

