2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots trade up for Tua Tagovailoa in Jason La Canfora's one and only mock

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Nothing to see here. The Dolphins think this kid is the next Joe Montana and would give up a ransom for him, but Bengals owner Mike Brown's price could not realistically be met.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Nothing to see here, either. If Tua Tagovailoa doesn't get hurt, there might have been a feeding frenzy to trade up for him here on an RGIII-type deal. But that's not happening now.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The GMs I talk to are split between whether they take Okudah or Derrick Brown -- and the Lions are split themselves -- but I am going to throw the dart in Okudah's direction following the Darius Slay trade.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Could be Andrew Thomas here or another tackle. And they love Isaiah Simmons, too. And I've heard a strong buzz about K'Lavon Chaisson in recent days. But playing a hunch that Wirfs' elite wrestling background and superb leverage plays well with old-school GM Dave Gettleman. I've also heard a lot of buzz about them trading down and someone -- maybe Jacksonville? -- trading up for someone (maybe Tua?).

Round 1 - Pick 5 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Plug-and-play left tackle. The Fins love him, and the Browns love him, and GMs I talk to who aren't picking in the top 10 all tell me he is the best ready-to-start pure left tackle in the draft. Maybe they move to No. 3 to get him. I see them drafting a QB -- just not Tua, and just not yet.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Few teams have had a worse time with team surgeons and medial teams and trainers in recent years than the always-injured Chargers. They are always very guarded with their pick, but I could see them being risk-averse with Tua, and taking the strapping passer here. Last time they took an Oregon QB, it worked out pretty well.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Poised to be a big-time interior disruptor for the long-term. Panthers need help all over the defense and might as well start in the trenches. Simmons is a clear consideration here, and Okudah would be, too.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st They need help all over the defense, too, and this kid might be an asset at all three levels of the defense. Could go O-line here as well, but my hunch is a blue-chip defender.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd I came this close to mocking Tua here, in the same way Josh Allen fell to their laps in the top 10 a year ago. And I could see the owner wanting him. I went Henderson because they have dealt away Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye in rapid succession and need an impact corner badly.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 10 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st John Elway really wants another weapon to make his Drew Lock gamble pay off, and I don't believe he is willing to concede defeat on his Garett Bolles debacle at left tackle. Could be any of the top three WRs in this scenario.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Joe Douglas was a part of prior franchises that built through the trenches. He's already made some Band-Aid moves for O-linemen but desperately needs to better protect Sam Darnold. Could be a WR here.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd They love them some Crimson Tide players and Jon Gruden loves receivers. He needs to replace Amari Cooper, still. With the top two corners gone, he goes WR here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 13 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Maybe this happens at 10. Maybe it doesn't happen at all. It's not a typical Belichick move, but these are not typical Patriots times. No one will have better info on the injured QB, and Belichick has made big trades with the 49ers before involving a QB. San Francisco is eager to get back, and Bill has draft capital.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th This freak athlete joins Bruce Arians' Super Bowl or bust offense. This pick boosts the protection for Tom Brady and adds an absolute mauler in the run game, where the Bucs need to make big gains.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 15 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd They just might finally land Trent Williams from Washington in trade, and if they do, this would make a lot of sense to replace Olivier Vernon and save them a boatload of money. That defense needs more bite.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd They badly need to fortify the D-line. The Falcons have made a ton of noise about moving up for a corner and still could, but in this scenario I could see them grabbing this disrupter.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jeremy Chinn S Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 4th They are all over Chaisson and badly need more edge presence. If he is there, I figure they grab him. They also still need safety help and have been dabbling with drafting one this high for years. Chinn checks every box possible.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd They could go Jordan Love here, because they are super high on him, but I think they could wait for that. Maybe Sean Payton takes him, or someone trades up. But landing a stud receiver here fills a big need no matter who the QB is.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th This is a huge hole on this roster and needs immediate attention. Any number of corners might fit the bill in this spot.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 9th They could go offensive line with their first pick in the draft. In this scenario, they did not, so they fill that need here.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th This fills a need for the present and the future. Great fit. Could they grab a linebacker like Kenneth Murray, or another top player at a different position? Sure.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th There will be a run on corners at the back end of the first round of this draft. This team's secondary has taken a drastic turn for the worse in recent years.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th They can get a stud receiver here after trading out of 13, and Mims could be quite the weapon in Kyle Shanahan's offense. If they stay at 13, by the way, I could see them taking Kinlaw.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Demario Davis is getting a little older. The Saints could use this speed on their defense, and he played right under their noses.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th This do-everything wide receiver adds an element of versatile explosion to offset the trade of Stefon Diggs.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins complete their risky expedition by getting their guy along with an elite tackle and receiver to help him out. He will be something of a project.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Marlon Davidson DL Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 5th After trading down from No. 13 earlier, the 49ers deal up from No. 31 to address the void created by the trade of DeForest Buckner. The Seahawks never want to use their first pick anyway.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens have a history with Oklahoma players, and his character is off the charts. Yet I make this pick without great conviction because I could definitely see them trading down, or taking linebacker Jordyn Brooks here instead.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Isaiah Wilson OL Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 10th The Titans have done a ton of work on linemen, and it could be Ezra Cleveland out of Boise State here, too. Wilson could be the replacement for Jack Conklin, who they lost in free agency. I hear they really like Robert Hunt as well.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jordyn Brooks LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 139th POSITION RNK 11th Blazing speed, four years of production and a serious wingspan to wrap up ball carriers. Has some metrics not that unlike Ray Lewis -- both are around 6-foot -- and the Packers were ready to pounce on Ray a long time ago before Ozzie Newsome traded up. Could be another interesting game of chicken between the Ravens and Packers this time around for linebackers again.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Epenesa could be a very interesting piece in their defense, playing the edge but also working inside and running some twists and stunts with him there. They have a history of tacking D-linemen kinda high -- though with mixed results.