2020 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Jacob Eason charge into Round 1

Both transfer QBs looked outstanding in season-opening wins over the weekend

Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa are likely to battle it out for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they're going to have some first-round company at the quarterback spot.

Jacob Eason and Jalen Hurts are both former top recruits who've transferred to put themselves in the best position to make a name for themselves, and both are in awesome situations this season. When it's all said and done, at this point, I can see both landing in the first round.

The draft order below is based off the current SportsLine Super Bowl odds projections

Now, to the picks.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
I'm of the belief that Herbert's physical abilities will catapult him over Tagovailoa to the No. 1 overall spot in the 2020 Draft. The Dolphins have Josh Rosen in the mix, but the new front office and coaching staff will likely be enamored with the idea of drafting what is hopefully their future franchise quarterback, and Herbert has those type of skills.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Andrew Thomas OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Redskins are a long way from fielding a high-powered offense, and it looks like Trent Williams has played his last down in Washington. Thomas has the athleticism and power to be a franchise left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Receiver might be a bigger need for the Giants, but Young has alpha edge rusher written all over him, and New York needs more juice (and size) around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Ryan Finley had a strong preseason, which, theoretically, could stop the Bengals from going quarterback in Round 1, but with they simply cannot pass on Tagovailoa here.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
34th
PROSPECT RNK
5th
Smith looked like a future first-round pick as a freshman, and he was cleared to play in the 2019 season after dealing with blood clots last year. He has a rare power and movement skill combination.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
1st
Wirfs is as overpowering as it gets up front, and I'm making this pick thinking Jameis Winston does enough to earn an extension in Tampa under Bruce Arians' tutelage this season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
A.J. Epenesa DE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bills continue to build their defensive line, and edge is a need because of Jerry Hughes' age and the mediocre pass-rushing depth behind him in Trent Murphy and Shaq Lawson.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions cut ties with former second-round pick Teez Tabor, and even with Darius Slay and Justin Coleman in the mix, the secondary is lacking depth. Fulton can flourish in man or zone thanks to his ridiculously fluid athleticism. Matt Patricia will love him.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Kinlaw didn't load the stat sheet in 2018 but was super disruptive on run and pass plays. The Broncos have the horses (pun intended) on the outside of their defense but need a true penetrator on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Hall is a long, decently twitchy, incredibly aware outside corner who led the nation in pass breakups last season. He's exactly what the Jets desperately need.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Colts now can't rely on their quarterback to elevate the receiving talent on the roster. Jeudy can complement T.Y. Hilton early in his career before ultimately taking over as the No. 1 in Indy.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Eason is a large, strong-armed, aggressive-style quarterback. His big arm and downfield passing specialty will be refreshing for the Titans organization after moving on from Marcus Mariota following the 2019 campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Paulson Adebo CB
Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Adebo was everywhere last season for Stanford. His length and flexibility allow him to get his hands on the football often. The Panthers have to acquire a top talent at the cornerback position playing in the NFC South.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Delpit would provide the 49ers with the game-changing safety the defense really needs. He's a little further ahead as a run defender than he is in coverage but is strong in both areas.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Isaiah Simmons S
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders just released Brandon Marshall, and Vontaze Burfict is playing on a one-year deal. Simmons has rare, freakish athleticism, and represents the future of the linebacker position with his size, range, and coverage ability.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Kenny Willekes DE
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Ravens have a clear-cut need on the outside of their defensive line. Willekes is a powerful and refined hand work master around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Essang Bassey CB
Wake Forest • Sr • 5'10" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Seahawks made a gigantic upgrade to their defensive front by trading for Jadeveon Clowney. He'll help the secondary. But the cornerback room could use a boost in talent, and Bassey is a long, twitchy ball hawk.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 18
Walker Little OT
Stanford • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
The Dolphins have an enormous hole at left tackle after trading Laremy Tunsil. Little was a big recruit at Stanford and his arrow is pointing up. He's a devastating run blocker and has the balance and anchoring skills to be a sturdy pass protector.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Yetur Gross-Matos DE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Gross-Matos wins with immense length and power on the outside. With former first-round pick Vic Beasley likely headed for free agency, the Falcons have to address the edge of their defensive line next year.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alohi Gilman S
Notre Dame • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jaguars need a center fielder to pair with strong safety Ronnie Harrison on their defense. Gilman has tremendous ball-tracking skills and speed from the deep middle.
Round 1 - Pick 21
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With the Laquon Treadwell experiment now officially over, the Vikings take another swing at receiver in the first round to pair with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Lamb can do it all.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Packers would see the selection of Reagor as giving Aaron Rodgers a younger Randall Cobb for the twilight of his career.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alton Robinson DL
Syracuse • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
5th
Robinson flashes good bend at times, but if he can tightly wrap the corner more frequently than he did last season, he'll be on track to land in Round 1. He has an arsenal of pass-rushing moves and plenty of upper body strength.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
For the past two drafts, many have speculated the Chargers would take an heir apparent to Philip Rivers. Hurts is positioned to have a monstrous year at Oklahoma and would be the perfect quarterback to sit for a year or two to refine his array of natural skills.
Round 1 - Pick 25
J.R. Reed S
Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
4th
Reed, the son of former Vikings receiver Jake Reed, has length for days and high-end instincts in coverage down the field. The Cowboys need a playmaker on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Calvin Throckmorton OT
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The right tackle spot is a major need for the Browns, and Throckmorton is arguably the best right tackle in the country. While not the most athletic at the position, he's an old-school mauler on that side of the line.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Darrell Taylor LB
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
8th
Taylor's flying under the radar but has serious juice around the corner and can bend the edge as well as anyone in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Collin Johnson WR
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Saints liked what they got from large, undrafted free agent Emmanuel Butler this preseason, but Johnson is more ready to contribute from Day 1 as a big-bodied, ball-skills master out wide.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tyler Biadasz C
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
1st
While Sean McVay's zone-based running attack will stretch Biadasz's athleticism to the limit, he's a super-balanced, power player at center and will thrive in pass protection earlier than most centers do.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Missouri • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
1st
Okwuegbunam is probably the nation's most talented pass-catching tight end thanks to strong hands, good athleticism, and running back-like skills once he gets the ball in his hands.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 31
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Oakland
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
6th
Even after picking Trayvon Mullen in Round 2 and Isaiah Johnson in the fourth round of the 2019 Draft, the Raiders add Diggs, a dynamic athlete with a nasty demeanor as a tackler on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 32
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
5th
Henderson is a sticky man-to-man cornerback with an aggressive style and the necessary plant-and-drive skills to consistently make plays in zone. He's precisely what the Chiefs need.

