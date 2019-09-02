2020 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Jacob Eason charge into Round 1
Both transfer QBs looked outstanding in season-opening wins over the weekend
Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa are likely to battle it out for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they're going to have some first-round company at the quarterback spot.
Jacob Eason and Jalen Hurts are both former top recruits who've transferred to put themselves in the best position to make a name for themselves, and both are in awesome situations this season. When it's all said and done, at this point, I can see both landing in the first round.
The draft order below is based off the current SportsLine Super Bowl odds projections.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
I'm of the belief that Herbert's physical abilities will catapult him over Tagovailoa to the No. 1 overall spot in the 2020 Draft. The Dolphins have Josh Rosen in the mix, but the new front office and coaching staff will likely be enamored with the idea of drafting what is hopefully their future franchise quarterback, and Herbert has those type of skills.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Redskins are a long way from fielding a high-powered offense, and it looks like Trent Williams has played his last down in Washington. Thomas has the athleticism and power to be a franchise left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young DE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Receiver might be a bigger need for the Giants, but Young has alpha edge rusher written all over him, and New York needs more juice (and size) around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Ryan Finley had a strong preseason, which, theoretically, could stop the Bengals from going quarterback in Round 1, but with they simply cannot pass on Tagovailoa here.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Smith looked like a future first-round pick as a freshman, and he was cleared to play in the 2019 season after dealing with blood clots last year. He has a rare power and movement skill combination.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Wirfs is as overpowering as it gets up front, and I'm making this pick thinking Jameis Winston does enough to earn an extension in Tampa under Bruce Arians' tutelage this season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
A.J. Epenesa DE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
The Bills continue to build their defensive line, and edge is a need because of Jerry Hughes' age and the mediocre pass-rushing depth behind him in Trent Murphy and Shaq Lawson.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Lions cut ties with former second-round pick Teez Tabor, and even with Darius Slay and Justin Coleman in the mix, the secondary is lacking depth. Fulton can flourish in man or zone thanks to his ridiculously fluid athleticism. Matt Patricia will love him.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Kinlaw didn't load the stat sheet in 2018 but was super disruptive on run and pass plays. The Broncos have the horses (pun intended) on the outside of their defense but need a true penetrator on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Hall is a long, decently twitchy, incredibly aware outside corner who led the nation in pass breakups last season. He's exactly what the Jets desperately need.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
The Colts now can't rely on their quarterback to elevate the receiving talent on the roster. Jeudy can complement T.Y. Hilton early in his career before ultimately taking over as the No. 1 in Indy.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs
Eason is a large, strong-armed, aggressive-style quarterback. His big arm and downfield passing specialty will be refreshing for the Titans organization after moving on from Marcus Mariota following the 2019 campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Adebo was everywhere last season for Stanford. His length and flexibility allow him to get his hands on the football often. The Panthers have to acquire a top talent at the cornerback position playing in the NFC South.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
Delpit would provide the 49ers with the game-changing safety the defense really needs. He's a little further ahead as a run defender than he is in coverage but is strong in both areas.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Raiders just released Brandon Marshall, and Vontaze Burfict is playing on a one-year deal. Simmons has rare, freakish athleticism, and represents the future of the linebacker position with his size, range, and coverage ability.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Ravens have a clear-cut need on the outside of their defensive line. Willekes is a powerful and refined hand work master around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Wake Forest • Sr • 5'10" / 190 lbs
The Seahawks made a gigantic upgrade to their defensive front by trading for Jadeveon Clowney. He'll help the secondary. But the cornerback room could use a boost in talent, and Bassey is a long, twitchy ball hawk.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 18
Stanford • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
The Dolphins have an enormous hole at left tackle after trading Laremy Tunsil. Little was a big recruit at Stanford and his arrow is pointing up. He's a devastating run blocker and has the balance and anchoring skills to be a sturdy pass protector.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Gross-Matos wins with immense length and power on the outside. With former first-round pick Vic Beasley likely headed for free agency, the Falcons have to address the edge of their defensive line next year.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Notre Dame • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
The Jaguars need a center fielder to pair with strong safety Ronnie Harrison on their defense. Gilman has tremendous ball-tracking skills and speed from the deep middle.
Round 1 - Pick 21
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs
With the Laquon Treadwell experiment now officially over, the Vikings take another swing at receiver in the first round to pair with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Lamb can do it all.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
The Packers would see the selection of Reagor as giving Aaron Rodgers a younger Randall Cobb for the twilight of his career.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Syracuse • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Robinson flashes good bend at times, but if he can tightly wrap the corner more frequently than he did last season, he'll be on track to land in Round 1. He has an arsenal of pass-rushing moves and plenty of upper body strength.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
For the past two drafts, many have speculated the Chargers would take an heir apparent to Philip Rivers. Hurts is positioned to have a monstrous year at Oklahoma and would be the perfect quarterback to sit for a year or two to refine his array of natural skills.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
The right tackle spot is a major need for the Browns, and Throckmorton is arguably the best right tackle in the country. While not the most athletic at the position, he's an old-school mauler on that side of the line.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Taylor's flying under the radar but has serious juice around the corner and can bend the edge as well as anyone in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The Saints liked what they got from large, undrafted free agent Emmanuel Butler this preseason, but Johnson is more ready to contribute from Day 1 as a big-bodied, ball-skills master out wide.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs
While Sean McVay's zone-based running attack will stretch Biadasz's athleticism to the limit, he's a super-balanced, power player at center and will thrive in pass protection earlier than most centers do.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Missouri • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Okwuegbunam is probably the nation's most talented pass-catching tight end thanks to strong hands, good athleticism, and running back-like skills once he gets the ball in his hands.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 31
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Even after picking Trayvon Mullen in Round 2 and Isaiah Johnson in the fourth round of the 2019 Draft, the Raiders add Diggs, a dynamic athlete with a nasty demeanor as a tackler on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 32
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Henderson is a sticky man-to-man cornerback with an aggressive style and the necessary plant-and-drive skills to consistently make plays in zone. He's precisely what the Chiefs need.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2020 AFC Draft Needs: QBs galore
Breaking down the most likely top three 2020 draft needs for all 16 AFC teams
-
How Moses' ACL tear impacts 2020 draft
Our top linebacker in the 2020 NFL is reportedly lost for the season after a knee injury
-
Herbert vs. Tua: Tale of the tape
Here's how Herbert and Tagovailoa stack up in the most vital elements of playing the quarterback...
-
2020 NFL Draft QB Stock: Franks flashes
Find out what can we expect from Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and other high-profile,...
-
2020 Draft predictions headlined by QBs
Diving into 2020 NFL Draft predictions before Week 1 in college football kicks off
-
2020 NFL Draft: Top 50 players
Tua Tagovailoa has gotten most of the preseason hype, but teammate Jerry Jeudy could be the...