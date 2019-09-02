2020 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Jacob Eason charge into Round 1

Round 1 - Pick 1 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st I'm of the belief that Herbert's physical abilities will catapult him over Tagovailoa to the No. 1 overall spot in the 2020 Draft. The Dolphins have Josh Rosen in the mix, but the new front office and coaching staff will likely be enamored with the idea of drafting what is hopefully their future franchise quarterback, and Herbert has those type of skills.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins are a long way from fielding a high-powered offense, and it looks like Trent Williams has played his last down in Washington. Thomas has the athleticism and power to be a franchise left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Chase Young DE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Receiver might be a bigger need for the Giants, but Young has alpha edge rusher written all over him, and New York needs more juice (and size) around the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Ryan Finley had a strong preseason, which, theoretically, could stop the Bengals from going quarterback in Round 1, but with they simply cannot pass on Tagovailoa here.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Jr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 34th PROSPECT RNK 5th Smith looked like a future first-round pick as a freshman, and he was cleared to play in the 2019 season after dealing with blood clots last year. He has a rare power and movement skill combination.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 1st Wirfs is as overpowering as it gets up front, and I'm making this pick thinking Jameis Winston does enough to earn an extension in Tampa under Bruce Arians' tutelage this season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 A.J. Epenesa DE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bills continue to build their defensive line, and edge is a need because of Jerry Hughes' age and the mediocre pass-rushing depth behind him in Trent Murphy and Shaq Lawson.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions cut ties with former second-round pick Teez Tabor, and even with Darius Slay and Justin Coleman in the mix, the secondary is lacking depth. Fulton can flourish in man or zone thanks to his ridiculously fluid athleticism. Matt Patricia will love him.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Kinlaw didn't load the stat sheet in 2018 but was super disruptive on run and pass plays. The Broncos have the horses (pun intended) on the outside of their defense but need a true penetrator on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Hall is a long, decently twitchy, incredibly aware outside corner who led the nation in pass breakups last season. He's exactly what the Jets desperately need.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Colts now can't rely on their quarterback to elevate the receiving talent on the roster. Jeudy can complement T.Y. Hilton early in his career before ultimately taking over as the No. 1 in Indy.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 3rd Eason is a large, strong-armed, aggressive-style quarterback. His big arm and downfield passing specialty will be refreshing for the Titans organization after moving on from Marcus Mariota following the 2019 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Paulson Adebo CB Stanford • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Adebo was everywhere last season for Stanford. His length and flexibility allow him to get his hands on the football often. The Panthers have to acquire a top talent at the cornerback position playing in the NFC South.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Delpit would provide the 49ers with the game-changing safety the defense really needs. He's a little further ahead as a run defender than he is in coverage but is strong in both areas.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Isaiah Simmons S Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders just released Brandon Marshall, and Vontaze Burfict is playing on a one-year deal. Simmons has rare, freakish athleticism, and represents the future of the linebacker position with his size, range, and coverage ability.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kenny Willekes DE Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Ravens have a clear-cut need on the outside of their defensive line. Willekes is a powerful and refined hand work master around the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Essang Bassey CB Wake Forest • Sr • 5'10" / 190 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Seahawks made a gigantic upgrade to their defensive front by trading for Jadeveon Clowney. He'll help the secondary. But the cornerback room could use a boost in talent, and Bassey is a long, twitchy ball hawk.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 18 Walker Little OT Stanford • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins have an enormous hole at left tackle after trading Laremy Tunsil. Little was a big recruit at Stanford and his arrow is pointing up. He's a devastating run blocker and has the balance and anchoring skills to be a sturdy pass protector.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Yetur Gross-Matos DE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Gross-Matos wins with immense length and power on the outside. With former first-round pick Vic Beasley likely headed for free agency, the Falcons have to address the edge of their defensive line next year.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alohi Gilman S Notre Dame • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jaguars need a center fielder to pair with strong safety Ronnie Harrison on their defense. Gilman has tremendous ball-tracking skills and speed from the deep middle.

Round 1 - Pick 21 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd With the Laquon Treadwell experiment now officially over, the Vikings take another swing at receiver in the first round to pair with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Lamb can do it all.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers would see the selection of Reagor as giving Aaron Rodgers a younger Randall Cobb for the twilight of his career.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Alton Robinson DL Syracuse • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 5th Robinson flashes good bend at times, but if he can tightly wrap the corner more frequently than he did last season, he'll be on track to land in Round 1. He has an arsenal of pass-rushing moves and plenty of upper body strength.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd For the past two drafts, many have speculated the Chargers would take an heir apparent to Philip Rivers. Hurts is positioned to have a monstrous year at Oklahoma and would be the perfect quarterback to sit for a year or two to refine his array of natural skills.

Round 1 - Pick 25 J.R. Reed S Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 194 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 4th Reed, the son of former Vikings receiver Jake Reed, has length for days and high-end instincts in coverage down the field. The Cowboys need a playmaker on the back end.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Calvin Throckmorton OT Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The right tackle spot is a major need for the Browns, and Throckmorton is arguably the best right tackle in the country. While not the most athletic at the position, he's an old-school mauler on that side of the line.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Darrell Taylor LB Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 8th Taylor's flying under the radar but has serious juice around the corner and can bend the edge as well as anyone in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Collin Johnson WR Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th The Saints liked what they got from large, undrafted free agent Emmanuel Butler this preseason, but Johnson is more ready to contribute from Day 1 as a big-bodied, ball-skills master out wide.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Biadasz C Wisconsin • Jr • 6'3" / 321 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st While Sean McVay's zone-based running attack will stretch Biadasz's athleticism to the limit, he's a super-balanced, power player at center and will thrive in pass protection earlier than most centers do.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Albert Okwuegbunam TE Missouri • Jr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st Okwuegbunam is probably the nation's most talented pass-catching tight end thanks to strong hands, good athleticism, and running back-like skills once he gets the ball in his hands.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 31 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Oakland PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Even after picking Trayvon Mullen in Round 2 and Isaiah Johnson in the fourth round of the 2019 Draft, the Raiders add Diggs, a dynamic athlete with a nasty demeanor as a tackler on the outside.