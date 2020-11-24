Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Jets only lost by eight points on Sunday to the Chargers and we feel like that's as close as they'll get to a win this season. We can't imagine Trevor Lawrence doesn't end up in New York.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd We've had Fields going to Jacksonville in each of the last six weeks. If the Jags have the No. 2 pick, Fields sure seems like the guy.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury, which reinforced the idea that Cincy has to protect the future of their franchise. The team should draft several O-linemen this spring because Burrow took a lot of hits as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th The Cowboys season clearly hasn't gone as expected and much of that can be traced to a ton of injuries, starting with Dak Prescott. Still, the team is right in the mix to win the NFC East and this defense has shown signs of life in recent weeks. That said, the pass rush needs to get better and Paye, who has improved greatly from last season, is a freak athlete and legit first-round talent.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Wilson has been electric this season for BYU and it's clear that Dwayne Haskins isn't in Ron Rivera's plans going forward.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Only cornerbacks Casey Hewyard and Chris Harris are under contract after the 2021 season and adding Surtain would give the Chargers another young, physical playmaker on a defense that has to play with more consistency.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants have needs along the offensive line but the defense could use some upgrades too. Micah Parsons has opted out of the 2020 season but he's the No. 1 LB in this class.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Tua hasn't set the league on fire like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert did over the first half of the season but maybe if the Dolphins surround him with more playmakers it will hasten his development. Chase opted out of the 2020 season but he was the second-best player on the 2019 undefeated LSU team that featured Burrow and won the national title.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons cut Takk McKinley, their 2017 first-round pick, which only magnified their need at pass rusher. Rosseau has opted out for 2020 but his breakout 2019 campaign led to 15.5 sacks.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Donte Jackson and Rasul Douglas have been solid in coverage at times this season but Jackson will be a free agent after 2021 and Douglas hits free agency in the spring. And Caleb Farley, a former WR, has big-play potential.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaycee Horn LB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 5th The Lions have a lot of needs, and yes they drafted Jeffrey Okudah third overall in the spring. Okudah has been inconsistent at times this season (we're still confident he's going to be really good) but regardless, Detroit still needs to add depth in the secondary. Horn had a strong 2020 campaign before he decided to opt out earlier this month.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Jones is legit. He's proven it week in and week out for Alabama, and he did it again on Saturday against Tennessee without Jaylen Waddle. Jones has been a lethal deep-ball passer this season and he always makes good decisions with the ball. It's probably fair to say that the Patriots won't be signing Cam Newton to a long-term deal all the while Jones is generating some buzz around the league.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings have needs along the interior offensive line and Slater, who was dominant at left tackle last season -- and he played right tackle the two seasons before that -- has the versatility to line up anywhere. In fact, his future may be inside at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th The 49ers have five cornerbacks headed for unrestricted free agency (including Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett) and two more as exclusive rights free agents. Campbell is an intriguing height/weight/speed guy whom NFL teams will be watching closely this fall.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Ossai has been dominant for the Longhorns and he'd provide Bradley Chubb, who has had to go it alone without injured Von Miller, some much needed depth on the other side.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The Mitchell Trubisky experiment has run its course and Nick Foles looks nothing like the guy who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Put another way: Foles also isn't a long-term answer. Meanwhile, Lance is short on experience but long on just about everything else you look for in an NFL quarterback, but he'll need time to grow into the starting role.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Ereck Flowers has been much improved after moving inside to guard but Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens offense obviously runs through Lamar Jackson, but he's much more effective when he has playmaking tight ends to target. Mark Andrews remains a touchdown machine but Nick Boyle is injured, Hayden Hurst was traded and the wideouts have yet to produce consistently. Pitts is Darren Waller 2.0 and can take over games.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field. He's having a great 2020 campaign and he can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph are in the final year of their current deals, and Kendrick, who is still learning the position, has been a standout on the Tigers defense through the first half of the ACC calendar.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders have struggled to get to the quarterback this season and Oweh is an athletic marvel who is only going to get better.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th The Jags have needs everywhere but why not give new QB Justin Fields a home run threat like Waddle, who is also a dangerous return man too.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th TY Hilton is 30 years old and in the final year of his contract. Smith, meanwhile, is one of the best wide receivers in this draft class and if he weighed 12-20 pounds more he'd probably work his way into the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Odell Beckham Jr. was lost for the season to an ACL injury and while Jarvis Landry remains a really good target, Moore is electric. We were reminded of that last week when he made his 2020 debut against Minnesota and looked every bit the first-round talent.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 25 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd If Trevor Lawrence is the Jets future he'll need some weapons. Rashod Bateman needs to continue to prove that he can consistently win at the line of scrimmage. He put a lot of first-round reps on tape last season and he's a really good player who looks like an NFL wideout.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Not surprisingly, 2019 first-rounder Jeffrey Simmons has been really good to start the season but he use some help on the interior. Barmore, who flashed often this season, was a part-time player a year ago and has the type of potential that could see him work his way into the first-round conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jay Tufele DL USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 8th Injured Vita Vea will be back in 2021 but there won't be much depth behind him and adding an interior presence like Tufele will only make an already young and physical defense even more so.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Eric Stokes CB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Stokes plays opposite Tyson Campbell at Georgia. Both players are tall, long cornerbacks with lockdown traits and both cornerbacks could end up going in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 117th POSITION RNK 18th Marshall played in the shadow of Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson a year ago but he's a legit prospect. He already has 38 receptions and nine touchdowns in six games, and he's averaging 15.7 yards per catch. Imagine Rodgers having Davante Adams and Marshall on the field at the same time.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Chiefs have very few holes on offense but Kelechi Osemele is an unrestricted free agent after the season and Andrew Wylie will be a restricted free agent. Vera-Tucker, who is playing tackle this season for USC, excelled inside at guard the previous two seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Moses has been tentative at times this season as he recovers from an ACL injury that kept him on the sidelines for 2019. But when he returns to form he's one of the best defensive players in this class.