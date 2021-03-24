Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st While not absolutely perfect, Lawrence is quite easily my No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Another easy selection. Wilson is a clear upgrade over Sam Darnold.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd While I don't think the Dolphins should totally give up on Tua Tagovailoa, I also don't believe they should pass on an opportunity to pick Fields here. There's too much positional value to not pick him.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Given the Falcons just restructured Matt Ryan's contract -- thereby making him more difficult to cut in 2022 -- I would be focusing on more weaponry for him. The defense needs work, but nothing is more valuable than offense in today's NFL. And remember, Julio Jones is 32 and coming off an injury-plagued 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st For as big of a proponent as I am for constructing a quality offensive line around a young quarterback, the offensive tackle class has quality prospects who'll be available in Round 2. The connection Chase has with Joe Burrow can't be overstated. It'll help him get rid of the football even quicker than he did as a rookie, thereby mitigating the opposition's pass rush.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Like with the Falcons, I contemplated Trey Lance here for Philadelphia, but there's not much sense in having two super project-y quarterbacks on the roster right now. Sure, DeVonta Smith would give Jalen Hurts another young weapon, and there's real appeal in that. However, the Eagles are more than a receiver away from being a legitimate contender. A trade back is most sensible. As for the Panthers, Lance is the ideal prospect to sit for a season behind the polished Teddy Bridgewater and take over in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions have to replenish their receiver room for Jared Goff, and despite his skinny frame, Smith does special things on the field often.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles get extra draft capital in the trade and still land Pitts, who has All-Pro abilities at tight end. Hurts should be thrilled.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st This is strictly a best-player-available selection, as Sewell would be the highest remaining player on my collective Big Board at this juncture. Sewell can start at right tackle, which is absolutely a vital position in today's NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys have needed -- and their fans have wanted -- an impact safety for a long time now. Moehrig is the best safety prospect in this class, capable of carrying out any duty asked of him.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Dave Gettleman has done a damn good job on the free-agent front over the past two weeks, but the Giants could use another stand-up rusher with explosiveness and bend. That's precisely what Ojulari will give them.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Richie Grant DB UCF • Sr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt are established safeties in San Francisco, but Grant is too talented for the 49ers not to pick him to add another weapon on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd No-brainer for the Chargers. Darrisaw is incredibly talented and Justin Herbert still needs blocking help on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Paye's arsenal of pass-rush moves is growing, and he's a big, freaky athlete. This is the type of defensive lineman the Vikings need.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Big-time value here for Bill Belichick with Owusu-Koramoah at No. 15 overall. The former Notre Dame star can be a major play-maker in New England.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Let's assume everything checks out with Farley's back injury. He should be the pick here. He's tall, athletic and plays the football outstandingly in the air. The Cardinals have a glaring need at outside corner.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders offensive line went from a team strength to a clear-cut weakness almost overnight. Slater can play tackle or guard -- and play either spot at a high level early in his NFL career.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th By my grading system, this is a slight reach, but the Dolphins would like to add more weaponry -- yes, even after the addition of Will Fuller -- to the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Not a flashy pick. A necessary one. The Football Team has a ferocious defense, and Curtis Samuel is a fun complement to Terry McLaurin. The blocking has to be better in 2021 than it was in 2020 if the offense is going to be functional.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Andre Cisco S Syracuse • Jr • 6'0" / 209 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 4th Cornerback might be a more obvious need after the Kyle Fuller release. Safety isn't set either opposite Eddie Jackson. Cisco is like Jackson too. He flies around and consistently makes big plays in coverage and when asked to thump against the run.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Colts haven't gotten much out of 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell due to injury, so there probably would be some reluctance with Moore because of his injury past. However, he's too talented and too perfect of a fit in Frank Reich's system for Indianapolis to not pick him here.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Samuel is a hyper-twitchy cornerback with high-level instincts. He thrived on the outside in the ACC despite his small frame. I love that about him.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th Given the recent additions at receiver, the offensive line still needs to be addressed. Leatherwood steps in at right tackle immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Steelers like the contributions they got from Alex Highsmith in his rookie season. That fact shouldn't stop them from picking another edge-rushing talent.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Back-to-back cornerbacks in Round 1 for the Jaguars. That's how much the secondary needs to be replenished.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 4th Basham is remarkable to watch on film. He moves like he's 6-foot-2, and 245 pounds. But he was just north of 280 at the Senior Bowl. There's plenty of pop in his hands too.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 9th The Ravens need a prominent physical presence in their receiver room, and Marshall provides them with exactly that.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th We can't bank on Jameis Winston maintaining a firm grasp on the starting job in New Orleans, and Jones would give Sean Payton a pinpoint accurate quarterback after the retirement of Drew Brees.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st While I'm not as high on Parsons as most, I do have him ranked a little higher than this (No. 21 overall on my board). The Packers get a dazzling playmaker at the second level who can bring it as an edge rusher too.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Ossai's ranked just ahead of Ifeatu Melifonwu and Greg Newsome on my board, and the Bills have to continue to get younger at the edge rusher spot.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ifeatu Melifonwu CB Syracuse • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 6th Melifonwu has a first-round athletic profile and squeaky clean film.