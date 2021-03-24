We now have a good idea of what NFL rosters will look like before the 2021 NFL Draft. And before we really zero in on the latest speculation and rumors surrounding prospects, it's time for a "what I would do" mock draft.
I repeat -- the picks below consist of what I would would do, not predictions of how I believe the first round will unfold on the last Thursday in April. I feel compelled to write at least one of these mock drafts every year.
There's one trade I've included. Here are the details:
Eagles receive: No. 8 overall, No. 73 overall (Round 3)
Panthers receive: No. 6 overall
Let's get to it. The draft order is now locked in.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
While not absolutely perfect, Lawrence is quite easily my No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Another easy selection. Wilson is a clear upgrade over Sam Darnold.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
While I don't think the Dolphins should totally give up on Tua Tagovailoa, I also don't believe they should pass on an opportunity to pick Fields here. There's too much positional value to not pick him.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Given the Falcons just restructured Matt Ryan's contract -- thereby making him more difficult to cut in 2022 -- I would be focusing on more weaponry for him. The defense needs work, but nothing is more valuable than offense in today's NFL. And remember, Julio Jones is 32 and coming off an injury-plagued 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
For as big of a proponent as I am for constructing a quality offensive line around a young quarterback, the offensive tackle class has quality prospects who'll be available in Round 2. The connection Chase has with Joe Burrow can't be overstated. It'll help him get rid of the football even quicker than he did as a rookie, thereby mitigating the opposition's pass rush.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Like with the Falcons, I contemplated Trey Lance here for Philadelphia, but there's not much sense in having two super project-y quarterbacks on the roster right now. Sure, DeVonta Smith would give Jalen Hurts another young weapon, and there's real appeal in that. However, the Eagles are more than a receiver away from being a legitimate contender. A trade back is most sensible. As for the Panthers, Lance is the ideal prospect to sit for a season behind the polished Teddy Bridgewater and take over in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The Lions have to replenish their receiver room for Jared Goff, and despite his skinny frame, Smith does special things on the field often.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Eagles get extra draft capital in the trade and still land Pitts, who has All-Pro abilities at tight end. Hurts should be thrilled.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
This is strictly a best-player-available selection, as Sewell would be the highest remaining player on my collective Big Board at this juncture. Sewell can start at right tackle, which is absolutely a vital position in today's NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 10
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
The Cowboys have needed -- and their fans have wanted -- an impact safety for a long time now. Moehrig is the best safety prospect in this class, capable of carrying out any duty asked of him.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Dave Gettleman has done a damn good job on the free-agent front over the past two weeks, but the Giants could use another stand-up rusher with explosiveness and bend. That's precisely what Ojulari will give them.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Richie Grant DB
UCF • Sr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Yes, Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt are established safeties in San Francisco, but Grant is too talented for the 49ers not to pick him to add another weapon on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
No-brainer for the Chargers. Darrisaw is incredibly talented and Justin Herbert still needs blocking help on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Paye's arsenal of pass-rush moves is growing, and he's a big, freaky athlete. This is the type of defensive lineman the Vikings need.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Big-time value here for Bill Belichick with Owusu-Koramoah at No. 15 overall. The former Notre Dame star can be a major play-maker in New England.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Let's assume everything checks out with Farley's back injury. He should be the pick here. He's tall, athletic and plays the football outstandingly in the air. The Cardinals have a glaring need at outside corner.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Raiders offensive line went from a team strength to a clear-cut weakness almost overnight. Slater can play tackle or guard -- and play either spot at a high level early in his NFL career.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
By my grading system, this is a slight reach, but the Dolphins would like to add more weaponry -- yes, even after the addition of Will Fuller -- to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Not a flashy pick. A necessary one. The Football Team has a ferocious defense, and Curtis Samuel is a fun complement to Terry McLaurin. The blocking has to be better in 2021 than it was in 2020 if the offense is going to be functional.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Syracuse • Jr • 6'0" / 209 lbs
Cornerback might be a more obvious need after the Kyle Fuller release. Safety isn't set either opposite Eddie Jackson. Cisco is like Jackson too. He flies around and consistently makes big plays in coverage and when asked to thump against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
The Colts haven't gotten much out of 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell due to injury, so there probably would be some reluctance with Moore because of his injury past. However, he's too talented and too perfect of a fit in Frank Reich's system for Indianapolis to not pick him here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Samuel is a hyper-twitchy cornerback with high-level instincts. He thrived on the outside in the ACC despite his small frame. I love that about him.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Given the recent additions at receiver, the offensive line still needs to be addressed. Leatherwood steps in at right tackle immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
The Steelers like the contributions they got from Alex Highsmith in his rookie season. That fact shouldn't stop them from picking another edge-rushing talent.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Back-to-back cornerbacks in Round 1 for the Jaguars. That's how much the secondary needs to be replenished.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham is remarkable to watch on film. He moves like he's 6-foot-2, and 245 pounds. But he was just north of 280 at the Senior Bowl. There's plenty of pop in his hands too.
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
The Ravens need a prominent physical presence in their receiver room, and Marshall provides them with exactly that.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
We can't bank on Jameis Winston maintaining a firm grasp on the starting job in New Orleans, and Jones would give Sean Payton a pinpoint accurate quarterback after the retirement of Drew Brees.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
While I'm not as high on Parsons as most, I do have him ranked a little higher than this (No. 21 overall on my board). The Packers get a dazzling playmaker at the second level who can bring it as an edge rusher too.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Ossai's ranked just ahead of Ifeatu Melifonwu and Greg Newsome on my board, and the Bills have to continue to get younger at the edge rusher spot.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Syracuse • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Melifonwu has a first-round athletic profile and squeaky clean film.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Another linebacker? Given Lavonte David's age, why not? Plus, Collins is a tremendous blitzer and can flex out into the slot when needed.