Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Jags will have a new coach and new GM and whomever fills those spots will be taking Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Ultimately, we think the Jets may try to trade down to accumulate draft picks, but for now they get Sam Darnold some much-needed help along the offensive line. Sewell would bookend last year's first-rounder, Mehki Becton.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st OK, let's get weird. Do I think this happens? No, probably not. Should the Dolphins consider every option, especially in light of the season Tua had? Yep, absolutely. Remember, Cardinals GM Steve Keim took heat for drafting Kyler Murray first overall a year after selecting Josh Rosen with the No. 10 pick and, well, it was the right decision. i'm not saying this is that, but compared to Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, Tua's game needs to make a big leap this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The Falcons are also looking for a new coach and GM, and while Matt Ryan is still playing at a high level, the new regime will have to decide if Ryan will remain the franchise QB. Fields, who outplayed Trevor Lawrence over the weekend, still needs to improve his pocket presence and decision-making, but he does a lot of things well and could spend the year on the bench behind Ryan before taking over the job in '22.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals would love to get Sewell but with him long gone they'll "settle" for the best WR in college football. There are questions about Smith's size but he plays like the biggest dude on the field. He can take over games with his route running and playmaking ability.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles really wanted the No. 6 pick and with it they take Chase, a game-changing WR for whomever ends up under center next season. (By the way, what if the Eagles wanted the No. 6 pick because they love a QB -- like, say, Trey Lance, who played at North Dakota State just like Carson Wentz? This is all speculation and conspiracy theory but it's something to think about.)

Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Parsons opted out, but he's another player who didn't hurt his draft stock by doing so. He might end up being the best standup linebacker to come out in the last 4-5 years.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Donte Jackson and Rasul Douglas were solid at times in coverage this season, but Jackson will be a free agent after 2021 and Douglas hits free agency in the spring. And Caleb Farley, a former WR, has big-play potential.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st John Elway says the team will be looking for a new GM, which will raise concerns about whether the Broncos might be looking for a QB here. If not, you can never have enough pass rushers. And while Von Miller will be back in 2021 he'll also be 32 years old. Plus, Miller, Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed all have contracts that expire after the '22 campaign. Paye, meanwhile, is an athletic marvel who has shown vast improvement since the '19 season.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd A month ago, the Cowboys had the No. 4 overall pick and there may have been little value in taking a CB that high. Now selecting 10th, it makes a lot more sense, especially since Dallas desperately needs help in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants need pass rush help, but bolstering the offensive line may take priority. Andrew Thomas got better as the year progressed, but Vera-Tucker proved in 2020 that he can play either guard or tackle and excelled while doing it.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Kyle Shanahan said recently that Jimmy Garoppolo is his QB for 2021, but that doesn't mean the team can't (or won't) plan for the future. Trey Lance has the athleticism and arm strength to be a legit NFL QB, he only lacks experience. But if anyone can get the most out of his abilities it's Shanahan, who did just that with Robert Griffin III during his rookie year in Washington back in 2012.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Pitts could end up being the best pass-catcher in this draft. And if so, why not give Justin Herbert another weapon, especially since Hunter Henry is currently playing on the franchise tag?

Round 1 - Pick 14 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings have needs along the interior offensive line and Slater, who was dominant at left tackle during the 2019 season -- and he played right tackle the two seasons before that -- has the versatility to line up anywhere. In fact, his future may be inside at guard or even center.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Same as last week. Jones may not be as athletic as Lawrence, Wilson, Fields or Lance, but he's legit. He's proven it week in and week out for Alabama. Jones has been a lethal deep-ball passer all season and he always makes good decisions with the ball. It's probably fair to say that the Patriots won't be signing Cam Newton to a long-term deal, and meanwhile Jones is generating buzz around the league.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 8th Chandler Jones will be a free agent after the 2021 season, and the Cardinals could use an explosive young pass rusher. Oweh, one of the best athletes in this draft class, fits the description.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders D was so bad this season that the team fired its defensive coordinator in early December. Campbell is a long, physical CB whose best football is in front of him.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The irony here, of course, is that while Tua is reunited with his Alabama teammate, the Dolphins just drafted a QB. Waddle is a TD waiting to happen from anywhere on the field -- including as a returner -- and he gives Miami a legit deep threat at wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Football Team obviously needs a long-term answer at QB after cutting ties with Dwayne Haskins, and perhaps they'll be better positioned to do that should they end up missing the playoffs. As it stands, they're atop the NFC East and for now they're upgrading the O-line with one one the most athletic linemen in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th The Bears find themselves in the playoffs and effectively out of the running for one of the top QBs in this class. Which means they could be rolling with Mitch in '21, so why not get him some weapons. Toney is coming off an explosive campaign for the Gators and his draft stock will continue to rise in the coming weeks.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th The Jags landed CJ Henderson in the first round of the 2020 draft and they go back to the SEC to find Horn, who is one of the most physical CBs in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Kendrick is still learning the position but his instincts and his physical gifts make him an intriguing prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field -- and he may eventually end up at safety at the next level. He can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage,

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 9th The Titans' pass rush can kindly be described as pathetic and upgrading the position is a huge offseason priority. Phillips, who shined at The U this season, has the potential to be special.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Injured Vita Vea will be back in 2021 but there won't be much depth behind him and adding an interior presence like Barmore, who is one of the most athletic defensive linemen in this class, will only make an already young and physical defense even more so.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Rousseau had 15.5 sacks last season, but few of them came off the edge. The good news is that as a converted WR he's still new to the position and he's only going to get better.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 8th it was somewhat curious that Marshall opted out before the Alabama game but there's no doubting his playmaking ability. He's a big downfield target, one the Jets desperately need in a post-Trevor Lawrence world.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Ojulari ended his career with a standout performance in Georgia's bowl game and while he hasn't drawn the national attention of Kwity Paye or Jaelan Phillips, he's a legit terror off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Alvin Kamara isn't going anywhere but Latavius Murray is 30 years old. And if there's no QB here that the Saints like, why not bolster the RB position in much the same way the high-powered Chiefs did with their 2020 first-round pick?

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd For the season Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern day inside linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers need help in the middle of their defense and Bolton is a sideline-to-sideline spark plug.