Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Don't overthink it. The Jags need a new face of the franchise, and Lawrence is the consensus top QB of the class, if not the last few classes. Urban Meyer gets his guy for Jacksonville's major face lift.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Some Jets players and coaches may like Sam Darnold, but is Joe Douglas really going to pass on the chance to finally get his own guy with such a premium pick? Wilson has the pizzazz to be a play-maker from Day One.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles don't pick this high very often, and they know it. They've also been more willing to stock up at QB than almost any team (sometimes to their detriment). With Carson Wentz out the door and Jalen Hurts still an unknown, Howie Roseman goes big for the dynamic Fields -- his second swing at unearthing a top rookie QB.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Can Arthur Smith breathe new life into Matt Ryan in 2021? It's very possible. But it's hard to see an entirely new regime ignoring the future of its QB room with a rare top-five selection here. Lance's upside is worth the gamble.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Protecting Joe Burrow is priority No. 1. Sewell has room to grow, but he at least gives Cincy a bona fide blocker up front.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Miami gets the best of both worlds: additional picks from a trade down with Philly, plus the best wide receiver in the class. Tua Tagovailoa would be thrilled.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st A receiver makes sense, especially if/when Kenny Golladay departs. But Dan Campbell is going to have a hard time passing on a tough, athletic defender like Parsons. He'd help reshape a defense desperately in need of a new leader.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Texans use their first pick from the major Deshaun Watson haul to get a shiny new toy for their overhauled offense. Pitts gives them an instant upgrade at both TE and out wide -- a perfect weapon for whomever the long-term QB ends up being.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Denver is in dire need of secondary help. Farley fills it. Vic Fangio gets himself a new outside starter.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys need to re-invest up front, where guys like Tyron Smith just aren't holding up anymore. They tend to do well developing in the trenches, and Slater has the makings of a future Pro Bowl bookend.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Dave Gettleman is going to be drooling at OL and DL prospects, but he's also got to help Daniel Jones. Waddle would give New York an explosive weapon unlike any other currently on the roster.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The 49ers move down to collect more picks as they battle cap-strapped turnover. The Patriots, meanwhile, finally infuse some talent on the offensive side of the ball with a trade up for arguably the best route-running wideout of the class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Justin Herbert needs better protection. Darrisaw, while not a perfect OT prospect, makes a lot of sense as a long-term bookend.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Minnesota is going to be hunting for edge help, but it also needs to address the offensive front. (Don't we say this every year?) Vera-Tucker would be a rock-solid addition either inside or outside.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd After trading down with New England, the 49ers snag the consensus No. 2 corner in the draft, plugging Surtain in as a natural successor to Richard Sherman.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Chandler Jones is aging on a big deal, and Haason Reddick could cash in elsewhere. In other words, the Cardinals need pass rushers. In Paye, they get a big, elite-upside option they can move around.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Clelin Ferrell might give Mike Mayock pause when it comes to gambling on first-round pass rushers, but the reality is the Raiders need help there. Rousseau's potential makes him one of the highest-upside defenders of the class.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins could easily invest in the trenches, but Brian Flores cares a lot about his play-making defense, too, and Owusu-Koramoah offers the kind of rangy athleticism that can be moved all around the field.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 10th We're not of the belief Washington covets another immobile QB with Alex Smith gone. So Mac Jones is off the board. Instead, Ron Rivera and Co. give Terry McLaurin a promising running mate.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th They add Sam Darnold via trade to fill their desperate need for a QB. Now, they get some help up front, where Mayfield can compete for a starting job on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 4th Xavier Rhodes finished strong on his one-year deal in 2020, but the Colts still need long-term pieces at corner. After presumably filling offensive needs in free agency, they shore up the secondary here.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th The Titans are clearly after a defensive chess piece after whiffing on Vic Beasley and experimenting with Jadeveon Clowney. In Phillips, they get a guy who can line up both inside and outside.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th What's better than adding Zach Wilson as your new star QB? Getting him *and* a play-making receiver to throw to in 2021!

Round 1 - Pick 24 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers feel like an organization more likely to invest at OT here, but they're also entering a do-or-die year with Big Ben back under center. Etienne would be an instant (and more dynamic) fill-in for James Conner.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd Another offensive weapon for Trevor Lawrence would be nice, but Moehrig is too good to pass up. He could start immediately at the back end of a young secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns need more of a pass-rushing presence opposite Myles Garrett, but Collins is the kind of athlete you can count on at the middle of a defense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th With Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue testing free agency, the Ravens are on the lookout for long-term edge help.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Don't rule out a WR here. As for Mac Jones, maybe the Saints believe he's a perfect quick-strike arm for their offense. But Barmore is also their kind of pick -- a plug-and-play big man for the middle of their vaunted defense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 18th A LB would be smart, as would a WR. But adding an immediate starter at right tackle would also do wonders for Aaron Rodgers and Co.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th A corner feels like a real possibility, but a pass-rushing D-line presence is also high up on the wish list.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 31 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th You thought the Patriots were done?! They go big once again to move up and secure their QB of the future -- a smart, if unspectacular, Alabama product who'll have a brand new WR (Crimson Tide teammate DeVonta Smith) to throw to.