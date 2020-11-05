Several NFL teams with an aged quarterback will be faced with a decision to potentially add a rookie this offseason. The rise of several quarterbacks, along with the aforementioned storyline, are setting the 2021 NFL Draft up to be one of the most entertaining in recent years. In this scenario, a few teams capitalize on a particularly strong quarterback class and hit the reset button. The Pac-12 is back this weekend and that could spark even more change to first round projections. In the meantime, read the latest installment below.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
It would take a lot for Justin Fields to drive a wedge into the Trevor Lawrence-Jets union. To Fields' credit, he is playing at a really high level to open the season. It still makes sense for the Jets to select Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
NFL teams do not bench their franchise quarterbacks. The doubt has creeped into the Jacksonville franchise and the door has creaked open for Justin Fields. It is the type of jolt that the Jaguars desperately need after parting with so many talented players in recent years.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Andrew Thomas has not been effective on the left side to say the least. He could be moved to the right side or could slide inside to the offensive guard position. Either way, it seems unlikely that the Giants are going to move on from Daniel Jones this soon, especially if Dave Gettleman is still the general manager.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Sam Hubbard is a good player and a building block for that Cincinnati defense. However, it would not hurt to have an explosive edge rusher opposite him. The Bengals are certain to make some changes along their defensive line and Rousseau would be another great addition.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Miami acknowledges a blue-chip talent left on the board and make the move to select Micah Parsons. Brian Flores wants to win the line of scrimmage and show a variety of fronts. Parsons can uplift that entire defense.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Matt Ryan's contract is too expensive to dump immediately so the most likely scenario is Trey Lance backing up Ryan for a season. Atlanta is bringing in a new coach and that coach may not want the future of the franchise to be hamstrung by a 35-year-old quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
I doubt that Washington sees a future with Kyle Allen but maybe they do. In this scenario, let's say Allen stays and the team needs more firepower to pair with Terry McLaurin.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Los Angeles has a young quarterback to build around but the offensive line is a concern. Samuel Cosmi can be the future of the Chargers offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Denver has some veterans and Michael Ojemudia at the cornerback position. There is no guarantee any lock down a starting role entering the 2021 regular season. Caleb Farley is an intelligent and big cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Dallas could go in a variety of directions. It is an injury-prone, aging roster. Patrick Surtain II steps into a starting role once occupied by Byron Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The work done to rebuild the defense in the 2020 NFL Draft was remarkable but the offensive line needs some attention. Carolina sounds committed to Teddy Bridgewater, who has played well, so the addition of Wyatt Davis allows the Panthers to strengthen his protection.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Kenny Golladay's future in Detroit has been questioned in recent weeks. Five Lions receivers are scheduled to hit free agency after the season so Jaylen Waddle would find immediate playing time available.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs
There was talk of New England tanking before the season but that word is not in Bill Belichick's vocabulary. He is outside of the range to select either Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields but Zach Wilson is a nice consolation prize. He was a solid player last year but has shown more consistency and zip in his throws.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Everson Griffen is gone. Yannick Ngakoue is gone. Danielle Hunter is coming off a major surgery. Minnesota is cap strung and has some decisions to make this offseason so the goal is to fill as many of those vacancies possible. Kwity Paye has the ability to take over games and can be one of those center piece edge rushers in Mike Zimmer's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs
After selecting Micah Parsons earlier in the round, Miami continues to address their offensive line. Three rookies are starting along their offensive line right now and Creed Humphrey would replace Ted Karras.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Las Vegas may need to free up some salary cap space and the interior offensive line is one unit that could be trimmed. They dominated Cleveland's defensive front over the weekend but a rookie would come much cheaper.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
It is a poorly kept secret that Cleveland is unsatisfied with the edge rush production opposite Myles Garrett. Jayson Oweh is a physical freak that should challenge how quickly opposing offensive tackles can get into pass protection.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
With or without Allen Robinson, the Bears could use some wide receiver help. It is less of a concern if Darnell Mooney develops into the type of player that is expected of him.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
San Francisco has gotten more than expected out of their cornerbacks considering the injuries to its defensive line. It would be foolish to assume that will continue. The 49ers add a difference maker at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Dylan Moses LB
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
The Eagles were quiet at the NFL Trade Deadline, which means that they still need help at the linebacker position. Dylan Moses is one of the best prospects available, let alone at the linebacker position.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
In my notes from last season, Texas used Joseph Ossai in more of an off-ball linebacker role, which was not to his advantage. The Longhorns have cut him loose more this season and that has led to four sacks and three forced fumbles in six games. Ossai would replace the ageless wonder Justin Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Hamilcar Rashed Jr. EDGE
Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley were clearly not the answer to Tennessee's lack of a pass rush. Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is a really athletic player coming off a season with 14 sacks.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Jacksonville needs to rejuvenate a roster that is not far removed from the AFC Championship game. It is a skeleton of that once vaunted roster. Christian Barmore can draw some eyes to the middle of the line and open things up for Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Kyle Pitts to Arizona is a tantalizing possibility. Tight end is generally not a sexy addition but Pitts has the ability to take over a game when coverage is being rolled to DeAndre Hopkins.
Round 1 - Pick 25
North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs
Buffalo's defense has not performed up to expectations this season. The addition of a rangy linebacker would allow the Bills to canvas a larger percentage of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
The Saints have gone all in on a Super Bowl run in 2020. If you want an idea of what New Orleans might do in the 2021 NFL Draft, you need to look at the players on their roster with big cap hits. They are going to be well over the maximum salary cap threshold and will need to dump players, add cheaper talent.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
The linebacker position has been a big need for Green Bay. It would help if Kenny Clark were able to stay on the field but the addition of a rangy linebacker like Nick Bolton would add an important element to Mike Pettine's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Baltimore is probably tired of the freelancing players that they have added at wide receiver. The roster has bought into the team-first culture and understands what the coaches expect of them. They need help at wide receiver and no one has done a better job of producing pro-ready wide receivers recently than Ohio State.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 29
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Joe Douglas understands that New York needs to fortify the offensive line, especially with the team's newfound investment in Trevor Lawrence. Yes, wide receiver is a big concern but options can be found on Day 2 and into Day 3.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Pittsburgh's defense has awakened in the past month and is playing at an elite level. The defensive front seven was carrying the water when the secondary was struggling. Derion Kendrick would give them a talent they have not had at cornerback in quite some time.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Full disclosure, I've watched one game of Christian Darrisaw to this point and have capped how high I am willing to place him until I see more. He is built like an offensive guard. I can see the conversation about moving him inside arising. There is no need to move him as long as he can hold up at offensive tackle. How long are scouts going to be resigned to an outdated thought? The Patriots have one starting offensive lineman standing at 6-foot-4 or taller.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jaycee Horn LB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Jaycee Horn was a member of my initial 2021 mock draft in May. He has the ability to be taken on Day 1 but the flashes have to become more consistent. He was a lockdown cornerback against Auburn and Bo Nix.