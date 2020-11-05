Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st It would take a lot for Justin Fields to drive a wedge into the Trevor Lawrence-Jets union. To Fields' credit, he is playing at a really high level to open the season. It still makes sense for the Jets to select Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd NFL teams do not bench their franchise quarterbacks. The doubt has creeped into the Jacksonville franchise and the door has creaked open for Justin Fields. It is the type of jolt that the Jaguars desperately need after parting with so many talented players in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Andrew Thomas has not been effective on the left side to say the least. He could be moved to the right side or could slide inside to the offensive guard position. Either way, it seems unlikely that the Giants are going to move on from Daniel Jones this soon, especially if Dave Gettleman is still the general manager.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Sam Hubbard is a good player and a building block for that Cincinnati defense. However, it would not hurt to have an explosive edge rusher opposite him. The Bengals are certain to make some changes along their defensive line and Rousseau would be another great addition.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 5 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Miami acknowledges a blue-chip talent left on the board and make the move to select Micah Parsons. Brian Flores wants to win the line of scrimmage and show a variety of fronts. Parsons can uplift that entire defense.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Matt Ryan's contract is too expensive to dump immediately so the most likely scenario is Trey Lance backing up Ryan for a season. Atlanta is bringing in a new coach and that coach may not want the future of the franchise to be hamstrung by a 35-year-old quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st I doubt that Washington sees a future with Kyle Allen but maybe they do. In this scenario, let's say Allen stays and the team needs more firepower to pair with Terry McLaurin.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Los Angeles has a young quarterback to build around but the offensive line is a concern. Samuel Cosmi can be the future of the Chargers offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Denver has some veterans and Michael Ojemudia at the cornerback position. There is no guarantee any lock down a starting role entering the 2021 regular season. Caleb Farley is an intelligent and big cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas could go in a variety of directions. It is an injury-prone, aging roster. Patrick Surtain II steps into a starting role once occupied by Byron Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The work done to rebuild the defense in the 2020 NFL Draft was remarkable but the offensive line needs some attention. Carolina sounds committed to Teddy Bridgewater, who has played well, so the addition of Wyatt Davis allows the Panthers to strengthen his protection.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Kenny Golladay's future in Detroit has been questioned in recent weeks. Five Lions receivers are scheduled to hit free agency after the season so Jaylen Waddle would find immediate playing time available.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Soph • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR There was talk of New England tanking before the season but that word is not in Bill Belichick's vocabulary. He is outside of the range to select either Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields but Zach Wilson is a nice consolation prize. He was a solid player last year but has shown more consistency and zip in his throws.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Everson Griffen is gone. Yannick Ngakoue is gone. Danielle Hunter is coming off a major surgery. Minnesota is cap strung and has some decisions to make this offseason so the goal is to fill as many of those vacancies possible. Kwity Paye has the ability to take over games and can be one of those center piece edge rushers in Mike Zimmer's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th After selecting Micah Parsons earlier in the round, Miami continues to address their offensive line. Three rookies are starting along their offensive line right now and Creed Humphrey would replace Ted Karras.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas may need to free up some salary cap space and the interior offensive line is one unit that could be trimmed. They dominated Cleveland's defensive front over the weekend but a rookie would come much cheaper.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 2nd It is a poorly kept secret that Cleveland is unsatisfied with the edge rush production opposite Myles Garrett. Jayson Oweh is a physical freak that should challenge how quickly opposing offensive tackles can get into pass protection.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th With or without Allen Robinson, the Bears could use some wide receiver help. It is less of a concern if Darnell Mooney develops into the type of player that is expected of him.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th San Francisco has gotten more than expected out of their cornerbacks considering the injuries to its defensive line. It would be foolish to assume that will continue. The 49ers add a difference maker at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles were quiet at the NFL Trade Deadline, which means that they still need help at the linebacker position. Dylan Moses is one of the best prospects available, let alone at the linebacker position.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR In my notes from last season, Texas used Joseph Ossai in more of an off-ball linebacker role, which was not to his advantage. The Longhorns have cut him loose more this season and that has led to four sacks and three forced fumbles in six games. Ossai would replace the ageless wonder Justin Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. EDGE Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 8th Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley were clearly not the answer to Tennessee's lack of a pass rush. Hamilcar Rashed Jr. is a really athletic player coming off a season with 14 sacks.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 23 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville needs to rejuvenate a roster that is not far removed from the AFC Championship game. It is a skeleton of that once vaunted roster. Christian Barmore can draw some eyes to the middle of the line and open things up for Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Kyle Pitts to Arizona is a tantalizing possibility. Tight end is generally not a sexy addition but Pitts has the ability to take over a game when coverage is being rolled to DeAndre Hopkins.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Chazz Surratt LB North Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 225 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Buffalo's defense has not performed up to expectations this season. The addition of a rangy linebacker would allow the Bills to canvas a larger percentage of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Saints have gone all in on a Super Bowl run in 2020. If you want an idea of what New Orleans might do in the 2021 NFL Draft, you need to look at the players on their roster with big cap hits. They are going to be well over the maximum salary cap threshold and will need to dump players, add cheaper talent.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd The linebacker position has been a big need for Green Bay. It would help if Kenny Clark were able to stay on the field but the addition of a rangy linebacker like Nick Bolton would add an important element to Mike Pettine's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 7th Baltimore is probably tired of the freelancing players that they have added at wide receiver. The roster has bought into the team-first culture and understands what the coaches expect of them. They need help at wide receiver and no one has done a better job of producing pro-ready wide receivers recently than Ohio State.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 29 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Joe Douglas understands that New York needs to fortify the offensive line, especially with the team's newfound investment in Trevor Lawrence. Yes, wide receiver is a big concern but options can be found on Day 2 and into Day 3.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd Pittsburgh's defense has awakened in the past month and is playing at an elite level. The defensive front seven was carrying the water when the secondary was struggling. Derion Kendrick would give them a talent they have not had at cornerback in quite some time.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Full disclosure, I've watched one game of Christian Darrisaw to this point and have capped how high I am willing to place him until I see more. He is built like an offensive guard. I can see the conversation about moving him inside arising. There is no need to move him as long as he can hold up at offensive tackle. How long are scouts going to be resigned to an outdated thought? The Patriots have one starting offensive lineman standing at 6-foot-4 or taller.