Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Turns out, the Jets' decision to keep incompetent head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines -- in hopes of securing the top pick -- backfired. Imagine that. The Lawrence train has been redirected to Jacksonville.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Fields is a good consolation prize for the Jets, but it'll feel so weird on draft night when they pick him, seeing as how Lawrence was the main prize and New York was penciled in to land him for more than three quarters of the season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st No changes here. Sewell represents perfect value and is the correct player for Cincinnati to pick as Joe Burrow returns from his serious knee injury.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Teddy Bridgewater is a decent starter. You have to aim higher than "decent starter" when you have the fourth pick in the draft. Wilson has all the tools to be part of the young wave of dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons need to rebuild the secondary, and Farley will have fresh legs after opting out of the 2020 season. He's tall and athletic with high-end ball skills.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 6 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Smith jumps Ja'Marr Chase and teammate Jaylen Waddle to be the first wideout off the board. The Dolphins couldn't risk waiting to pick him with their second Round 1 selection.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Another NFC club in need of a talent infusion in the secondary. Surtain has lockdown outside cornerback traits.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th Get ready for Phillips to be a pre-draft riser. He has a complete skillset as a pass rusher and is long and twitchy in his movements. He's what the Cowboys need on their defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers could use an offensive tackle to protect Justin Herbert, but if they don't go in that direction, look for Kyle Pitts to be one of their top targets.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Same pick as a week ago. It's perfect. You know the Giants will love moving Paye up and down the defensive line to create disruption from multiple spots.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Let's say Matthew Stafford is traded to the 49ers this offseason. New coach, new quarterback in Detroit. Why not draft the raw but uber-talented Lance as the Lions start their rebuilding process?

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers could use another weapon for their pass game. In this mock scenario with Matthew Stafford coming over in a trade, he'd suddenly have a fine pass-catching group at his disposal with Chase, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st After a draft mostly focusing on the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos start their 2021 class with an instant impact linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 3rd Moehrig is a long, rangy and assertive safety with deep middle skills and linebacker-like tackling traits.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Cam Newton is unlikely to be re-signed by the Patriots after a disappointing 2020. So Bill Belichick looks to the future at the quarterback spot with a productive pocket passer in Trask.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears offense has gotten more effective over the last month, and any amount of competence from Mitchell Trubisky starts with the offensive line in front of him. Vera-Tucker is a clean prospect who play guard or tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 1st I could envision a scenario in which GM Mike Mayock can't pass on the perceived upside of the youthful but long and athletic Rousseau on his defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes another "smaller" receiver for the Ravens. Waddle plays like he's well over 6-foot thanks to a freaky vertical and outstanding ball skills. He's also -- arguably -- the most explosive receiver in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 11th The Alabama pipeline continues in Washington with Leatherwood, a former guard who's played better at tackle with the Crimson Tide.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th With a few linebackers set to hit the free agent market, the Cardinals jump on the opportunity to pick another long, rangy athlete at the second level of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th Smith has excelled at multiple positions at Tennessee and has a veteran offensive guard body.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Daviyon Nixon DT Iowa • Soph • 6'3" / 309 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Surprise! The Buccaneers go with the disruptive and fluid one-gapper from Iowa who just won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Get Jones with Frank Reich and that quality offensive line and he could become a quality quarterback in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd Kendrick is a squeaky clean man coverage specialist with the athleticism needed to deal with quick separators in the NFL.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 8th Cosmi's a high-upside blocker because the feet and hand work are there -- he just needs to continue to add weight and strength to his game.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 26 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th The Jets get Fields a big, well-rounded target for the start of a new era at quarterback for the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Ossai can be a stand-up rush linebacker in Mike Vrabel's defense, and that's precisely what that side of the ball needs.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Just a best-player-available pick here for the Steelers, who realistically can't move off Ben Roethlisberger until 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Are we really going to see Taysom Hill as New Orleans' starter in 2021? Let's say that happens, or the Saints grab a free-agent quarterback. Either way, the team has to get more complementary pieces on offense. Sean Payton would love Moore.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd This selection is made if Matt Milano signs with another team in free agency. Bolton flies around the field and plays much bigger than his size.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Owusu-Koramoah could be a super-productive rangy linebacker behind Green Bay's heavy defensive line.