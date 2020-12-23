The Jacksonville Jaguars got an early, incredible Christmas present from up north in Week 15. Thanks to the New York Jets, if the Jaguars lose their last two contests they'll be able to pick Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
And armed with two first-round picks, Jacksonville will need to get Lawrence a personal protector early. That's precisely what they do with their second Round 1 pick in this mock draft. As for the Lions, we're going out on a limb (kind of) and run this mock as if they traded Matthew Stafford to the 49ers.
The draft order is based on the team record, strength of schedule and the subsequent tiebreakers as things stand heading into Week 16.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Turns out, the Jets' decision to keep incompetent head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines -- in hopes of securing the top pick -- backfired. Imagine that. The Lawrence train has been redirected to Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Fields is a good consolation prize for the Jets, but it'll feel so weird on draft night when they pick him, seeing as how Lawrence was the main prize and New York was penciled in to land him for more than three quarters of the season.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
No changes here. Sewell represents perfect value and is the correct player for Cincinnati to pick as Joe Burrow returns from his serious knee injury.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Teddy Bridgewater is a decent starter. You have to aim higher than "decent starter" when you have the fourth pick in the draft. Wilson has all the tools to be part of the young wave of dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Falcons need to rebuild the secondary, and Farley will have fresh legs after opting out of the 2020 season. He's tall and athletic with high-end ball skills.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Smith jumps Ja'Marr Chase and teammate Jaylen Waddle to be the first wideout off the board. The Dolphins couldn't risk waiting to pick him with their second Round 1 selection.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Another NFC club in need of a talent infusion in the secondary. Surtain has lockdown outside cornerback traits.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Get ready for Phillips to be a pre-draft riser. He has a complete skillset as a pass rusher and is long and twitchy in his movements. He's what the Cowboys need on their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Chargers could use an offensive tackle to protect Justin Herbert, but if they don't go in that direction, look for Kyle Pitts to be one of their top targets.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Same pick as a week ago. It's perfect. You know the Giants will love moving Paye up and down the defensive line to create disruption from multiple spots.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Let's say Matthew Stafford is traded to the 49ers this offseason. New coach, new quarterback in Detroit. Why not draft the raw but uber-talented Lance as the Lions start their rebuilding process?
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The 49ers could use another weapon for their pass game. In this mock scenario with Matthew Stafford coming over in a trade, he'd suddenly have a fine pass-catching group at his disposal with Chase, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
After a draft mostly focusing on the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos start their 2021 class with an instant impact linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 14
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Moehrig is a long, rangy and assertive safety with deep middle skills and linebacker-like tackling traits.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Cam Newton is unlikely to be re-signed by the Patriots after a disappointing 2020. So Bill Belichick looks to the future at the quarterback spot with a productive pocket passer in Trask.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Bears offense has gotten more effective over the last month, and any amount of competence from Mitchell Trubisky starts with the offensive line in front of him. Vera-Tucker is a clean prospect who play guard or tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
I could envision a scenario in which GM Mike Mayock can't pass on the perceived upside of the youthful but long and athletic Rousseau on his defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Yes another "smaller" receiver for the Ravens. Waddle plays like he's well over 6-foot thanks to a freaky vertical and outstanding ball skills. He's also -- arguably -- the most explosive receiver in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Alabama pipeline continues in Washington with Leatherwood, a former guard who's played better at tackle with the Crimson Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
With a few linebackers set to hit the free agent market, the Cardinals jump on the opportunity to pick another long, rangy athlete at the second level of the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Smith has excelled at multiple positions at Tennessee and has a veteran offensive guard body.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Iowa • Soph • 6'3" / 309 lbs
Surprise! The Buccaneers go with the disruptive and fluid one-gapper from Iowa who just won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Get Jones with Frank Reich and that quality offensive line and he could become a quality quarterback in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Kendrick is a squeaky clean man coverage specialist with the athleticism needed to deal with quick separators in the NFL.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Cosmi's a high-upside blocker because the feet and hand work are there -- he just needs to continue to add weight and strength to his game.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Jets get Fields a big, well-rounded target for the start of a new era at quarterback for the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Ossai can be a stand-up rush linebacker in Mike Vrabel's defense, and that's precisely what that side of the ball needs.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Just a best-player-available pick here for the Steelers, who realistically can't move off Ben Roethlisberger until 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Are we really going to see Taysom Hill as New Orleans' starter in 2021? Let's say that happens, or the Saints grab a free-agent quarterback. Either way, the team has to get more complementary pieces on offense. Sean Payton would love Moore.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
This selection is made if Matt Milano signs with another team in free agency. Bolton flies around the field and plays much bigger than his size.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah could be a super-productive rangy linebacker behind Green Bay's heavy defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Chiefs may be in need of interior line help in 2021, so they gladly stop Davis' fall here.