The Jacksonville Jaguars got an early, incredible Christmas present from up north in Week 15. Thanks to the New York Jets, if the Jaguars lose their last two contests they'll be able to pick Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

And armed with two first-round picks, Jacksonville will need to get Lawrence a personal protector early. That's precisely what they do with their second Round 1 pick in this mock draft. As for the Lions, we're going out on a limb (kind of) and run this mock as if they traded Matthew Stafford to the 49ers. 

The draft order is based on the team record, strength of schedule and the subsequent tiebreakers as things stand heading into Week 16.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Turns out, the Jets' decision to keep incompetent head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines -- in hopes of securing the top pick -- backfired. Imagine that. The Lawrence train has been redirected to Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Fields is a good consolation prize for the Jets, but it'll feel so weird on draft night when they pick him, seeing as how Lawrence was the main prize and New York was penciled in to land him for more than three quarters of the season.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
No changes here. Sewell represents perfect value and is the correct player for Cincinnati to pick as Joe Burrow returns from his serious knee injury.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Teddy Bridgewater is a decent starter. You have to aim higher than "decent starter" when you have the fourth pick in the draft. Wilson has all the tools to be part of the young wave of dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons need to rebuild the secondary, and Farley will have fresh legs after opting out of the 2020 season. He's tall and athletic with high-end ball skills.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 6
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Smith jumps Ja'Marr Chase and teammate Jaylen Waddle to be the first wideout off the board. The Dolphins couldn't risk waiting to pick him with their second Round 1 selection.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Another NFC club in need of a talent infusion in the secondary. Surtain has lockdown outside cornerback traits.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jaelan Phillips DL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
103rd
POSITION RNK
9th
Get ready for Phillips to be a pre-draft riser. He has a complete skillset as a pass rusher and is long and twitchy in his movements. He's what the Cowboys need on their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chargers could use an offensive tackle to protect Justin Herbert, but if they don't go in that direction, look for Kyle Pitts to be one of their top targets.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Same pick as a week ago. It's perfect. You know the Giants will love moving Paye up and down the defensive line to create disruption from multiple spots.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Trey Lance QB
NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Let's say Matthew Stafford is traded to the 49ers this offseason. New coach, new quarterback in Detroit. Why not draft the raw but uber-talented Lance as the Lions start their rebuilding process?
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The 49ers could use another weapon for their pass game. In this mock scenario with Matthew Stafford coming over in a trade, he'd suddenly have a fine pass-catching group at his disposal with Chase, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
After a draft mostly focusing on the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos start their 2021 class with an instant impact linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Trevon Moehrig S
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Moehrig is a long, rangy and assertive safety with deep middle skills and linebacker-like tackling traits.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
Cam Newton is unlikely to be re-signed by the Patriots after a disappointing 2020. So Bill Belichick looks to the future at the quarterback spot with a productive pocket passer in Trask.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bears offense has gotten more effective over the last month, and any amount of competence from Mitchell Trubisky starts with the offensive line in front of him. Vera-Tucker is a clean prospect who play guard or tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
1st
I could envision a scenario in which GM Mike Mayock can't pass on the perceived upside of the youthful but long and athletic Rousseau on his defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Yes another "smaller" receiver for the Ravens. Waddle plays like he's well over 6-foot thanks to a freaky vertical and outstanding ball skills. He's also -- arguably -- the most explosive receiver in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Alabama pipeline continues in Washington with Leatherwood, a former guard who's played better at tackle with the Crimson Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
5th
With a few linebackers set to hit the free agent market, the Cardinals jump on the opportunity to pick another long, rangy athlete at the second level of the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Trey Smith OL
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
6th
Smith has excelled at multiple positions at Tennessee and has a veteran offensive guard body.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Daviyon Nixon DT
Iowa • Soph • 6'3" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Surprise! The Buccaneers go with the disruptive and fluid one-gapper from Iowa who just won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
Get Jones with Frank Reich and that quality offensive line and he could become a quality quarterback in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Derion Kendrick CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Kendrick is a squeaky clean man coverage specialist with the athleticism needed to deal with quick separators in the NFL.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
8th
Cosmi's a high-upside blocker because the feet and hand work are there -- he just needs to continue to add weight and strength to his game.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 26
Rashod Bateman WR
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Jets get Fields a big, well-rounded target for the start of a new era at quarterback for the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
Ossai can be a stand-up rush linebacker in Mike Vrabel's defense, and that's precisely what that side of the ball needs.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
Just a best-player-available pick here for the Steelers, who realistically can't move off Ben Roethlisberger until 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Are we really going to see Taysom Hill as New Orleans' starter in 2021? Let's say that happens, or the Saints grab a free-agent quarterback. Either way, the team has to get more complementary pieces on offense. Sean Payton would love Moore.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
This selection is made if Matt Milano signs with another team in free agency. Bolton flies around the field and plays much bigger than his size.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Owusu-Koramoah could be a super-productive rangy linebacker behind Green Bay's heavy defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Chiefs may be in need of interior line help in 2021, so they gladly stop Davis' fall here.