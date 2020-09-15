Round 1 - Pick 1 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Joe Burrow was running for his life in his NFL debut but he did a lot of things well. The Bengals need to protect their franchise QB and Sewell is a plug-and-play prospect whose rare blend of strength and athleticism will make him a top-5 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Coming into the season the consensus was that the Jaguars were tanking for Trevor. Someone forgot to tell them because they beat the Colts on Sunday. The Jets looked terrible and it's hard to imagine they'd pass on Lawrence if he's still on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Dolphins looked sloppy in their loss to the Pats. And while the expectation is that they'll only get better, the pass rush needs to improve. Rousseau came out of nowhere in 2019, logging 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. He's new to the position, but there's a lot to work with and he'd give Miami a much-needed spark off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Freakishly athletic, Parsons has opted out of the 2020 college football season. The Jags were one of the biggest surprises of Week 1 and that young explosive defense would only improve with Parsons flying all over the field.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Surtain was arguably the best defensive back on Alabama's roster last season, one that included Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney. The Panthers offense is going to be fun to watch but that defense is still a few players away.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK No. 2 overall pick Chase Young had two strip sacks in his debut along with the rest of Washington's dominant D. Here they take another Chase to upgrade an offense that lacks much in the way of playmakers beyond Terry McLaurin.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Giants have already moved on from 2019 first-rounder DeAndre Baker and there is a desperate need to upgrade the cornerback position. Farley, who has opted out of the '20 season, has the potential to become the type of CB you can build a secondary around.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay will have their current contracts expire after the season, and while the expectation is that the team won't let Golladay get away, adding a weapon like Smith, who provides instant offense with the ball in his hands, would make life easier for Matthew Stafford.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 9 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Ereck Flowers has been much improved after moving inside to guard, but Tua Tagovailoa is the future (and possibly the present if Ryan Fitzpatrick keeps throwing picks) and Wyatt Davis is the best interior lineman in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Raiders defensive line struggled to get pressure on Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday, and Johnathan Hankins and Maliek Collins' contracts expire after the 2020 season. Barmore, who was a part-time player a year ago, could be primed for a Quinnen Williams-type breakout campaign we saw two seasons ago.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Slater was dominant at left tackle last season, and he played right tackle the two seasons before that. Meanwhile, Garett Bolles could be entering the final year of his rookie deal should the Broncos choose not to pick up his fifth-year option.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK It's hard to take many positives following the Week 1 throttling by the Ravens, but it's also hard to blame Baker Mayfield for all that ails this team. That said, it also wouldn't be surprising if the Browns drafted their next franchise QB in Fields, who is coming off a breakout season for the Buckeyes, though we'd love to see him get a chance to play one more college season.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jayson Oweh DE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Falcons are an enigma and it can be incredibly frustrating at times. They have offensive weapons, but they need more consistency on defense, especially off the edge. Oweh, a freakish athlete, needs more reps, but he's flashed the type of potential that could make him a first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Stefon Diggs is gone and while Adam Thielen remains the top target, and rookie Justin Jefferson will have a chance to contribute immediately, adding Jaylen Waddle brings another level of speed and athleticism to the field. Added bonus: he can also return kicks.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Cosmi has solidified the left side of the Longhorns' offensive line and he'd quickly find his way into L.A.'s starting lineup. Meanwhile, Sam Tevi is in the final year of his rookie deal and there's every reason to expect 2020 first-rounder Justin Herbert to be the starting QB by next September.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Last week we had the Bears taking a quarterback here. Mitch Trubisky had something to say about that with that come-from-behind performance over the Lions in Week 1. We're not ready to concede that he's finally the future in Chicago, but if he can continue to improve, bolstering his O-line would be the next logical step. Smith, who played tackle earlier in his career is a road grader on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Moore played in just four games last season because of a hamstring injury, and he's opted out for 2020, but he's one of the most dynamic playmakers in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Radunz T North Dakota State • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Yikes. That's our one-word description of how the Eagles played in Week 1. Injuries continue to plague this team and that was on full display as Carson Wentz was sacked eight times in the loss. Help comes via Wentz'a alma mater; Radunz has been overshadowed by his teammate, QB Trey Lance, but he's been dominant at left tackle for the Bison.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 239 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK We were tempted to take a QB here after Philip Rivers' Week 1 performance, but instead we get him the most athletic tight end in this class. Pitts can line up anywhere and threaten all three levels of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Fr • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Big Ben looked pretty good in his return to the field, but he's 38 and even if he plays in 2021, Lance could use the time on the sidelines. The NDSU standout who had 28 TDs and no interceptions last year is short on experience but long on just about everything else you look for in an NFL franchise quarterback.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Pat Freiermuth TE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 259 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Turns out, Gardner Minshew is good! We all saw glimpses of that last season, but Minshew continues to do it week after week. At some point we're going to have to believe what we're seeing. Freiermuth isn't the most athletic TE in this class but he does everything at a high level.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK It was something of a surprise that Wade didn't come out after the 2019 season. He played mostly in the slot throughout his career and the plan was for him to move to the outside before the Big Ten season was put on hold. He has plenty of big-game experience even if he's not the playmaker of former teammates and first-rounders Damon Arnette and Jeffrey Okudah.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Moses would have likely been in the first-round conversation had he come out after last season, but he tore his ACL in August 2019 and decided to return to Alabama, where early reports are that he's consistently been a practice standout.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Maybe the only thing Aaron Rodgers needs is to feel like people doubt he's still elite. Having some big-time receivers wouldn't hurt either, however, and Bateman was a special talent at Minnesota. He'll need to show he can consistently create separation, but he was one of the best pass catchers in college football last season.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Cowboys added rookies Trevon Diggs and Neville Gallimore through the draft, but the need at safety remains. Moehrig excels in coverage and can play both deep centerfield and closer to the line of scrimmage.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Paye is an athletic marvel who will only get better with more reps. Unfortunately, Michigan's season is currently on hold, which means Paye may be more of a projection than he would be in a typical year.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jay Tufele DL USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Bucs had one of the best defenses in the league a year ago, though they looked a little out of sorts in New Orleans in Week 1. We expect them to bounce back as the season progresses, and in 2021 adding an interior presence like Tufele will only enhance ability to get after the quarterback.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK A year after using a first-round pick on Mekhi Becton, the Jets bookend him with right tackle Jalen Mayfield, who announced in August that he was leaving Michigan to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Ar'Darius Washington S TCU • Soph • 5'8" / 178 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK If Washington was 6-foot-1 he'd be slam-dunk first-rounder. But he's only 5-foot-8. That said, he plays much bigger, lines up all over the field and excels in coverage. If former teammate Jeff Gladney, who is 5-foot-10, can go in Round 1, don't be surprised if Washington does the same.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Matt Skura is in the final year of his contract and Humphrey, the anchor of a dominant offensive line at Oklahoma, has been the center for Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Janoris Jenkins is 31 and the Saints can get out of his contract after the 2020 season if they choose -- though given the way he played against Tom Brady and the Bucs in Week 1, they may want to keep him around. Even if they don't, Campbell, who is an intriguing height/weight/speed guy, would make his way up draft boards with a solid season at Georgia.