Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Urban Meyer was very involved in Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day for a reason. It would be a surprise if he were not the No. 1 overall pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd New York begins the Robert Saleh era with a new quarterback. The Jets are able to flip Sam Darnold for some additional picks to continue their rebuild.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Miami adds Penei Sewell early, which allows them to move Austin Jackson to right tackle and Robert Hunt slides inside to guard. One pick upgrades multiple positions.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Atlanta gives a vote of confidence to the hometown grown quarterback to begin the Arthur Smith era. Matt Ryan can be the present, but Fields is the future.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st A.J. Green is not going to be in Cincinnati much longer, which leaves Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins at the position. Joe Burrow utilized C.J. Uzomah before his injury and Kyle Pitts would take the offense to a whole new level.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st It is hard to imagine Philadelphia taking a wide receiver in the first round in consecutive years. Caleb Farley would give them a lockdown cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Detroit is slated to lose the entire wide receiver room to free agency, which creates a need at the position. Ja'Marr Chase would be an elite option for Jared Goff or whoever is under center.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Joe Brady was phenomenal with Joe Burrow and Carolina hopes that he works his magic with Trey Lance as well. Lance will need some time to develop, so forcing him to play early would not be ideal.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Micah Parsons is a very talented linebacker who gives Vic Fangio another defensive building block. A future with Von Miller is uncertain, but Bradley Chubb should be around for quite some time.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas adds the shutdown cornerback that the team has lacked since allowing Byron Jones to walk in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st New York needs to supply some edge pressure to draw some double teams away from that really talented defensive tackle rotation. Gregory Rousseau has been off the map since last season but the talent is evident.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco's offensive line was a disappointment in 2020. Rashawn Slater has the capability of starting at all five positions and should from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles adds blindside protection for Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert. Christian Darrisaw is a really poised player who inspires confidence as an immediate impact player.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota needs to go shopping at the thrift store with its salary cap situation but, in this case, the Vikings do not compromise talent in the process. Kwity Paye is not a perfect player but put him in a defined role and he will have a chance to succeed.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd We may not know who will be throwing passes out of New England's offense next season but that person would certainly benefit from having a wide receiver like Jaylen Waddle.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Alijah Vera-Tucker offers a lot of positional flexibility and that makes him invaluable to an offense. An offensive line without holes enables an offense to reach its full potential.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd After parting ways with Tyrell Williams, Las Vegas turns to Henry Ruggs' former teammate to provide a spark on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Brian Flores finds an active thumper to provide enforcement on his defense. Zaven Collins is a filled-out linebacker who can clean up the turnovers created by that defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 4th Washington continues to assemble pieces on defense. Jaycee Horn is a honing device for footballs and should capitalize on the manic pressure created by a bevy of former first-round picks.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Chicago can save some salary cap space and upgrade the tackle position by bringing in Jalen Mayfield. I am of the belief that he can hang on the edge but, in a worst-case scenario, he slides inside to play guard.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th Jayson Oweh gives Indianapolis a high-upside edge rusher who can one day take over for Justin Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th The player changes but the position remains the same. Defensive-minded head coach Mike Vrabel desperately wants to ratchet up the pressure on opposing offenses this season.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th New York added a potential franchise quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick and now has a cornerstone edge rusher to place next to Quinnen Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 18th Pittsburgh landed a steal in offensive guard Kevin Dotson last draft. The Steelers can add another key piece to a youthful offensive line by taking the physical Teven Jenkins with this pick. The Steelers get back some of the attitude that they have been lacking.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville has taken three front-seven players in as many drafts. The selection of Christian Barmore will carry some expectations for that talented but young defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Cleveland would likely investigate moving up to land a pass rusher in the first round but, letting the cards play out as they may, the Browns take a linebacker who is more like a safety to make Joe Woods' defense more versatile.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd The Ravens made the decision to move on from Earl Thomas last offseason and they re-invest in the position a year later.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th I have mocked Mac Jones to the Saints for awhile. They are essentially the only team in the first round that I would feel comfortable taking him. It is the best situation for him to succeed.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 10th Green Bay does not take wide receivers in the first round and all that jazz. Kadarius Toney is a great, dynamic talent that the Packers can not let fall any farther. Aaron Rodgers had arguably his best season despite essentially playing with one arm tied behind his back.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo took A.J. Epenesa last year. The hope is that either Joseph Ossai or Epenesa steps up opposite Jerry Hughes and ideally the other eventually takes over for Hughes.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Kansas City took Willie Gay last year but there is room for Nick Bolton to come in and start. The Chiefs can move on from some veterans and start preparing for the future.