Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st No changes here. That is, unless Urban Meyer comes to town. Then there'll be Justin Fields rumblings. Either way, Lawrence should still be the heavy, odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall to Jacksonville.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Fields got one heck of a battle from Zach Wilson during the season, but the Ohio State product will land at No. 2 overall.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The first, major piece in the speculated Watson trade. The No. 3 overall pick goes back to the Texans. Even with Tua Tagovailoa involved in the trade, the Texans can't pass on a quarterback prospect like Wilson here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons go with the consensus top cornerback to help the defense to hopefully muster one last surge out of the Matt Ryan era.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st With Sewell on the board, and Joe Burrow coming off a major knee injury, the Bengals don't overthink it, and pick the athletic, powerful blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles need more offensive weaponry for Jalen Hurts -- or whoever is playing quarterback next season. Chase is young and was completely dominant as a 19 year old in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd If Matthew Stafford isn't moved in a trade this offseason, Detroit will have to revamp his receiver room. Smith is a darn good start.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th The logical pairing for both the prospect and the franchise. Get Trey Lance a season behind Teddy Bridgewater.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos may need to be turning the page at one edge-rusher spot, which would open the door for Paye to land inside the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys have to prioritize the secondary early in the draft. Farley is a tall but athletic and instinctive corner.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants could easily move on from Evan Engram and get Daniel Jones a pass-catching matchup nightmare in Pitts if he falls this far.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Darrisaw reminds me a lot of Trent Williams, who is set to be a free agent after his one season in San Francisco.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers need to get Justin Herbert more weapons, especially those who can stretch the field. Waddle absolutely can do that.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Not that the Vikings would be pushing Anthony Barr out the door with this pick, but it's a selection made with the long-term future at linebacker in mind.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Bill Belichick goes with the raw but versatile and high-upside Rousseau to refortify the defensive line in New England.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Somewhat of a surprise pick, but with Patrick Peterson bound to hit the free-agent market, the Cardinals go with an athletic specimen to replace him on the boundary.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders desperately need more coverage prowess at the safety position. Moehrig will bring that to the defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 18 Patrick Jones II EDGE Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd In their second first-round pick acquired in the Watson trade, the Texans go with the explosive, decently refined Jones to usher in a new era at the defensive end spot in Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th The Washington Football Team will see a lot of Terry McLaurin in St. Brown. They'll formulate a fun duo that can routinely get open. I think Washington goes the free-agent or trade route at quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Bears have to find a new quarterback for 2021, but this isn't the place to do it. Instead, they build their offensive front with the athletic and versatile Vera-Tucker.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Another team that may be in the quarterback market this offseason suddenly needs a left tackle after news hit of Anthony Costanzo's retirement.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd While edge is a more glaring need, Barmore is a disruptive pass rusher on the interior and would wreak havoc next to Jeffery Simmons.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Bateman is a complete wideout who brings it with size, deceptive YAC skills, and polished route running.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 11th The Steelers are going to have plenty of difficult decisions to make this offseason, and rebuilding the offensive line is a must.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault, and Toney make for a fun and dynamic receiving trio for Lawrence in Duval.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 9th Ojulari has threatening acceleration off the line of scrimmage and with more pass-rushing moves and strength, he can be one of the best young edge rushers in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 11th The Ravens need to diversify their receiver room for Lamar Jackson

Round 1 - Pick 28 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th The Saints are bound to turn the page at quarterback this offseason, and whether it be Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, or someone else, New Orleans needs more weapons.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th To maintain their sturdiness up front, the Buccaneers go with Basham, a 6-5, 285-pound wrecking ball who can play any position along the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 5th The Bills secondary has improved throughout the season, and Buffalo adds to that strong unit with the twitchy and instinctive Samuel.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th Love this prospect-team pairing because Collins has the size to rush off the edge in Mike Pettine's scheme and range from sideline-to-sideline when needed.