Last week, rumors swirled about Deshaun Watson potentially being traded to the Dolphins after ESPN's Chris Mortensen tweeted that a source speculated to him the Texans quarterback would consider being dealt to Miami (here's my take on it).

While this is bound to be a gigantic offseason news story in the NFL, this is my first opportunity to include its impact on a mock draft. In this mock, the Dolphins and Texans agreed to a deal that includes the following compensation: 

Texans get: No. 3 overall, No. 18 overall, 2022 second-round pick, Tua Tagovailoa 
Dolphins get: Deshaun Watson, 2022 fourth-round pick

With the divisional round in the books, the draft order is now set through the first 28 picks. The rest of the order is based on playoff seeding and win-loss records.

Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
No changes here. That is, unless Urban Meyer comes to town. Then there'll be Justin Fields rumblings. Either way, Lawrence should still be the heavy, odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall to Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Fields got one heck of a battle from Zach Wilson during the season, but the Ohio State product will land at No. 2 overall.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The first, major piece in the speculated Watson trade. The No. 3 overall pick goes back to the Texans. Even with Tua Tagovailoa involved in the trade, the Texans can't pass on a quarterback prospect like Wilson here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Falcons go with the consensus top cornerback to help the defense to hopefully muster one last surge out of the Matt Ryan era.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
With Sewell on the board, and Joe Burrow coming off a major knee injury, the Bengals don't overthink it, and pick the athletic, powerful blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Eagles need more offensive weaponry for Jalen Hurts -- or whoever is playing quarterback next season. Chase is young and was completely dominant as a 19 year old in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
If Matthew Stafford isn't moved in a trade this offseason, Detroit will have to revamp his receiver room. Smith is a darn good start.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Trey Lance QB
NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
The logical pairing for both the prospect and the franchise. Get Trey Lance a season behind Teddy Bridgewater.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Broncos may need to be turning the page at one edge-rusher spot, which would open the door for Paye to land inside the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cowboys have to prioritize the secondary early in the draft. Farley is a tall but athletic and instinctive corner.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants could easily move on from Evan Engram and get Daniel Jones a pass-catching matchup nightmare in Pitts if he falls this far.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
Darrisaw reminds me a lot of Trent Williams, who is set to be a free agent after his one season in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Chargers need to get Justin Herbert more weapons, especially those who can stretch the field. Waddle absolutely can do that.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Not that the Vikings would be pushing Anthony Barr out the door with this pick, but it's a selection made with the long-term future at linebacker in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Bill Belichick goes with the raw but versatile and high-upside Rousseau to refortify the defensive line in New England.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Somewhat of a surprise pick, but with Patrick Peterson bound to hit the free-agent market, the Cardinals go with an athletic specimen to replace him on the boundary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trevon Moehrig S
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Raiders desperately need more coverage prowess at the safety position. Moehrig will bring that to the defense.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 18
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
2nd
In their second first-round pick acquired in the Watson trade, the Texans go with the explosive, decently refined Jones to usher in a new era at the defensive end spot in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Washington Football Team will see a lot of Terry McLaurin in St. Brown. They'll formulate a fun duo that can routinely get open. I think Washington goes the free-agent or trade route at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Bears have to find a new quarterback for 2021, but this isn't the place to do it. Instead, they build their offensive front with the athletic and versatile Vera-Tucker.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Another team that may be in the quarterback market this offseason suddenly needs a left tackle after news hit of Anthony Costanzo's retirement.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Christian Barmore DL
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
While edge is a more glaring need, Barmore is a disruptive pass rusher on the interior and would wreak havoc next to Jeffery Simmons.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Rashod Bateman WR
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
Bateman is a complete wideout who brings it with size, deceptive YAC skills, and polished route running.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alex Leatherwood OL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Steelers are going to have plenty of difficult decisions to make this offseason, and rebuilding the offensive line is a must.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kadarius Toney WR
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
119th
POSITION RNK
20th
D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault, and Toney make for a fun and dynamic receiving trio for Lawrence in Duval.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Azeez Ojulari LB
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
97th
POSITION RNK
9th
Ojulari has threatening acceleration off the line of scrimmage and with more pass-rushing moves and strength, he can be one of the best young edge rushers in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Ravens need to diversify their receiver room for Lamar Jackson
Round 1 - Pick 28
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Saints are bound to turn the page at quarterback this offseason, and whether it be Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, or someone else, New Orleans needs more weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
6th
To maintain their sturdiness up front, the Buccaneers go with Basham, a 6-5, 285-pound wrecking ball who can play any position along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Asante Samuel Jr. CB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bills secondary has improved throughout the season, and Buffalo adds to that strong unit with the twitchy and instinctive Samuel.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Zaven Collins LB
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
5th
Love this prospect-team pairing because Collins has the size to rush off the edge in Mike Pettine's scheme and range from sideline-to-sideline when needed.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Tyson Campbell CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
8th
Campbell is a long, smooth athlete who'll be a welcomed addition to Kansas City's defensive backfield.