Last week, rumors swirled about Deshaun Watson potentially being traded to the Dolphins after ESPN's Chris Mortensen tweeted that a source speculated to him the Texans quarterback would consider being dealt to Miami (here's my take on it).
While this is bound to be a gigantic offseason news story in the NFL, this is my first opportunity to include its impact on a mock draft. In this mock, the Dolphins and Texans agreed to a deal that includes the following compensation:
Texans get: No. 3 overall, No. 18 overall, 2022 second-round pick, Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins get: Deshaun Watson, 2022 fourth-round pick
With the divisional round in the books, the draft order is now set through the first 28 picks. The rest of the order is based on playoff seeding and win-loss records.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
No changes here. That is, unless Urban Meyer comes to town. Then there'll be Justin Fields rumblings. Either way, Lawrence should still be the heavy, odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall to Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Fields got one heck of a battle from Zach Wilson during the season, but the Ohio State product will land at No. 2 overall.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The first, major piece in the speculated Watson trade. The No. 3 overall pick goes back to the Texans. Even with Tua Tagovailoa involved in the trade, the Texans can't pass on a quarterback prospect like Wilson here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Falcons go with the consensus top cornerback to help the defense to hopefully muster one last surge out of the Matt Ryan era.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
With Sewell on the board, and Joe Burrow coming off a major knee injury, the Bengals don't overthink it, and pick the athletic, powerful blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Eagles need more offensive weaponry for Jalen Hurts -- or whoever is playing quarterback next season. Chase is young and was completely dominant as a 19 year old in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
If Matthew Stafford isn't moved in a trade this offseason, Detroit will have to revamp his receiver room. Smith is a darn good start.
Round 1 - Pick 8
The logical pairing for both the prospect and the franchise. Get Trey Lance a season behind Teddy Bridgewater.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Broncos may need to be turning the page at one edge-rusher spot, which would open the door for Paye to land inside the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
The Cowboys have to prioritize the secondary early in the draft. Farley is a tall but athletic and instinctive corner.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Giants could easily move on from Evan Engram and get Daniel Jones a pass-catching matchup nightmare in Pitts if he falls this far.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Darrisaw reminds me a lot of Trent Williams, who is set to be a free agent after his one season in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Chargers need to get Justin Herbert more weapons, especially those who can stretch the field. Waddle absolutely can do that.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Not that the Vikings would be pushing Anthony Barr out the door with this pick, but it's a selection made with the long-term future at linebacker in mind.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Bill Belichick goes with the raw but versatile and high-upside Rousseau to refortify the defensive line in New England.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Somewhat of a surprise pick, but with Patrick Peterson bound to hit the free-agent market, the Cardinals go with an athletic specimen to replace him on the boundary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
The Raiders desperately need more coverage prowess at the safety position. Moehrig will bring that to the defense.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 18
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
In their second first-round pick acquired in the Watson trade, the Texans go with the explosive, decently refined Jones to usher in a new era at the defensive end spot in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 19
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Washington Football Team will see a lot of Terry McLaurin in St. Brown. They'll formulate a fun duo that can routinely get open. I think Washington goes the free-agent or trade route at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 20
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Bears have to find a new quarterback for 2021, but this isn't the place to do it. Instead, they build their offensive front with the athletic and versatile Vera-Tucker.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Another team that may be in the quarterback market this offseason suddenly needs a left tackle after news hit of Anthony Costanzo's retirement.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
While edge is a more glaring need, Barmore is a disruptive pass rusher on the interior and would wreak havoc next to Jeffery Simmons.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman is a complete wideout who brings it with size, deceptive YAC skills, and polished route running.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Steelers are going to have plenty of difficult decisions to make this offseason, and rebuilding the offensive line is a must.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault, and Toney make for a fun and dynamic receiving trio for Lawrence in Duval.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Ojulari has threatening acceleration off the line of scrimmage and with more pass-rushing moves and strength, he can be one of the best young edge rushers in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Chris Olave WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
The Ravens need to diversify their receiver room for Lamar Jackson
Round 1 - Pick 28
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
The Saints are bound to turn the page at quarterback this offseason, and whether it be Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, or someone else, New Orleans needs more weapons.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
To maintain their sturdiness up front, the Buccaneers go with Basham, a 6-5, 285-pound wrecking ball who can play any position along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
The Bills secondary has improved throughout the season, and Buffalo adds to that strong unit with the twitchy and instinctive Samuel.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Love this prospect-team pairing because Collins has the size to rush off the edge in Mike Pettine's scheme and range from sideline-to-sideline when needed.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Campbell is a long, smooth athlete who'll be a welcomed addition to Kansas City's defensive backfield.