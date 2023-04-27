Draft day has officially arrived. More than half of the NFL's teams have been looking forward to this moment since the regular season ended in January. As quarterback contracts shoot through the roof, teams will be looking for young, cheaper talent to fill out their potential Super Bowl rosters.
In today's final thought exercise of the pre-draft cycle, the quarterback landing spots are explored as well as a potential trade inside the top-10.
The draft order below is the official order based on team records and tiebreakers. There are only 31 picks as a result of the Dolphins' pick being forfeited due to tampering violations.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Outside of a bogus internet rumor, Bryce Young has been the perceived favorite to go No. 1 overall for about a month. Bryce Young is the best at the quarterback position in this class. If he were of prototypical size, there would not be any doubt in his ability to be one of the league's best.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
The buzz suggests that Houston is not sold on a quarterback not named Bryce Young. If DeMeco Ryans stays put at No. 2 overall, a productive defender from his alma mater makes a lot of sense.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
I do not think Las Vegas would take just any quarterback in this draft class. The Raiders have a roster with several needs, but they can not help themselves. C.J. Stroud gives them a quarterback to build around moving forward.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
The buzz linking Will Levis and Indianapolis has been circulating for quite awhile. I believe there is truth to it, but the Colts could also be releasing a savvy smokescreen. We will all find out together Thursday night.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
A fourth quarterback is taken in the top five picks. It may be too much for Seattle to pass on Jalen Carter in the moment, but there is no guarantee it could pass on Anthony Richardson here and land him later. The Seahawks would be smart to consider life beyond Geno Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Devon Witherspoon is the type of player who head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have been trying to add to the locker room for years. After initially believing that the Lions would need to take an edge rusher early and take the cornerback at No. 18 overall, I have flipped. The NFC North franchise goes cornerback first.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Arizona may have taken Tyree Wilson at No. 3 overall, so moving back, picking up additional draft assets from Las Vegas and still landing Wilson is a big win in general manager Monti Ossenfort's first year.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Atlanta added veteran voices in Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree to the roster this offseason. Those two players and Grady Jarrett should be able to bring Jalen Carter along and instill a professional way of life.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Chicago needs to come away from the upcoming season knowing what it has in Justin Fields. The Bears addressed the skill talent but now need to focus on the offensive line. Peter Skoronski's future is best served as an interior lineman, but the coaching staff can do whatever is necessary to get the five best players on the field.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
General manager Howie Roseman commonly addresses the offensive and defensive lines so that they are always prepared in the event of injury. Paris Johnson Jr. may have to play guard for a year or two as he awaits his time to move outside, but he provides them insurance in the short-term.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Despite signing Andre Dillard in free agency, Tennessee still needs offensive tackle help. Darnell Wright slides into right tackle with Dillard on the left side.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
It is best player available for Houston after taking Will Anderson Jr. No. 2 overall. The Texans have added significant talent on the defensive side of the ball over a two-year period; music to the ears of head coach DeMeco Ryans.
From New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 13
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Green Bay has Rashan Gary working with Preston Smith, but Gary missed eight games last season and Smith will turn 31 years old in November. The Packers could use another rusher. The Smith selection comes a year after the franchise took two Georgia Bulldogs -- defensive tackle Devante Wyatt and linebacker Quay Walker -- in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Offensive tackle is a critical need for New England in my eyes. They have an assortment of players that could play right tackle but lack a viable long-term option on the left side. Head coach Bill Belichick replaces one Georgia tackle (Isaiah Wynn) with another (Broderick Jones).
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The pick swap with Green Bay costs New York an offensive tackle, but it has a backup plan. Brian Branch can be a leader in that secondary. Senior advisor Phil Savage has a long history with many programs but notably Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Washington will not even need to send a jet to pick up local star Deonte Banks. The Commanders get a lengthy, physical cornerback to capitalize on all the pressure created by that expensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The legacy comes home as Pittsburgh selects Joey Porter Jr. Offensive tackle is a bigger need, but the reality is that the Steelers could miss out if the run begins at No. 9 overall or earlier, as it did in this scenario.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
After adding Devon Witherspoon at No. 6 overall, Detroit turns around and selects an edge rusher to continue adding to that front. The Lions can condense Lukas Van Ness in certain scenarios and fulfill some of what they are missing at defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Tampa Bay is just adding young talent at an affordable rate. Myles Murphy has tremendous upside, and Tampa Bay should be happy to have him midway through the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have a vertical presence to their skillset, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a smooth operator underneath. He is accountable as a route-runner and should feast on opportunities created by those other threats.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
The Chargers and Dalton Kincaid both left San Diego, so they have that in common. Los Angeles is looking to add speed, but the availability of Kincaid was too good to pass up as it adds another weapon for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 22
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Baltimore cannot be comfortable with Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. The situation is improved, but if the Ravens really want to send a message, they would add Quentin Johnston to open up the possibility of three wide receiver sets.
Round 1 - Pick 23
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Minnesota takes a very productive wide receiver to replace Adam Thielen and pair with Justin Jefferson.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Bryan Bresee feels like a pick made by general manager Trent Baalke. Baalke has never been afraid to take a player with a torn ACL in his past. He also favors prospects with traits and, Bresee certainly qualifies for both at a position of need.
Round 1 - Pick 25
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
New York adds to its offensive interior with the selection of O'Cyrus Torrence. The Giants have a big, physical front with Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal and Torrence.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
One of the most curious storylines of draft night is where Bijan Robinson is ultimately taken. His talent suggests he should go inside the top 10, but it is difficult finding a logical landing spot. Dallas could not pass on him if he were still on the board at this point.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
The Bills offense is unlocked with a quality slot receiver, and they find theirs here at No. 27 overall. Zay Flowers has inside out versatility but will primarily see snaps out of the slot.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Cincinnati could go defensive tackle here as well with a few quality options on the board. However, it targets the northern Kentucky native as another element to its passing game.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
Mazi Smith DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs
New Orleans needs help at defensive tackle after losing Shy Tuttle and David Onyemata. Mazi Smith is a wide body who should be able to upgrade the run defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
After taking Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 10 overall, the Eagles follow their modus operandi by selecting a defensive lineman -- Calijah Kancey in this instance.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Kansas City signed Jawaan Taylor in free agency to replace Orlando Brown Jr. at right tackle. However, the selection of Anton Harrison, who played left tackle for the Sooners, allows the Chiefs to move Taylor back to the right side.