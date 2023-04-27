From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Outside of a bogus internet rumor, Bryce Young has been the perceived favorite to go No. 1 overall for about a month. Bryce Young is the best at the quarterback position in this class. If he were of prototypical size, there would not be any doubt in his ability to be one of the league's best.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The buzz suggests that Houston is not sold on a quarterback not named Bryce Young. If DeMeco Ryans stays put at No. 2 overall, a productive defender from his alma mater makes a lot of sense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd I do not think Las Vegas would take just any quarterback in this draft class. The Raiders have a roster with several needs, but they can not help themselves. C.J. Stroud gives them a quarterback to build around moving forward.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The buzz linking Will Levis and Indianapolis has been circulating for quite awhile. I believe there is truth to it, but the Colts could also be releasing a savvy smokescreen. We will all find out together Thursday night.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd A fourth quarterback is taken in the top five picks. It may be too much for Seattle to pass on Jalen Carter in the moment, but there is no guarantee it could pass on Anthony Richardson here and land him later. The Seahawks would be smart to consider life beyond Geno Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Devon Witherspoon is the type of player who head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have been trying to add to the locker room for years. After initially believing that the Lions would need to take an edge rusher early and take the cornerback at No. 18 overall, I have flipped. The NFC North franchise goes cornerback first.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona may have taken Tyree Wilson at No. 3 overall, so moving back, picking up additional draft assets from Las Vegas and still landing Wilson is a big win in general manager Monti Ossenfort's first year.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta added veteran voices in Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree to the roster this offseason. Those two players and Grady Jarrett should be able to bring Jalen Carter along and instill a professional way of life.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Chicago needs to come away from the upcoming season knowing what it has in Justin Fields. The Bears addressed the skill talent but now need to focus on the offensive line. Peter Skoronski's future is best served as an interior lineman, but the coaching staff can do whatever is necessary to get the five best players on the field.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd General manager Howie Roseman commonly addresses the offensive and defensive lines so that they are always prepared in the event of injury. Paris Johnson Jr. may have to play guard for a year or two as he awaits his time to move outside, but he provides them insurance in the short-term.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Despite signing Andre Dillard in free agency, Tennessee still needs offensive tackle help. Darnell Wright slides into right tackle with Dillard on the left side.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st It is best player available for Houston after taking Will Anderson Jr. No. 2 overall. The Texans have added significant talent on the defensive side of the ball over a two-year period; music to the ears of head coach DeMeco Ryans.

From From New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 13 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Green Bay has Rashan Gary working with Preston Smith, but Gary missed eight games last season and Smith will turn 31 years old in November. The Packers could use another rusher. The Smith selection comes a year after the franchise took two Georgia Bulldogs -- defensive tackle Devante Wyatt and linebacker Quay Walker -- in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Offensive tackle is a critical need for New England in my eyes. They have an assortment of players that could play right tackle but lack a viable long-term option on the left side. Head coach Bill Belichick replaces one Georgia tackle (Isaiah Wynn) with another (Broderick Jones).

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 15 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The pick swap with Green Bay costs New York an offensive tackle, but it has a backup plan. Brian Branch can be a leader in that secondary. Senior advisor Phil Savage has a long history with many programs but notably Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Washington will not even need to send a jet to pick up local star Deonte Banks. The Commanders get a lengthy, physical cornerback to capitalize on all the pressure created by that expensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th The legacy comes home as Pittsburgh selects Joey Porter Jr. Offensive tackle is a bigger need, but the reality is that the Steelers could miss out if the run begins at No. 9 overall or earlier, as it did in this scenario.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd After adding Devon Witherspoon at No. 6 overall, Detroit turns around and selects an edge rusher to continue adding to that front. The Lions can condense Lukas Van Ness in certain scenarios and fulfill some of what they are missing at defensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Tampa Bay is just adding young talent at an affordable rate. Myles Murphy has tremendous upside, and Tampa Bay should be happy to have him midway through the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have a vertical presence to their skillset, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a smooth operator underneath. He is accountable as a route-runner and should feast on opportunities created by those other threats.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers and Dalton Kincaid both left San Diego, so they have that in common. Los Angeles is looking to add speed, but the availability of Kincaid was too good to pass up as it adds another weapon for Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore cannot be comfortable with Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. The situation is improved, but if the Ravens really want to send a message, they would add Quentin Johnston to open up the possibility of three wide receiver sets.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Minnesota takes a very productive wide receiver to replace Adam Thielen and pair with Justin Jefferson.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Bryan Bresee feels like a pick made by general manager Trent Baalke. Baalke has never been afraid to take a player with a torn ACL in his past. He also favors prospects with traits and, Bresee certainly qualifies for both at a position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 25 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 1st New York adds to its offensive interior with the selection of O'Cyrus Torrence. The Giants have a big, physical front with Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal and Torrence.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st One of the most curious storylines of draft night is where Bijan Robinson is ultimately taken. His talent suggests he should go inside the top 10, but it is difficult finding a logical landing spot. Dallas could not pass on him if he were still on the board at this point.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bills offense is unlocked with a quality slot receiver, and they find theirs here at No. 27 overall. Zay Flowers has inside out versatility but will primarily see snaps out of the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati could go defensive tackle here as well with a few quality options on the board. However, it targets the northern Kentucky native as another element to its passing game.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Mazi Smith DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 5th New Orleans needs help at defensive tackle after losing Shy Tuttle and David Onyemata. Mazi Smith is a wide body who should be able to upgrade the run defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd After taking Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 10 overall, the Eagles follow their modus operandi by selecting a defensive lineman -- Calijah Kancey in this instance.