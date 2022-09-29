Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st There are a number of reasons why Stroud should be considered the favorite to go No. 1 overall. He has the size that Bryce Young lacks and is a much younger prospect relative to Will Levis -- without losing out on the qualities that define a successful quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Young is never going to have the size element, but he has a better feel for the game than any other quarterback in this class. How he is perceived will likely vary on a team-by-team basis, but Houston takes a chance on him in this scenario.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Levis is an older prospect who took a circuitous path to becoming the starting quarterback at Kentucky. He has the size, mobility, arm strength and intelligence to continue improving as he receives more playing experience. He benefits having learned from two NFL offensive coordinators in as many years.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st New York signed Carl Lawson in free agency of 2021 before drafting Micheal Clemons and Jermaine Johnson II. Where does that leave Anderson? The Jets could move on from Lawson next offseason and save $15 million towards the salary cap in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Circle the Commanders and Giants as teams that would love to address their respective cornerback situations early in the 2023 NFL Draft. Washington comes to the table first and is able to upgrade the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Chicago needs to stack good players regardless of position. It drafted Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker to upgrade the secondary over the past two years. This selection does not necessarily benefit Justin Fields, but the Bears had to take Carter in this position.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd It is difficult to project Carolina's future because it almost certainly will not include head coach Matt Rhule barring a significant turnaround. Murphy is a really talented player who has scheme versatility, which is important for the reason already stated.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Pittsburgh's offensive line has not been the same since Mike Munchak departed for Denver. Johnson represents a significant upgrade at left tackle, so maybe the Steelers would not have to double and triple team Myles Garrett twice a year.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Originally from Illinois, Johnson possesses the physical play style that Dan Campbell coveted as part of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions certainly had a type when adding to the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants would love a lockdown man coverage cornerback in this spot, but there is little comfort with the options available. Quarterback is the wild card as the team continues evaluating Daniel Jones. Simpson is a very versatile player capable of shooting gaps and making plays in the backfield or dropping into coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd New England's wide receiver room is held together by Scotch tape right now. The jury is still out on Mac Jones, but it is safe to say adding a quality pass-catcher like Smith-Njigba would go a long way towards effectively evaluating him.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas has added two dynamic pass rushers to terrorize opposing quarterbacks, but it needs to strengthen the heart of that defense. Bresee has as much talent as any defensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OL Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Tennessee is already in need of a right tackle after swinging and missing on Isaiah Wilson, but Taylor Lewan is also 31 years old and has no dead money left on his contract after this year. The Titans have already made some decisions that lead one to believe they could be hitting the restart button, so perhaps this is the next step.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Gonzalez DB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Philadelphia is all about preparing for the future, and bringing in Gonzalez allows a smooth transition when the team parts with James Bradberry and/or Darius Slay. Gonzalez's Oregon career is still in its infancy after transferring in from Colorado this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st To its credit, Jacksonville has been active in upgrading the wide receive room for Trevor Lawrence. However, the Jaguars still lack that premier outlet, and there will come a time when production does not match the contracts doled out to Christian Kirk and Zay Jones this offseason. Boutte is a player capable of making big plays after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona's draft decision-making has been questionable in recent years. It has selected Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons in the first round and neither is a key contributor. Last year's first-round selection was traded for Hollywood Brown, who is in need of a new contract. Robinson would be the best running back on the roster by a desert mile, but the Cardinals should probably go in another direction from a roster building standpoint.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 17 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th After selecting Bryce Young No. 2 overall, Houston turns its attention to supporting the young quarterback. Nico Collins brings size to that wide receiver room, but Addison provides speed after the catch. Brandin Cooks will be around for at least the 2023 season, but his contract has no business being a part of the team's long-term plans.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Eli Ricks CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Indianapolis needed Sunday's win over Kansas City after a disappointing start. The more we learn about Jacksonville, maybe it is just a better team right now. Cornerback is hardly the biggest issue for Indianapolis, but it is a contributing factor. It could be a look-in-the-mirror offseason for the franchise depending on how this season plays out.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st With Tyler Smith settling in at left tackle, Dallas could add an interior player to settle that unit long term. Smith and Skoronski have positional flexibility, so it also gives the Cowboys some insurance in the event of injury, which has been all too familiar in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Mayer is a big-bodied outlet for Joe Burrow. He could ultimately step into that third role behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Mayer also gives the team a reliable three-down player capable of sealing the edge in the run game.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 21 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Emmanuel Ogbah will turn 30 years old towards the end of the 2023 campaign and carries an $18.35 million average salary cap hit over the next two seasons. Anudike-Uzomah provides depth at a key position before eventually taking over.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Perhaps Andrew Booth Jr. can take on a larger role before season's end and this becomes less of a position of need. Minnesota fans are probably tired of using draft picks on the position, but it still remains a concern.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Broderick Jones OL Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The loss of Rashawn Slater for the season magnified Los Angeles' offensive line issues. Without Slater, it looks rather bleak along that unit. The Chargers were unable to address both guard and right tackle this offseason, so they solve the latter a year later.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 24 Noah Sewell LB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 253 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle's most recent draft class is looking really good early, so the hope is to build off of that. The team will not have to travel far to evaluate Sewell, who upgrades the talent floor of that unit immediately.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 26 Gervon Dexter Sr. DL Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th Dexter provides depth and upgrades the talent level along the Detroit defensive line. The team has Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike to fulfill those interior roles, but Dexter gives it a new look and more juice to keep everyone fresh.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Admittedly, the selection lacks creativity. Johnston has been a popular match for the AFC North franchise because of his size, range and what that would mean for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay's process at wide receiver is simply throwing darts at a board and seeing what sticks. It appears as though it struck gold with Romeo Doubs, but there is not a lot of confidence being projected with the others right now. Downs is a personal favorite and a player I wanted to fit in the first round. Unfortunately, I was not able to do the same with Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Richardson has a lot to work on, but the physical talent is evident. He is hanging around the latter portion of the first round, but it is more likely that he returns to Gainesville for another season. Tampa Bay should need a replacement at quarterback in the near future.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jaelyn Duncan OL Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Kansas City's offensive tackle situation is similar to Tennessee's. The Chiefs need a right tackle, but it is not unreasonable to think they could also be in the market for a left tackle. The team and Brown were far apart in contract negotiations, and it becomes counter-productive to franchise tag him a second time.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th General manager Howie Roseman believes in having depth along the offensive and defensive lines. Foskey is a player who has the size NFL teams covet on the edge.