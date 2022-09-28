While scoring overall is down through three weeks in the NFL compared to recent standards, there've been plenty of fireworks from quarterbacks. And while their individual efforts while playing the most challenging position in sports should be praised, we have to consider that plenty of teams aren't exactly fielding the 2013 Legion Of Boom in the secondary.
The Cardinals, Ravens, and Titans are all in the bottom fourth of the league when it comes to yards-per-attempt average allowed heading into October, so in this mock we get them defensive back help.
The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from SportsLine. There's no No. 25 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it. Mock Draft 2.0 deploy!
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
At this point, Stroud seems aligned to be the consensus QB1 in this class. Some people will like Bryce Young, and he's a stud too, but Stroud has prototypical NFL quarterback traits.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Chalk at the top. Young hasn't been challenged much this season to date but has gotten off to a stellar start.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson is one of the cleaner edge-rushing prospects over the past decade, and the Falcons have to get better around the corner of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Robert Saleh could gravitate toward Simpson with thoughts of Fred Warner at linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Riding with Fashanu until he doesn't play precisely like a fast-rising offensive tackle prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Bears go receiver to aid the development of Justin Fields, or whoever the next quarterback is in Chicago.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
The Panthers get Derrick Brown an athletic, movable chess piece to pair with on the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski feels like a Steelers type up front. Experienced, no-nonsense blocker who gets after it on every snap blocking for the run and the pass.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Giving Richardson time to heat up again. He'd be the perfect full-year redshirt behind Jared Goff in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Daniel Jones is not it. The new regime for the G-Men get a swing at the quarterback position with the big-armed, athletic Levis, even though he is an older prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Patriots have been looking for an alpha edge rusher for a while now, and Murphy's large size for for the defensive end spot is precisely what Bill Belichick likes at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Raiders desperately need more playmakers in the secondary, and Ringo has the best size-speed-athleticism combination at the cornerback position in the class. Josh McDaniels will love his man-coverage ability.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Another club with serious secondary needs. Smith is a large, feisty cornerback who's had a productive career to date in the SEC.
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 14
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Eagles load up offensively with a super-clean tight end prospect to pair with Dallas Goedert.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The Jaguars are surprisingly 2-1 and playing good football, don't get me wrong. But they've still allowed more 20-plus yard plays (12) than they've gained offensively (11). Johnson would be an incredibly useful asset to this defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Eli Ricks CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs
Arizona is in dire straits when it comes to its secondary. Ricks is a SEC-tested outside cornerback with fine technique and ball skills.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter's been dinged early in the season, which could lead to a fall on draft night, but the Texans would gladly stop his plummet here.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Colts go with a powerful, balanced left tackle to bolster their already strong offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 19
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The Cowboys get a slippery, ultra-productive wideout to complement CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
CIncinnati doesn't stray too far geographically with the selection of the Ohio State star in the trenches.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 21
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Dolphins offensive front is still far from being a sturdy, cohesive group. Jones is a punisher at the tackle spot.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Vikings love what they have in K.J. Osborn, but it's time to get another receiving piece to draw attention away from Justin Jefferson. Rice is big and electric as a route runner and with the ball in his hands.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
More edge-rushing firepower for the Chargers with the bendy, explosive Kansas State star.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 24
Cade Stover TE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Stover is on the rise after a stellar start to 2022. He's a springy, well-built athlete and can block.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jared Verse DE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Verse has been a menace for the ascending Seminoles, and the Lions would love to add another edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 27
DJ Turner DB
Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Mike McDonald pushes for Turner, whom he coached at Michigan. The Wolverines defensive back has been lockdown to start the season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 215 lbs
Washington is the stocky YAC threat Matt LaFleur would love in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
This is maybe a bit too high for Penix, but he is the hottest quarterback in college football and has major traits.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The Syracuse blocker has repeatedly moved people with ease to begin the year for the Orange. He looks like the type of athlete who could land in Round 1 in April.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
The Eagles get younger at cornerback with Witherspoon, who's seemingly everywhere when he's on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida • Soph • 6'3" / 301 lbs
This could be Eguakun or his Florida offensive linemate O'Cyrus Torrance, who's been tremendous inside for the Gators. Buffalo has to get younger on the interior.