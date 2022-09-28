While scoring overall is down through three weeks in the NFL compared to recent standards, there've been plenty of fireworks from quarterbacks. And while their individual efforts while playing the most challenging position in sports should be praised, we have to consider that plenty of teams aren't exactly fielding the 2013 Legion Of Boom in the secondary.

The Cardinals, Ravens, and Titans are all in the bottom fourth of the league when it comes to yards-per-attempt average allowed heading into October, so in this mock we get them defensive back help.

The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from SportsLine. There's no No. 25 pick in this mock, as the Dolphins forfeited it for integrity of the game violations. Let's get to it. Mock Draft 2.0 deploy!