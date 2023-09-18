By now you know the 2024 NFL Draft is trending toward being one of the deepest at the quarterback position in a very long time. And it's still early, so outside of Caleb Williams, we really don't know which passers will go in the first round and in what range.
Let's venture some guesses here. Also, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy has been tremendous through two weeks of action, so he's probably much higher on this mock than you expected.
The draft order below was determined using the reverse order of SportsLine's projected win totals through Week 1.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Of course we can't set this in stone yet. But I'm guessing the Cardinals would be perfectly content with this outcome. Williams in the desert, starting in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Colts will have some serious athleticism at quarterback and receiver with this Harrison Jr. selection.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
More firepower offensively for Daniel Jones and the next quarterback in New York. Bowers is ridiculously talented and can really block.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The construction of the defensive line continues for the Bears with Latu, who's a polished and athletic specimen with an NFL frame and length.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
If the Sam Howell era is to continue, it must do so with better blocking, especially playing in the NFC East. Alt has franchise-left tackle traits.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Fashanu is a young, balanced, powerful blocker who can be a franchise left tackle in Denver.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 7
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
More offensive skill talent for Justin Fields in Chicago. Nabers has a very multi-dimensional game that would complement D.J. Moore well.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 8
Round 1 - Pick 9
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye is the heir apparent to Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. He's not freaky but has plus arm talent and downfield accuracy.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
McCarthy has the arm talent and predisposition to let it rip downfield that Pete Carroll will love, and it blends well with the likes of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Carter has the size and tenacity to be the next quarterback of the Steelers defense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
The Chargers desperately need an enforcer on the interior of their defensive line. Sweat is exactly that type of player.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Coleman is a thick but athletic perimeter wideout who'd bring more physicality to the Titans receiver group.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Jets adding another stifling cornerback to their secondary? Bad news for opponent's pass games.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Rams are in full-on, best-player-available mode given the state of their roster, and that's Verse here.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 237 lbs
Another wideout. Wilson stands in for the legendary Mike Evans as the boundary box-out type at a similar size.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Soph • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Ewers joins the Patriots, but New England isn't fully ready to be done with Mac Jones just yet. Ewers is relatively young and not incredibly experienced, so sitting behind Jones wouldn't be the worst idea.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
The Raiders jump at the opportunity to grab a top-flight cornerback prospect to add to their defensive backfield. Big need filled.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Bengals go back to offensive line in Round 1 after the Jonah Williams experiment didn't materialize as they would've hoped.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Ideal prospect to learn from Cam Jordan before emerging as New Orleans alpha rusher of the future.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 21
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Stroud has some movement ability. It's not about that. Houston's blocking has to be better. Period.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
The Dolphins have seen what Tua Tagovailoa and the offense can do when the quarterback is protected. Hence an offensive line pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
The Lions need another boundary wideout on this roster. Egbuka can be that weapon for Jared Goff.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
The Falcons could very well win the NFC South in 2023... then look to replace Desmond Ridder with a more assertive passer in Sanders.
Round 1 - Pick 25
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Tuimoloau is next in a long line of very polished first-round edge rushers from Ohio State. He's exactly what the Ravens need on the outside of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Best player available here for Green Bay, snagging the uber-talented interior rusher from Miami who's just tapping into how good he can be on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 27
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
The Bills must fortify the right tackle position, and Suamataia is a freaky specimen Buffalo typically gravitates toward early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Javion Cohen OL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
Possibly the most naturally gifted pure guard in the class lands in Jacksonville to protect Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Pure speed for the Cowboys offense who can lean on the wealth of knowledge that is Brandin Cooks at wideout.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Given the ages of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, the Eagles go with a twitchy, playmaking cornerback here.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Kansas City is thrilled to land Newton, who has supreme pass-rushing gifts as a defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Smith will add serious beef and athleticism to the interior of San Francisco's front next to Javon Hargrave.