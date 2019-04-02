LOOK: The 2019 NFL Draft hats are here and they're bringing lots of local flavor

The NFL Draft is just around the corner and while we don't know exactly who is going where just yet, we do know what the players will be wearing on their heads as they take the stage to begin their NFL careers.

The 2019 NFL Draft team caps were unveiled this week by New Era and, for the second year in a row, they all bring a little bit of local flavor. While last year's caps displayed the designated slogan for each franchise, each of this year's caps has design elements pulled from the NFL team's official state flag.

"This idea as we go through to celebrate the past of the NFL and innovation of where it's moving, we really wanted to start with where the game began within each local community," Ryan DiNunzio, New Era's director of football, told MMQB. "It's a unique way to say this is where we started, this is who we are, this is what we're about, this is the community we represent. At the same time it tells a separate story of welcoming a new member into that community. Really trying to tell this message of this is where we're going, this is who we represent and welcome into the community."

As a result of the state flag influence, each of the caps are pretty unique. Some work better than others -- and differing tastes will lead to differing opinions on which -- but the fact that each of the 32 hats has its own personality (as opposed to a league-wide uniform design) is neat.

Let's have a look at the collection.

While those are the official hats that will be worn on stage during this year's draft, New Era also released alternate caps that keep the same designs but feature different (and, in many cases, funkier) color schemes. You can view the entire collection on the NFL Shop website.