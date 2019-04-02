LOOK: The 2019 NFL Draft hats are here and they're bringing lots of local flavor
Each of the 32 caps was designed with the team's state flag in mind
The NFL Draft is just around the corner and while we don't know exactly who is going where just yet, we do know what the players will be wearing on their heads as they take the stage to begin their NFL careers.
The 2019 NFL Draft team caps were unveiled this week by New Era and, for the second year in a row, they all bring a little bit of local flavor. While last year's caps displayed the designated slogan for each franchise, each of this year's caps has design elements pulled from the NFL team's official state flag.
"This idea as we go through to celebrate the past of the NFL and innovation of where it's moving, we really wanted to start with where the game began within each local community," Ryan DiNunzio, New Era's director of football, told MMQB. "It's a unique way to say this is where we started, this is who we are, this is what we're about, this is the community we represent. At the same time it tells a separate story of welcoming a new member into that community. Really trying to tell this message of this is where we're going, this is who we represent and welcome into the community."
As a result of the state flag influence, each of the caps are pretty unique. Some work better than others -- and differing tastes will lead to differing opinions on which -- but the fact that each of the 32 hats has its own personality (as opposed to a league-wide uniform design) is neat.
Let's have a look at the collection.
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
(Unavailable due to jersey/logo redesign.)
Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Redskins
While those are the official hats that will be worn on stage during this year's draft, New Era also released alternate caps that keep the same designs but feature different (and, in many cases, funkier) color schemes. You can view the entire collection on the NFL Shop website.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top LBs
Plus the former Washington star with similarities to Eric Kendricks and more on 2019's top...
-
Mock: Giants move up to take Haskins
Cardinals take Kyler Murray with top overall pick and trade Josh Rosen to Patriots
-
What to know about Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams is hoping his college success translates to the NFL
-
Three-round mock: Pats get QB, 2 TEs
It's our three-round mock draft and seven quarterbacks go off the board
-
What to know about Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver was considered one of the two best players in college football heading into the 2018...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs
Plus the former Clemson star similar to Linval Joseph and more on 2019's top defensive line...