NFL Mock Draft 2020: Patriots land franchise quarterback, Redskins add corner and tackle after trade down

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Anyone who doesn't have him going No. 1 is just looking for attention.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Redskins Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Chase Young is a generational pass-rusher, but the Redskins will get a nice haul to move down a couple of spots while the Dolphins secure their franchise quarterback. Other teams may be interested in Tua, so the Dolphins will have to trade up to make sure they get him.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Lions could take a few players here that could make an immediate impact on their defense, but common sense says that Young is the best player in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Like the Lions, the Giants will have to make a tough decision here. Jeff Okudah will be tempting, but they will end up going with the linebacker that crushed the combine.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins need help at cornerback. Josh Norman is no longer there and Quinton Dunbar has been traded, so they will have a great opportunity to select this future defensive star in the secondary at No. 5 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Herbert is a guy the Chargers are rumored to like. I doubt he will start the season ahead of Tyrod Taylor, but they may believe they are selecting the future of the franchise right here.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st First-year head coach Matt Rhule lost some starters along the defensive front this offseason. Some say Brown had a disappointing combine, but I believe he's someone who could end up making an impact right away.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Kliff Kingsbury has the players he wants at quarterback and running back, now he just needs a young, talented offensive tackle who can set both of them up for success.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars could consider a quarterback here if they don't pick up someone like Andy Dalton in the coming weeks, but I bet they go with Wills Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns need help at offensive tackle. If two already go in the top nine like I project, Becton will make it three in the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd It's a great debate, but I do think Jeudy is the top receiver in this class. Not by much, though. With Robby Anderson gone, Jeudy could step in and immediately start as Sam Darnold's No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Like Jeudy, Lamb is someone who could come in and start immediately. Who knows what Jon Gruden is thinking when it comes to the quarterback position, but Lamb will be able to help whoever is tossing the pigskin in Vegas.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Ruggs truly is an interesting prospect. He's not considered the No. 1 wideout in this class, but could end up being a star just because of how fast he is. Emmanuel Sanders signing with the Saints opens the door open for Deebo Samuel to make even more of an impact in 2020, and adding another speedy wideout in Ruggs should help Jimmy Garoppolo immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th The Buccaneers need a tackle to help keep Tom Brady upright, and Thomas would be a great selection here. Some consider him to be the top tackle in the draft, so this could end up being a steal for Tampa Bay.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd The Broncos would absolutely love to take someone like Ruggs or Jeudy here, but unfortunately, they will not be available. Murray is complete linebacker that can blitz just as well as he can get out in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons lost Vic Beasley in free agency and could get a monster in Chaisson right here at No. 16.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd From the moves the Cowboys have made this offseason, they appear all-in when it comes to the 2020 season. Losing Byron Jones was a big loss, however, and they can potentially fill that hole immediately with Henderson.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins have had an impressive offseason thus far, and they can continue to do so if they grab Kinlaw with their second first-round pick. He's someone I predict will fall a bit, but that doesn't mean he won't be a beast in the trenches right away.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Queen is actually one of my favorite prospects in this class. There are plenty of teams that are hoping he will fall to them late in the first round, but I'm not sure how long he will last. He may be a one-year starter but just turn on his film -- it's hard not to be impressed.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Jaguars need help at corner -- especially since their deal with Darqueze Dennard fell through. Diggs has a lot of potential, and comes into the NFL with impressive size as well.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The Eagles have to get help for their passing game -- there's no getting around it. Jefferson would give Carson Wentz some much-needed help right away.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st I like McKinney here because he's a versatile defensive back. He can fit in immediately wherever Mike Zimmer wants to play him.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Patriots might be surprised to see Love drop to them at No. 23 overall. While they probably don't believe he's a Day 1 starter, they're going to give him a shot. Bill Belichick and Co. can't feel 100 percent comfortable moving into 2020 with just Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, right?

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd While Marshon Lattimore is a stud, the Saints still gave up 241.8 passing yards per game in 2019, which ranked in the bottom half of the league. If they can secure a starting cornerback who knows how to press on the line of scrimmage, it could take this defense to another level immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Higgins is another player who could develop into a legitimate NFL star. The Vikings parted ways with Stefon Diggs this offseason, so why not take a chance on this national champion out of Clemson?

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th With Trent Williams likely on his way out, the Redskins need a new left tackle. Like Williams, Jones is athletic and has a high motor, so this pick makes a lot of sense after acquiring it in the Dolphins' trade up for No. 2 earlier in this mock draft.

Round 1 - Pick 27 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Seahawks need more help on the edge and Epenesa possesses ideal size and speed.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th This defensive end/edge rusher position is not necessarily a position of weakness for the Ravens, but it's hard not to be intrigued by Gross-Matos. The Ravens already have a potent offense, so I would secure yet another guy who knows how to get after the quarterback as I prepare for a Super Bowl run.

Round 1 - Pick 29 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The Titans need help in the secondary and Terrell is a speed demon.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th The Packers have the talented edge rushers, so now all they need is a young talent that can hold down the middle of the field. Baun is that kind of player. Plus, he's a Wisconsin native!

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers gave up DeForest Buckner for a first-rounder, and they can potentially get that production back with the No. 31 overall pick. Blacklock is relentless along the defensive line.