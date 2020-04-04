NFL Mock Draft 2020: Patriots land franchise quarterback, Redskins add corner and tackle after trade down
Plus the Broncos pivot after a receiver run, AFC favorites Ravens and Chiefs add defense and more
NFL free agency is fun, but where teams are truly built is in the draft. This 2020 class is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, and could be one of the deeper drafts in recent memory. There's flashy quarterbacks, freakish wide receivers and defensive specimens aplenty.
We will probably see several trades in the first round, but there's only one transaction I feel comfortable predicting. I feel like former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's stock is going to rise, and one team is going to give up quite a few picks to select him. You'll see reports surface in the coming weeks speculating about how healthy he truly is or that he will be a candidate to suffer a fall on draft day. I'm not buying the noise.
Mock drafts are fun, so let's get into it:
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Anyone who doesn't have him going No. 1 is just looking for attention.
Mock Trade from Washington Redskins
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Chase Young is a generational pass-rusher, but the Redskins will get a nice haul to move down a couple of spots while the Dolphins secure their franchise quarterback. Other teams may be interested in Tua, so the Dolphins will have to trade up to make sure they get him.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The Lions could take a few players here that could make an immediate impact on their defense, but common sense says that Young is the best player in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Like the Lions, the Giants will have to make a tough decision here. Jeff Okudah will be tempting, but they will end up going with the linebacker that crushed the combine.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Redskins need help at cornerback. Josh Norman is no longer there and Quinton Dunbar has been traded, so they will have a great opportunity to select this future defensive star in the secondary at No. 5 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Herbert is a guy the Chargers are rumored to like. I doubt he will start the season ahead of Tyrod Taylor, but they may believe they are selecting the future of the franchise right here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
First-year head coach Matt Rhule lost some starters along the defensive front this offseason. Some say Brown had a disappointing combine, but I believe he's someone who could end up making an impact right away.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Kliff Kingsbury has the players he wants at quarterback and running back, now he just needs a young, talented offensive tackle who can set both of them up for success.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The Jaguars could consider a quarterback here if they don't pick up someone like Andy Dalton in the coming weeks, but I bet they go with Wills Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
The Browns need help at offensive tackle. If two already go in the top nine like I project, Becton will make it three in the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
It's a great debate, but I do think Jeudy is the top receiver in this class. Not by much, though. With Robby Anderson gone, Jeudy could step in and immediately start as Sam Darnold's No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Like Jeudy, Lamb is someone who could come in and start immediately. Who knows what Jon Gruden is thinking when it comes to the quarterback position, but Lamb will be able to help whoever is tossing the pigskin in Vegas.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Ruggs truly is an interesting prospect. He's not considered the No. 1 wideout in this class, but could end up being a star just because of how fast he is. Emmanuel Sanders signing with the Saints opens the door open for Deebo Samuel to make even more of an impact in 2020, and adding another speedy wideout in Ruggs should help Jimmy Garoppolo immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Buccaneers need a tackle to help keep Tom Brady upright, and Thomas would be a great selection here. Some consider him to be the top tackle in the draft, so this could end up being a steal for Tampa Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Broncos would absolutely love to take someone like Ruggs or Jeudy here, but unfortunately, they will not be available. Murray is complete linebacker that can blitz just as well as he can get out in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Falcons lost Vic Beasley in free agency and could get a monster in Chaisson right here at No. 16.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
From the moves the Cowboys have made this offseason, they appear all-in when it comes to the 2020 season. Losing Byron Jones was a big loss, however, and they can potentially fill that hole immediately with Henderson.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The Dolphins have had an impressive offseason thus far, and they can continue to do so if they grab Kinlaw with their second first-round pick. He's someone I predict will fall a bit, but that doesn't mean he won't be a beast in the trenches right away.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Queen is actually one of my favorite prospects in this class. There are plenty of teams that are hoping he will fall to them late in the first round, but I'm not sure how long he will last. He may be a one-year starter but just turn on his film -- it's hard not to be impressed.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Jaguars need help at corner -- especially since their deal with Darqueze Dennard fell through. Diggs has a lot of potential, and comes into the NFL with impressive size as well.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Eagles have to get help for their passing game -- there's no getting around it. Jefferson would give Carson Wentz some much-needed help right away.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
I like McKinney here because he's a versatile defensive back. He can fit in immediately wherever Mike Zimmer wants to play him.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Patriots might be surprised to see Love drop to them at No. 23 overall. While they probably don't believe he's a Day 1 starter, they're going to give him a shot. Bill Belichick and Co. can't feel 100 percent comfortable moving into 2020 with just Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, right?
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
While Marshon Lattimore is a stud, the Saints still gave up 241.8 passing yards per game in 2019, which ranked in the bottom half of the league. If they can secure a starting cornerback who knows how to press on the line of scrimmage, it could take this defense to another level immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Higgins is another player who could develop into a legitimate NFL star. The Vikings parted ways with Stefon Diggs this offseason, so why not take a chance on this national champion out of Clemson?
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
With Trent Williams likely on his way out, the Redskins need a new left tackle. Like Williams, Jones is athletic and has a high motor, so this pick makes a lot of sense after acquiring it in the Dolphins' trade up for No. 2 earlier in this mock draft.
Round 1 - Pick 27
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Seahawks need more help on the edge and Epenesa possesses ideal size and speed.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
This defensive end/edge rusher position is not necessarily a position of weakness for the Ravens, but it's hard not to be intrigued by Gross-Matos. The Ravens already have a potent offense, so I would secure yet another guy who knows how to get after the quarterback as I prepare for a Super Bowl run.
Round 1 - Pick 29
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Titans need help in the secondary and Terrell is a speed demon.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Round 1 - Pick 31
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
The 49ers gave up DeForest Buckner for a first-rounder, and they can potentially get that production back with the No. 31 overall pick. Blacklock is relentless along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
The Chiefs need cornerbacks and Gladney is as skilled as he is competitive.
