At this point, we're all expecting Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. to go No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. But what occurs after that, especially in the top 10? Where does North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye land?

In this mock, he's headed to the nation's capital. And Ohio State stakes its claim as Wide Receiver U with yet another duo getting selected inside the top half of the first round.

The current draft order is using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds but in reverse order. So don't freak about where I have your team picking.

OK, let's get to it.