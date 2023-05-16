At this point, we're all expecting Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. to go No. 1 and No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. But what occurs after that, especially in the top 10? Where does North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye land?
In this mock, he's headed to the nation's capital. And Ohio State stakes its claim as Wide Receiver U with yet another duo getting selected inside the top half of the first round.
The current draft order is using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds but in reverse order. So don't freak about where I have your team picking.
OK, let's get to it.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Soph • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Cardinals move on from Kyler Murray and make the easy decision to pick the uber-talented Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Harrison Jr. checks every box at receiver. Yes, every one. He's an instant star in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Fashanu probably would've been a first-round pick in 2023. He's crazy powerful at the point of attack and is a dynamic athlete with plus balance.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Fr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
The Commanders go with Maye to lead the club into a new chapter with a new owner. He has all the tools to be very good, very quickly in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penn State • Soph • 6'3" / 239 lbs
Robinson was a nightmare to block for tackles in the Big Ten last season. The Titans have to address the position, and Robinson has the burst and bend to be a top-10 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Soph • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Turner is a former enormous recruit who will be in the spotlight at Alabama now. With a productive season in 2023, Tuner could land this high in 2024's draft.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Tuimoloau looks like the next supremely clean Ohio State outside pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Taylor is a big but athletic and refined interior rusher who'll rock alongside Grady Jarrett in Atlanta.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Soph • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Egbuka could very well make 2024 the second time in three years Ohio State has two receivers in the same first round.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Bowers has looked like a future top-10 pick since his freshman season at Georgia. He's the exact prospect Bill Belichick will love.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Penix quietly had a spectacular season at Washington last year. He didn't move around quite as much as he did at Indiana. The big-time throws were littered all over his film.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Soph • 6'1" / 188 lbs
McKinstry was tremendous in 2022 and should parlay another lockdown season at Alabama to a top-half-of-the-first-round landing spot in next year's draft.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 13
JC Latham OL
Alabama • Soph • 6'6" / 326 lbs
Latham is a super-strong blocker with guard/tackle flexibility who'd fit nicely in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Maason Smith DT
LSU • Soph • 6'5" / 300 lbs
The Bears need to bulk up the interior of their defensive line. Smith is a havoc wreaker on the inside for the Tigers.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 213 lbs
Nix went from out-of-control Auburn quarterback to dynamic star at Oregon. He's the type of freaky athlete with a strong arm the Giants would likely gravitate toward.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Fr • 6'2" / 206 lbs
Ewers could make the jump early if he has a big year at Texas. While not a finished product, he has traits galore and plenty of confidence.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Joe Alt OL
Notre Dame • Soph • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Alt is the type of franchise left tackle prospect the Broncos need to seriously consider.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Cooper Beebe OL
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 322 lbs
The Saints add to the offensive line with Beebe, who probably would've been a Day 2 pick had he entered the 2023 draft.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Soph • 6'0" / 230 lbs
Trotter isn't quite as bulky as his dad but plays with similar instincts and tenacity. He's the type of second-level defender the Raiders need.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Illinois • Soph • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Newton is the premier small, disruptive force on the interior in this class. Just what the Texans need.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Zion Nelson OL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 316 lbs
The Dolphins stay local with Nelson, who's been on the draft radar forever and has slowly but surely improved in his collegiate career.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Arkansas • Soph • 6'2" / 227 lbs
Sanders has lightning-quick explosiveness and the home-run hitting ability to be considered later in the first round next year.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jared Verse DE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Verse is an older prospect but looks like a dynamic outside rusher with All-Pro flashes.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ohio State • Soph • 6'2" / 290 lbs
The Lions could still use some disruptive pieces on the interior next to Alim McNeill. Hall is that.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Iowa • Soph • 6'1" / 209 lbs
DeJean was a ballhawk in 2022 and plays with the athletic chops to play man in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Miami (FL) • Soph • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Kinchens looks like the best safety prospect heading into the college football season, and the Cowboys could use better coverage from that position.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas • Soph • 6'1" / 163 lbs
Worthy can absolutely scoot, and he's in for a monster season with Quinn Ewers at Texas. More firepower for Aaron Rodgers here.
Round 1 - Pick 28
BYU • Fr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
The Bengals address the offensive line to keep that unit solid for the prime of Joe Burrow's career.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Amarius Mims OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 330 lbs
Mims is a monstrous, powerful tackle who'll add more sturdiness to the right side of Buffalo's offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Bralen Trice LB
Washington • Soph • 6'4" / 269 lbs
Trice doesn't have freaky traits but can teach a masterclass in hand work to beat blockers.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Laiatu Latu LB
UCLA • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Latu is a skilled, sleek outside rusher who'll pair awesomely with Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Ohio State • Soph • 6'3" / 318 lbs
The Chiefs continue to spend first-round picks on the trenches on defense. This time it's on the interior.