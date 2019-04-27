Round 4 NFL Mock Draft 2019: Bengals and Patriots land QBs, Hakeem Butler and Kelvin Harmon find teams

Let's get one more mock draft in the books for the 2019 NFL Draft season

Two days of the 2019 NFL Draft are in the books, and we've seen plenty of surprises, including an amazing 18 trades on Day 2. While I'm always a fan of trading in mock drafts, you're not going to find them here. Instead, you'll see how I think Round 4 of the draft could unfold.

I hit the Cardinals' pick of Byron Murphy at No. 33 in my Day 2 mock draft; will I be as lucky here? With the Cardinals ignoring the offensive line so far, I think I have a shot at least getting the position right. You'll also see where receivers Hakeem Butler and Kelvin Harmon finally land, as well as which two teams add quarterbacks. Hint: One is a perennial Super Bowl contender.

It's been a fun ride mocking with you through the 2019 draft season. I can't wait to get started on 2020. Let's close this thing out with a bang.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 4
Round 4 - Pick 1 (103)
Beau Benzschawel OL
Wisconsin - Sr - 6'6 / 309 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
111 		POSITION RNK
19
The Cardinals have been busy, but one thing they haven't done is reinforce their offensive line. I expect that to be a priority on Day 3, and Benzschawel makes sense as someone that can come and and compete at guard immediately.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (104)
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S
Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
40 		POSITION RNK
3
I thought Gardner-Johnson was a fringe first-round talent, so consider me shocked he's still available here. The 49ers should target secondary help with this pick, and Gardner-Johnson has potential at either corner or free safety.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (105)
Amani Oruwariye CB
Penn State - Sr - 6'2 / 205 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
63 		POSITION RNK
8
Oruwariye is a solid corner that I thought was on the Round 2/3 fringe, and he'd be a good get for the Jets at a position of need.
Round 4 - Pick 4 (106)
Vosean Joseph LB
Florida - Jr - 6'1 / 230 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
81 		POSITION RNK
4
One spot the Raiders haven't addressed yet is at linebacker, where they'll want to get some young talent in the building on Day 3. Joseph is the best guy left at the position after three rounds.
Round 4 - Pick 5 (107)
Hakeem Butler WR
Iowa State - Jr - 6'5 / 227 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
52 		POSITION RNK
9
REC
60 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
22 		TDS
9
The Bucs made the secondary their major focus of Day 2 after taking a linebacker fifth overall, but at some point Bruce Arians will want an offensive player. Some think Butler is the top receiver in the draft, so this is awesome value here.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (108)
Mack Wilson LB
Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 240 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
54 		POSITION RNK
3
The Giants picked up edge rush help late in Round 3, and with no tackle worth this pick left on the board, they take a guy who was at one point considered a first-round prospect. He'll fill a big need at inside linebacker.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (109)
  From Jacksonville Jaguars
Joe Jackson DL
Miami (FL) - Jr - 6'4 / 275 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
80 		POSITION RNK
12
The Raiders got their new stud edge rusher at No. 4, but they need to improve the depth on the edge as well. Jackson should be a solid fit for Paul Guenther's defense in a complementary role.
Round 4 - Pick 8 (110)
Te'von Coney LB
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'1 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
125 		POSITION RNK
8
The Bengals had to take a linebacker on Day 2 and did, but I think they could double up at the position with a good interior option in Coney.
Round 4 - Pick 9 (111)
Dru Samia OL
Oklahoma - Sr - 6'5 / 305 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
151 		POSITION RNK
27
The Lions got some good talent in the first three rounds but did nothing to address their need at guard. Samia probably isn't a plug-and-play starter, but he could develop into one down the road.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (112)
  From Buffalo Bills
Deionte Thompson S
Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 195 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
57 		POSITION RNK
6
Thompson saw his stock fall late last year and didn't even manage to crack Day 2, but that benefits Washington here as they continue to make their defense Alabama North.
Round 4 - Pick 11 (113)
  From Denver Broncos
Kris Boyd CB
Texas - Sr - 5'11 / 201 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
114 		POSITION RNK
14
Boyd is a high-ceiling, low-floor prospect at corner that the Ravens can bring in and try to develop into one of their top three guys down the road.
Round 4 - Pick 12 (114)
  From Green Bay Packers
Jalen Jelks EDGE
Oregon - Sr - 6'5 / 256 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
117 		POSITION RNK
12
The Seahawks added edge rush help in Round 1, but all that did was patch a Frank Clark-sized hole. They still needed help at the position even with Clark, so they should look for quality DEs early on Day 3.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (115)
Christian Miller EDGE
Alabama - Sr - 6'3 / 247 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
109 		POSITION RNK
11
The Panthers also double up at edge rusher with someone who can bring versatility to the table when the team wants to employ 3-4 looks.
Round 4 - Pick 14 (116)
  From Miami Dolphins
Julian Love CB
Notre Dame - Jr - 5'11 / 195 LBS
Projected Team
New Orleans Saints 		PROSPECT RNK
50 		POSITION RNK
6
The sheer number of quality corners available on Day 2 means someone was destined to fall, and it ended up being Love. He can push for an immediate role in New Orleans.
Round 4 - Pick 15 (117)
Maxx Crosby EDGE
Eastern Michigan - Jr - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
178 		POSITION RNK
17
The Falcons went with two O-lineman in Round 1 and didn't have a Day 2 pick, so they've done nothing to address their defensive needs. Crosby has a shot to develop into a starter with the right tutelage.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (118)
  From Seattle Seahawks
Blake Cashman LB
Minnesota - Sr - 6'1 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
133 		POSITION RNK
11
There was some buzz surrounding Cashman after the combine that I thought could push him into Day 2, but instead the Patriots scoop him up after missing out on Jahlani Tavai.
Round 4 - Pick 17 (119)
Kelvin Harmon WR
NC State - Jr - 6'2 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
Cleveland Browns 		PROSPECT RNK
44 		POSITION RNK
6
REC
81 		REYDS
1186 		YDS/REC
14.6 		TDS
7
The Browns are in a good spot to land a Day 2 talent that's slid, and I can see them wanting one more receiver even after adding Odell Beckham. Harmon could have easily been taken in Round 2 without anyone blasting the pick.
Round 4 - Pick 18 (120)
Terrill Hanks LB
New Mexico State - Sr - 6'2 / 242 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
88 		POSITION RNK
5
The Vikings have made offense their priority so far, but I think that changes here. Hanks is a guy they've shown plenty of interest in, and he could compete for playing time immediately in the weakside role.
Round 4 - Pick 19 (121)
Isaiah Johnson CB
Houston - Sr - 6'2 / 208 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
110 		POSITION RNK
13
Like Love, Johnson was squeezed out of the picture in Day 2 though he has the talent worthy of being a top-100 pick. I thought the Titans would address the corner position with that big group of guys in Round 2, but this would be even better.
Round 4 - Pick 20 (122)
Charles Omenihu DL
Texas - Sr - 6'5 / 280 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
82 		POSITION RNK
13
I was surprised Omenihu wasn't a Day 2 selection, and while I don't think he fits the traditional edge rusher role in Pittsburgh, they have shown interest in him and likely have plans for his best fit if they can get him.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (123)
Lamont Gaillard OL
Georgia - Sr - 6'3 / 305 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
160 		POSITION RNK
28
The Ravens were in play for some offensive line help in Round 1, but they have yet to address the issue. Gaillard could carve at a role at guard or center.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (124)
Foster Moreau TE
LSU - Sr - 6'4 / 253 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
115 		POSITION RNK
8
REC
22 		REYDS
272 		YDS/REC
12.4 		TDS
2
Moreau could have some untapped potential if used correctly in the passing game, and the Seahawks should be looking to upgrade the tight end position in this round.
Round 4 - Pick 23 (125)
  From Denver Broncos
Ryan Finley QB
NC State - Sr - 6'4 / 213 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
107 		POSITION RNK
5
PAYDS
3928 		RUYDS
21 		INTS
11 		TDS
26
I don't think Finley is coming in and unseating Andy Dalton immediately, but the Bengals need to do better than Jeff Driskel as the QB2. They had Finley in for a workout so the interest is presumably there.
Round 4 - Pick 24 (126)
Jimmy Moreland CB
James Madison - Sr - 5'10 / 179 LBS
Projected Team
Chicago Bears 		PROSPECT RNK
200 		POSITION RNK
21
The last team to make their first pick, the Bears jumped for a running back when the position presented good value in Round 3. I'd be shocked if they don't focus on defense from here on out, starting with this sleeper small-school corner.
Round 4 - Pick 25 (127)
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Riley Ridley WR
Georgia - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
70 		POSITION RNK
11
REC
44 		REYDS
570 		YDS/REC
13 		TDS
9
The Ravens already took two receivers, but did you see their depth chart at the position coming into the draft? I'd keep loading up if one of the Day 2 talents makes it to them with this pick.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (128)
Amani Hooker S
Iowa - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
Dallas Cowboys 		PROSPECT RNK
87 		POSITION RNK
8
I thought the Cowboys would go safety with their first pick considering the talent on the board, but if they're fortunate enough to land a guy as talented as Hooker here, it should be considered a success.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (129)
Renell Wren DL
Arizona State - Sr - 6'5 / 318 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
102 		POSITION RNK
17
The Colts have done a great job addressing their biggest needs so far, but one spot I'd like to see them upgrade is the interior of the defensive line. Wren is a fringe Day 2 talent, so the value is there with this pick.
Round 4 - Pick 28 (130)
Corey Ballentine CB
NFL Draft - 6'0 / 204 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
172 		POSITION RNK
17
Quarterback could be an option here, but the Chargers should be looking for more help at corner to give Casey Hayward some help. Ballentine might be from a small school but has done enough to be drafted in the middle rounds.
Round 4 - Pick 29 (131)
  From Buffalo Bills
Michael Jordan OL
Ohio State - Jr - 6'6 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
93 		POSITION RNK
17
One spot I thought the Redskins would address by now is the interior of the offensive line, and with Dwayne Haskins' college teammate a nice value here, this pick makes too much sense.
Round 4 - Pick 30 (132)
  From New York Giants
Gerald Willis III DL
Miami (FL) - Sr - 6'2 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
66 		POSITION RNK
10
All the wheeling and dealing has given the Seahawks three fourth-round picks, so they could wind up solidifying the depth on their roster early in the day. Willis is too talented to slip any further than this.
Round 4 - Pick 31 (133)
  From Los Angeles Rams
Jarrett Stidham QB
Auburn - Jr - 6'2 / 218 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
138 		POSITION RNK
8
PAYDS
2794 		RUYDS
1 		INTS
5 		TDS
21
The Patriots get their developmental project at quarterback in Stidham, who will either win multiple Super Bowls or get traded for a great return on this pick once Tom Brady commits to playing until 50.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (134)
Kingsley Keke DL
Texas A&M - Sr - 6'3 / 288 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
235 		POSITION RNK
31
Keke has drawn enough interest around the league that I could see him going earlier than expected, and the Patriots aren't really worried with the consensus perception anyway.
Round 4 - Pick 33 (135)
Mike Weber RB
Ohio State - Jr - 5'10 / 211 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
139 		POSITION RNK
11
RUYDS
954 		YDS/ATT
5.5 		REYDS
112 		TDS
6
Weber raised his profile at the combine by looking smooth through all the drills, and with the Colts knocking most of their other needs out, they can take a chance on him here.
Round 4 - Pick 34 (136)
Emanuel Hall WR
Missouri - Sr - 6'2 / 201 LBS
Projected Team
Dallas Cowboys 		PROSPECT RNK
78 		POSITION RNK
12
REC
37 		REYDS
828 		YDS/REC
22.4 		TDS
6
Hall is a major downfield threat (check out that yards per reception number above) who the Cowboys had in for a private visit. If he's still around at this point, he's a great value for Dallas.
Round 4 - Pick 35 (137)
Anthony Nelson DL
Iowa - Jr - 6'7 / 271 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
98 		POSITION RNK
16
The Falcons took a defensive end earlier in the round, but that doesn't mean they can't come back for another here and hope one turns into a locked-in starter for the team.
Round 4 - Pick 36 (138)
Tre Lamar LB
Clemson - Jr - 6'3 / 253 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
100 		POSITION RNK
7
The Eagles lost Jordan Hicks during the offseason and should be on the lookout for a mid-rounder they could develop into a starter.

