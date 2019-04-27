Round 4 NFL Mock Draft 2019: Bengals and Patriots land QBs, Hakeem Butler and Kelvin Harmon find teams
Let's get one more mock draft in the books for the 2019 NFL Draft season
Two days of the 2019 NFL Draft are in the books, and we've seen plenty of surprises, including an amazing 18 trades on Day 2. While I'm always a fan of trading in mock drafts, you're not going to find them here. Instead, you'll see how I think Round 4 of the draft could unfold.
I hit the Cardinals' pick of Byron Murphy at No. 33 in my Day 2 mock draft; will I be as lucky here? With the Cardinals ignoring the offensive line so far, I think I have a shot at least getting the position right. You'll also see where receivers Hakeem Butler and Kelvin Harmon finally land, as well as which two teams add quarterbacks. Hint: One is a perennial Super Bowl contender.
If you'd rather watch on mobile or a connected device, you can download the CBS Sports app.
It's been a fun ride mocking with you through the 2019 draft season. I can't wait to get started on 2020. Let's close this thing out with a bang.
Round 4 - Pick 1 (103)
Beau Benzschawel OL
Wisconsin - Sr - 6'6 / 309 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 2 (104)
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S
Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 3 (105)
Amani Oruwariye CB
Penn State - Sr - 6'2 / 205 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 4 (106)
Vosean Joseph LB
Florida - Jr - 6'1 / 230 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 5 (107)
Hakeem Butler WR
Iowa State - Jr - 6'5 / 227 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 6 (108)
Mack Wilson LB
Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 240 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 7 (109)
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Joe Jackson DL
Miami (FL) - Jr - 6'4 / 275 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 8 (110)
Te'von Coney LB
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'1 / 234 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 9 (111)
Dru Samia OL
Oklahoma - Sr - 6'5 / 305 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 10 (112)
From Buffalo Bills
Deionte Thompson S
Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 195 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 11 (113)
From Denver Broncos
Kris Boyd CB
Texas - Sr - 5'11 / 201 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 12 (114)
From Green Bay Packers
Jalen Jelks EDGE
Oregon - Sr - 6'5 / 256 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 13 (115)
Christian Miller EDGE
Alabama - Sr - 6'3 / 247 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 14 (116)
From Miami Dolphins
Julian Love CB
Notre Dame - Jr - 5'11 / 195 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 15 (117)
Maxx Crosby EDGE
Eastern Michigan - Jr - 6'5 / 255 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 16 (118)
From Seattle Seahawks
Blake Cashman LB
Minnesota - Sr - 6'1 / 237 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 17 (119)
Kelvin Harmon WR
NC State - Jr - 6'2 / 221 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 18 (120)
Terrill Hanks LB
New Mexico State - Sr - 6'2 / 242 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 19 (121)
Isaiah Johnson CB
Houston - Sr - 6'2 / 208 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 20 (122)
Charles Omenihu DL
Texas - Sr - 6'5 / 280 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 21 (123)
Lamont Gaillard OL
Georgia - Sr - 6'3 / 305 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 22 (124)
Foster Moreau TE
LSU - Sr - 6'4 / 253 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 23 (125)
From Denver Broncos
Ryan Finley QB
NC State - Sr - 6'4 / 213 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 24 (126)
Jimmy Moreland CB
James Madison - Sr - 5'10 / 179 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 25 (127)
From Philadelphia Eagles
Riley Ridley WR
Georgia - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 26 (128)
Amani Hooker S
Iowa - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 27 (129)
Renell Wren DL
Arizona State - Sr - 6'5 / 318 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 28 (130)
Corey Ballentine CB
NFL Draft - 6'0 / 204 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 29 (131)
From Buffalo Bills
Michael Jordan OL
Ohio State - Jr - 6'6 / 312 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 30 (132)
From New York Giants
Gerald Willis III DL
Miami (FL) - Sr - 6'2 / 302 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 31 (133)
From Los Angeles Rams
Jarrett Stidham QB
Auburn - Jr - 6'2 / 218 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 32 (134)
Kingsley Keke DL
Texas A&M - Sr - 6'3 / 288 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 33 (135)
Mike Weber RB
Ohio State - Jr - 5'10 / 211 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 34 (136)
Emanuel Hall WR
Missouri - Sr - 6'2 / 201 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 35 (137)
Anthony Nelson DL
Iowa - Jr - 6'7 / 271 LBS
Round 4 - Pick 36 (138)
Tre Lamar LB
Clemson - Jr - 6'3 / 253 LBS
