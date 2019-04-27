Round 4 NFL Mock Draft 2019: Bengals and Patriots land QBs, Hakeem Butler and Kelvin Harmon find teams

Round 4 - Pick 1 (103) Beau Benzschawel OL Wisconsin - Sr - 6'6 / 309 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals PROSPECT RNK

111 POSITION RNK

19 The Cardinals have been busy, but one thing they haven't done is reinforce their offensive line. I expect that to be a priority on Day 3, and Benzschawel makes sense as someone that can come and and compete at guard immediately.

Round 4 - Pick 2 (104) Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS Projected Team

San Francisco 49ers PROSPECT RNK

40 POSITION RNK

3 I thought Gardner-Johnson was a fringe first-round talent, so consider me shocked he's still available here. The 49ers should target secondary help with this pick, and Gardner-Johnson has potential at either corner or free safety.

Round 4 - Pick 3 (105) Amani Oruwariye CB Penn State - Sr - 6'2 / 205 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

63 POSITION RNK

8 Oruwariye is a solid corner that I thought was on the Round 2/3 fringe, and he'd be a good get for the Jets at a position of need.

Round 4 - Pick 4 (106) Vosean Joseph LB Florida - Jr - 6'1 / 230 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

81 POSITION RNK

4 One spot the Raiders haven't addressed yet is at linebacker, where they'll want to get some young talent in the building on Day 3. Joseph is the best guy left at the position after three rounds.

Round 4 - Pick 5 (107) Hakeem Butler WR Iowa State - Jr - 6'5 / 227 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers PROSPECT RNK

52 POSITION RNK

9 REC

60 REYDS

1318 YDS/REC

22 TDS

9 The Bucs made the secondary their major focus of Day 2 after taking a linebacker fifth overall, but at some point Bruce Arians will want an offensive player. Some think Butler is the top receiver in the draft, so this is awesome value here.

Round 4 - Pick 6 (108) Mack Wilson LB Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 240 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

54 POSITION RNK

3 The Giants picked up edge rush help late in Round 3, and with no tackle worth this pick left on the board, they take a guy who was at one point considered a first-round prospect. He'll fill a big need at inside linebacker.

Round 4 - Pick 7 (109) From From Jacksonville Jaguars Joe Jackson DL Miami (FL) - Jr - 6'4 / 275 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

80 POSITION RNK

12 The Raiders got their new stud edge rusher at No. 4, but they need to improve the depth on the edge as well. Jackson should be a solid fit for Paul Guenther's defense in a complementary role.

Round 4 - Pick 8 (110) Te'von Coney LB Notre Dame - Sr - 6'1 / 234 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

125 POSITION RNK

8 The Bengals had to take a linebacker on Day 2 and did, but I think they could double up at the position with a good interior option in Coney.

Round 4 - Pick 9 (111) Dru Samia OL Oklahoma - Sr - 6'5 / 305 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions PROSPECT RNK

151 POSITION RNK

27 The Lions got some good talent in the first three rounds but did nothing to address their need at guard. Samia probably isn't a plug-and-play starter, but he could develop into one down the road.

Round 4 - Pick 10 (112) From From Buffalo Bills Deionte Thompson S Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 195 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

57 POSITION RNK

6 Thompson saw his stock fall late last year and didn't even manage to crack Day 2, but that benefits Washington here as they continue to make their defense Alabama North.

Round 4 - Pick 11 (113) From From Denver Broncos Kris Boyd CB Texas - Sr - 5'11 / 201 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

114 POSITION RNK

14 Boyd is a high-ceiling, low-floor prospect at corner that the Ravens can bring in and try to develop into one of their top three guys down the road.

Round 4 - Pick 12 (114) From From Green Bay Packers Jalen Jelks EDGE Oregon - Sr - 6'5 / 256 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

117 POSITION RNK

12 The Seahawks added edge rush help in Round 1, but all that did was patch a Frank Clark-sized hole. They still needed help at the position even with Clark, so they should look for quality DEs early on Day 3.

Round 4 - Pick 13 (115) Christian Miller EDGE Alabama - Sr - 6'3 / 247 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

109 POSITION RNK

11 The Panthers also double up at edge rusher with someone who can bring versatility to the table when the team wants to employ 3-4 looks.

Round 4 - Pick 14 (116) From From Miami Dolphins Julian Love CB Notre Dame - Jr - 5'11 / 195 LBS Projected Team

New Orleans Saints PROSPECT RNK

50 POSITION RNK

6 The sheer number of quality corners available on Day 2 means someone was destined to fall, and it ended up being Love. He can push for an immediate role in New Orleans.

Round 4 - Pick 15 (117) Maxx Crosby EDGE Eastern Michigan - Jr - 6'5 / 255 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

178 POSITION RNK

17 The Falcons went with two O-lineman in Round 1 and didn't have a Day 2 pick, so they've done nothing to address their defensive needs. Crosby has a shot to develop into a starter with the right tutelage.

Round 4 - Pick 16 (118) From From Seattle Seahawks Blake Cashman LB Minnesota - Sr - 6'1 / 237 LBS Projected Team

New England Patriots PROSPECT RNK

133 POSITION RNK

11 There was some buzz surrounding Cashman after the combine that I thought could push him into Day 2, but instead the Patriots scoop him up after missing out on Jahlani Tavai.

Round 4 - Pick 17 (119) Kelvin Harmon WR NC State - Jr - 6'2 / 221 LBS Projected Team

Cleveland Browns PROSPECT RNK

44 POSITION RNK

6 REC

81 REYDS

1186 YDS/REC

14.6 TDS

7 The Browns are in a good spot to land a Day 2 talent that's slid, and I can see them wanting one more receiver even after adding Odell Beckham. Harmon could have easily been taken in Round 2 without anyone blasting the pick.

Round 4 - Pick 18 (120) Terrill Hanks LB New Mexico State - Sr - 6'2 / 242 LBS Projected Team

Minnesota Vikings PROSPECT RNK

88 POSITION RNK

5 The Vikings have made offense their priority so far, but I think that changes here. Hanks is a guy they've shown plenty of interest in, and he could compete for playing time immediately in the weakside role.

Round 4 - Pick 19 (121) Isaiah Johnson CB Houston - Sr - 6'2 / 208 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

110 POSITION RNK

13 Like Love, Johnson was squeezed out of the picture in Day 2 though he has the talent worthy of being a top-100 pick. I thought the Titans would address the corner position with that big group of guys in Round 2, but this would be even better.

Round 4 - Pick 20 (122) Charles Omenihu DL Texas - Sr - 6'5 / 280 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

82 POSITION RNK

13 I was surprised Omenihu wasn't a Day 2 selection, and while I don't think he fits the traditional edge rusher role in Pittsburgh, they have shown interest in him and likely have plans for his best fit if they can get him.

Round 4 - Pick 21 (123) Lamont Gaillard OL Georgia - Sr - 6'3 / 305 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

160 POSITION RNK

28 The Ravens were in play for some offensive line help in Round 1, but they have yet to address the issue. Gaillard could carve at a role at guard or center.

Round 4 - Pick 22 (124) Foster Moreau TE LSU - Sr - 6'4 / 253 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

115 POSITION RNK

8 REC

22 REYDS

272 YDS/REC

12.4 TDS

2 Moreau could have some untapped potential if used correctly in the passing game, and the Seahawks should be looking to upgrade the tight end position in this round.

Round 4 - Pick 23 (125) From From Denver Broncos Ryan Finley QB NC State - Sr - 6'4 / 213 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

107 POSITION RNK

5 PAYDS

3928 RUYDS

21 INTS

11 TDS

26 I don't think Finley is coming in and unseating Andy Dalton immediately, but the Bengals need to do better than Jeff Driskel as the QB2. They had Finley in for a workout so the interest is presumably there.

Round 4 - Pick 24 (126) Jimmy Moreland CB James Madison - Sr - 5'10 / 179 LBS Projected Team

Chicago Bears PROSPECT RNK

200 POSITION RNK

21 The last team to make their first pick, the Bears jumped for a running back when the position presented good value in Round 3. I'd be shocked if they don't focus on defense from here on out, starting with this sleeper small-school corner.

Round 4 - Pick 25 (127) From From Philadelphia Eagles Riley Ridley WR Georgia - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

70 POSITION RNK

11 REC

44 REYDS

570 YDS/REC

13 TDS

9 The Ravens already took two receivers, but did you see their depth chart at the position coming into the draft? I'd keep loading up if one of the Day 2 talents makes it to them with this pick.

Round 4 - Pick 26 (128) Amani Hooker S Iowa - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS Projected Team

Dallas Cowboys PROSPECT RNK

87 POSITION RNK

8 I thought the Cowboys would go safety with their first pick considering the talent on the board, but if they're fortunate enough to land a guy as talented as Hooker here, it should be considered a success.

Round 4 - Pick 27 (129) Renell Wren DL Arizona State - Sr - 6'5 / 318 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

102 POSITION RNK

17 The Colts have done a great job addressing their biggest needs so far, but one spot I'd like to see them upgrade is the interior of the defensive line. Wren is a fringe Day 2 talent, so the value is there with this pick.

Round 4 - Pick 28 (130) Corey Ballentine CB NFL Draft - 6'0 / 204 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

172 POSITION RNK

17 Quarterback could be an option here, but the Chargers should be looking for more help at corner to give Casey Hayward some help. Ballentine might be from a small school but has done enough to be drafted in the middle rounds.

Round 4 - Pick 29 (131) From From Buffalo Bills Michael Jordan OL Ohio State - Jr - 6'6 / 312 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

93 POSITION RNK

17 One spot I thought the Redskins would address by now is the interior of the offensive line, and with Dwayne Haskins' college teammate a nice value here, this pick makes too much sense.

Round 4 - Pick 30 (132) From From New York Giants Gerald Willis III DL Miami (FL) - Sr - 6'2 / 302 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

66 POSITION RNK

10 All the wheeling and dealing has given the Seahawks three fourth-round picks, so they could wind up solidifying the depth on their roster early in the day. Willis is too talented to slip any further than this.

Round 4 - Pick 31 (133) From From Los Angeles Rams Jarrett Stidham QB Auburn - Jr - 6'2 / 218 LBS Projected Team

New England Patriots PROSPECT RNK

138 POSITION RNK

8 PAYDS

2794 RUYDS

1 INTS

5 TDS

21 The Patriots get their developmental project at quarterback in Stidham, who will either win multiple Super Bowls or get traded for a great return on this pick once Tom Brady commits to playing until 50.

Round 4 - Pick 32 (134) Kingsley Keke DL Texas A&M - Sr - 6'3 / 288 LBS Projected Team

New England Patriots PROSPECT RNK

235 POSITION RNK

31 Keke has drawn enough interest around the league that I could see him going earlier than expected, and the Patriots aren't really worried with the consensus perception anyway.

Round 4 - Pick 33 (135) Mike Weber RB Ohio State - Jr - 5'10 / 211 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

139 POSITION RNK

11 RUYDS

954 YDS/ATT

5.5 REYDS

112 TDS

6 Weber raised his profile at the combine by looking smooth through all the drills, and with the Colts knocking most of their other needs out, they can take a chance on him here.

Round 4 - Pick 34 (136) Emanuel Hall WR Missouri - Sr - 6'2 / 201 LBS Projected Team

Dallas Cowboys PROSPECT RNK

78 POSITION RNK

12 REC

37 REYDS

828 YDS/REC

22.4 TDS

6 Hall is a major downfield threat (check out that yards per reception number above) who the Cowboys had in for a private visit. If he's still around at this point, he's a great value for Dallas.

Round 4 - Pick 35 (137) Anthony Nelson DL Iowa - Jr - 6'7 / 271 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

98 POSITION RNK

16 The Falcons took a defensive end earlier in the round, but that doesn't mean they can't come back for another here and hope one turns into a locked-in starter for the team.