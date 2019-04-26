NFL Mock Draft 2019, Day 2: Broncos get their QB, Eagles stop D.K. Metcalf's fall, Cowboys start with safety
Time to break down a potential scenario for Rounds 2 and 3 after 32 picks are in the books
Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the books, and that means it's time to turn our attention to the second and third rounds. Below, you can find my mock draft of Day 2, complete with every pick from No. 33 to No. 102. But I'll answer a few of your pressing questions at the top.
Where does Missouri quarterback Drew Lock land? At No. 41, with a team in the Broncos that did extensive work on him over the last few months and had people thinking they could take him at No. 10. How about Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf? He makes it all the way down to No. 53, where the Eagles snap him up as the long-term deep threat for their offense.
Be sure to join us at CBS Sports HQ for our live coverage of the NFL Draft all the way through Saturday. We'll break down all the picks and trades as they happen, with grades, analysis and plenty more. If you'd rather watch on mobile or a connected device, you can download the CBS Sports app.
Who do the teams that have yet to pick take with their first selections? The Colts get on the board quickly with Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown, the Rams land an interior offensive lineman in Texas A&M's Erik McCoy, the Browns finally end their wait by scooping up Temple corner Rock Ya-Sin, the Cowboys stop the fall of Washington safety Taylor Rapp, the Chiefs land a corner in Penn State's Amani Oruwariye before taking a receiver two picks later, the Saints grab a quality linebacker in Alabama's Mack Wilson, and the Bears finally join the party with FAU running back Devin Singletary. Those picks and more right now ...
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Byron Murphy CB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
From New York Jets
A.J. Brown WR
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'0 / 226 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Deebo Samuel WR
South Carolina - Sr - 5'11 / 214 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
From New York Giants
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S
Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Irv Smith Jr. TE
Alabama - Jr - 6'2 / 242 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Lonnie Johnson CB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'2 / 213 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Parris Campbell WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Nasir Adderley S
Delaware - Sr - 6'0 / 206 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
From Atlanta Falcons
Erik McCoy OL
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
From Washington Redskins
Jaylon Ferguson DE
Louisiana Tech - Sr - 6'5 / 259 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Will Grier QB
West Virginia - Sr - 6'2 / 217 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Elgton Jenkins OL
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'4 / 310 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Dalton Risner OL
Kansas State - Sr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Joejuan Williams CB
Vanderbilt - Jr - 6'4 / 211 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Isaiah Johnson CB
Houston - Sr - 6'2 / 208 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
From Baltimore Ravens
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
From Seattle Seahawks
Julian Love CB
Notre Dame - Jr - 5'11 / 195 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Jace Sternberger TE
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 251 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
From Chicago Bears
Chase Winovich EDGE
Michigan - Sr - 6'3 / 256 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Juan Thornhill S
Virginia - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Taylor Rapp S
Washington - Jr - 6'0 / 208 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Justin Layne CB
Michigan State - Jr - 6'2 / 192 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Sean Bunting CB
Central Michigan - Jr - 6'0 / 195 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Amani Oruwariye CB
Penn State - Sr - 6'2 / 205 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Mack Wilson LB
Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 240 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
From Los Angeles Rams
Kelvin Harmon WR
NC State - Jr - 6'2 / 221 LBS
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Blake Cashman LB
Minnesota - Sr - 6'1 / 237 LBS
Round 3
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Miles Boykin WR
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'4 / 220 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
From Oakland Raiders
Hakeem Butler WR
Iowa State - Jr - 6'5 / 227 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Deionte Thompson S
Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 195 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Yodny Cajuste OL
West Virginia - Sr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Terry McLaurin WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 208 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Oshane Ximines EDGE
Old Dominion - Sr - 6'3 / 253 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Dre'Mont Jones DL
Ohio State - Jr - 6'3 / 281 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Ryan Finley QB
NC State - Sr - 6'4 / 213 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
From Detroit Lions
Trayvon Mullen CB
Clemson - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Charles Omenihu DL
Texas - Sr - 6'5 / 280 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Vosean Joseph LB
Florida - Jr - 6'1 / 230 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Nate Davis OL
Charlotte - Sr - 6'3 / 316 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Greg Little OL
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'5 / 310 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Riley Ridley WR
Georgia - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
From Atlanta Falcons
Darrell Henderson RB
Memphis - Jr - 5'8 / 208 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Trysten Hill DL
UCF - Jr - 6'3 / 308 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Amani Hooker S
Iowa - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR
Stanford - Sr - 6'2 / 225 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
D'Andre Walker EDGE
Georgia - Sr - 6'2 / 251 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
From Seattle Seahawks
Connor McGovern OL
Penn State - Jr - 6'5 / 308 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Miles Sanders RB
Penn State - Jr - 5'11 / 211 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Bobby Evans OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 312 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Devin Singletary RB
Florida Atlantic - Jr - 5'7 / 203 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
From Philadelphia Eagles
Zach Allen DL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 281 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Renell Wren DL
Arizona State - Sr - 6'5 / 318 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Gerald Willis III DL
Miami (FL) - Sr - 6'2 / 302 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Max Scharping OL
Northern Illinois - Sr - 6'6 / 327 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
From Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Oliver TE
San Jose State - Sr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
From New Orleans Saints
David Montgomery RB
Iowa State - Jr - 5'10 / 222 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Jahlani Tavai LB
Hawaii - Sr - 6'2 / 250 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
From New England Patriots
Christian Miller EDGE
Alabama - Sr - 6'3 / 247 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Andy Isabella WR
Massachusetts - Sr - 5'9 / 188 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Kahale Warring TE
San Diego State - Jr - 6'5 / 252 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
From Los Angeles Rams
Jaquan Johnson S
Miami (FL) - Sr - 5'10 / 191 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
David Long CB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 196 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Khalen Saunders DL
Western Illinois - Sr - 6'0 / 324 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Dawson Knox TE
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'4 / 254 LBS
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Anthony Nelson DL
Iowa - Jr - 6'7 / 271 LBS
