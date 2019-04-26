NFL Mock Draft 2019, Day 2: Broncos get their QB, Eagles stop D.K. Metcalf's fall, Cowboys start with safety

Time to break down a potential scenario for Rounds 2 and 3 after 32 picks are in the books

Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the books, and that means it's time to turn our attention to the second and third rounds. Below, you can find my mock draft of Day 2, complete with every pick from No. 33 to No. 102. But I'll answer a few of your pressing questions at the top.

Where does Missouri quarterback Drew Lock land? At No. 41, with a team in the Broncos that did extensive work on him over the last few months and had people thinking they could take him at No. 10. How about Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf? He makes it all the way down to No. 53, where the Eagles snap him up as the long-term deep threat for their offense.

Who do the teams that have yet to pick take with their first selections? The Colts get on the board quickly with Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown, the Rams land an interior offensive lineman in Texas A&M's Erik McCoy, the Browns finally end their wait by scooping up Temple corner Rock Ya-Sin, the Cowboys stop the fall of Washington safety Taylor Rapp, the Chiefs land a corner in Penn State's Amani Oruwariye before taking a receiver two picks later, the Saints grab a quality linebacker in Alabama's Mack Wilson, and the Bears finally join the party with FAU running back Devin Singletary. Those picks and more right now ...

Round 2

Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Byron Murphy CB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
26 		POSITION RNK
2
Murphy is a first-round talent who ran a slow 40 at the combine, but he's going to start in the NFL for a long time. The Cardinals just missed out on N'Keal Harry but can wait for a receiver in this deep class.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
  From New York Jets
A.J. Brown WR
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'0 / 226 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
30 		POSITION RNK
3
REC
85 		REYDS
1320 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
6
The Colts traded out of the first round altogether, so this is their first pick of the draft. And it's a good one -- Brown shined as the focal point of the Ole Miss passing attack, and he'll be a reliable weapon for Andrew Luck.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
25 		POSITION RNK
1
Early in draft season, many thought Williams was a first-round talent, but his questionable tackling ability had him slide out of the first round altogether. But the Raiders need playmakers on defense, and he certainly qualifies.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Deebo Samuel WR
South Carolina - Sr - 5'11 / 214 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
48 		POSITION RNK
7
REC
62 		REYDS
882 		YDS/REC
14.2 		TDS
13
The 49ers should be in the market for some receiving help with one of their next two picks, and some thought Samuel had a chance to go in the first round. He'll be a boost to the passing attack in San Francisco.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
  From New York Giants
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S
Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
40 		POSITION RNK
3
I thought Gardner-Johnson was a candidate for the Seahawks late in the first round, and I'm going to stick to him being the option here. He could play corner or free safety in Seattle, and the latter would make him the heir to Earl Thomas. No pressure.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Irv Smith Jr. TE
Alabama - Jr - 6'2 / 242 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
55 		POSITION RNK
3
REC
44 		REYDS
710 		YDS/REC
16.1 		TDS
7
Smith didn't have a great combine, but even though he wasn't taken in the first round he shouldn't have to wait long on Friday. The Jaguars were lucky to have Josh Allen fall in their laps at No. 7; now they have to add weapons on offense.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Lonnie Johnson CB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'2 / 213 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
84 		POSITION RNK
11
Lonnie Johnson's stock has been on the rise over the last few weeks, to the point where some thought he could sneak into the first round. Instead, he's a top-40 pick who will help the Tampa Bay secondary immediately.
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
6 		POSITION RNK
1
Taylor was thought to be a top-10 pick heading into Thursday, and many matched him up with the Bills at No. 9. To see him still available is shocking, and I doubt he falls any further than this.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
3
PAYDS
3498 		RUYDS
175 		INTS
8 		TDS
34
Lock seemed to be the favorite for Denver's first-round pick at No. 10, and when they traded back to No. 20 and Lock was still available it felt like a slam dunk. So I can't imagine they pass on him once again here.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Parris Campbell WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
51 		POSITION RNK
8
REC
90 		REYDS
1063 		YDS/REC
11.8 		TDS
12
Wide receiver isn't the biggest need for the Bengals, but Campbell is a versatile weapon new coach Zac Taylor can use to make the offense more dynamic.
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Nasir Adderley S
Delaware - Sr - 6'0 / 206 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
35 		POSITION RNK
1
A talented small-schooler that some thought was the best safety in this class, Adderley would be a perfect fit for the centerfield role with the Lions.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
16 		POSITION RNK
4
I thought Ford was a top-half-of-the-first-round talent who was in play for the Packers at No. 12. Instead he's one of two offensive linemen to shockingly slip out of the first round. He shouldn't last long on Friday.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
  From Atlanta Falcons
Erik McCoy OL
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
41 		POSITION RNK
9
I thought McCoy was in the mix for the Rams at No. 31, so I'm pairing him with the team here. He could be an option at guard or center out of the gate as the Rams look to incorporate multiple new starters into the offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
  From Washington Redskins
Jaylon Ferguson DE
Louisiana Tech - Sr - 6'5 / 259 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
56 		POSITION RNK
6
The Colts moved back from No. 26 to this spot for an extra second-rounder next year, and they spend the pick on a guy named Sack Daddy who set records at Louisiana Tech. He'll help upgrade a pass rush that's already added Justin Houston.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Will Grier QB
West Virginia - Sr - 6'2 / 217 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
108 		POSITION RNK
6
PAYDS
3864 		RUYDS
-90 		INTS
8 		TDS
40
This feels a little high for Grier to me, but late buzz suggested he could sneak into the first round so I think he'll be taken in the second at worst. Carolina has done plenty of work on him, so the pairing makes sense.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Elgton Jenkins OL
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'4 / 310 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
61 		POSITION RNK
11
The Dolphins have multiple needs on the offensive line, but Jenkins is the last of the quality centers so if they want him, this is the time to pull the trigger.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Cleveland Browns 		PROSPECT RNK
46 		POSITION RNK
4
Ya-Sin gets an A-plus for his name, and it's hard to pick many nits with his game. The Browns have made a lot of upgrades this offseason but still need more talent at corner.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Dalton Risner OL
Kansas State - Sr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
33 		POSITION RNK
8
It's easy to like Risner's game, and his versatility should make him a fit anywhere on the line. The Vikings need to add multiple starting-caliber O-linemen in this draft, so even after taking Garrett Bradbury in Round 1 they go back to the well here.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Joejuan Williams CB
Vanderbilt - Jr - 6'4 / 211 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
74 		POSITION RNK
10
The Titans should be in the market for one of the talent corner still on the board in the second round, and here's it's Williams, who some thought could sneak into Round 1.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Isaiah Johnson CB
Houston - Sr - 6'2 / 208 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
110 		POSITION RNK
13
The Broncos just missed out on Dalton Risner here, so instead they pivot to a late riser at cornerback due to the uncertainty with that position group on the team.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
  From Baltimore Ravens
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
18 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
26 		REYDS
569 		YDS/REC
21.9 		TDS
5
After Metcalf blew up the combine, many envisioned him as a high first-round pick, but his game is a little too one-dimensional for that. The Eagles will look to develop him into a stud but can still benefit from his deep speed immediately.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
  From Seattle Seahawks
Julian Love CB
Notre Dame - Jr - 5'11 / 195 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
50 		POSITION RNK
6
The Texans should be on the lookout for corner talent with one of their two Round 2 picks considering who's left on the board, and here they snag a good one in Love.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Jace Sternberger TE
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
67 		POSITION RNK
4
REC
48 		REYDS
832 		YDS/REC
17.3 		TDS
10
Sternberger should be the fourth tight end off the board, and with the interior offensive line options here not great, the Texans grab a talented tight end instead of more O-line help.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
  From Chicago Bears
Chase Winovich EDGE
Michigan - Sr - 6'3 / 256 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
58 		POSITION RNK
7
Winovich put on an absolute clinic at the combine, standing out among the players looking to establish themselves as the next tier of edge rushers. I think he's going in Round 2, and he fits a need for the Patriots with Trey Flowers gone.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Juan Thornhill S
Virginia - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
49 		POSITION RNK
5
Thornhill gets lost in the shuffle at the safety position with all the talent in this class, but he can come in and contribute immediately and should be a versatile player on the back end for Philadelphia.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Taylor Rapp S
Washington - Jr - 6'0 / 208 LBS
Projected Team
Dallas Cowboys 		PROSPECT RNK
38 		POSITION RNK
2
The predraft process was ugly for Rapp, and many thought his stock would slip from fringe Round 1. That should be just fine with the Cowboys, who land a stud at the position to man the box that's much cheaper than Eric Berry.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Justin Layne CB
Michigan State - Jr - 6'2 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
47 		POSITION RNK
5
Layne has his fans at the corner position, and this would be a bit late for him to come off the board. But after we saw teams mostly pass on the position in Round 1, it's going to push several talented corners further than they should go.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Sean Bunting CB
Central Michigan - Jr - 6'0 / 195 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
59 		POSITION RNK
7
The Chargers could very well be in the mix for a corner with this pick after losing Jason Verrett.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Amani Oruwariye CB
Penn State - Sr - 6'2 / 205 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
63 		POSITION RNK
8
Corner run! The Chiefs are also in need of more talent at the position, so this group of teams late in the second round stands to benefit from the lack of focus on the position in Round 1.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Mack Wilson LB
Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 240 LBS
Projected Team
New Orleans Saints 		PROSPECT RNK
54 		POSITION RNK
3
The Saints showed interest in Wilson during the predraft process, and while corner and receiver could be bigger needs, there's a bigger dropoff at the linebacker position after the Alabama star comes off the board.
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
  From Los Angeles Rams
Kelvin Harmon WR
NC State - Jr - 6'2 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs 		PROSPECT RNK
44 		POSITION RNK
6
REC
81 		REYDS
1186 		YDS/REC
14.6 		TDS
7
With uncertainty around Tyreek Hill's future, the Chiefs should be looking for a receiver on Day 2. Harmon's skill set is nothing like Hill's, but the team has showed interest in the NC State receiver and he's a second-round talent, so this is good value.
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Blake Cashman LB
Minnesota - Sr - 6'1 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
133 		POSITION RNK
11
Cashman turned in a fantastic combine that should boost his stock considerably, to the point that he could be in play with a late Round 2 or early Round 3 pick. With the top four tight ends gone, the Pats take the linebacker here and eye TE in Round 3.

Round 3

Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Miles Boykin WR
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'4 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
119 		POSITION RNK
15
REC
59 		REYDS
872 		YDS/REC
14.8 		TDS
8
Boykin has had an excellent predraft process, and I expect someone to fall in love with his athleticism and take him on Day 2. The Cardinals passed on a receiver at the top of Round 2 so they could be a Boykin landing spot.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
  From Oakland Raiders
Hakeem Butler WR
Iowa State - Jr - 6'5 / 227 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers
REC
60 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
22 		TDS
9
Some see Butler as a first-round talent, and he fits the mold as a good value pick at the position for the Steelers who winds up being better than many of the players taken ahead of him.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Deionte Thompson S
Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 195 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
57 		POSITION RNK
6
Thompson was considered a shoo-in for the first round before struggling at the end of last season, and he wasn't particularly impressive during the predraft process. That just means someone is going to get a good value later than they should.
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Yodny Cajuste OL
West Virginia - Sr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
65 		POSITION RNK
12
The Jets were unable to trade down from No. 3, so they're finally back on the clock 64 picks later. And they use the pick on offensive line help to protect their young franchise QB.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Terry McLaurin WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 208 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
37 		POSITION RNK
5
REC
35 		REYDS
701 		YDS/REC
20 		TDS
11
McLaurin could go 30 picks higher than this and I wouldn't bat an eye. He'd be a great find for a Jacksonville team that needs to improve its passing game weapons for Nick Foles.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Oshane Ximines EDGE
Old Dominion - Sr - 6'3 / 253 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
72 		POSITION RNK
8
Ximines is a small-schooler with big talent, and he'd be a great fit for Todd Bowles' 3-4 after the team decided to pass on Josh Allen in Round 1.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Dre'Mont Jones DL
Ohio State - Jr - 6'3 / 281 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
42 		POSITION RNK
8
Jones hasn't created much buzz in the run up to the draft, but he's a talented player who could go in the top 50 picks. He'd be a steal for the Broncos if he makes it this far.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Ryan Finley QB
NC State - Sr - 6'4 / 213 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
107 		POSITION RNK
5
PAYDS
3928 		RUYDS
21 		INTS
11 		TDS
26
I like the Bengals as a sleeper team for Josh Rosen, but if they pass on the Cardinals QB I can see them using this pick to add a guy like Finley that Zac Taylor can develop before the team reassesses the position next offseason.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
  From Detroit Lions
Trayvon Mullen CB
Clemson - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
69 		POSITION RNK
9
The Patriots will likely do plenty of moving around on Day 2 and could target other corners earlier than this, but if they're still looking for one Mullen is a great value at this point.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Charles Omenihu DL
Texas - Sr - 6'5 / 280 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
82 		POSITION RNK
13
Omenihu is a massive force off the edge, and he seems like a great fit for Sean McDermott's defense. Pairing him with Ed Oliver is the boost the Bills' D-line needs.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Vosean Joseph LB
Florida - Jr - 6'1 / 230 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
81 		POSITION RNK
4
The Packers weren't able to land one of the top inside linebackers at No. 12, so I think they're a candidate for one here in the third.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Nate Davis OL
Charlotte - Sr - 6'3 / 316 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
113 		POSITION RNK
20
The Redskins need to beef up the interior of their offensive line, and Davis is a small-schooler a lot of teams like as a guard.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Greg Little OL
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'5 / 310 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
45 		POSITION RNK
10
Some think Little is a first-round talent, and it would be a little surprising to see him fall out of Round 2. But the Panthers should be looking for offensive line help after going with Brian Burns instead at No. 16, so he's a fit here.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Riley Ridley WR
Georgia - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
70 		POSITION RNK
11
REC
44 		REYDS
570 		YDS/REC
13 		TDS
9
The Dolphins should just keep accumulating talent at any position, and while receiver isn't a huge need at this point, Ridley is someone they've shown interest in.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
  From Atlanta Falcons
Darrell Henderson RB
Memphis - Jr - 5'8 / 208 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
83 		POSITION RNK
5
RUYDS
1909 		YDS/ATT
8.9 		REYDS
295 		TDS
25
With Todd Gurley's disappearance during the playoffs and the health concerns surrounding him, the Rams should be in a good spot to land a talented running back in the third round after trading for an extra Day 2 pick.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Trysten Hill DL
UCF - Jr - 6'3 / 308 LBS
Projected Team
Cleveland Browns 		PROSPECT RNK
182 		POSITION RNK
22
The Browns were rumored to be chasing Jeffery Simmons in a trade up, so even though they added to the defensive tackle position in free agency I think they're still in place for a talent like Hill on Day 2.
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Amani Hooker S
Iowa - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
87 		POSITION RNK
8
The Vikings lost Andrew Sendejo this offseason, and once they're done improving the offensive line, I can see them going after a quality safety like Hooker.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR
Stanford - Sr - 6'2 / 225 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
60 		POSITION RNK
10
REC
63 		REYDS
1059 		YDS/REC
16.8 		TDS
14
Arcega-Whiteside is talented enough to go in Round 2, but the depth at the position is going to cause some players to slip. He'd be a nice option for the Titans after they focused on defense earlier.
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
D'Andre Walker EDGE
Georgia - Sr - 6'2 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
75 		POSITION RNK
9
The Steelers jumped to get their inside linebacker in Round 1, and Round 3 is a good spot to add more talent on the edge with a 3-4 fit like Walker.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
  From Seattle Seahawks
Connor McGovern OL
Penn State - Jr - 6'5 / 308 LBS
Projected Team
Kansas City Chiefs
After moving up eight spots in the round thanks to the Frank Clark trade, the Chiefs pick up an option to replace Mitch Morse at center or provide depth at guard.
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Miles Sanders RB
Penn State - Jr - 5'11 / 211 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
86 		POSITION RNK
6
RUYDS
1274 		YDS/ATT
5.8 		REYDS
139 		TDS
9
The Ravens need receivers more, even after taking Marquise Brown, but I think they'll be in the mix to grab one of the Round 3 talents at running back to pair with Mark Ingram.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Bobby Evans OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
106 		POSITION RNK
18
The Texans go back to the well with another offensive lineman after focusing on other positions in Round 2. Evans could play right tackle or guard.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Devin Singletary RB
Florida Atlantic - Jr - 5'7 / 203 LBS
Projected Team
Chicago Bears 		PROSPECT RNK
76 		POSITION RNK
4
RUYDS
1348 		YDS/ATT
5.2 		REYDS
36 		TDS
22
The Bears are on the board! They don't have many needs, and while running back isn't their biggest one, they've done a lot of work on the class of players expected to go in Rounds 3 and 4, so someone like Singletary could be an option if the right defender isn't here.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Zach Allen DL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 281 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
53 		POSITION RNK
9
Allen seems like a good fit for Matt Patricia's defense as someone who can compete for snaps opposite Trey Flowers. He's an underrated player who could wind up going much higher than this.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Renell Wren DL
Arizona State - Sr - 6'5 / 318 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
102 		POSITION RNK
17
The Colts add another defensive lineman, this time on the interior. Wren should be a Round 3 pick when all is said and done.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Gerald Willis III DL
Miami (FL) - Sr - 6'2 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Dallas Cowboys 		PROSPECT RNK
66 		POSITION RNK
10
The Cowboys have a huge need at defensive tackle, but this pick should be a good range for several talented players, whether from small schools or big programs like Willis.
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Max Scharping OL
Northern Illinois - Sr - 6'6 / 327 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
131 		POSITION RNK
23
The Chargers should be in the mix for some help at right tackle at some point on Day 2, and after going corner earlier they end up making Scharping their pick for that purpose.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Oliver TE
San Jose State - Sr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
101 		POSITION RNK
7
REC
56 		REYDS
709 		YDS/REC
12.7 		TDS
4
The Seahawks moved down from No. 84 as part of the Frank Clark trade, and in their new slot I can see them taking the leap on one of the tight ends, as this tier should start coming off the board late in Round 3.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
  From New Orleans Saints
David Montgomery RB
Iowa State - Jr - 5'10 / 222 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
68 		POSITION RNK
3
RUYDS
1216 		YDS/ATT
4.7 		REYDS
157 		TDS
13
Running back isn't a huge need after signing Le'Veon Bell, but who knows how long he'll be on the field for the Jets? Montgomery has a chance to be a star if he needs to take over down the road, and he'd be a nice complement immediately.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Jahlani Tavai LB
Hawaii - Sr - 6'2 / 250 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
195 		POSITION RNK
17
Tavai has created a significant amount of buzz now that teams have gotten a better look at the Hawaii product, and it would be an upset if he doesn't land somewhere on Day 2.
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
  From New England Patriots
Christian Miller EDGE
Alabama - Sr - 6'3 / 247 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
109 		POSITION RNK
11
The Giants spent the first round passing on edge rushers, but they can't do that for much longer. Miller should be a good fit for their 3-4 scheme.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Andy Isabella WR
Massachusetts - Sr - 5'9 / 188 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
79 		POSITION RNK
13
REC
102 		REYDS
1698 		YDS/REC
16.6 		TDS
14
Isabella turned plenty of heads with a great combine, and he's a versatile option at receiver who has enough talent to be a Round 2 pick. If he's lost in the shuffle among bigger names at the position, someone will get a steal.
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Kahale Warring TE
San Diego State - Jr - 6'5 / 252 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
128 		POSITION RNK
9
The Patriots finally upgrade their tight end position with Warring, an ascending prospect who is going to get better once an NFL staff gets their hands on him. People might go 'Who?' when he's drafted, but he'll make an impact before long.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
  From Los Angeles Rams
Jaquan Johnson S
Miami (FL) - Sr - 5'10 / 191 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
96 		POSITION RNK
9
The Jags picked up a couple playmakers for the offense earlier in Day 2, so now they snag a solid safety who can be the long-term replacement for Tashaun Gipson.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
David Long CB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 196 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
105 		POSITION RNK
12
The Rams aren't getting any younger at the corner position, so it makes sense to use one of their Day 2 picks on someone they can develop into an eventual starter.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Khalen Saunders DL
Western Illinois - Sr - 6'0 / 324 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
94 		POSITION RNK
14
Despite his small-school status, Saunders is a good enough talent to go on Day 2, and he should be a nice addition to a Panthers defense that wants to get more versatile.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Dawson Knox TE
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'4 / 254 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
92 		POSITION RNK
5
REC
15 		REYDS
284 		YDS/REC
18.9 		TDS
0
Why take one tight end when you can take two? The Patriots double up on the position and here take a guy who's a better blocker than Warring and has untapped potential in the passing game.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Anthony Nelson DL
Iowa - Jr - 6'7 / 271 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
98 		POSITION RNK
16
The Ravens have focused on offense so far, but at some point they'll need to find young players to help replace the talent they lost on the defensive side of the ball.

