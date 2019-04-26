NFL Mock Draft 2019, Day 2: Broncos get their QB, Eagles stop D.K. Metcalf's fall, Cowboys start with safety

Round 3 - Pick 1 (65) Miles Boykin WR Notre Dame - Sr - 6'4 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals PROSPECT RNK

119 POSITION RNK

15 REC

59 REYDS

872 YDS/REC

14.8 TDS

8 Boykin has had an excellent predraft process, and I expect someone to fall in love with his athleticism and take him on Day 2. The Cardinals passed on a receiver at the top of Round 2 so they could be a Boykin landing spot.

Round 3 - Pick 2 (66) From From Oakland Raiders Hakeem Butler WR Iowa State - Jr - 6'5 / 227 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers REC

60 REYDS

1318 YDS/REC

22 TDS

9 Some see Butler as a first-round talent, and he fits the mold as a good value pick at the position for the Steelers who winds up being better than many of the players taken ahead of him.

Round 3 - Pick 3 (67) Deionte Thompson S Alabama - Jr - 6'1 / 195 LBS Projected Team

San Francisco 49ers PROSPECT RNK

57 POSITION RNK

6 Thompson was considered a shoo-in for the first round before struggling at the end of last season, and he wasn't particularly impressive during the predraft process. That just means someone is going to get a good value later than they should.

Round 3 - Pick 4 (68) Yodny Cajuste OL West Virginia - Sr - 6'5 / 312 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

65 POSITION RNK

12 The Jets were unable to trade down from No. 3, so they're finally back on the clock 64 picks later. And they use the pick on offensive line help to protect their young franchise QB.

Round 3 - Pick 5 (69) Terry McLaurin WR Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 208 LBS Projected Team

Jacksonville Jaguars PROSPECT RNK

37 POSITION RNK

5 REC

35 REYDS

701 YDS/REC

20 TDS

11 McLaurin could go 30 picks higher than this and I wouldn't bat an eye. He'd be a great find for a Jacksonville team that needs to improve its passing game weapons for Nick Foles.

Round 3 - Pick 6 (70) Oshane Ximines EDGE Old Dominion - Sr - 6'3 / 253 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers PROSPECT RNK

72 POSITION RNK

8 Ximines is a small-schooler with big talent, and he'd be a great fit for Todd Bowles' 3-4 after the team decided to pass on Josh Allen in Round 1.

Round 3 - Pick 7 (71) Dre'Mont Jones DL Ohio State - Jr - 6'3 / 281 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

42 POSITION RNK

8 Jones hasn't created much buzz in the run up to the draft, but he's a talented player who could go in the top 50 picks. He'd be a steal for the Broncos if he makes it this far.

Round 3 - Pick 8 (72) Ryan Finley QB NC State - Sr - 6'4 / 213 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

107 POSITION RNK

5 PAYDS

3928 RUYDS

21 INTS

11 TDS

26 I like the Bengals as a sleeper team for Josh Rosen, but if they pass on the Cardinals QB I can see them using this pick to add a guy like Finley that Zac Taylor can develop before the team reassesses the position next offseason.

Round 3 - Pick 9 (73) From From Detroit Lions Trayvon Mullen CB Clemson - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS Projected Team

New England Patriots PROSPECT RNK

69 POSITION RNK

9 The Patriots will likely do plenty of moving around on Day 2 and could target other corners earlier than this, but if they're still looking for one Mullen is a great value at this point.

Round 3 - Pick 10 (74) Charles Omenihu DL Texas - Sr - 6'5 / 280 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills PROSPECT RNK

82 POSITION RNK

13 Omenihu is a massive force off the edge, and he seems like a great fit for Sean McDermott's defense. Pairing him with Ed Oliver is the boost the Bills' D-line needs.

Round 3 - Pick 11 (75) Vosean Joseph LB Florida - Jr - 6'1 / 230 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

81 POSITION RNK

4 The Packers weren't able to land one of the top inside linebackers at No. 12, so I think they're a candidate for one here in the third.

Round 3 - Pick 12 (76) Nate Davis OL Charlotte - Sr - 6'3 / 316 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

113 POSITION RNK

20 The Redskins need to beef up the interior of their offensive line, and Davis is a small-schooler a lot of teams like as a guard.

Round 3 - Pick 13 (77) Greg Little OL Ole Miss - Jr - 6'5 / 310 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

45 POSITION RNK

10 Some think Little is a first-round talent, and it would be a little surprising to see him fall out of Round 2. But the Panthers should be looking for offensive line help after going with Brian Burns instead at No. 16, so he's a fit here.

Round 3 - Pick 14 (78) Riley Ridley WR Georgia - Jr - 6'1 / 199 LBS Projected Team

Miami Dolphins PROSPECT RNK

70 POSITION RNK

11 REC

44 REYDS

570 YDS/REC

13 TDS

9 The Dolphins should just keep accumulating talent at any position, and while receiver isn't a huge need at this point, Ridley is someone they've shown interest in.

Round 3 - Pick 15 (79) From From Atlanta Falcons Darrell Henderson RB Memphis - Jr - 5'8 / 208 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

83 POSITION RNK

5 RUYDS

1909 YDS/ATT

8.9 REYDS

295 TDS

25 With Todd Gurley's disappearance during the playoffs and the health concerns surrounding him, the Rams should be in a good spot to land a talented running back in the third round after trading for an extra Day 2 pick.

Round 3 - Pick 16 (80) Trysten Hill DL UCF - Jr - 6'3 / 308 LBS Projected Team

Cleveland Browns PROSPECT RNK

182 POSITION RNK

22 The Browns were rumored to be chasing Jeffery Simmons in a trade up, so even though they added to the defensive tackle position in free agency I think they're still in place for a talent like Hill on Day 2.

Round 3 - Pick 17 (81) Amani Hooker S Iowa - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS Projected Team

Minnesota Vikings PROSPECT RNK

87 POSITION RNK

8 The Vikings lost Andrew Sendejo this offseason, and once they're done improving the offensive line, I can see them going after a quality safety like Hooker.

Round 3 - Pick 18 (82) JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Stanford - Sr - 6'2 / 225 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

60 POSITION RNK

10 REC

63 REYDS

1059 YDS/REC

16.8 TDS

14 Arcega-Whiteside is talented enough to go in Round 2, but the depth at the position is going to cause some players to slip. He'd be a nice option for the Titans after they focused on defense earlier.

Round 3 - Pick 19 (83) D'Andre Walker EDGE Georgia - Sr - 6'2 / 251 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

75 POSITION RNK

9 The Steelers jumped to get their inside linebacker in Round 1, and Round 3 is a good spot to add more talent on the edge with a 3-4 fit like Walker.

Round 3 - Pick 20 (84) From From Seattle Seahawks Connor McGovern OL Penn State - Jr - 6'5 / 308 LBS Projected Team

Kansas City Chiefs After moving up eight spots in the round thanks to the Frank Clark trade, the Chiefs pick up an option to replace Mitch Morse at center or provide depth at guard.

Round 3 - Pick 21 (85) Miles Sanders RB Penn State - Jr - 5'11 / 211 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

86 POSITION RNK

6 RUYDS

1274 YDS/ATT

5.8 REYDS

139 TDS

9 The Ravens need receivers more, even after taking Marquise Brown, but I think they'll be in the mix to grab one of the Round 3 talents at running back to pair with Mark Ingram.

Round 3 - Pick 22 (86) Bobby Evans OL Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 312 LBS Projected Team

Houston Texans PROSPECT RNK

106 POSITION RNK

18 The Texans go back to the well with another offensive lineman after focusing on other positions in Round 2. Evans could play right tackle or guard.

Round 3 - Pick 23 (87) Devin Singletary RB Florida Atlantic - Jr - 5'7 / 203 LBS Projected Team

Chicago Bears PROSPECT RNK

76 POSITION RNK

4 RUYDS

1348 YDS/ATT

5.2 REYDS

36 TDS

22 The Bears are on the board! They don't have many needs, and while running back isn't their biggest one, they've done a lot of work on the class of players expected to go in Rounds 3 and 4, so someone like Singletary could be an option if the right defender isn't here.

Round 3 - Pick 24 (88) From From Philadelphia Eagles Zach Allen DL Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 281 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions PROSPECT RNK

53 POSITION RNK

9 Allen seems like a good fit for Matt Patricia's defense as someone who can compete for snaps opposite Trey Flowers. He's an underrated player who could wind up going much higher than this.

Round 3 - Pick 25 (89) Renell Wren DL Arizona State - Sr - 6'5 / 318 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

102 POSITION RNK

17 The Colts add another defensive lineman, this time on the interior. Wren should be a Round 3 pick when all is said and done.

Round 3 - Pick 26 (90) Gerald Willis III DL Miami (FL) - Sr - 6'2 / 302 LBS Projected Team

Dallas Cowboys PROSPECT RNK

66 POSITION RNK

10 The Cowboys have a huge need at defensive tackle, but this pick should be a good range for several talented players, whether from small schools or big programs like Willis.

Round 3 - Pick 27 (91) Max Scharping OL Northern Illinois - Sr - 6'6 / 327 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

131 POSITION RNK

23 The Chargers should be in the mix for some help at right tackle at some point on Day 2, and after going corner earlier they end up making Scharping their pick for that purpose.

Round 3 - Pick 28 (92) From From Kansas City Chiefs Josh Oliver TE San Jose State - Sr - 6'5 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

101 POSITION RNK

7 REC

56 REYDS

709 YDS/REC

12.7 TDS

4 The Seahawks moved down from No. 84 as part of the Frank Clark trade, and in their new slot I can see them taking the leap on one of the tight ends, as this tier should start coming off the board late in Round 3.

Round 3 - Pick 29 (93) From From New Orleans Saints David Montgomery RB Iowa State - Jr - 5'10 / 222 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

68 POSITION RNK

3 RUYDS

1216 YDS/ATT

4.7 REYDS

157 TDS

13 Running back isn't a huge need after signing Le'Veon Bell, but who knows how long he'll be on the field for the Jets? Montgomery has a chance to be a star if he needs to take over down the road, and he'd be a nice complement immediately.

Round 3 - Pick 30 (94) Jahlani Tavai LB Hawaii - Sr - 6'2 / 250 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

195 POSITION RNK

17 Tavai has created a significant amount of buzz now that teams have gotten a better look at the Hawaii product, and it would be an upset if he doesn't land somewhere on Day 2.

Round 3 - Pick 31 (95) From From New England Patriots Christian Miller EDGE Alabama - Sr - 6'3 / 247 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

109 POSITION RNK

11 The Giants spent the first round passing on edge rushers, but they can't do that for much longer. Miller should be a good fit for their 3-4 scheme.

Round 3 - Pick 32 (96) Andy Isabella WR Massachusetts - Sr - 5'9 / 188 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

79 POSITION RNK

13 REC

102 REYDS

1698 YDS/REC

16.6 TDS

14 Isabella turned plenty of heads with a great combine, and he's a versatile option at receiver who has enough talent to be a Round 2 pick. If he's lost in the shuffle among bigger names at the position, someone will get a steal.

Round 3 - Pick 33 (97) Kahale Warring TE San Diego State - Jr - 6'5 / 252 LBS Projected Team

New England Patriots PROSPECT RNK

128 POSITION RNK

9 The Patriots finally upgrade their tight end position with Warring, an ascending prospect who is going to get better once an NFL staff gets their hands on him. People might go 'Who?' when he's drafted, but he'll make an impact before long.

Round 3 - Pick 34 (98) From From Los Angeles Rams Jaquan Johnson S Miami (FL) - Sr - 5'10 / 191 LBS Projected Team

Jacksonville Jaguars PROSPECT RNK

96 POSITION RNK

9 The Jags picked up a couple playmakers for the offense earlier in Day 2, so now they snag a solid safety who can be the long-term replacement for Tashaun Gipson.

Round 3 - Pick 35 (99) David Long CB Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 196 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

105 POSITION RNK

12 The Rams aren't getting any younger at the corner position, so it makes sense to use one of their Day 2 picks on someone they can develop into an eventual starter.

Round 3 - Pick 36 (100) Khalen Saunders DL Western Illinois - Sr - 6'0 / 324 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

94 POSITION RNK

14 Despite his small-school status, Saunders is a good enough talent to go on Day 2, and he should be a nice addition to a Panthers defense that wants to get more versatile.

Round 3 - Pick 37 (101) Dawson Knox TE Ole Miss - Jr - 6'4 / 254 LBS Projected Team

New England Patriots PROSPECT RNK

92 POSITION RNK

5 REC

15 REYDS

284 YDS/REC

18.9 TDS

0 Why take one tight end when you can take two? The Patriots double up on the position and here take a guy who's a better blocker than Warring and has untapped potential in the passing game.