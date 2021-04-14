Constructing a seven-round mock draft takes days and collective breath is held that a big trade does not happen to shake things up. As luck, or lack thereof would have it, the Panthers -- a team widely expected to take a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft -- made a splash move early this week to acquire quarterback Sam Darnold as I was working on the fourth round. I jokingly tweeted that fans should expect a big trade to go down any time and 40 minutes later...
It did not require too much of a shift and things were back on the straight and narrow. The rest went off without a hitch and I am sure you all are eager to see the finished product. Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The Jaguars will not overthink this. Lawrence is their guy.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
In the wake of the Sam Darnold and 49ers trades, I think an indirect statement was made by the Jets: they are taking Wilson.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
It is not what I would do but I believe what San Francisco will do. I understand the train of thought that leads a playoff-caliber team to pick a quarterback it believes will do what is asked of him.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
I started this before the report that the Falcons were open to trading down. I am not sure that I believe it but, if they are, it is incredibly shortsighted. If they stick with Matt Ryan, they better believe that they are a few players away from Super Bowl contention. I do not. How often do you get to pick No. 4 overall? The current team is likely too good to be back in this position in the next few years.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
If Ja'Marr Chase is what Joe Burrow wants, then give Burrow what he wants. It will excite the fanbase. I would personally take the best lineman on my board. It would be great to add another dynamic wide receiver and a tight end but I at least have two promising wide receivers in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. I do not have a Penei Sewell on my roster and he is harder to find than good pass catchers.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Miami obviously had its sights set on a few players when it traded back up to No. 6 overall and I believe a pass catcher, either Chase or Pitts, will be the choice.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Denver gets aggressive and trades up just two spots to get a quarterback. It is an ideal situation for a team that was patient watching others around it make all of the difficult decisions. If Fields is successful as Lamar Jackson -- the fifth quarterback taken in the 2018 NFL Draft -- then it will be a huge success for the AFC West franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
As predicted, the Russell Okung experiment was short-lived. With Darnold in tow, Carolina can take the best player available on offense to ensure that he has weapons he did not have in New York. Jaylen Waddle, Chase and Pitts are off the board so the decision was easy.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Detroit gets a vertical threat for Jared Goff. It is difficult to envision the Lions taking a quarterback when so much has been invested in him financially. If Los Angeles had drafted a quarterback, everyone would be discussing landing spots for Goff. Goff is not going to go to the bench yet and he can not be moved, so Detroit bites the bullet, hopes it works out and punts on taking a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Dallas needs to address the secondary heavily and does with the first pick. Surtain may not be the most physical. He may not be the most twitchy but, when you combine his positional polish with the pro day excitement, you get a player with a really high floor and a ceiling to become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Giants will happily end the fall of Slater. A lineman with five-position flexibility, Slater can step into an offensive line that made strides last year in the aftermath of a coaching shakeup.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Philadelphia continues attacking the wide receiver room. The Eagles land one of the top overall talents and slide back to pick up additional draft capital; smart move by general manager Howie Roseman.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Horn is a big, physical cornerback that is going to re-route receivers and attempt to win the mental game. Brandon Staley had a similar player -- Jalen Ramsey -- with the Rams.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Minnesota has to appease Danielle Hunter financially. In the event they can not or can, they have another capable player at the position. Phillips brings a few risks to the table but the talent is undeniable.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Bill Belichick is not going to overthink this one. Parsons is a tremendous value and gives the team a cost-controlled long-term solution at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
After losing Haason Reddick, it just makes sense for Arizona to replace a very productive player. The team has gone all in for the upcoming season and Ojulari gives them another piece that can be dropped into coverage or rush the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs
Marshall gives Las Vegas a big threat at wide receiver to go with Henry Ruggs III.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Paye is a strong edge rusher that should complement Emmanuel Ogbah. Miami needs to upgrade its pass rush and Paye is a good option.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Washington has a fantastic defensive line and an offense that can hold its own. It has some pieces in the back seven but starts to add more versatility with Owusu-Koramoah. He may be listed as a linebacker but he is going to excel on sub packages where he can flow in coverage and wreak havoc.
Round 1 - Pick 20
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Vera-Tucker has the versatility to play tackle but is better suited inside. The Bears start building a wall for whenever they are capable of adding a long-term fix at the quarterback position.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Indianapolis stays put and addresses its biggest need: offensive tackle. When Anthony Castonzo retired, it left the Colts with a gaping hole at the position. Darrisaw won't overwhelmed by the pressure of blocking for Carson Wentz's blindside as a rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
Tennessee added a high-priced edge rusher this offseason and now gets a very talented, yet coachable linebacker. Davis is a player that will hold himself accountable and could develop into one of the better linebackers in the league.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
New York made the decision to trade Darnold and draft a quarterback. Wilson was the official start to the Robert Saleh era but he starts infusing his personality into the defense with the selection of Newsome. When talking about the core pieces on defense, it starts with the defensive line and the cornerbacks. General manager Joe Douglas has added Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins and Newsome and are not done.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Pittsburgh gets a mean and physical offensive tackle to help rebuild its run game. Jenkins has spent his collegiate career at right tackle, which is where he is projected with the Steelers.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Jacksonville has some intriguing pieces on offense and now the emphasis turns to building out the defense. Moehrig is the best safety in the class. It is an important addition because I do not think the Rayshawn Jenkins or Shaq Griffin deals are going to age well.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Baltimore gets a long pass rusher to replace Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. Oweh lacked production in college but, if the production was there, he would be a top 10 pick. There is a reason that he is available at the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Saints get an Emmanuel Sanders replacement in the form of Toney. The Florida star explodes in and out of routes.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Green Bay gets a really good player to slot between the Smiths. Zaven Collins had a really nice pro day and showed the explosiveness that was evident on tape.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
There are concerns over Farley's back surgery but some teams are in a position to compete now and might be willing to take on more of a risk. Buffalo is a team that makes sense to bring Farley in and plug him opposite Tre'Davious White. He is a top 10 caliber player.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Kansas City adds an offensive tackle with the versatility to play inside. Even with the signing of Mike Remmers, the Chiefs have to continue prioritizing the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Tampa Bay has essentially zero holes on the roster so it is in a position to add quality depth. Picks made this year are to set the Bucs up for success long into the future.
*Note: I'm hydrating for a walk of shame as I type this because I mistakenly left Najee Harris out of this exercise. I initially had him going to the Jets atop the second round, switched him out and forgot to put him in somewhere else. It was not a statement that I believe he is overrated. I would still be surprised if he was not taken in the first two rounds.
Round 2
33. Jaguars - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
34. Jets - Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
35. Falcons - Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
36. Dolphins (via HOU) - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
37. Eagles - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
38. Bengals - Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
39. Panthers - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
40. Broncos - Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
41. Lions - Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
42. Giants - Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
43. 49ers - Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
44. Cowboys - Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest
45. Jaguars (via MIN) - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
46. Patriots - Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
47. Chargers - Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
48. Raiders - Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
49. Cardinals - Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
50. Dolphins - Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
51. Football Team - Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
52. Bears - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
53. Titans - Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
54. Colts - Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
55. Steelers - Quinn Meinerz, OG/C, Wisconsin-Whitewater
56. Seahawks - Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
57. Rams - Alex Leatherwood, OG, Alabama
58. Ravens - Richie Grant, S, UCF
59. Browns - Alim McNeill, DT, N.C. State
60. Saints - Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
61. Bills - Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB
62. Packers - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
63. Chiefs - Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
64. Buccaneers - Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU
Round 3
65. Jaguars - Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
66. Jets - Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee
67. Texans - Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
68. Falcons - Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)
69. Bengals - Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
70. Eagles - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
71. Broncos - Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC
72. Lions - Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
73. Panthers - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
74. Football Team - Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
75. Cowboys - Caden Sterns, S, Texas
76. Giants - Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke
77. Chargers - D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
78. Vikings - Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
79. Raiders - Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
80. Raiders - Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
81. Dolphins - Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
82. Football Team - Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
83. Bears - Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
84. Eagles - Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
85. Titans - Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU
86. Jets - Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
87. Steelers - Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
88. Rams - Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
89. Browns - Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan
90. Vikings - Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
91. Browns - Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
92. Packers - Jay Tufele, DT, USC
93. Bills - Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
94. Chiefs - Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska
95. Buccaneers - Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
96. Patriots - Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
97. Chargers - Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State
98. Saints - Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh
99. Cowboys - Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (Fla.)
100. Titans - James Hudson III, OT, Cincinnati
101. Lions - Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
102. 49ers - Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
103. Rams - Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
104. Ravens - Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
105. Saints - Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
Round 4
106. Jaguars - Jackson Carman, OG/T, Clemson
107. Jets - Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina
108. Falcons - Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri
109. Texans - Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston
110. Browns - Talanoa Hufanga, S/LB, USC
111. Bengals - Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA
112. Lions - Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
113. Panthers- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
114. Broncos - Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama
115. Cowboys - Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina
116. Giants - Janarius Robinson, EDGE, Florida State
117. 49ers - Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
118. Chargers - Bryce Hargrove, OG, Pittsburgh
119. Vikings - Walker Little, OT, Stanford
120. Patriots - Robert Jones, OG, Middle Tennessee State
121. Raiders - Kendrick Green, OG/C, Illinois
122. Patriots - Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh
123. Eagles - Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt
124. Football Team - Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis
125. Vikings - James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati
126. Titans - Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
127. Colts - Monty Rice, LB, Georgia
128. Steelers - Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State
129. Seahawks - Trill Williams, CB, Syracuse
130. Jaguars - Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina
131. Ravens - Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky
132. Browns - Keith Taylor, CB, Washington
133. Saints - Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State
134. Vikings - Victor Dimukeje, EDGE, Duke
135. Packers - Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida
136. Chiefs - Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia
137. Buccaneers - Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State
138. Cowboys - Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh
139. Patriots - Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame
140. Steelers - Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State
141. Rams - Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech
142. Packers - John Bates, TE, Boise State
143. Vikings - Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
144. Chiefs - Robert Hainsey, OG, Notre Dame
Round 5
145. Jaguars - Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M
146. Jets - Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa
147. Texans - Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia
148. Falcons - Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia
149. Bengals - Tommy Kraemer, OG, Notre Dame
150. Eagles - Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
151. Panthers - Brady Breeze, S, Oregon
152. Broncos - Larry Borom, OT, Missouri
153. Giants - Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo
154. Lions - Daelin Hayes, EDGE, Notre Dame
155. 49ers - Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
156. Dolphins - Elerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa
157. Vikings - Jacoby Stevens, S, LSU
158. Texans - Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford
159. Chargers - Chauncey Golston, EDGE, Iowa
160. Cardinals - Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M
161. Bills - Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri
162. Raiders - Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU
163. Football Team - Drew Dalman, C, Stanford
164. Bears - Tay Gowan, CB, UCF
165. Colts - Camryn Bynum, CB, California
166. Titans - Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
167. Raiders - Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida
168. Vikings - Demetric Felton, WR/RB, UCLA
169. Browns - Jose Borregales, K, Miami
170. Jaguars - Tre McKitty, TE, Georgia
171. Ravens - Marlon Williams, WR, UCF
172. 49ers - Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State
173. Packers - Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson
174. Bills - Cole Van Lanen, OG, Wisconsin
175. Chiefs - Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
176. Buccaneers - David Moore, OG, Grambling State
177. Patriots - Olaijah Griffin, CB, USC
178. Packers - Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State
179. Cowboys - Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Buffalo
180. 49ers - Adetokunbo Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame
181. Chiefs - Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh
182. Falcons - Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State
183. Falcons - Kylen Granson, TE, SMU
184. Ravens - Earnest Brown IV, DT, Northwestern
Round 6
185. Chargers - Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn
186. Jets - Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas
187. Falcons - Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee
188. Patriots - Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma
189. Eagles - Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech
190. Bengals - Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State
191. Broncos - Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin
192. Cowboys - Ta'Quon Graham, DT, Texas
193. Jets - Riley Patterson, K, Memphis
194. 49ers - Kayode Awosika, OG, Buffalo
195. Texans - Brett Heggie, C, Florida
196. Giants - Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston
197. Patriots - Larnel Coleman, OT, UMASS
198. Chargers - Trey Hill, C, Georgia
199. Vikings - Bryan Mills, CB, North Carolina Central
200. Raiders - Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida
201. Giants - Josh Ball, OT, Marshall
202. Bengals - Landon Young, OT, Kentucky
203. Texans - Austin Watkins, WR, UAB
204. Bears - Larry Rountree III, RB, Missouri
205. Titans - D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina
206. Colts - Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas
207. Chiefs - Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana
208. Dolphins - Max Duffy, P, Kentucky
209. Rams - Royce Newman, OG, Ole Miss
210. Ravens - Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
211. Browns - Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
212. Texans - Cameron Sample, EDGE, Tulane
213. Bills - Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma
214. Packers- Wyatt Hubert, EDGE, Kansas State
215. Titans - Patrick Johnson, EDGE, Tulane
216. Steelers - DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia
217. Buccaneers - Carlo Kemp, DT, Michigan
218. Saints - Sadarius Hutcherson, OG, South Carolina
219. Falcons - Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State
220. Packers - Chris Evans, RB, Michigan
221. Bears - Jerome Johnson, DT, Indiana
222. Panthers - Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina
223. Cardinals - Pooka Williams, RB, Kansas
224. Eagles - Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati
225. Eagles - Malik Herring, EDGE/DT, Georgia
226. Panthers - Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia
227. Cowboys - D'Angelo Amos, S, Virginia
228. Bears - Richard Lecounte III, S, Georgia
Round 7
229. Saints - Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (Ohio)
230. 49ers - Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee
231. Dolphins - Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU
232. Titans - Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame
233. Texans - Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State
234. Bengals - Harry Crider, C, Indiana
235. Bengals - Justin Growel, EDGE, Lake Erie
236. Bills - Jaylon Moore, OT, Western Michigan
237. Broncos - Brandin Echols, CB, Kentucky
238. Cowboys - Garrett Wallow, LB, TCU
239. Broncos - Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois
240. Eagles - Sam Cooper, OG, Merrimack
241. Chargers - Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR, Illinois
242. Patriots - JR Pace, S, Northwestern
243. Cardinals - James Smith, P, Cincinnati
244. Football Smith - Zach Davidson, TE, Central Missouri
245. Steelers - Avery Williams, CB, Boise State
246. Football Team - Tony Fields, LB, West Virginia
247. Cardinals - Michael Menet, C, Penn State
248. Colts - Thomas Graham, CB, Oregon
249. Jaguars - Evan McPherson, K, Florida
250. Seahawks - Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas
251. Buccaneers - Quintin Morris, TE, Bowling Green
252. Rams - Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville
253. Broncos - Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh
254. Steelers - Tarron Jackson, EDGE, Coastal Carolina
255. Saints - Mike Strachan, WR, Charleston
256. Packers - Jack Anderson, OG, Texas Tech
257. Browns - Jalen Camp, WR, Georgia Tech
258. Chiefs - Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota State
259. Buccaneers - Racey McMath, WR, LSU