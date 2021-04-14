Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars will not overthink this. Lawrence is their guy.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd In the wake of the Sam Darnold and 49ers trades, I think an indirect statement was made by the Jets: they are taking Wilson.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th It is not what I would do but I believe what San Francisco will do. I understand the train of thought that leads a playoff-caliber team to pick a quarterback it believes will do what is asked of him.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th I started this before the report that the Falcons were open to trading down. I am not sure that I believe it but, if they are, it is incredibly shortsighted. If they stick with Matt Ryan, they better believe that they are a few players away from Super Bowl contention. I do not. How often do you get to pick No. 4 overall? The current team is likely too good to be back in this position in the next few years.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st If Ja'Marr Chase is what Joe Burrow wants, then give Burrow what he wants. It will excite the fanbase. I would personally take the best lineman on my board. It would be great to add another dynamic wide receiver and a tight end but I at least have two promising wide receivers in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. I do not have a Penei Sewell on my roster and he is harder to find than good pass catchers.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Miami obviously had its sights set on a few players when it traded back up to No. 6 overall and I believe a pass catcher, either Chase or Pitts, will be the choice.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Denver gets aggressive and trades up just two spots to get a quarterback. It is an ideal situation for a team that was patient watching others around it make all of the difficult decisions. If Fields is successful as Lamar Jackson -- the fifth quarterback taken in the 2018 NFL Draft -- then it will be a huge success for the AFC West franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st As predicted, the Russell Okung experiment was short-lived. With Darnold in tow, Carolina can take the best player available on offense to ensure that he has weapons he did not have in New York. Jaylen Waddle, Chase and Pitts are off the board so the decision was easy.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit gets a vertical threat for Jared Goff. It is difficult to envision the Lions taking a quarterback when so much has been invested in him financially. If Los Angeles had drafted a quarterback, everyone would be discussing landing spots for Goff. Goff is not going to go to the bench yet and he can not be moved, so Detroit bites the bullet, hopes it works out and punts on taking a quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas needs to address the secondary heavily and does with the first pick. Surtain may not be the most physical. He may not be the most twitchy but, when you combine his positional polish with the pro day excitement, you get a player with a really high floor and a ceiling to become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Giants will happily end the fall of Slater. A lineman with five-position flexibility, Slater can step into an offensive line that made strides last year in the aftermath of a coaching shakeup.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Philadelphia continues attacking the wide receiver room. The Eagles land one of the top overall talents and slide back to pick up additional draft capital; smart move by general manager Howie Roseman.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Horn is a big, physical cornerback that is going to re-route receivers and attempt to win the mental game. Brandon Staley had a similar player -- Jalen Ramsey -- with the Rams.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota has to appease Danielle Hunter financially. In the event they can not or can, they have another capable player at the position. Phillips brings a few risks to the table but the talent is undeniable.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Bill Belichick is not going to overthink this one. Parsons is a tremendous value and gives the team a cost-controlled long-term solution at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd After losing Haason Reddick, it just makes sense for Arizona to replace a very productive player. The team has gone all in for the upcoming season and Ojulari gives them another piece that can be dropped into coverage or rush the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th Marshall gives Las Vegas a big threat at wide receiver to go with Henry Ruggs III.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Paye is a strong edge rusher that should complement Emmanuel Ogbah. Miami needs to upgrade its pass rush and Paye is a good option.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington has a fantastic defensive line and an offense that can hold its own. It has some pieces in the back seven but starts to add more versatility with Owusu-Koramoah. He may be listed as a linebacker but he is going to excel on sub packages where he can flow in coverage and wreak havoc.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Vera-Tucker has the versatility to play tackle but is better suited inside. The Bears start building a wall for whenever they are capable of adding a long-term fix at the quarterback position.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis stays put and addresses its biggest need: offensive tackle. When Anthony Castonzo retired, it left the Colts with a gaping hole at the position. Darrisaw won't overwhelmed by the pressure of blocking for Carson Wentz's blindside as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th Tennessee added a high-priced edge rusher this offseason and now gets a very talented, yet coachable linebacker. Davis is a player that will hold himself accountable and could develop into one of the better linebackers in the league.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st New York made the decision to trade Darnold and draft a quarterback. Wilson was the official start to the Robert Saleh era but he starts infusing his personality into the defense with the selection of Newsome. When talking about the core pieces on defense, it starts with the defensive line and the cornerbacks. General manager Joe Douglas has added Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins and Newsome and are not done.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Pittsburgh gets a mean and physical offensive tackle to help rebuild its run game. Jenkins has spent his collegiate career at right tackle, which is where he is projected with the Steelers.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville has some intriguing pieces on offense and now the emphasis turns to building out the defense. Moehrig is the best safety in the class. It is an important addition because I do not think the Rayshawn Jenkins or Shaq Griffin deals are going to age well.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Joe Tryon EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 4th Tryon has a high floor and a high ceiling. His work ethic and motor will prevent him from being a bust. Cleveland gets a potential star opposite Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore gets a long pass rusher to replace Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. Oweh lacked production in college but, if the production was there, he would be a top 10 pick. There is a reason that he is available at the end of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th The Saints get an Emmanuel Sanders replacement in the form of Toney. The Florida star explodes in and out of routes.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Green Bay gets a really good player to slot between the Smiths. Zaven Collins had a really nice pro day and showed the explosiveness that was evident on tape.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st There are concerns over Farley's back surgery but some teams are in a position to compete now and might be willing to take on more of a risk. Buffalo is a team that makes sense to bring Farley in and plug him opposite Tre'Davious White. He is a top 10 caliber player.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Kansas City adds an offensive tackle with the versatility to play inside. Even with the signing of Mike Remmers, the Chiefs have to continue prioritizing the offensive line.